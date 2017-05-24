Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Internet United Kingdom Government Privacy Security

Manchester Attack Could Lead To Internet Crackdown (independent.co.uk) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
New submitter boundary writes: The UK government looks to be about to put the most egregious parts of the Investigative Powers Act into force "soon after the election" (which is in a couple of weeks) in the wake of the recent bombing in Manchester. "Technical Capability Orders" require tech companies to break their own security. I wonder who'll comply? The Independent reports: "Government will ask parliament to allow the use of those powers if Theresa May is re-elected, senior ministers told The Sun. 'We will do this as soon as we can after the election, as long as we get back in,' The Sun said it was told by a government minister. 'The level of threat clearly proves there is no more time to waste now. The social media companies have been laughing in our faces for too long.'"

  • They've definitely been laughing (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But only because so many people are willing to give them all their personal information for free.

  • In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Brave Guy ( 457657 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @11:39PM (#54481887)

    ...Mainstream media are reporting today that the government was given credible warnings about the suspected bomber as many as five times over the past few years, from a variety of sources and via exactly the sorts of channels you're supposed to use if you're worried that someone might do something like this. None of these source appear to have relied on high-tech surveillance and intercepted communications. They were reportedly based on in-person observations, which tragically doesn't seem to have set off the right alarm bells soon enough.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The UK is stuck watching a lot of interesting people who entered the UK.
      The UK also has to watch the next generations of very interesting people.
      3 people per shift over 24 hours per interesting person. Thats 9 to 12 people to watch over one interesting person.
      The UK has to hire more police with expert undercover skills to watch so many very interesting people.
      The UK had the correct idea during the Irish decades. Act on any and all reports with no comment or questions.

  • The Internet isn't the only way to communicate (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Streetlight ( 1102081 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @11:42PM (#54481895) Journal
    If the Internet and the World Wide Web become too dangerous for terrorists to communicate they'll find other ways to communicate their nefarious plans which may be more immune to cracking. This could include face to face meetings in secure venues such as caves or messenger transmissions. It may be that the best way to learn of such plans is the old fashion method of inserting moles into such organizations. They must be really good or they'll end up as recent moles have in China.

  • It is an ominous action what was performed when parents were waiting to pickup their children after a concert.

    After declaring something that it is true, let's talk about technology and the justification to violate the privacy human right in the name of security.

    If there is any justification to break all rights trying to catch terrorists, then we must stop using paper because somebody "could" have been designing a terrorist act in a piece of paper. Let's also stop talking, because when we talk could be

    • The main problem is people overreact. This isn't a Luftwaffe bombing campaign, there is no existential threat against the British state, so the idea that British authorities should just start torturing people seems like outrageous overreaction.

  • Ahh... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by EmeraldBot ( 3513925 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @11:54PM (#54481921)
    Multiple warnings over several years, and the UK government never acted on them. So now, rather than admit they were incompetent or not funding their human agents enough, they're going to cut off free speech online? Congratulations Britain, you have the dubious honor of being the second country in the world to fall to terrorism.
  • I'd be saying, "Sure, but we're going to shut down all GovCloud regions. One level of encryption for everybody."

  • will they force apple to unlock phones as well?

  • Legislation only removes objects, even virtual and intangible, from the law abiding public.
    Not from those outside the law who will carry on doing what they do.
    Manchester was someone outside of the law and this crackdown does nothing, yet again, to prevent re-occurance.
    Government's cause terrorism, who in turn target the public for voting them in.
    You end up feeling like the pig in the middle between both extremists (legislative & violent).

  • I'm old enough to remember when bombings like Manchester were commonplace in England, but they still let Irish Catholics into the country.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

