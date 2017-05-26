Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mark Zuckerberg Calls for Universal Basic Income in His Harvard Commencement Speech (fortune.com) 62

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest major tech figure to call for universal basic income as a solution for inequality, joining a growing chorus from Silicon Valley. From a report: "Every generation expands its definition of equality. Now it's time for our generation to define a new social contract," Zuckerberg said during his commencement speech at Harvard University. "We should have a society that measures progress not by economic metrics like GDP but by how many of us have a role we find meaningful. We should explore ideas like universal basic income to give everyone a cushion to try new things," he said. Zuckerberg told the class of 2017 that he was able to pursue his passion in Facebook because he knew he had a safety net to fall back on.

  • Across Europe Socialist parties are collapsing because they have become largely irrelevant as all they are seeking to do now is create more bureaucracy. Governments need to learn to be lean and simple. UBI accomplishes this.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Europe is swinging back to the left. Okay, that means it is now near the centre again, but compared to the US that's still pretty far to the left. Macron's victory in France, and Merkel's likely victory in Germany being two examples.

  • Who will pay for it? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why should the wealthy have to give up their money for others to not work? I know the leftists love this idea, but it takes away incentive to do business in countries with UBI. Someone has to pay for it, and inevitably those who do work (the wealthy) will be taxed to pay for those who don't work (those who receive UBI). Dems love this, but it's a terrible idea. There's no such thing as free money, much to the disappointment of leftists.

    - snruter rotsac

    • Re:Who will pay for it? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:11AM (#54490597)

      There is such a thing as free money, rich people are proof of it. Nobody's job is worth millions every year.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're clearly a little clueless on this, aren't you? Most right people didn't earn their money, like Trump they inherited it. They might have made a fractional increase to their money through investing it but by and large, they were given free passes. They deserve to be taxed. I'm a higher rate tax payer and I do have to work hard for my money but it would still be to my benefit to pay more tax, and I would happily do this. Corporations pay some of the lowest levels of tax so by taxing them fairly too you

  • UBI has been getting more press lately and it's a little hard for me to see how it makes sense. It seems like welfare for everybody, regardless of need. IMHO it tries to solve the problem from the wrong direction. One of the most important things for human mental health is to have something to do. UBI does nothing to address that, and without opportunity the money will just be used for drugs far too often. Programs like the New Deal make a lot more sense. Paying people's expenses while they are in tra

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Yes, I would rather people be campaigning for Universal Basic Employment. That is, a system where everyone would always have access to a job that paid basic living expenses, a job built around each person's particular skill set.

      Of course the CEO's of the world would never campaign for THAT, because it might threaten their cheap labor supply (who would then always have an alternative job to go to).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ezdiy ( 2717051 )

      It seems like welfare for everybody, regardless of need.

      For those who don't have the need, UBI simply translates to a tax discount. Sensible UBI setup mandates high *progressive* taxes. Meaning for people below UBI threshold, they net UBI as they pay no taxes. Rich people well above UBI threshold pay high taxes, and UBI they receive is merely a small discount in the end.

      The beauty of this is all you need to worry about is only taxes, while dismantling the overhead of social net bureaucracy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      A well-designed UBI wouldn't prevent you from having something to do. In fact, it would encourage it. Right now, welfare systems encourage you to not do anything, because every extra dollar you make gets partially clawed back when they reduce your welfare benefit. For example, you make $25k a year sitting on your ass, or you can make $35k a year working a low-skill job. Basically you now work 40 hours a week for a marginal gain of $10k a year. That's just not worth it to most people.

      If done right, UBI would

  • So long as we seem unwilling as a society... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rei ( 128717 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:09AM (#54490581) Homepage

    ... to let people starve in the streets, why not?

    We run these patchworks of programmes to try to approximate the effects of universal basic income. Lost your job? Unemployment insurance. Chronically unemployed? Food assistance, welfare, etc. Homeless? Housing assistance / public housing / shelters. Too old to work? Pensions / social security, and in the US, Medicare. Too poor for health insurance in the US? Medicaid. Physically can't work? Disability. Job wouldn't pay enough to afford basic expenses? Minimum wage. On and on.

    Isn't it about time that we just simply accept what we're trying to approximate, and just do it directly? Then scrap the patchwork of programmes that try to approximate it, and all of their overhead (ex: all of them), market distortion (ex: minimum wage), and perverse incentives (ex: trying not to earn too much to avoid losing benefits). People can reasonably differ about the amount that defines "basic needs", how much if any to boost people who "permanently can't work" vs. those who simply don't have a job for whatever reason, how to deal with dependents, etc. But it certainly simplifies the debate versus having a whole complex and inefficient patchwork to argue over.

    • The problem is that too many people obtain too much money and power running that complex and inefficient patchwork of programs...

      • Who honestly believes that if we were implement UBI that we would dismantle many if any of those programs? I have little faith that UBI would reduce them by much if at all, meaning that UBI just added to the problem, not really solving things.
         
