President Trump's Budget Includes a $2 Trillion Math Error

An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: President Trump's budget includes a simple accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight. Under the proposed budget released Tuesday, the Trump Administration's proposed tax cuts would boost economic growth enough to pay for $1.3 trillion in spending by 2027. But the tax cuts are also supposed to be revenue-neutral, meaning that trillion dollars is already supposed to pay for the money lost from the tax cuts. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the oversight an "elementary double count" and "a logical error of the kind that would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course" in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

  • Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Insightful)

    Like everything else from this administration, it's a lie. We don't have a functioning democracy any more because we don't have an informed public, sadly.

    • Re:Not an error. A lie. (Score:5, Funny)

      Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        Disagree. This is malicious; intentional. Trump isn't stupid.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        Hanlon's Razor applies here. Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

        Gray's Law also applies [1].
        "Any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice."

        At some point the buck stops, and incomp etence is no excuse. Do you not think the buck stops with the POTUS? It doesn't matter if it's on purpose or a mistake - trillions of dollars of error should result in some firings.

        [1] http://joshuabrauer.com/2007/0... [joshuabrauer.com]

    • Stop BSing yourself. We don't have a functioning democracy?

      Like sanctuary cities that think they're above the law?
      Like the federal government under Obama not enforcing immigration laws on the books.

      These things are dangerous - and I'm a proponent of immigration - but make it legal and on the f**king books.

      The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

      And in case it matters I didn't vote for the orange oompa lumpa.

      • The Trump administration has done nothing counter to Constitution.

        That remains to be seen. There's this thing in the Constitution called the Emoluments clause [wikipedia.org] that restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress. Trump maintains, through at least his family members and a paper-thin revocable trust, a LOT of property interests (hotels, resorts, golf courses, vacation homes) that rich foreigners can dump money into in return for a little kind attention from Herr D

    • Obamacare did same thing (Score:2)

      story [theatlantic.com]
      Where Obamacare did the EXACT same thing. I remember being called a racist when I pointed it out at the time, so I guess its my turn...

      You are a racist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        I doubt very much you were called a "racist" when you criticized an alleged accounting error.

  • MAGA (Score:1)

    Making Arithmetic Great Again!

    The dumbing down of America

  • Details, details. (Score:4, Funny)

    You guys are so picky, c'mon. Math is hard.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      "Nobody knew Math could be so complicated folks, nobody, believe me"

    • Thank you, Fiscally Responsible Barbie.

  • The most TREMENDOUS errors! (Score:1)

    Our budget has the best errors! You will get tired of all the errors!

  • This is Slashdot. News for Nerds / Stuff that Matters. This ain't that, and it shouldn't have been approved by the mods.

    If we're going to talk about Trump there's a hell of a lot more interesting stuff to talk about, like the signs that his wife is being abused (at least emotionally), the whole 'interfering with an FBI investigation' thing, or the fact that he committed an act of war without congressional approval (which seems to me to be bigger than the FBI thing, but apparently the news media doesn't thi

