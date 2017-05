Airbnb Is Running Its Own Internal University To Teach Data Science

In an effort to fill the demand for trained data scientists, Airbnb will be running its own university-style program , complete with a custom course-numbering system. Since traditional online programs like Coursera and Udacity weren't getting the job done because they weren't tailored to Airbnb's internal data and tools, the company "decided to design a bunch of courses of its own around three levels of instruction for different employee needs," reports TechCrunch. From the report: