The Cable TV Industry Is Getting Even Less Popular (fortune.com) 39
Aaron Pressman, writing for Fortune: It seems nobody loves their cable TV or home Internet provider. Wireless carriers, however, are on the upswing.That's the news from the huge annual survey of 43 industries from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. In 2017, cable operators and ISP tied for last place, with an average customer satisfaction rating of just 64 percent. The wireless industry was still near the bottom of the rankings, in 38th place, just below the U.S. postal system. But its 73 percent score was up almost three percentage points from last year. Many of the same companies, like Comcast and Verizon, dominate both fields, ACSI noted. And neither industry offer much choice to consumers, with most localities having only one or two cable and Internet providers. The cable industry's rating slipped 1.5 percentage points from last year, while the rating for ISPs was unchanged.
Actions (Score:2)
The half a million who switched to streaming services are the ones who are actually dissatisfied.* The ones who keep paying a monthly bill for cable TV are satisfied enough.
They'll whine to survey callers, but push comes to shove, the cable companies don't really care if the bills are paid and these people acknowledge sufficient value to continue.
Economists don't give surveys very much credence.
* excepting the very small minority who can get cable TV but not cable Internet
Re:Actions (Score:4, Insightful)
The half a million who switched to streaming services are the ones who are actually dissatisfied.* The ones who keep paying a monthly bill for cable TV are satisfied enough.
Actually, no, I'm not dissatisfied streaming. What I was dissatisfied with was having 200 channels of mostly unwatchable garbage, paying $100 a month for commercial ridden shows that I didn't really want to watch.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm old enough to remember when cable TV was originally sold as "commercial free". See, we were going to pay for a subscription to have all this wonderful programming sent to us without the annoying ads.
Also, it was sold as "interactive". I mean, there were special controllers and everything. And there would be plenty of bandwidth for publ
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are off by over an order of magnitude.
Cable subscribers have dropped by over 8 million households since 2017.
And the longterm trend is towards the European model with much lower rates of subscriptions except for sports fans.
Business Insider estimates it will cut the value of media companies (esp Viacom) by about 40%.
Re: (Score:2)
The half a million who switched to streaming services are the ones who are actually dissatisfied.*
[...]
* excepting the very small minority who can get cable TV but not cable Internet
What about the very sizable group that can get high-speed internet access only from a cable company which offers them a discount cable, internet, and phone service bundled which makes it actually cheaper to have cable? Those people can be cable subscribers, and yet dissatisfied with cable, and also be rational consumers.
Re: (Score:2)
The catch is that the cable internet will be the same crap company that provides the cable TV. Available internet options may have data caps too low to support replacing cable TV with streaming. Or they may mysteriously have a bunch of dropped packets when you try to stream from any popular service they don't own. They will definitely not do any of the logical engineering they would do if they were internet only (such as placing caching systems on their network to relieve upstream traffic).
The problem is th
Wonder why the postal system is ranked so low? (Score:4, Insightful)
The only bad thing I might have to say would involve standing in line at the post office, but even that is not really necessary very often anymore with online postage and pickup. I think the US Postal Service should get very high marks. Maybe I just don't use it enough.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's another disinformation campaign that's been going on for some time. There are a few congressional members who have been aiming to rid us of the Post Office and sell off pieces of it to their buddies. They've been making sure that the PO's budget can't balance through making them pre-pay pensions for a very unreasonable amount of time as well as shrinking the amount they can charge for stamps.
That doesn't even get into the political battle over letting the PO act as a bank for low income people. Which i
Re: (Score:1)
The amount of junk mail has become staggering.
I should be getting 8 envelopes a month in my mail box.
I get a pile over a foot high. And there have been times critical bills were buried in with junk mail.
Re: (Score:2)
The only bad thing I might have to say would involve standing in line at the post office, but even that is not really necessary very often anymore with online postage and pickup.
The only reason you don't have to stand in line in spite of the volume of package that USPS carries is that UPS and FedEx do all the work of processing most of the small packages into the system, then they hand them off to the USPS... which would be out of business now if it didn't have those packages to carry. The USPS would also be out of business if not for residential spam, which has a massive environmental cost. The USPS literally exists now only as a spam delivery system.
