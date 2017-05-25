Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


It's Time For Academics To Take Back Control Of Research Journals

Posted by msmash from the it's-time dept.
Stephen Curry, a professor of structural biology at Imperial College London, has a piece on The Guardian today in which he outlines the history of the relationship between commercial interests, academic prestige and the circulation of research. An excerpt from the article: "Publish or perish" has long been the mantra of seeking to make a success of their research career. Reputations are built on the ability to communicate something new to the world. Increasingly, however, they are determined by numbers, not by words, as universities are caught in a tangle of management targets composed of academic journal impact factors, university rankings and scores in the government's research excellence framework. The chase for metricised success has been further exacerbated by the takeover of scholarly publishing by profit-seeking commercial companies, which pose as partners but no longer seem properly in tune with academia. Evidence of the growing divergence between academic and commercial interests is visible in the secrecy around negotiations on subscription and open access charges. It's also clear from the popularity among academics of the controversial site Sci-Hub, which has made over 60m research articles freely available on the internet. Over-worked researchers could be forgiven for thinking that the time-honoured mantra has morphed to "publish, and perish anyway."

  • The summary is pretentious enough. "Caught in a tangle of management targets"?

      Translation: "I need more one-syllable words!"

    This other industry. [wikipedia.org]

    Eventually, talent won't be running the show - professional managers will, or it probably won't survive. And the managers won't necessarily have the best interests of the talent first, and sometimes not even second or third.

    • I guess from the perspective of an academic:
      1) They got into science presumably because they want to do science, not run a journal.
      2) Running a journal is a lot of work for no extra pay
      3) The university pays for their Elsevier subscription anyway, so they get access to all the other papers already (and non-PhDs don't do science anyway).

  • There seem to be several "open source" journals, but I'm wondering how seriously they are taken, especially to the University Gods that dish out tenure? I don't know...

    But also, how about some of these "prestigious" universities publish their own damn journals?

    In the end, the for-profit journals that one apparently has to be published in will continue to flourish as long as the university communities themselves publish in them, judge peers by them, and pay the astronomical subscriptions to them.

  • Happen to the free exchange of ideas?

  • See the quantum journal http://quantum-journal.org/ [quantum-journal.org] for an example.

  • Why do they even need the publishers? (Score:3)

    by EvilSS ( 557649 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @03:57PM (#54486789)
    I mean, really, why do they need them? Other than putting stuff onto actual paper, which these days seems somewhat pointless since most of this will actually be consumed digitally anyway. Are you telling me the academic world can't work out a way to coordinate peer review and put out papers without the help of massive commercial academic publishers?

    And if they do, how the hell has Amazon not stepped into the field and undercut everyone? About the only thing I can see the publishers have going for them is momentum and legacy at this point.

    • Scientific Publishing is, largely, about brownie points, rather than communication.

      We get forced to use publishers because that's how we are judged; it's not a question of whether the publishers are doing anything actually useful.

  • The impact factor of a journal is supposedly the moving average over the latest two years of the number of citations to papers published in it. Is the IF of web journals and open publication sites counted in this ranking, or is this still another private club for the legacy journals?