        Also, I imagine that some someones running UBI are going to end up gaining power and money from running THAT program as well. how can they not.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      I support a mostly revenue-neutral transition to UBI. As UBI gets ramped up, all other existing benefits (including minimum wage) get deducted against UBI payouts. Whenever ~90% of a programme's former recipients are no longer getting a benefit from that programme due to UBI benefits, it is eliminated entirely - so as UBI goes up, overhead from other programmes goes down. Businesses become more efficient and markets less distorted as minimum wage ramps down and ultimately disappears, boosting tax revenue; e

    • If we do a basic income, much of it will have to come in the form of "food stamps", "housing credits", and "medical credits". One of the problems our social programs face is if we simply give many individuals cash they will spend it in a manner that does not meet these fundamental needs. So much of that overhead will still exist.

      Even with credits, (and now fines for not doing so), many people don't buy medical insurance. People starve because they buy TV's instead of food. To most successful (where succe

    • We run these patchworks of programmes to try to approximate the effects of universal basic income.

      As many have said repeatedly in these discussions, the numbers spent on those programs just don't approach what you would need to implement a UBI that people would consider adequate to live on.

      Medicare. Too poor for health insurance in the US? Medicaid

      And this has an even more fundamental problem. Is your proposal to have people pay for healthcare out of their UBI? If not, you can't look at Medicare/Medicaid spending as an available bucket of money to reallocate for UBI.

      Beyond all that, many of the current spending programs grant money in reasonably restricted ca

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      Are you sure it isn't the other way around?

      The argument for UBI usually sounds like "Hey, it's complicated and expensive to figure out who needs which services, so just give a fixed amount of money to everybody and they can use it however they want." UBI is the approximation, not the ideal. Ideally, we don't want to give wealthy people a fixed check every month. It would be better to spend that money on drug treatment for addicts or therapy for the mentally handicapped, or just to give the poorer people

  • Now where does this money come from? More taxes on the average working man? Good to know that a sheer luck billionaire is shaping global finances.

    • Probably FBcoins.

    • There are a lot of proposals, but the fully costed ones I've seen for the UK set the UBI rate at about the same as the current tax-free earning allowance. They then raise each of the tax brackets' rates by a few percent, and introduce one extra one for people earning more than £100K/year. The last one I looked at would leave me about £1000/year worse off, but people on minimum wage jobs better off. It would also be likely to bring a lot of people back into part-time work, as they wouldn't fac

  • He's worth $63 billion (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:09AM (#54490589) Journal
    Perhaps he can take $60 billion of that and fund 10 million people with a $6,000 UBI all by himself? He'd still have that massive $3 billion to live on and feel guilty about...

  • He doesn't need unskilled workers he can make slave away for pennies, knowing that their option is to either work 20+ hours a day for you or starve to death!

    The world is going to come to an end if we actually had to pay people to flip burgers, stock stores and bag your groceries enough money that any person with a sliver of self respect would do it! If we cannot press people to slave labour anymore, our way of life is going to come to an end. People will have to bag their own groceries, like those Euros whe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      What's wrong with bagging your own groceries? I don't really understand why the job of "grocery bagger" exists in the US. It's like stores treat their customers as invalids. If the customer is too disabled to be able to put their groceries in bags, how did they manage to collect them all and wheel them around in the first place? And if you're going to go so far as hire baggers to do the "difficult" job of bagging, why not also hire "shoppers" to fetch the groceries for the customers, so that they can just s

  • He could pay off the debt of all of the students attending his speech and not even notice, but no... Voluntary help just will not do.

    He wants other people's wealth to be "spread around" at gun-point...

  • OK, But... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ytene ( 4376651 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:12AM (#54490611)
    Facebook are one of a number of companies that have a habit of using exotic international tax vehicles to move profits from countries where corporation taxes are reasonable to countries where they are super-low. As a result of this, personal taxation in the countries where Facebook export their profits have to be higher. Which pushes down the standard of living for citizens in those countries.

    I get that this speech was more about marketing and PR than actually intending to do anything useful, but in the event that Mr Zuckerberg would like to make a positive start to inequality, can I respectfully suggest that he pays taxes where they are due, and makes a declaration that Facebook will no longer use "international tax vehicles" to move profits around and thereby avoid paying taxes.

    If Mr Zuckerberg and/or Facebook aren't willing to do that, then can I respectfully suggest that he is full of ####.

  • He should have finished school (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He should have finished school. That way he might have taken a basic economics class, which would have taught him that economies of scale adjust out all imposed constants. You can, for example, add X to everyone's income, and the price of everything will simply rise to adjust out X, returning the system to peak efficiency. This will make what money low income earners do make even less valuable, increasing poverty and shrinking the middle class.

    Every economist with a shred of intellectual honesty will admit

  • Zuckerberg wants a universal income, he can hand over his own money to set the example.

    What? He's not going to voluntarily give up his billions so others can have a basic income? How strange.

  • Don't we have welfare in this country? Isn't that what Millionaire Mark wants? You have money sir, open a shelter or hand out food... You can afford it.

    It's *really* easy to spend other people's money you know, especially when you use the money to "help the poor" into the voting booth to vote for you. You sell it as "compassion" but it's really just a bribe to buy votes and build a dependency in your voting block. This country did just fine by the poor prior to FDR, even during the great depression when f

