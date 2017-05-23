Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


President Trump's Budget Includes a $2 Trillion Math Error (time.com) 74

Posted by BeauHD from the math-mistake dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: President Trump's budget includes a simple accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight. Under the proposed budget released Tuesday, the Trump Administration's proposed tax cuts would boost economic growth enough to pay for $1.3 trillion in spending by 2027. But the tax cuts are also supposed to be revenue-neutral, meaning that trillion dollars is already supposed to pay for the money lost from the tax cuts. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the oversight an "elementary double count" and "a logical error of the kind that would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course" in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

  • Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:21PM (#54472629)
    Like everything else from this administration, it's a lie. We don't have a functioning democracy any more because we don't have an informed public, sadly.

    • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Funny)

      by spun ( 1352 ) <loverevolutionar ... m ['aho' in gap]> on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:25PM (#54472649) Journal

      Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Disagree. This is malicious; intentional. Trump isn't stupid.

        • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by barc0001 ( 173002 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:38PM (#54472763)

          Partially disagree. It's malicious but that doesn't mean Trump isn't stupid too.

          • it's neither malice nor stupidity, it's hyperbole.

            TRUMP: We're gonna have the biggest math errors! Way better and bigger errors than the democrats!! Nobody makes math errors better than me, believe me. No one's every had more than a trillion dollar math error. They said it couldn't be done. I'm really smart - I went to the Wharton School of Finance. We're gonna have errors more than, more, er, than TWO TRILLION DOLLARS!

        • so was it malice when obamas admin made mistakes? you mean the same kind of accounting errors made by the previous admin?

          http://www.snopes.com/carson-h... [snopes.com]

          • Re: Not an error. A lie. (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            From your own link, HUD made lots of errors in both directions totalling $500 billion. The actual effect was $3 million. They should check their work better, but the HUD audit is entirely different.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            Why did you link to an article tagged "mostly false"? According to the article:

            According to the OIG report, HUD maintains that the errors represented a net adjustment of only $3 million and resulted in “no changes in HUD’s financial position or impact to [HUD] programs”:

            $3 million dollars off.... $2 trillion dollars off....
            One of these numbers is bigger than the other.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          Calm down, people, we don't want a fight here. Let's put aside our differences and try for the possibility of lasting peach [slate.com] on this site.

        • I disagree. I think Trump is a complete idiot. He can't make a statement over two sentences long that doesn't become a rambling filler-filled pile of nothing that is also impossible to parse. My belief is that he's suffering from dementia, but whatever the cause, the man is a moron. Now Reagan was a moron too, but at least he surrounded himself with some fairly rational individuals, and that's fine, no one expects a President to actually personally run every branch of the Government. But now you have someon

          • From his speech in Jerusalem:

            "Earlier this week, I spoke at a historic summit in Saudi Arabia. There, I urged our friends in the Muslim world to join us in creating stability, safety and security. I was deeply encouraged by the desire of many leaders to join us in cooperation toward these shared and vital goals. Conflict cannot continue forever – the only question is when nations will decide that they have had enough."

            And so your second statement is itself invalidated. The rest of your little rant, if

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rsborg ( 111459 )

        Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

        Gray's Law also applies [1].
        "Any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice."

        At some point the buck stops, and incomp etence is no excuse. Do you not think the buck stops with the POTUS? It doesn't matter if it's on purpose or a mistake - trillions of dollars of error should result in some firings.

        [1] http://joshuabrauer.com/2007/0... [joshuabrauer.com]

      • I feel like this sentiment doesn't apply when malice has been proven repeatedly OR when the stakes are this high.

        The GOP has repeatedly demonstrated aggression to a majority of the country. One of the GOP tactics to pacify the majority of people who will be hurt by these policies is to play dumb.
    • Stop BSing yourself. We don't have a functioning democracy?

      Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
      Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.

      These things are dangerous - and I'm a proponent of immigration - but make it legal and on the f**king books.

