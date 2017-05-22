Remote Pacific Island Is the Most Plastic-Contaminated Spot Yet Surveyed (arstechnica.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Plastic is durable -- very, very durable -- which is why we like it. Since it started being mass-produced in the 1950s, annual production has increased 300-fold. Because plastic is so durable, when our kids grow up and we purge our toy chests, or even just when we finish a bottle of laundry detergent or shampoo, it doesn't actually go away. While we're recycling increasing amounts of plastic, a lot of it still ends up in the oceans. Floating garbage patches have brought some attention to the issue of our contamination of the seas. But it's not just the waters themselves that have ended up cluttered with plastic. A recent survey shows that a staggering amount of our stuff is coming ashore on the extremely remote Henderson Island. Henderson Island is a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Pitcairn Group of Islands in the South Pacific, roughly half way between New Zealand and Peru. According to UNESCO, Henderson is one of the best examples we have of an elevated coral atoll ecosystem. It was colonized by Polynesians between the 12th and 15th centuries but has been uninhabited by humans since then. It is of interest to evolutionary biologists because it has 10 plant species and four bird species that are only found there. Despite its uninhabited status and its extremely remote location, a recent survey of beach plastic on Henderson Island revealed that the island has the highest density of debris reported anywhere in the world: an estimated minimum of 37.7 million items weighing 17.6 tons. This represents the total amount of plastic that is produced in the world every 1.98 seconds. Further reading: Here And Now
It must not matter much (Score:3)
If it mattered to anyone, they'd go there and clean up. Last week I saw almost zero plastic at the local beach. Presumably because it matters to someone enough that they cleaned it up.
The island has 17 tons of trash, which is about one truckload, and an area of 37 sq km. That actually doesn't sound like much trash. And that is the worst. Everywhere else has even less.
I was thinking along the same lines. I guess we're supposed to remember that it has the "most"!
And that is the worst.
Not even close! Try looking at the source of most of the trash : Asia.
This Chinese beach had 362 tonnes of garbage :
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Likely, nobody is allowed to go onto the island for anything as trivial as photographs for a blog article.
Likewise, the obvious solution, building a caretaker's hut and a helipad on the island, would be the incorrect choice.
It's not plastic that's the problem... (Score:2)
Plastic has great utility (as long as it's safe), it's disposable plastic that's the problem. And much of it is just for convenience that's not necessarily all that convenient.
As an example -- I've been drinking water from disposable plastic bottles for over a decade and just recently switched to refilling water at my local store. At 50 cents a gallon I pay less for higher quality water in a BPA-free container. I had thought that's too much of a hassle but with "double buffering" it's actually less hassle t
just recently switched to refilling water at my local store. At 50 cents a gallon
Could please you explain your rationale for doing this instead of just getting water from the faucet in your kitchen?
Most tap water is poisoned with fluoride.
The water sold in the grocery store is usually filtered tap water. The filtering does not remove fluoride. In fact, there is no evidence that it removes anything other than money from your wallet.
Only some of it. "Drinking" or "purified" water is usually as you say. "Spring" or "mineral" water is usually from a natural source (well). There's also distilled and/or RO water.
I'm not sure what you mean by "usually," but I suspect sales of spring waters exceeds that of drinking water in locations with palatable municipal water. If the tap water is really bad, it's probably drinking water which sells the most, because it tends to be che
We have unimaginably good tasting well water here. Good enough that I sometimes ponder if bottling and selling it would be practical. Our well is the deepest on the highway we live on.
A lot of 'natural' well water has a lot of fluoride in it. Fluoride in water is not something unnatural. It's just that some water doesn't have an adequate amount of fluoride to discourage tooth decay.
In our case, we just brush with a fluoridated toothpaste ("Pepsodent", a paleo-brand of toothpaste that they sell at Walgre
Primary reason is taste: my tap water, clean though it is, does not taste good to me -- I do not wish to drink it except when I must. It is also very hard. Fluoride is another reason. Reverse osmosis used by the water station where I refill supposedly removes fluoride.
But at any rate, taste alone is enough of a reason.
Here you have much richer deposits of hydrocarbons right here
You don't mine asteroids for hydrocarbons. You mine them for siderophile metals [wikipedia.org].
Mind-boggling (Score:2)
"... an estimated minimum of 37.7 million items weighing 17.6 tons. This represents the total amount of plastic that is produced in the world every 1.98 seconds".
If that's true, then it's a staggering and sobering statistic. In nice round numbers, call it 8 tons per second. That's over 690,000 tons of plastic produced per day! Given that plastic is largely made from a non-renewable resource, and that it takes a huge amount of energy to produce, and that much of it is used frivolously... Talk about fouling o
Not only is plastic not made from a renewable resource, it stores the resource it is made from in a stable inert form.
Two hundred years from now people will be strip mining and capturing all the plastic that we've littered the planet with, to recover and reuse it. They will curse the people who promoted high-temperature incinerators.
The lore for the future people will be: "In the dark age after the incinerators were build, humans actually BURNED the plastic, so we do not have it as a resource anymore."