President Trump's Budget Includes a $2 Trillion Math Error (time.com) 220
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: President Trump's budget includes a simple accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight. Under the proposed budget released Tuesday, the Trump Administration's proposed tax cuts would boost economic growth enough to pay for $1.3 trillion in spending by 2027. But the tax cuts are also supposed to be revenue-neutral, meaning that trillion dollars is already supposed to pay for the money lost from the tax cuts. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the oversight an "elementary double count" and "a logical error of the kind that would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course" in an op-ed in the Washington Post.
Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Disagree. This is malicious; intentional. Trump isn't stupid.
Partially disagree. It's malicious but that doesn't mean Trump isn't stupid too.
TRUMP: We're gonna have the biggest math errors! Way better and bigger errors than the democrats!! Nobody makes math errors better than me, believe me. No one's every had more than a trillion dollar math error. They said it couldn't be done. I'm really smart - I went to the Wharton School of Finance. We're gonna have errors more than, more, er, than TWO TRILLION DOLLARS!
Only yeah, they are supposed to be revenue neutral, where did you get the ridiculous idea that we can cut taxes, spend the same amount, and not go bankrupt? Did Reagan tell you that? Reagan had Alzheimer's the whole time he was president, everything he said was gobbledygook.
Because you cut tax rates while you spend a defined amount. Tax revenue is determined by the tax rates and the amount and size of revenue sources. If the economy grows fast enough, revenue will increase with reduced tax rates.
I'm aware of how the Laffer curve works, but most reputable economic studies show the top of the curve is at around a 60% top marginal tax rate. Anything lower than that and you are losing revenue. In any case, I am just going by what the budget itself claims. It counts the same two trillion twice, read the articles, it's a basic math error.
Right, but you still don't count that revenue twice.
Doesn't matter, Trump doesn't write the proposed budget personally. Hopefully he at least reviews the budget, but he's certainly not sitting there with a calculator and green eyeshades.
Calm down, people, we don't want a fight here. Let's put aside our differences and try for the possibility of lasting peach [slate.com] on this site.
Whirled Peas is the answer.
Whirled Peas are the answer.
Yes, exactly!
(this message may have been filtered by the Grammar Police).
Ural nuts.
I disagree. I think Trump is a complete idiot. He can't make a statement over two sentences long that doesn't become a rambling filler-filled pile of nothing that is also impossible to parse. My belief is that he's suffering from dementia, but whatever the cause, the man is a moron. Now Reagan was a moron too, but at least he surrounded himself with some fairly rational individuals, and that's fine, no one expects a President to actually personally run every branch of the Government. But now you have someone probably mid-way through a serious cognitive decline who still believes he's some sort of super-genius.
It's not a filler-filled pile, it's just full of fiber*.
(*) warning, may contain nuts.
Aww, that's sweet that you think he wrote that himself, especially as two days before that Turkish thugs were kicking US citizens on US soil in the face for exercising their Constitutional right to protest.
Authorship wasn't presented as a requirement.
I didn't say he was illiterate. He does reasonably well with prepared statements.
Don't bother.
I didn't say he was illiterate. He does reasonably well with prepared statements.
He is good in SQL?
The Snopes article you link to explains the opposite to what you are claiming.
From your own link, HUD made lots of errors in both directions totalling $500 billion. The actual effect was $3 million. They should check their work better, but the HUD audit is entirely different.
Why did you link to an article tagged "mostly false"? According to the article:
$3 million dollars off.... $2 trillion dollars off....
One of these numbers is bigger than the other.
It's still a mistake.
One mistake is a million times larger than the other. A little beyond tomato-tomahto differences.
Seriously? You are accusing the left of petty insults, when you idiots have Donald Trump, who was fucking EMBRACED by the right because of his petty insults towards his opponents?
No, when "republicans/conservatives/righties" get caught cheating on their wives, get outed as gay, or it comes out they are drug addicts they look like hypocritical douche bags.
When "democrats/liberals/lefties" get caught being racist, sexist, homophobic, name callers they look like hypocritical douche bags.
Anytime anyone gets caught blatantly behaving in the opposite manner that they profess to be their "core values", they look like a lying ass. It doesn't matter if they are left, right or center.
