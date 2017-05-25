Cord-Cutters Are Ditching Their Cable Packages At the Fastest Rate Ever (axios.com) 156
Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: Cord-cutters are ditching their cable packages at the fastest rate ever, opting instead for cheaper, bundled digital TV options, according to the latest Magid Broadcast Study. The trend reflects consumers' preferences to ditch bundled cable packages for more affordable, niche bundled services that can be accessed on TV box tops or on mobile. For consumers, there are more bundled packages than ever, all popping up around similar price ranges. YouTube TV and Hulu TV launched within the past two month, joining the likes of SlingTV and DirectTV Now -- all at a roughly $40 monthly price point -- a bargain considering the average American pays $92 monthly for cable.
They'll just keep tightening the data caps in their favor. Keeps me from watching 4K streaming which I can't even get on cable.
No, I don't think they will. Comcast has been very smart in this regard. The current cap is typically 1TB which is plenty enough for streaming today, but Comcast knows that eventually, higher resolution, more usage and other factors will make that 1TB a real limitation on data usage for many subscribers.
Then Comcast will leverage that limitation for greater profits, all without ever decreasing the data cap.
Says the two Anonymous Cowards.
They increased it from 500GB to 1TB for the tiny number of people affected by the trial of cable internet caps. For everyone else, it went from unlimited to 1TB. My friend's family hits the cap sometimes just from sharing Hulu.
We were hitting the cap x3 months streaming. 4K really eats it up at like 10-15GB per hour.
Maybe this is why my own measurements of data usage differs from theirs. They always say I'm using more. However, they still charge me.
A few years ago, I lived in a house where there were two separate buildings on the same property: my house which was very old and another newer house on top of a garage they managed to cram onto the same lot. The two houses were rented separately.
The property had both Comcrap and Verizon FIOS available. I opted for Comcrap because it was a little cheaper. The guy in the house behind me got FIOS.
Comcrap was terrible when I tried to unsubscribe after living there a couple of years, and it was also annoying
What I want to know is how to get cheap internet ONLY.
The marginal cost to the cable company of providing you with TV service is exactly $0. So there is no logical reason that Internet-Only should be cheaper than Internet+TV.
Re:Cheap internet (Score:5, Informative)
Not true- many of their deals with channel providers require per subscriber fees.
The marginal cost to the cable company of providing you with TV service is exactly $0.
So the cable companies are pirating all of their content? It would seem that they are even more evil than we thought.
"So there is no logical reason that Internet-Only should be cheaper than Internet+TV."
Costs are not prices.
Re: (Score:1)
Cord-cutters are ruining TV (Score:3, Funny)
There are significant costs to produce TV shows. You cheap bastards are ruining TV and driving networks out of business. All cord-cutters are cheapskate assholes who are ruining TV for the rest of us.
There are significant costs to produce TV shows. You cheap bastards are ruining TV and driving networks out of business. All cord-cutters are cheapskate assholes who are ruining TV for the rest of us.
Oh woe is us! However did television exist before Cable TV? However will television survive?
Re:Cord-cutters are ruining TV (Score:5, Insightful)
Not really. My Netflix monthly fees goes directly towarding funding TV shows and movies.
You're the asshole who's still overpaying for cable instead of helping Netflix fund more TV shows and movies.
You're the asshole who's still overpaying for cable instead of helping Netflix fund more TV shows and movies.
Yeah because we've never seen films or series that were exclusive to HBO before
You're the arsehole who keeps paying Netflix instead of helping HBO fund more TV shows.
Soon you will be allowed to pay for your sport directly. Via a streaming subscription to NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, F1 etc etc
Stop trying to freeload. Fuck you.
Yea.. at $10 for the NBA, $10 for MLB, $12 for NFL, $10 for NHL, etc.
ESPN already owns enough NFL to make some playoff games 'cable only'. That will only get worse.
Unless you die soon, you will see a pay per view super bowl. Karnak sees the future...
All those($42) + $8 for netflix is still cheaper than your $100 cable bill.
I'm a cord cutter and they offered me a great deal to keep cable.
My cable bill with HBO is $10 a month-about $11 with tax. And I can change from HBO to Showtime on a month to month basis.
$10/month? The packages are more than that. But soon you won't have a choice anyhow as the sports will all try to fully monetize their fan base.
The right solution is to have a circle of friends each get one sport, then stream the games/races between the group. Deciding which 'in car view' you want could be an issue but other than that, it's pretty bullet proof, until two teams are playing at the same time. Best to form the group between fans of the same team.
