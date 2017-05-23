President Trump's Budget Includes a $2 Trillion Math Error (time.com) 74
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: President Trump's budget includes a simple accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight. Under the proposed budget released Tuesday, the Trump Administration's proposed tax cuts would boost economic growth enough to pay for $1.3 trillion in spending by 2027. But the tax cuts are also supposed to be revenue-neutral, meaning that trillion dollars is already supposed to pay for the money lost from the tax cuts. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the oversight an "elementary double count" and "a logical error of the kind that would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course" in an op-ed in the Washington Post.
Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Funny)
Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Re: (Score:1)
Disagree. This is malicious; intentional. Trump isn't stupid.
Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)
Partially disagree. It's malicious but that doesn't mean Trump isn't stupid too.
Re: (Score:2)
TRUMP: We're gonna have the biggest math errors! Way better and bigger errors than the democrats!! Nobody makes math errors better than me, believe me. No one's every had more than a trillion dollar math error. They said it couldn't be done. I'm really smart - I went to the Wharton School of Finance. We're gonna have errors more than, more, er, than TWO TRILLION DOLLARS!
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.snopes.com/carson-h... [snopes.com]
Re: Not an error. A lie. (Score:1)
From your own link, HUD made lots of errors in both directions totalling $500 billion. The actual effect was $3 million. They should check their work better, but the HUD audit is entirely different.
Re: (Score:2)
Why did you link to an article tagged "mostly false"? According to the article:
$3 million dollars off.... $2 trillion dollars off....
One of these numbers is bigger than the other.
Re: (Score:2)
It's still a mistake.
Re: (Score:2)
Calm down, people, we don't want a fight here. Let's put aside our differences and try for the possibility of lasting peach [slate.com] on this site.
Re: (Score:1)
I disagree. I think Trump is a complete idiot. He can't make a statement over two sentences long that doesn't become a rambling filler-filled pile of nothing that is also impossible to parse. My belief is that he's suffering from dementia, but whatever the cause, the man is a moron. Now Reagan was a moron too, but at least he surrounded himself with some fairly rational individuals, and that's fine, no one expects a President to actually personally run every branch of the Government. But now you have someon
Re: (Score:2)
From his speech in Jerusalem:
"Earlier this week, I spoke at a historic summit in Saudi Arabia. There, I urged our friends in the Muslim world to join us in creating stability, safety and security. I was deeply encouraged by the desire of many leaders to join us in cooperation toward these shared and vital goals. Conflict cannot continue forever – the only question is when nations will decide that they have had enough."
And so your second statement is itself invalidated. The rest of your little rant, if
Re: (Score:2)
Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Gray's Law also applies [1].
"Any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice."
At some point the buck stops, and incomp etence is no excuse. Do you not think the buck stops with the POTUS? It doesn't matter if it's on purpose or a mistake - trillions of dollars of error should result in some firings.
[1] http://joshuabrauer.com/2007/0... [joshuabrauer.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Can't you people leave him alone for a single day? He finished up his orb business [ctvnews.ca], then left the middle east [slate.com] to arrive at Israel, had a great time at the Holocaust museum [metro.co.uk] and randomly decided to confess to outing an Israeli spy [vox.com] in front of Netanyahu - but all you people can do is make fun of his tiny, tiny hands.
Re: (Score:2)
The GOP has repeatedly demonstrated aggression to a majority of the country. One of the GOP tactics to pacify the majority of people who will be hurt by these policies is to play dumb.
Re: (Score:2)
Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.
These things are dangerous - and I'm a proponent of immigration - but make it legal and on the f**king books.
The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.
And in case it matters I didn't vote for the orange oompa lumpa.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.
That remains to be seen. There's this thing in the Constitution called the Emoluments clause [wikipedia.org] that restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress. Trump maintains, through at least his family members and a paper-thin revocable trust, a LOT of property interests (hotels, resorts, golf courses, vacation homes) that rich foreigners can dump money into in return for a little kind attention from Herr D
Re: (Score:2)
All this is supposition upon supposition. If true he gets funds from others (pay for play) then he deserves to go to be disgraced, impeached and go to jail. Now, that applies to all politicians, including those with charities pressuring others to "contribute."