I'm going to "Trump" your fucking bullshit.
When the gross negligence of a Democrat causes the death of a young girl who he made NO attempt to save, then he gets to serve in the Senate for Fourty fucking years and when he dies gets lauded as a noble statesman.
Cry me a river about Republican scandals for which they ALWAYS lose their positions.
Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Gray's Law also applies [1].
"Any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice."
At some point the buck stops, and incomp etence is no excuse. Do you not think the buck stops with the POTUS? It doesn't matter if it's on purpose or a mistake - trillions of dollars of error should result in some firings.
[1] http://joshuabrauer.com/2007/0... [joshuabrauer.com]
Can't you people leave him alone for a single day? He finished up his orb business [ctvnews.ca], then left the middle east [slate.com] to arrive at Israel, had a great time at the Holocaust museum [metro.co.uk] and randomly decided to confess to outing an Israeli spy [vox.com] in front of Netanyahu - but all you people can do is make fun of his tiny, tiny hands.
The GOP has repeatedly demonstrated aggression to a majority of the country. One of the GOP tactics to pacify the majority of people who will be hurt by these policies is to play dumb.
Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump continues to act in a way that is markedly not "like a politician". He speaks his mind (agreeing with what's said or not), nominates businessmen to senior posts instead of bureaucrats, speaks more openly with foreign leaders, etc, et
Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.
These things are dangerous - and I'm a proponent of immigration - but make it legal and on the f**king books.
The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.
And in case it matters I didn't vote for the orange oompa lumpa.
The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.
That remains to be seen. There's this thing in the Constitution called the Emoluments clause [wikipedia.org] that restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress. Trump maintains, through at least his family members and a paper-thin revocable trust, a LOT of property interests (hotels, resorts, golf courses, vacation homes) that rich foreigners can dump money into in return for a little kind attention from Herr Donald.
He still hasn't released his tax returns either (is he still being audited, not that that means anything), which might show substantial financial obligations to foreign stake-holders (there's a lot of borrowing that goes on in the real-estate business).
Then there's this little matter of involvement of a foreign power in the matter of an election [cnn.com], and obstruction of justice [usatoday.com] for trying to cover up any link to that foreign power.
Which is why Flynn is pleading the 5th
Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
Actually, the vast majority of sanctuary cities are within the law, even by Trump's standards [theatlantic.com].
Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.
It is well within the powers of the President to prioritize law enforcement, especially immigration. It's not like deportations dropped suddenly under Obama. Would you rather deport X felons or X/2 felons + X/2 otherwise innocent people? This kind of thing happens all the time at every level of government. District Attorneys don't prosecute every case that comes in front of them, they have to prioritize. Would you claim a cop is "not enforcing the traffic laws" because they choose not to pull over a speeder while on their way to a homicide? Probably not.
The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.
Well not successfully at least. Federal judges from all over the country found enough of a Constitutional issue in Trump's travel bans to warrant indefinite injunctions until the cases are settled (assuming the Administration still intends to fight them at all).
Keep in mind, the Administration didn't try to justify the bans in court, but instead claimed that they didn't have to provide justification. From the 9th Circuit Ruling (source [nytimes.com]):
[T]he government has taken the position that the president’s decisions about immigration policy, particularly when motivated by national security concerns, are unreviewable, even if those actions potentially contravene constitutional rights and protections.
... There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy.
Deportations under Obama administration were higher than under any other president, it's really a stretch for some people to call him soft on illegal immigration given the numbers.
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely nothing, because the alleged perpetrator was born in the UK.
Also, don't reference Breitbart as if I'm supposed to take that trash seriously.
Nothing above the law about sanctuary cities. The federal government can request assistance with immigration enforcement but the local governments are not compelled to cooperate. There is no law that says they must assist the INS on demand.
INS claims (falsely) that they're only focusing on undocumented immigrants if they have committed serious crimes, and in such cases even sanctuary cities cooperate and turn the prisoners over. The case that riled so many against sanctuary cities when an illegal immigran
Re: (Score:2)
story [theatlantic.com]
Where Obamacare did the EXACT same thing. I remember being called a racist when I pointed it out at the time, so I guess its my turn...