My solution is to not watch sports at all except "greatest plays" on youtube. And mostly incredible down hill skiing stuff.
NFL and MLB have been ruined for me. It's just a bunch of millionaires in a cartel running around trying to pump money out of the rest of society.
MLB lost me to a baseball strike. I went on 'fan strike', in my 3rd decade. Lost a sport/decade sense.
But fans are often 'fanatic'. How would you fully monetize fanatics? How do fans 'work around' the bastards?
I'm inside the Raiders non-sellout exclusion area. Tower and antenna gets me Chico TV. I used to charge Raiders fans a 12 pack to watch, but eventually got tired of hanging with such riff-raff, though a few are my friends. I'd also stream the audio from their opponent's market, just to piss them
You forgot pay for but still endure many commercial breaks... I don't mind content with commercials like on the cwtv website so long as I'm not paying for it.
Re:Cord-cutters are ruining TV (Score:4, Funny)
Hands? That is so 18th century!
Pffft.
For cryin' out loud, you could at least say 'excuse me!' when you do that, and by the way what the hell have you been eating, 3-day-old roadkill?
Apparently you Millennials don't know what an 'antenna' is, just like you can't read a clock that has hands instead of just numbers.
Awwww... That's so cute that you think there are actually Millennials on
Re: (Score:3)
I BUY the shows I like.
If the rest burn down in a giant cataclysm then I am fine with that.
We didn't cut the cord to be cheap. We cut the cord to avoid subsidizing crap we despise.
Death spiral cycle (Score:5, Insightful)
Fewer revenues will mean higher allocation of the costs to the existing customers.
Businesses set their prices to maximize profit, not to "cover their costs". Their marginal cost to provide the service just sets a price floor. In a competitive market, any profit surplus will be squeezed out, to the benefit of consumers, but cable companies are mostly local monopolies. So if they could make more money by raising prices they would already be doing it.
So if they could make more money by raising prices they would already be doing it.
Who's to say they don't?
My parents started with Comcast some 20 years ago paying $40 a month for Basic+ cable (enough for Nickelodeon and ESPN and such). I remember having somewhere on the order of 60-70 channels. When they finally cut the cord last year, they were paying $150 a month, including the "mandatory cable box" for roughly 150 channels, many of which had both SD and HD versions.
I cut the cord much earlier, but I started at $55 a month for ~100 channels in 2005, ended at $80 for ~100 channels, afte
It's just a bunch of local monopolies breaking up. The open market price for a month of TV is the streaming rate. The cable subscriber rate is the 'chump rate'.
Eventually most chumps will get smart and the cable company will have to drop its prices on TV.
Data prices aren't going up, they are barely holding new market entrants out at today's broadband prices. If they try and raise them, all they will do is cause a stampede of new fiber providers, more cell data towers, neighborhood/HOA purchase of SLA b
24 hours a day of the ACs ravings...
TV users are stupid rich motherfuckers who are dumb enough to pay for overpriced crap. A TV subscription should require an internet subscription and internet-cutters should lose their TV subscription. Unlike internet access which is a basic need in modern society, TV subscription is a luxury.
Television access is a privilege, not a right
Just wait for the internet to come forced bundled (Score:3)
Just wait for the internet to come forced bundled with crap the drives costs up like. So basic Internet starts at $70-$90 or you can take a very limited web that may have local stuff and big sites blocked off unless you move up to full web.
CBS online and you must have it to buy SHOWTIME GO.
Di$ney online
E$PN / ABC WEB
NBC Online
FOX Online with fox news
CNN Web
NBCSN WEB
YOUTUBE Basic
You better hope that HBO NOW can still be gotten with any web ISP with out having take an basic Web Entertainment package.
and web Entertainment package is not part of the any $700+ DIA Fiber lines. Other then the hotel packagers
The internet streaming services I want are already forced-bundled with cable. Hell, even PBS interrogates me as to what my local PBS station is when I use their website. I don't have one. You can't get PBS with an antenna here.
Re: (Score:3)
There's only ONE device in my house that needs Internet to operate, and that's my DVR, which receives it's Program Guide updates and software updates that way. Of course it's got a modem built into it, and if necessary I'd ditch my cellphone in favor of a landline so the DVR would keep working. Or just stop watching TV entirely. There's plenty of other
ISPs would pop up and how will they get to you cell based?
When the cable co owns TV content and when ATT / Directv owns HBO / TW (NOT TWC) and they are your only choice?
