Google Following Your Offline Credit Card Spending To Tell Advertisers If Their Ads Work (consumerist.com) 33
One of the new tools Google has announced for its advertisers today promises to tie your offline credit card data together with all your online viewing to tell advertisers exactly what's working as they try to target you and your wallet. Consumerist reports: That return, for decades, was hard to measure in all but the most vaguely correlative of ways. Did people buy your product after seeing your TV ad? After seeing your billboard? On a whim after seeing neither? Who knows! But in the age of highly targeted, algorithmic advertising, the landscape is completely different. The apps on your phone know what you looked at and when, and can tie that in to what you see on other devices you're also logged into their services on (like your work computer). Meanwhile, you're leaving tracks out in the physical world -- not only the location history of your phone, but also the trail of payments you leave behind you if you pay with a credit card, debit card, or app (as millions of us do). Google also introduced some offline measurements to its online tool suite back in 2014, when it started using phone location data to try to match store visit location data to digital ad views. But a store doesn't make any money when you simply walk into it; you need to buy something. So Google's tracking that very granularly now, too. "In the coming months, we'll be rolling out store sales measurement at the device and campaign levels. This will allow you to measure in-store revenue in addition to the store visits delivered by your Search and Shopping ads," Google explains to advertisers. That's very literally a collection of spending data matched to the people who spent it, matched in turn to people who saw ads.
Is this related to the rewards surveys? (Score:1)
They give me $0.30 for answering if I went somewhere and used a credit card.
Cash (Score:1)
I always use cash. Same reason I use a pad of paper and pen / pencil for taking notes. Its easy and always works. Sometimes the best tech is low tech.
Like on an airplane?
how about online?
even excluding online, I've had more times cash didn't work that day card over the last six months.
That day = than a
Cash is good. I also disable my phone tracking.
Cash is at best a temporary solution for anonymity. Virtually all stores have security cameras and as facial recognition software becomes cheaper and more accurate, you can be sure retailers will start using it to track your purchases. And if there are cameras in the parking lot they can see your license plate too.
Haa! I ride a bicycle! Another tracker thwarted!
But really, there are means to control every mechanism they put in place if you really want to remain anonymous. Do I care about the facial recognition, meh not really. Wait for it, in a couple of years when holography comes into play and facial features can be distorted with ease.
As a retailer... (Score:2)
As a consumer, I use cash.
Ditto, got rid of all credit cards years ago. Actually started writing checks again. Who da thought.
Credo (Score:4, Insightful)
Google turned evil so gradually I didn't even notice.
I pay with Bitcoins so nobody can trace my transactions!
if you pay for everything in cash you are probably automatically becoming a suspect
8% of American households have no one with a bank account or credit cards, and do everything in cash.
Nope (Score:2)
"The apps on your phone know what you looked at and when, and can tie that in to what you see on other devices you're also logged into their services on (like your work computer)."
No, they don't, because I don't load up my phone with all that useless bullshit. The apps that aren't in use get disabled and/or deleted.
"Meanwhile, you're leaving tracks out in the physical world -- not only the location history of your phone"
No, I'm not because I don't turn all that battery-sucking GPS and location crap. I also
You're doing things the hard way.
I just use a flip phone. It makes phone calls. It has an address book to remember numbers. That's pretty much it.
I use just one app on my smartphone, unfortunately it's a total privacy bitch: Google Maps. Even if you don't turn on location services.
Unless you use a burner number (Score:2)
I don't want to sound like an Apple shill, but the reason so many merchants and CC companies don't like apple pay is that it hides this info from the network and point of sale.
I'm even suspicious of one-time numbers from the CC company since that company knows who you are.
Don't be evil (Score:2)
I'm sorry but "dobeil" is a crappy slogan.
They dropped the "don't". Or even better, the red circle with a diagonal over the word "don't"
I would be far more impressed (Score:2)
if Google also implemented a mechanism by which I can tell advertisers that I would have bought their products if their ads hadn't be so stupid, annoying and intrusive that they offended me.
Seriously. They need to be told this. Often.
Slow Down There (Score:2)
Reading the article, it seems Google buys data from 3rd parties to get anonymized data on credit/debit card use at stores; they only get how much was spent rather than an itemized list of what was purchased. If someone spent $1 at McDonalds, what did they buy? Something off the dollar menu, but more specifically, who knows. Someone spent $10 at a dollar store; what did they buy? Could've been anything. Unless items are priced uniquely, you're not going to have much luck guessing what they bought if the shop