I don't have a choice (Score:2, Informative)
The only service I have through Mediacom is internet. Their service is ok for the price. But their customer service is horrible, they talk down to you and treat you like you're the enemy. I got a DMCA violation for downloading a CD that I owned. So I cleared all copies of it out of everywhere. Yet somehow it happened again. They insisted that it can still be uploading even if I don't have a bittorrent client installed as long as I have the
.torrent file. They shut off my internet. So we got a new account in
How to Fix your Comcast Cable Modem (Score:1)
... with gasoline [youtube.com].
Dumped my TV in 1989 (Score:2)
I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything, except a whopping monthly bill for channels I'd never watch...
Re: (Score:2)
With ESPN dying and more and more sports ending up online, I'd say the reasons for anyone to want cable television are rapidly dying. It's actually amazing to watch an industry collapse. Mind you, most cable carriers are also ISPs, so they get their pound of flesh either way. The really vulnerable sector is the big TV networks, who are going to have to retool fairly quickly, because I think cable TV is likely going to fall off a cliff rather than simply fade away.
so what? (Score:1)
They are subsidizing losses in CableTV subs (Score:1)
In 2006 my 20Mbps connection cost me 30 bucks a month. I had no TV service. Then they switched each tier's speed, and made my server faster, but bumped the cost up. Now in 2017 its 90Mbs (at the same tier, 2nd from the top, 2nd from the bottom - the middle of 3) for 90 a month. Now, you would THINK that I could just lower my tier down. But the QoS and throughput scale down drastically such that my mid -tier 2006 service is better than my bottom tier 2017 service. So I am stuck paying 90 a month for w
Re: (Score:1)
You can get 25mb for $58 from comcast. I think that's the slowest option any more.
They toss in basic cable plus a premium channel for $10 (hard to resist).
The 25mb seemed to have higher latency a couple years ago (you tube videos took a second to start instead of starting instantly) but that's gone and now it seems identical to the normal service.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but then you're stuck with Comcast. And they're terrible.
A friend of mine has been having troubling streaming a livestream of his games, so he called his provider, Comcast.
The tech drone at the other end couldn't solve his problem (hardly unique to Comcast), and elevated it to second-tier, which was supposed to get back to him the next day. That was last week. He finally got the callback yesterday.
Turns out his modem is at end-of-life. Even though it worked fine at his previous address (which was also
Re: (Score:2)
We were on satellite for about eight years, and suffered the same sorts of abuses. At one point we were paying over $120 (Canadian dollars), and really, mostly what I was watching was Turner Classic Movies and a couple of other movie channels. I can't remember the last time I actually watched a network television show as a broadcast, probably the early seasons of House back in the mid-00s. We finally decided we were wasting money and began chopping off packages, and then the exact same thing happened, sudde
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully in the long run wireless will create meaningful competition, like it does in other parts of the world. North America just plain sucks for Internet competition.
Cable TV is priced for the top 20% (Score:1)
Cable TV is grossly over priced.
I suspect they've found that the profit yield curve peaks for them selling $240 packages to the top 20% who don't care about price.
I cut the cord on cable TV and if money ever gets tight, my cell bandwidth is now high enough and fast enough that I'll probably kill cable internet and use my cell for internet.
Cable TV used to cost about 8 minimum wage hours back when it started. And that was with the two premium channels. And it had a fewer commercials. Now it's easy to hit
Re: (Score:2)
I was just talking to my wife about this the other day, I remember about 20 years ago that cable for basic (Florida) was about 20 dollars a month. Yes there was a lot less commercials and for the most part the programming was in my opinion slightly better. Fast forward to today and the quality is virtually non existent beyond the exception here and there. The price for just basic is more than double the price unless you "bundle" and then it's still at 60* dollars before taxes and fee's.
I believe that the ca
I'm surprised - airline industry? (Score:2)
I'm rather surprised that the Cable / ISPs managed to beat the airline industry here. Must be either short-term memory, or maybe a lot of people don't fly often.
At least the Cable / ISPs don't physically drag you away from your TV or computer screen. Nor are you at all liekly to need pat-down searches for TV or internet.
The NHL doesn't want you to watch it's games (Score:2)
If you are steaming there is no way to legally watch games. NHL Center Ice? Laughable. No local games and even then games are rarely covered.
I think I've decided that if they don't want me to watch, I will oblige them.