Bitcoin Surges 10% To All-Time High Above $2,700, Has Now Doubled in May (cnbc.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: In another intraday jump of more than $200, bitcoin surged to a record Thursday on strong Asian demand overnight. Bitcoin jumped more than 10 percent to an all-time high of $2,752.07, more than twice its April 30 price of $1,347.96 according to CoinDesk. The digital currency last traded near $2,726. At Thursday's record, Bitcoin has now gained more than 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far. "There is no question that we are in the middle of a price frenzy," said Brian Kelly of BKCM, in a note to clients Thursday. "There will be a correction and it could be severe, but it's unclear if that correction will start from current prices of $2700 or from some place much higher."
I wish I had a job like this. There will be a correction, but it might happen today, or 10,000 years from now.
If you told me a year ago that BTC would be at $1000 today I would have nodded and have been happy.
It spiked up because Japan legitimized it a couple of months ago and shot up 1500 over the last week because China took away some of their restrictions.
BTC is here to stay. As is Eth.
I don't think it's going below $1000 again and certainly won't hit 500.
I'd like to hear your reasoning for this. As far as i can tell, the price of bitcoins is tied to emissions of neutrinos given off by the sun.
Nobody really asks why bitcoin is $2,700. The answer is simple: Because people think it will be worth more than $2,700 later. They're all speculators.
The difference between "investment" and "speculation" is how people feel about it.
I'm sure someone said the same thing when it passed $1k. If you bought in at $1k, you'd be feeling pretty good right now. With that said, I'm not buying any right now.
Same as your USD and Gold.
Trading volume (Score:2)
You could probably manage it if you do it slow enough that it doesn't cause a panic sell, and/or do it through a number of shell accounts so it doesn't look too suspicious.
Once you've unloaded a few hundred BTC, try to dump the rest and cause a market crash, then buy back what you sold originally for a fraction of the price and wait for the next bubble.
At $1000 per BTC that's a volume of 50-200 million dollars per day. Low in one respect. But it is respectable.
You can clearly see that it will be a billion/dollar a day market pretty soon.
BTC at $2,500 and trading volume of 400K would make it a billion dollar market.
It's a traded currency. So I suspect it is governed by the same laws of supply and demand. If someone starts dumping it en masse, I'm sure the price will go down. Unless there is a feeding frenzy of course.
It reminds me of tech stocks in late 2000 early 2001 that oscillated like crazy. I know quite a lot of people who won big and became millionaires. And quite a lot of people who gambled millions on a hunch and lost them.
Thanks Narendra Modi!
I think the Indian move to eradicate cash and push everyone to the banking system has a lot more to do with this. Honorable mention to Xi Jinping because China is on their way as well.
Good point. As governments are actively seeking to discourage cash transactions, I think electronic currencies will continue to become more and more popular