      The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

      And in case it matters I didn't vote for the orange oompa lumpa.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by WheezyJoe ( 1168567 )

        The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

        That remains to be seen. There's this thing in the Constitution called the Emoluments clause [wikipedia.org] that restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress. Trump maintains, through at least his family members and a paper-thin revocable trust, a LOT of property interests (hotels, resorts, golf courses, vacation homes) that rich foreigners can dump money into in return for a little kind attention from Herr D

        • The IRS looks at his taxes every year. So, unless you're saying that the IRS has not done its job his taxes have been checked.

          All this is supposition upon supposition. If true he gets funds from others (pay for play) then he deserves to go to be disgraced, impeached and go to jail. Now, that applies to all politicians, including those with charities pressuring others to "contribute."

          We're pretty positive the Clintons have done that for years. We have NO evidence of that for Trump. (Yet) Nonetheless y
      • We're getting very, very close to the point where the Pussy-Grabber-In-Chief and his entire administration are not only run out of the White House on a rail, but maybe into a nice cozy cell in Leavenworth.

        ..and in case it matters to you: I voted 3rd Party in 2016 because I couldn't stand either this one or Hillary.

    • Obamacare did same thing (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      story [theatlantic.com]
      Where Obamacare did the EXACT same thing. I remember being called a racist when I pointed it out at the time, so I guess its my turn...

      You are a racist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nomadic ( 141991 )

        I doubt very much you were called a "racist" when you criticized an alleged accounting error.

        • you werent paying attention the past 8 years. literally anything anyone brought up against the previous admin resulted in people being called racist. i said i disagreed with obamacare- called racist.
    • Wow. I was going to post a joke to the effect of:

      "It's a simple accounting error -- OR IS IT???
      o Make 'simple accounting error'
      o Nobody catches it
      o GIVE MONIES TO BEST BUDDY PUTIN
      o ???
      o PROFIT!

      ..but you've hit the nail on the head. With a mallet made of depleted uranium.

  • MAGA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Making Arithmetic Great Again!

    The dumbing down of America

  • Details, details. (Score:4, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:25PM (#54472651) Journal

    You guys are so picky, c'mon. Math is hard.

    • Re:Details, details. (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:31PM (#54472695)

      "Nobody knew Math could be so complicated folks, nobody, believe me"

    • Thank you, Fiscally Responsible Barbie.

    • You're right, math is hard. But way too many people who call themselves conservatives round-off whatever errors they get by claiming the economy will magically, dramatically, improve and wipe out their mistakes. According to TFA:

      According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for Trump's tax cuts to pay for themselves, the economy would have to grow at 4.5 percent over the next 10 years. That's two and a half times the growth rate projected by the Congressional Budget Office.

      That's always what these idiots do. Release the mythical tax strangle-hold on America's super-rich, and all the cuts to the safety net and spending for the military will magically be paid off, because the newly freed super-rich will invest their wealth and the whole country will s [ultimateclassicrock.com]

  • The most TREMENDOUS errors! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our budget has the best errors! You will get tired of all the errors!

  • This is not the president you need, (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    this is the president you deserve though

  • Alternative Math (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is all just part of Trump's Alternative Math program.

  • FAKE NEWS! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't push your liberal math on us! We're like a smart person. Believe me.

  • I consider a math error of that magnitude better than I dunno. [thefiscaltimes.com]

  • Budgets/Deficits only matter... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... when a democrat is in the white house. Don't act surprised!!!

  • This math error basically doesn't matter. 1.3 trillion seems like a lot for a mistake, but that's like arguing with the magician who's just accidentally dropped a card out of his sleeve. Does it really matter whether it was a card from the deck or an extra copy of a card? It's still a magic trick. The whole proposal is built on poor estimates and pipe dreams with little or no supporting evidence. Admittedly, it's still a pretty big math error. I wonder if someone forgot to renew the license on the spr

  • ...soon you'll be talking real money.

  • Anything to do with science is nop priority for this administration, with a young earth creationist, evolution-denier as a VP.

  • Trump: Biggest budget error - E V A R. So big.

