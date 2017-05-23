Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


President Trump's Budget Includes a $2 Trillion Math Error (time.com) 220

Posted by BeauHD from the math-mistake dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: President Trump's budget includes a simple accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight. Under the proposed budget released Tuesday, the Trump Administration's proposed tax cuts would boost economic growth enough to pay for $1.3 trillion in spending by 2027. But the tax cuts are also supposed to be revenue-neutral, meaning that trillion dollars is already supposed to pay for the money lost from the tax cuts. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the oversight an "elementary double count" and "a logical error of the kind that would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course" in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

  • Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:21PM (#54472629)
    Like everything else from this administration, it's a lie. We don't have a functioning democracy any more because we don't have an informed public, sadly.

    • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Funny)

      by spun ( 1352 ) <loverevolutionar ... m ['aho' in gap]> on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:25PM (#54472649) Journal

      Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

    • Stop BSing yourself. We don't have a functioning democracy?

      Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
      Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.

      These things are dangerous - and I'm a proponent of immigration - but make it legal and on the f**king books.

      The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

      And in case it matters I didn't vote for the orange oompa lumpa.

      • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Informative)

        by WheezyJoe ( 1168567 ) <.fegg. .at. .excite.com.> on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:48PM (#54472825)

        The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

        That remains to be seen. There's this thing in the Constitution called the Emoluments clause [wikipedia.org] that restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress. Trump maintains, through at least his family members and a paper-thin revocable trust, a LOT of property interests (hotels, resorts, golf courses, vacation homes) that rich foreigners can dump money into in return for a little kind attention from Herr Donald.

        He still hasn't released his tax returns either (is he still being audited, not that that means anything), which might show substantial financial obligations to foreign stake-holders (there's a lot of borrowing that goes on in the real-estate business).

        Then there's this little matter of involvement of a foreign power in the matter of an election [cnn.com], and obstruction of justice [usatoday.com] for trying to cover up any link to that foreign power.

      • We're getting very, very close to the point where the Pussy-Grabber-In-Chief and his entire administration are not only run out of the White House on a rail, but maybe into a nice cozy cell in Leavenworth.

        ..and in case it matters to you: I voted 3rd Party in 2016 because I couldn't stand either this one or Hillary.

      • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:4, Informative)

        by Plus1Entropy ( 4481723 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:38PM (#54473159)

        Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?

        Actually, the vast majority of sanctuary cities are within the law, even by Trump's standards [theatlantic.com].

        Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.

        It is well within the powers of the President to prioritize law enforcement, especially immigration. It's not like deportations dropped suddenly under Obama. Would you rather deport X felons or X/2 felons + X/2 otherwise innocent people? This kind of thing happens all the time at every level of government. District Attorneys don't prosecute every case that comes in front of them, they have to prioritize. Would you claim a cop is "not enforcing the traffic laws" because they choose not to pull over a speeder while on their way to a homicide? Probably not.

        The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

        Well not successfully at least. Federal judges from all over the country found enough of a Constitutional issue in Trump's travel bans to warrant indefinite injunctions until the cases are settled (assuming the Administration still intends to fight them at all).

        Keep in mind, the Administration didn't try to justify the bans in court, but instead claimed that they didn't have to provide justification. From the 9th Circuit Ruling (source [nytimes.com]):

        [T]he government has taken the position that the president’s decisions about immigration policy, particularly when motivated by national security concerns, are unreviewable, even if those actions potentially contravene constitutional rights and protections. ... There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy.

        • Deportations under Obama administration were higher than under any other president, it's really a stretch for some people to call him soft on illegal immigration given the numbers.

      • Nothing above the law about sanctuary cities. The federal government can request assistance with immigration enforcement but the local governments are not compelled to cooperate. There is no law that says they must assist the INS on demand.

        INS claims (falsely) that they're only focusing on undocumented immigrants if they have committed serious crimes, and in such cases even sanctuary cities cooperate and turn the prisoners over. The case that riled so many against sanctuary cities when an illegal immigran

    • Obamacare did same thing (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      story [theatlantic.com]
      Where Obamacare did the EXACT same thing. I remember being called a racist when I pointed it out at the time, so I guess its my turn...

