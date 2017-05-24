Manchester Attack Could Lead To Internet Crackdown (independent.co.uk) 30
New submitter boundary writes: The UK government looks to be about to put the most egregious parts of the Investigative Powers Act into force "soon after the election" (which is in a couple of weeks) in the wake of the recent bombing in Manchester. "Technical Capability Orders" require tech companies to break their own security. I wonder who'll comply? The Independent reports: "Government will ask parliament to allow the use of those powers if Theresa May is re-elected, senior ministers told The Sun. 'We will do this as soon as we can after the election, as long as we get back in,' The Sun said it was told by a government minister. 'The level of threat clearly proves there is no more time to waste now. The social media companies have been laughing in our faces for too long.'"
But only because so many people are willing to give them all their personal information for free.
...Mainstream media are reporting today that the government was given credible warnings about the suspected bomber as many as five times over the past few years, from a variety of sources and via exactly the sorts of channels you're supposed to use if you're worried that someone might do something like this. None of these source appear to have relied on high-tech surveillance and intercepted communications. They were reportedly based on in-person observations, which tragically doesn't seem to have set off the right alarm bells soon enough.
especially if they look like criminals
That's cool that you know what criminals look like, we could just pay you to go through photographs, and we'll just arrest or deport the ones with the bad faces.
I'm wary of speculating or trusting early information too much in a situation like this. The truth is that I have no idea how many people actually come to the attention of the police and security services so many times or for reasons as disturbing as saying they think suicide bombing is OK. It seems likely that in this case something has gone wrong with the system, obviously with horrible consequences, and no doubt there will be a lot of reviews and discussions in the weeks and months ahead to try and work
The UK also has to watch the next generations of very interesting people.
3 people per shift over 24 hours per interesting person. Thats 9 to 12 people to watch over one interesting person.
The UK has to hire more police with expert undercover skills to watch so many very interesting people.
The UK had the correct idea during the Irish decades. Act on any and all reports with no comment or questions.
The Internet isn't the only way to communicate (Score:5, Insightful)
It is an ominous action what was performed when parents were waiting to pickup their children after a concert.
After declaring something that it is true, let's talk about technology and the justification to violate the privacy human right in the name of security.
If there is any justification to break all rights trying to catch terrorists, then we must stop using paper because somebody "could" have been designing a terrorist act in a piece of paper. Let's also stop talking, because when we talk could be
So you've taken down all the curtains on your house and allowed police to install cameras in your house? If not, what are you hiding?
Your deflection attempt is cute. Care to actually answer my question?
Yes, you do have something to fear. The removal of your privacy and the abuse of these powers.
It depends on what is the "current" definition for "wrong".
Some day the governments establish some generic framework because of a valid reason, but then they change the parameters and that framework can be used legally for something different. If the framework has an opportunity to provide excessive power to the authorities, always will exist a high possibility that it be used against its original purpose. And this is not a naive idea, our human history is full of cruel examples.
The main problem is people overreact. This isn't a Luftwaffe bombing campaign, there is no existential threat against the British state, so the idea that British authorities should just start torturing people seems like outrageous overreaction.
will they force apple to unlock phones as well? (Score:2)
will they force apple to unlock phones as well?
Legislation only removes objects, even virtual and intangible, from the law abiding public.
Not from those outside the law who will carry on doing what they do.
Manchester was someone outside of the law and this crackdown does nothing, yet again, to prevent re-occurance.
Government's cause terrorism, who in turn target the public for voting them in.
You end up feeling like the pig in the middle between both extremists (legislative & violent).
I'm old enough to remember when bombings like Manchester were commonplace in England, but they still let Irish Catholics into the country.
