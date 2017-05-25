Bitcoin Surges 10% To All-Time High Above $2,700, Has Now Doubled in May

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by msmash from the price-frenzy dept.
An anonymous reader writes: In another intraday jump of more than $200, bitcoin surged to a record Thursday on strong Asian demand overnight. Bitcoin jumped more than 10 percent to an all-time high of $2,752.07, more than twice its April 30 price of $1,347.96 according to CoinDesk. The digital currency last traded near $2,726. At Thursday's record, Bitcoin has now gained more than 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far. "There is no question that we are in the middle of a price frenzy," said Brian Kelly of BKCM, in a note to clients Thursday. "There will be a correction and it could be severe, but it's unclear if that correction will start from current prices of $2700 or from some place much higher."

  • Unclear (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @10:01AM (#54483881) Homepage Journal
    "but it's unclear if that correction will start from current prices of $2700 or from some place much higher."

    I wish I had a job like this. There will be a correction, but it might happen today, or 10,000 years from now.
  • Can someone actually sell (or exchange depending on whether you believe it to be currency or not) a couple of million in bitcoins without the price crashing?

    • You could probably manage it if you do it slow enough that it doesn't cause a panic sell, and/or do it through a number of shell accounts so it doesn't look too suspicious.

      Once you've unloaded a few hundred BTC, try to dump the rest and cause a market crash, then buy back what you sold originally for a fraction of the price and wait for the next bubble.
      =Smidge=

    • No. Not yet. BTC volume is low compared to the equity trading. BTC volume is generally in the range of 50K - 200K BTC / day. And spiking much higher the last few few days.

      At $1000 per BTC that's a volume of 50-200 million dollars per day. Low in one respect. But it is respectable.

      You can clearly see that it will be a billion/dollar a day market pretty soon.

      BTC at $2,500 and trading volume of 400K would make it a billion dollar market.

    • It's a traded currency. So I suspect it is governed by the same laws of supply and demand. If someone starts dumping it en masse, I'm sure the price will go down. Unless there is a feeding frenzy of course.

      It reminds me of tech stocks in late 2000 early 2001 that oscillated like crazy. I know quite a lot of people who won big and became millionaires. And quite a lot of people who gambled millions on a hunch and lost them.

  • ... you sell NOW. Right now.

  • ... Mystico and Janet, and flats built by hynosis

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    (of course, most of the world's current currencies are the same, but bitcoin and its ilk just exaggerate the effect)