      You are a racist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nomadic ( 141991 )

        I doubt very much you were called a "racist" when you criticized an alleged accounting error.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          It must have been nice living in your sheltered little world over the 8 years of Obama.

          Yes, far too many criticisms were labeled as racist, even entire movements were labeled as such because a single person or two within might say something unkind.

          Enjoy the seeds sowed by such nonsense.

        • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

          by ganjadude ( 952775 )
          you werent paying attention the past 8 years. literally anything anyone brought up against the previous admin resulted in people being called racist. i said i disagreed with obamacare- called racist.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by skam240 ( 789197 )

            Who the heck are you associating with? I hang out with Lefties and live in a Lefty party of the country and I've literally never heard such nonsense.

            Maybe check what you're saying and if you're sure that's not a problem then try to associate with better people.

        • Thank You! (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Video [youtube.com]
          I was hoping someone would call me out on that comment, and you came through. Not only did that video come out about the same time, but its JIMMY CARTER, yes the former president and former head of the DNC that did it.

          I was also called a racist by Jennine Garaflo (sp?), Oprah Winfry, Rosie O'Donnel, Bill Maher, and on and on. But I didn't really care about those people. When a former president calls you a racist and no one disagreed with him, it was obvious to me the DNC would NEVER be my party agai

    • Wow. I was going to post a joke to the effect of:

      "It's a simple accounting error -- OR IS IT???
      o Make 'simple accounting error'
      o Nobody catches it
      o GIVE MONIES TO BEST BUDDY PUTIN
      o ???
      o PROFIT!

      ..but you've hit the nail on the head. With a mallet made of depleted uranium.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Archangel Michael ( 180766 )

        With a mallet made of depleted uranium.

        Secured by Hillary Clinton and massive donations to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation, and speaking fees to the former Rapist in Cheat Bill.

    • This. Very much this.

      The only reason this was so blatantly obvious is that these people are even incompetent at lying.

  • MAGA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Making Arithmetic Great Again!

    The dumbing down of America

  • Details, details. (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:25PM (#54472651) Journal

    You guys are so picky, c'mon. Math is hard.

    • Re:Details, details. (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:31PM (#54472695)

      "Nobody knew Math could be so complicated folks, nobody, believe me"

      • "And I can tell you folks. Nobody knows more about math and numbers than me. Nobody. I 'get' it, and I will just tell you the answers because I know. Trust me."

        "And don't listen to those Losers."

    • Thank you, Fiscally Responsible Barbie.

    • The Growth Myth (Score:5, Insightful)

      by WheezyJoe ( 1168567 ) <.fegg. .at. .excite.com.> on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:20PM (#54473047)

      You're right, math is hard. But way too many people who call themselves conservatives round-off whatever errors they get by claiming the economy will magically, dramatically, improve and wipe out their mistakes. According to TFA:

      According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for Trump's tax cuts to pay for themselves, the economy would have to grow at 4.5 percent over the next 10 years. That's two and a half times the growth rate projected by the Congressional Budget Office.

      That's always what these idiots do. Release the mythical tax strangle-hold on America's super-rich, and all the cuts to the safety net and spending for the military will magically be paid off, because the newly freed super-rich will invest their wealth and the whole country will soar like a pig full of hot air [ultimateclassicrock.com].

      Conservatives who don't think very hard fall for this sucker-play because, to them, it's never been done, and it's waiting to happen, just begging to happen, and when it happens, it'll just totally work, and it'll be so great. Of course, nobody's holding a gun to the heads of rich people to do right with their tax relief and create jobs jobs jobs in America... they could spend it all overseas (a little more bang for the buck, there), spend it on yachts, spend it on cocaine... there's a lot of ways money can get spent... or not spent at all. Sunny-days, trickle-down budgets work just as well as Daddy's plan to move you into a nice house as soon as he wins his money back at the racetrack.

      It's not a math error. It's a scam.

      • A scam? Nonsense. You keep talking about rich people, but they make up a tiny fraction of the population. Anyone earning under $200k benefits immensely from tax cuts, in fact the lower someone's income the more they benefit. The money is usually immediately spent on goods or invested into markets (for the upper income bands).