WIll systems like WOW go Internet only? drop TV channels that say you must have our on line system as part of basic web for non TV subs?
Really honestly I don't even care much about this subject. I have OTA broadcast TV that costs me nothing and that's all I care about. OTA broadcast isn't going away anytime soon, probably never, or at least for as long as I live. Even if it did I wouldn't be too broke up over it, I'd find other things to do with my time.
I want more TV choice and be able to buy hardware (Score:2)
I want more TV choice and be able to buy hardware with out outlet / mirroring / per device fees / per stream fees.
$8+ outlet / device fees are the real killer. Why not make it per stream so you can have 3-4+ rooms but only 2-3 streams being paid for.
I want more TV choice and be able to buy hardware with out outlet / mirroring / per device fees / per stream fees.
$8+ outlet / device fees are the real killer. Why not make it per stream so you can have 3-4+ rooms but only 2-3 streams being paid for.
This is in part why I went with my own "DVR" solution instead of using the crappy hardware the cable company provides. I use HDHomerun Prime with cable card as the tuner, run that through TV Headend which acts as the DVR/PVR TV Guide and proxies the live TV Streams to all of the TV sets in the house.
I can pause a program in 1 room resume in another. Watch on any TV set in the house for the $2/month CC rental instead of $6/month/TV set-top box rental from the cable company. And I have multiple TB of di
and some set the copy flags in away that really (Score:2)
and some set the copy flags in away that really hurts non cable co hardware for stuff like multi room.
http://stopthecap.com/2016/10/... [stopthecap.com]
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
No it's not, "cord cutting" specifically refers to people ditching cable TV. That's all.
Yup (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I had a similar experience with Spectrum. I explained that I was tired of paying so much - and the only reason I need TV anyway is to watch baseball, which Fox Sports regional channels have a monopoly on. Once I told them how much SlingTV costs (implicit threat there) they pulled out a secret package that was a lot cheaper plus free HBO for a year so I can watch Game of Thrones when it is new. My cable bill was around $180, now it is around $120. Still too high, but it is at the point that an internet-only
I cut the cord before it was even 'cool' (Score:2)
Aside from the cost of cable, there's a dirty little secret that few people seem to know about with cable TV: They recompress the living daylights out of everything, so it ends up looking blocky as hell when there's any sort of motion on the screen. They do this so they can fit all those shitty channels you're paying for (but never watch) into the availab
L.O.L. That is nothing I am whey a head of you. I cut the chord on my SCREEN.
This post composited by Alexa.
If I put an antenna on my roof, I will get one, maybe two channels.
Cable doesn't come to my street, so I have access from a WISP who charges me $100/mo for 90GB at 6Mbps.
Streaming is the only way for me to watch TV. I could live without TV, but I choose not to.
Pay me now or pay me later (Score:4, Informative)
No.
Comcast has real competition in most markets. And even at today's internet rates, new entrants are common. Calling Comcast a monopoly requires crazy mental gyrations.
Comcast doesn't have pricing power on broadband in most markets. No amount of wishful thinking will change that.
If they try what you suggest, they just accelerate their ultimate demise.
The only thing stopping me from getting fiber is the high install cost and the low cost of 100mbit service from comcast. The monthly bills are alread
No DSL service at all? Sucks to be you. You are the exception, we don't set policy based on edge cases.
Re: (Score:2)
We have choices (Score:4, Interesting)
Why would I want to pay for shows that I don’t find valuable (or can get elsewhere), pay for a cable box, pay for DVR service, etc. that I don’t find valuable? This same applies to an earlier topic of Hollywood that was on Slashdot. They don’t produce things I find valuable so why would I pay for it?
And when I do have to call the cable company cause they raised my rates and I have to do the song & dance with them to get it back down they try to upsell you on everything. No I don’t want package XYZ, I don’t watch sports at all (that blows their minds), I don’t need your VoIP I have cell phone service, etc.
"Channels" is an outdated concept (Score:5, Insightful)
The biggest issue is not cost per-se, but that the whole idea of "channels" is obsolete.
Why would I wait for a specific day or time to see the content of my choosing? Worse, even when what I want to see is playing on a given channel, 1/3 of the content is ads. Yes, DVR can ameliorate this, but it's really a crutch because I have to choose content I'm interested in advance and then wait. When I moved, I was given "free" cable for a year along with my internet package. I think I may have watched it for 30 minutes the entire year. I go over to friends/family's houses who still watch live TV and I feel like I've been transported back in time to the 20th century.