You are a racist.
I doubt very much you were called a "racist" when you criticized an alleged accounting error.
It must have been nice living in your sheltered little world over the 8 years of Obama.
Yes, far too many criticisms were labeled as racist, even entire movements were labeled as such because a single person or two within might say something unkind.
Enjoy the seeds sowed by such nonsense.
Don't just claim it, prove it. Cite where you criticized an accounting error and were called a racist for it.
For that matter, also show that your cited error in the same linked post was accurate.
Sorry, but it is your turn to be labelled without evidence. Prepare for 7 and a half more years of it, bigot.
So... you can't substantiate your claim. Big surprise.
Right, let me just google "site:slashdot.org anonymous coward obama", that's going to narrow it down so much.
I'm not sure what part of "backing up a claim that you are making" is a difficult concept for you.
Stupid alt right liar. You are the very definition of a fragile little snowflake, you worthless coward
Who the heck are you associating with? I hang out with Lefties and live in a Lefty party of the country and I've literally never heard such nonsense.
Maybe check what you're saying and if you're sure that's not a problem then try to associate with better people.
Video [youtube.com]
I was hoping someone would call me out on that comment, and you came through. Not only did that video come out about the same time, but its JIMMY CARTER, yes the former president and former head of the DNC that did it.
I was also called a racist by Jennine Garaflo (sp?), Oprah Winfry, Rosie O'Donnel, Bill Maher, and on and on. But I didn't really care about those people. When a former president calls you a racist and no one disagreed with him, it was obvious to me the DNC would NEVER be my party agai
"It's a simple accounting error -- OR IS IT???
o Make 'simple accounting error'
o Nobody catches it
o GIVE MONIES TO BEST BUDDY PUTIN
o ???
o PROFIT!
..but you've hit the nail on the head. With a mallet made of depleted uranium.
With a mallet made of depleted uranium.
Secured by Hillary Clinton and massive donations to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation, and speaking fees to the former Rapist in Cheat Bill.
This. Very much this.
The only reason this was so blatantly obvious is that these people are even incompetent at lying.
Making Arithmetic Great Again!
The dumbing down of America
You guys are so picky, c'mon. Math is hard.
"Nobody knew Math could be so complicated folks, nobody, believe me"
"And I can tell you folks. Nobody knows more about math and numbers than me. Nobody. I 'get' it, and I will just tell you the answers because I know. Trust me."
"And don't listen to those Losers."
You're right, math is hard. But way too many people who call themselves conservatives round-off whatever errors they get by claiming the economy will magically, dramatically, improve and wipe out their mistakes. According to TFA:
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for Trump's tax cuts to pay for themselves, the economy would have to grow at 4.5 percent over the next 10 years. That's two and a half times the growth rate projected by the Congressional Budget Office.
That's always what these idiots do. Release the mythical tax strangle-hold on America's super-rich, and all the cuts to the safety net and spending for the military will magically be paid off, because the newly freed super-rich will invest their wealth and the whole country will soar like a pig full of hot air [ultimateclassicrock.com].
Conservatives who don't think very hard fall for this sucker-play because, to them, it's never been done, and it's waiting to happen, just begging to happen, and when it happens, it'll just totally work, and it'll be so great. Of course, nobody's holding a gun to the heads of rich people to do right with their tax relief and create jobs jobs jobs in America... they could spend it all overseas (a little more bang for the buck, there), spend it on yachts, spend it on cocaine... there's a lot of ways money can get spent... or not spent at all. Sunny-days, trickle-down budgets work just as well as Daddy's plan to move you into a nice house as soon as he wins his money back at the racetrack.
It's not a math error. It's a scam.
The economic benefits of cutting taxes are well known and logical. Sure, you need balance and to fund public institutions and services. But to demonize cutting taxes rather than
Re: (Score:2)
The rich win either way.
Re: (Score:2)
:P
so if a bar wants to make more money they can just start charging $50 dollars for a pint and, according to big-brains like you, people won't change their activity. You'll be surprised that revenue "unexpectedly" drops, then when the price goes back to normal (whatever that is in your area) you'll then be bi7ching about the lost revenue that you would have gotten at $50.00 a pint.
