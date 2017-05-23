Google Following Your Offline Credit Card Spending To Tell Advertisers If Their Ads Work (consumerist.com) 19
One of the new tools Google has announced for its advertisers today promises to tie your offline credit card data together with all your online viewing to tell advertisers exactly what's working as they try to target you and your wallet. Consumerist reports: That return, for decades, was hard to measure in all but the most vaguely correlative of ways. Did people buy your product after seeing your TV ad? After seeing your billboard? On a whim after seeing neither? Who knows! But in the age of highly targeted, algorithmic advertising, the landscape is completely different. The apps on your phone know what you looked at and when, and can tie that in to what you see on other devices you're also logged into their services on (like your work computer). Meanwhile, you're leaving tracks out in the physical world -- not only the location history of your phone, but also the trail of payments you leave behind you if you pay with a credit card, debit card, or app (as millions of us do). Google also introduced some offline measurements to its online tool suite back in 2014, when it started using phone location data to try to match store visit location data to digital ad views. But a store doesn't make any money when you simply walk into it; you need to buy something. So Google's tracking that very granularly now, too. "In the coming months, we'll be rolling out store sales measurement at the device and campaign levels. This will allow you to measure in-store revenue in addition to the store visits delivered by your Search and Shopping ads," Google explains to advertisers. That's very literally a collection of spending data matched to the people who spent it, matched in turn to people who saw ads.
Is this related to the rewards surveys? (Score:1)
They give me $0.30 for answering if I went somewhere and used a credit card.
Re: (Score:1)
Like on an airplane?
how about online?
even excluding online, I've had more times cash didn't work that day card over the last six months.
Re: (Score:1)
That day = than a
Re: (Score:2)
Cash is good. I also disable my phone tracking.
Re: (Score:2)
As a retailer... (Score:2)
As a consumer, I use cash.
Credo (Score:2)
Google turned evil so gradually I didn't even notice.
Nope (Score:2)
"The apps on your phone know what you looked at and when, and can tie that in to what you see on other devices you're also logged into their services on (like your work computer)."
No, they don't, because I don't load up my phone with all that useless bullshit. The apps that aren't in use get disabled and/or deleted.
"Meanwhile, you're leaving tracks out in the physical world -- not only the location history of your phone"
No, I'm not because I don't turn all that battery-sucking GPS and location crap. I also
Unless you use a burner number (Score:2)
I don't want to sound like an Apple shill, but the reason so many merchants and CC companies don't like apple pay is that it hides this info from the network and point of sale.
I'm even suspicious of one-time numbers from the CC company since that company knows who you are.
Don't be evil (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)