We're pretty positive the Clintons have done that for years. We have NO evidence of that for Trump. (Yet) Nonetheless y
Re: (Score:2)
Obamacare did same thing (Score:2)
story [theatlantic.com]
Where Obamacare did the EXACT same thing. I remember being called a racist when I pointed it out at the time, so I guess its my turn...
You are a racist.
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt very much you were called a "racist" when you criticized an alleged accounting error.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't just claim it, prove it. Cite where you criticized an accounting error and were called a racist for it.
For that matter, also show that your cited error in the same linked post was accurate.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"It's a simple accounting error -- OR IS IT???
o Make 'simple accounting error'
o Nobody catches it
o GIVE MONIES TO BEST BUDDY PUTIN
o ???
o PROFIT!
..but you've hit the nail on the head. With a mallet made of depleted uranium.
MAGA (Score:1)
Making Arithmetic Great Again!
The dumbing down of America
Details, details. (Score:4, Funny)
You guys are so picky, c'mon. Math is hard.
Re:Details, details. (Score:5, Funny)
"Nobody knew Math could be so complicated folks, nobody, believe me"
Re: (Score:2)
The Growth Myth (Score:2)
You're right, math is hard. But way too many people who call themselves conservatives round-off whatever errors they get by claiming the economy will magically, dramatically, improve and wipe out their mistakes. According to TFA:
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for Trump's tax cuts to pay for themselves, the economy would have to grow at 4.5 percent over the next 10 years. That's two and a half times the growth rate projected by the Congressional Budget Office.
That's always what these idiots do. Release the mythical tax strangle-hold on America's super-rich, and all the cuts to the safety net and spending for the military will magically be paid off, because the newly freed super-rich will invest their wealth and the whole country will s [ultimateclassicrock.com]
Re: (Score:2)
so if a bar wants to make more money they can just start charging $50 dollars for a pint and, according to big-brains like you, people won't change their activity. You'll be surprised that revenue "unexpectedly" drops, then when the price goes back to normal (whatever that is in your area) you'll then be bi7ching about the lost revenue that you would have gotten at $50.00 a pint.
The most TREMENDOUS errors! (Score:1)
Our budget has the best errors! You will get tired of all the errors!
This is not the president you need, (Score:1)
this is the president you deserve though
Re: Consider the source (Score:1)
Except this is math. This is trivially falsifiable; if it is not accurate, that can be readily demonstrated.
Can you, or can you not disprove the claim that the budget math is in error?
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't math, this is semantics. Trump claims the tax cuts are revenue neutral because they will be offset by the growth. This is a different meaning than what people usually mean when they say revenue neutral. Now whether the claim is true is an entirely different matter.
Alternative Math (Score:1)
This is all just part of Trump's Alternative Math program.
Greater Nerd Theory (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I’m not sure I’d agree with that. The issues you mentioned are greatly interesting, of course, but they relate either to debatable policy choices or to contentious uncertainties that require more information.
On the other hand, this article is about a high-magnitude flawed calculation: a tangible, rational, non-partisan indicator of competence and trustworthiness (or lack thereof), grounded in arithmetic. Wouldn’t that appeal to nerds everywhere?
First time I've seen THAT on Slashdot (Score:2)
Someone with mod points was so upset by the above post, they crawled through my history and applied down votes to other posts on unrelated topics.
I suppose that means I hit a nerve... or that we're letting Redditors in here now that the site's declined enough in quality to attract them.
FAKE NEWS! (Score:1)
Don't push your liberal math on us! We're like a smart person. Believe me.
It's less than the Pentagon "misplaced" (Score:2)
I consider a math error of that magnitude better than I dunno. [thefiscaltimes.com]
Budgets/Deficits only matter... (Score:2, Insightful)
... when a democrat is in the white house. Don't act surprised!!!
Almost irrelevant (Score:1)
A trillion here, a trillion there (Score:2)
...soon you'll be talking real money.
Not surprising (Score:2)
Only the biggest will do. (Score:2)
Trump: Biggest budget error - E V A R. So big.