Of course. If you raise taxes there will not change in economic activity. Right.
so if a bar wants to make more money they can just start charging $50 dollars for a pint and, according to big-brains like you, people won't change their activity.
You'll be surprised that revenue "unexpectedly" drops, then when the price goes back to normal (whatever that is in your area) you'll then be bi7ching about the lost revenue that you would have gotten at $50.00 a pint.
....and this is what you get when you don't label your axes. The Laffer Curve.
Basically nobody doubts that there's a point at which revenue declines when taxes go up. The question is where that point is, and if we're there yet.
Take your bar example. A bar owner can double the price of their beer and make double the money--if they're currently charging a penny for a pint.
One indicator of taxes being past the point where raising them increases revenue is when cutting them increases revenue. On the broad
We pay income tax because the government needs money to pay for all the great things it does. You don't
The most TREMENDOUS errors! (Score:1)
Our budget has the best errors! You will get tired of all the errors!
this is the president you deserve though
This is all just part of Trump's Alternative Math program.
Don't push your liberal math on us! We're like a smart person. Believe me.
I consider a math error of that magnitude better than I dunno. [thefiscaltimes.com]
... when a democrat is in the white house. Don't act surprised!!!
Yeah, something important economic happened in between 2006 and 2009. What was that?
In 2006 GWB administration despite a good, hot economy, had a huge deficit and debt thanks to multiple wars (only one was needed) and tax cuts to the wealthiest. It started with a budget in balance and almost surplus left by Clinton.
The whole proposal is built on poor estimates and pipe dreams with little or no supporting evidence.
Like ObamaCare?
...soon you'll be talking real money.
Only the biggest will do. (Score:2)
What an impressively evil innovation from the Trump administration. Think of it: the very first administration to double count dollars in an accounting gimmick in order to make its budget look better. Luckily, slashdot and Mr Summers are on the case.
Do you see what happens, Larry? Do you see what happens when you double count tax reform pay-fors?
Is this a joke? How about burning social security funds and then putting all that future spending on another set of books?
and soon you're talking about REAL money...
How many commenters here think Trump had a hands-on role in crafting this budget... as if he sat down, like Kevin Kline and Charles Grodin did in the movie 'Dave', reviewing the federal budget line-by-line looking for waste, and holding him personally responsible for every calculation.
I guess that's a hold-over from the previous administration where every accomplishment was credited to the President personally, and every mistake to an unnamed career bureaucrat.
It's just a simple, innocent oversight. . .
Someone forgot to carry the 12 zeroes somewhere.
That's one error. You picky, picky math-checkers!
Except this is math. This is trivially falsifiable; if it is not accurate, that can be readily demonstrated.
Can you, or can you not disprove the claim that the budget math is in error?
This isn't math, this is semantics. Trump claims the tax cuts are revenue neutral because they will be offset by the growth. This is a different meaning than what people usually mean when they say revenue neutral. Now whether the claim is true is an entirely different matter.
I’m not sure I’d agree with that. The issues you mentioned are greatly interesting, of course, but they relate either to debatable policy choices or to contentious uncertainties that require more information.
On the other hand, this article is about a high-magnitude flawed calculation: a tangible, rational, non-partisan indicator of competence and trustworthiness (or lack thereof), grounded in arithmetic. Wouldn’t that appeal to nerds everywhere?
Someone with mod points was so upset by the above post, they crawled through my history and applied down votes to other posts on unrelated topics.
I suppose that means I hit a nerve... or that we're letting Redditors in here now that the site's declined enough in quality to attract them.
like the signs that his wife is being abused (at least emotionally),
Nah she's just a typical rich man's wife who knows what the deal is. Some are in denial about the deal, but she accepts it: Stay home and raise kids in the lap of luxury, look nice at formal events, and look the other way when your husband cheats on you like his life depends on it, sometimes under not-so-consensual circumstances.
Not conducive to a close relationship, I'd imagine.
You know where dinner hangs.
Please stop spreading misinformation.
Rumsfeld was complaining that the accounting system they used at the Pentagon was outdated and inadequate to properly track the transactions up to expected accounting standards. No money went missing.