        The economic benefits of cutting taxes are well known and logical. Sure, you need balance and to fund public institutions and services. But to demonize cutting taxes rather than

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by raind ( 174356 )
          What about the myth that low income people don't pay taxes? Sure they spend all there money on goods and services, plus sales tax, insurance, health care, gas etc.

          The rich win either way.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Barbie, is that you? :P

  • If the Bush/Obama tax cuts were fully repealed, it would restore $4T in tax revenues for a decade that could fix the hole in the budget. Those tax cuts never paid for themselves.
    • Of course. If you raise taxes there will not change in economic activity. Right.

      so if a bar wants to make more money they can just start charging $50 dollars for a pint and, according to big-brains like you, people won't change their activity. You'll be surprised that revenue "unexpectedly" drops, then when the price goes back to normal (whatever that is in your area) you'll then be bi7ching about the lost revenue that you would have gotten at $50.00 a pint.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Of course. If you raise taxes there will not change in economic activity. Right.

        so if a bar wants to make more money they can just start charging $50 dollars for a pint and, according to big-brains like you, people won't change their activity.
        You'll be surprised that revenue "unexpectedly" drops, then when the price goes back to normal (whatever that is in your area) you'll then be bi7ching about the lost revenue that you would have gotten at $50.00 a pint.

        ....and this is what you get when you don't label your axes. The Laffer Curve.

        Basically nobody doubts that there's a point at which revenue declines when taxes go up. The question is where that point is, and if we're there yet.

        Take your bar example. A bar owner can double the price of their beer and make double the money--if they're currently charging a penny for a pint.

        One indicator of taxes being past the point where raising them increases revenue is when cutting them increases revenue. On the broad

    • Bush was smart. He didn't just cut taxes for the rich, he cut them for everyone. No one wanted to raise taxes again after that, not even democrats.

  • The most TREMENDOUS errors! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our budget has the best errors! You will get tired of all the errors!

  • This is not the president you need, (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:31PM (#54472693)

    this is the president you deserve though

  • Alternative Math (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:38PM (#54472759)

    This is all just part of Trump's Alternative Math program.

  • FAKE NEWS! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't push your liberal math on us! We're like a smart person. Believe me.

  • I consider a math error of that magnitude better than I dunno. [thefiscaltimes.com]

  • Budgets/Deficits only matter... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:53PM (#54472855)

    ... when a democrat is in the white house. Don't act surprised!!!

  • This math error basically doesn't matter. 1.3 trillion seems like a lot for a mistake, but that's like arguing with the magician who's just accidentally dropped a card out of his sleeve. Does it really matter whether it was a card from the deck or an extra copy of a card? It's still a magic trick. The whole proposal is built on poor estimates and pipe dreams with little or no supporting evidence. Admittedly, it's still a pretty big math error. I wonder if someone forgot to renew the license on the spr

  • A trillion here, a trillion there (Score:3, Interesting)

    by maroberts ( 15852 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:02PM (#54472923) Homepage Journal

    ...soon you'll be talking real money.

  • Anything to do with science is nop priority for this administration, with a young earth creationist, evolution-denier as a VP.

  • Trump: Biggest budget error - E V A R. So big.

  • What an impressively evil innovation from the Trump administration. Think of it: the very first administration to double count dollars in an accounting gimmick in order to make its budget look better. Luckily, slashdot and Mr Summers are on the case.

    Do you see what happens, Larry? Do you see what happens when you double count tax reform pay-fors?

  • and soon you're talking about REAL money...

  • How many commenters here think Trump had a hands-on role in crafting this budget... as if he sat down, like Kevin Kline and Charles Grodin did in the movie 'Dave', reviewing the federal budget line-by-line looking for waste, and holding him personally responsible for every calculation.

    I guess that's a hold-over from the previous administration where every accomplishment was credited to the President personally, and every mistake to an unnamed career bureaucrat.

  • It's just a simple, innocent oversight. . .

    Someone forgot to carry the 12 zeroes somewhere.

    That's one error. You picky, picky math-checkers!

  • Accounting... Schmaccounting... if it doesn't work out we'll just declare bankruptcy and start over again. Worked for everything else Trump has touched.
  • Debt will be called in rescue for this accounting. But that is not a problem, since everybody in the World still wants to purchase US dollars.