Agreed. I don't gave a flying f*** what "channel" my show is on. I just want to know when, which with Netflix means whenever I'm ready to watch it. Even before DVRs, I didn't have time to watch TV on their schedule. I recorded with ye olde VCR, clunky as it was compared to the DVR. And of course Netflix is even better, since there aren't any commercials to FF past.
Re: (Score:2)
"Commercials!! Everybody run!!"
"It's back on!!"
"He found the gun behind a bush"
They could fix this to some extent with On Demand, but they don't because $$$. Want to watch an episode from last night? It should go up within a week with full commercials that you can't skip. And then it will drop off a few days later and may or may not reappear, maybe with fewer commercials or the ability to fast forward. It might not be available until after the next episode airs. Want to watch an episode of network television from 6 weeks ago? No problem, just cough up $1.99. Want to catch up on last s
Netflix + TV antenna is th way to go for me (Score:2)
No cable, TV for news and other stuff, Netflix for series, Internet, and that's it.
I went to the trouble of installing a high-gain antenna in my attic... but streaming is so easy I can't actually recall the last time I used the antenna.
The local stations either have a free streaming option or they aren't showing anything I care about (usually the latter). The Internet lets me see more or less whatever I want from anywhere in the world within an hour of first broadcast (of course, that's not with Netflix).
Alternate Headline (Score:2)
Megid Broadcast Study drops a Meteo on the cable industry.
Oh, Magid. Carry on...
Gigabit LTE and 5G (Score:1)
Forget wires. When we have Gigabit LTE (100 to 300 mbps in the real world) and 5G (which will be actually at gigabit) we don't need cable. We can just have services like Netflix. Soon as we ditch the cable monopolies and get into the wireless oligopolies the better. Granted the wireless oligopolies suck but at least there is more competition. Kind of a sad thing. Cable could have had played nice and allowed things like Cable Card 2 etc. but instead they had to allow their greed and emotions to control them.
you really want to cut the cord? (Score:2)
I just thought I'd mention that for me personally, not only do I not do cable, I don't do netflix. Between stuff like youtube, crunchyroll, and miscellanious sites like gooddrama.to, I can't imagine where I would get the time to look at anything else.
I expect that I could spend the next ten years trying to cover what happened with asian television in the last year, and by then there'll be another ten years of material.
Plus there's the project of looking over the (admittedly low quality) versions of 60
Re: (Score:2)
I'll buy that, but if you can find one person who doesn't want to see Deka Wanko [gooddrama.to] then there is no hope for humanity.
I don't want to cause your brain to melt, but there is actually more going on in Asia than just anime.
And the actual point is that there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in Hollywood. Or even at the BBC.
No Real Savings in the new Streaming Bundles (Score:1)
At the moment I have a pretty sweet deal on cable so cord cutting isn't worth it. I image that one day it will though, so I keep an eye on the cost every year just in case i
I just cut my Charter tv service last week. Before the cut I was paying $55 for internet and $95 for tv. Cutting out the TV raised my internet rate by $6.
Doesn't matter in the long run (Score:1)
Problem if you don't speak english... (Score:1)
There isn't really any "cord cutting" solution for people who live outside the US or just those who don't speak english.
I would love to get my mother to switch to online services over expensive cable, but unfortunately, she doesn't understand english and we live in Canada. So our choices are even fewer. The only choice worth talking about in our language... isn't even an alternative at all since it's a service by one of the major cable provider AND require the expensive cable subscription on top of the $10
That's so last decade... (Score:2)
Does anyone else get irrationally irritated by this, wishing that these slow-adopters would somehow be required to pay more for taking this long to figure this out? They've been keeping the cable and traditional broadcast television industries in business all this time, to the detriment of all of us. I know I should see this as a good thing, and I'm not *really* serious. I just wish they had to pay some kind of penalty (aside from having had to pay for cable all this time).
7 years later (Score:2)
This. I got rid of cable TV a little over 7 years ago. Had AT&T DSL until early last year, then switched to Comcast Business. Both my son and I are heavy internet users, and the 6Mbps AT&T DSL maxed out at wasn't fast enough for us to use the internet at the same time. The Comcast Business plan we now have is 50 down / 10 up, with NO CAPS. Most of the time we get closer to 60 down / 12 up. Rare for the internet to slow down or go out.
With my outdoor antenna, I get 22 channels FREE, with all the majo