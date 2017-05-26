Mark Zuckerberg Calls for Universal Basic Income in His Harvard Commencement Speech (fortune.com) 62
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest major tech figure to call for universal basic income as a solution for inequality, joining a growing chorus from Silicon Valley. From a report: "Every generation expands its definition of equality. Now it's time for our generation to define a new social contract," Zuckerberg said during his commencement speech at Harvard University. "We should have a society that measures progress not by economic metrics like GDP but by how many of us have a role we find meaningful. We should explore ideas like universal basic income to give everyone a cushion to try new things," he said. Zuckerberg told the class of 2017 that he was able to pursue his passion in Facebook because he knew he had a safety net to fall back on.
Europe is swinging back to the left. Okay, that means it is now near the centre again, but compared to the US that's still pretty far to the left. Macron's victory in France, and Merkel's likely victory in Germany being two examples.
Macron isn't really left-wing, he's a centrist at best.
Why should the wealthy have to give up their money for others to not work? I know the leftists love this idea, but it takes away incentive to do business in countries with UBI. Someone has to pay for it, and inevitably those who do work (the wealthy) will be taxed to pay for those who don't work (those who receive UBI). Dems love this, but it's a terrible idea. There's no such thing as free money, much to the disappointment of leftists.
There is such a thing as free money, rich people are proof of it. Nobody's job is worth millions every year.
A million dollars isn't what it used to be. Nobody on this site should be impressed by that amount of money. 60 years of inflation have made it a much less impressive figure than you make it out to be.
And how do you do "millions of dollars worth of sales each year"? How can a single individual make so much money? There's a problem with that. Somebody in your supply chain is getting royally screwed so that you can get so much profit.
Your "hard earned" money is nothing of the sort. There's only 365 days in a year, 24 hours in each one. There's people out there working 60+ hours weeks and they'll never earn even a fraction of what you make.
That one person can earn that much is a problem. That you think it's
A medicore realtor could manage that.
HELL, in Silicon Valley a realtor could manage that with a single home sale.
Now home sales are a pretty trivial thing. But there are far more interesting (life saving) activities you would discourage with your communist nonsense.
You're probably sabotaging your own cubicle dweller corporate job with that kind of nonsense.
You're clearly a little clueless on this, aren't you? Most right people didn't earn their money, like Trump they inherited it. They might have made a fractional increase to their money through investing it but by and large, they were given free passes. They deserve to be taxed. I'm a higher rate tax payer and I do have to work hard for my money but it would still be to my benefit to pay more tax, and I would happily do this. Corporations pay some of the lowest levels of tax so by taxing them fairly too you
Isn't this just welfare for the rich? (Score:2)
Yes, I would rather people be campaigning for Universal Basic Employment. That is, a system where everyone would always have access to a job that paid basic living expenses, a job built around each person's particular skill set.
Of course the CEO's of the world would never campaign for THAT, because it might threaten their cheap labor supply (who would then always have an alternative job to go to).
For those who don't have the need, UBI simply translates to a tax discount. Sensible UBI setup mandates high *progressive* taxes. Meaning for people below UBI threshold, they net UBI as they pay no taxes. Rich people well above UBI threshold pay high taxes, and UBI they receive is merely a small discount in the end.
The beauty of this is all you need to worry about is only taxes, while dismantling the overhead of social net bureaucracy.
A well-designed UBI wouldn't prevent you from having something to do. In fact, it would encourage it. Right now, welfare systems encourage you to not do anything, because every extra dollar you make gets partially clawed back when they reduce your welfare benefit. For example, you make $25k a year sitting on your ass, or you can make $35k a year working a low-skill job. Basically you now work 40 hours a week for a marginal gain of $10k a year. That's just not worth it to most people.
If done right, UBI would
I think he knows it all too well.
First of all, please stop confusing economy and finance. At no point in history those two were further apart then today. Economy is about people doing and making things for each other. No money is needed for economy. If you need an example, look at any parent who raises a child.
Finance, on the other hand, is all about money. That money used to involve work, but the financial sector found out long ago that automatic gambling machines yielded more than actual work. The fiat m
... to let people starve in the streets, why not?
We run these patchworks of programmes to try to approximate the effects of universal basic income. Lost your job? Unemployment insurance. Chronically unemployed? Food assistance, welfare, etc. Homeless? Housing assistance / public housing / shelters. Too old to work? Pensions / social security, and in the US, Medicare. Too poor for health insurance in the US? Medicaid. Physically can't work? Disability. Job wouldn't pay enough to afford basic expenses? Minimum wage. On and on.
Isn't it about time that we just simply accept what we're trying to approximate, and just do it directly? Then scrap the patchwork of programmes that try to approximate it, and all of their overhead (ex: all of them), market distortion (ex: minimum wage), and perverse incentives (ex: trying not to earn too much to avoid losing benefits). People can reasonably differ about the amount that defines "basic needs", how much if any to boost people who "permanently can't work" vs. those who simply don't have a job for whatever reason, how to deal with dependents, etc. But it certainly simplifies the debate versus having a whole complex and inefficient patchwork to argue over.
Re: (Score:1)
Who honestly believes that if we were implement UBI that we would dismantle many if any of those programs? I have little faith that UBI would reduce them by much if at all, meaning that UBI just added to the problem, not really solving things.
Also, I imagine that some someones running UBI are going to end up gaining power and money from running THAT program as well. how can they not.
I support a mostly revenue-neutral transition to UBI. As UBI gets ramped up, all other existing benefits (including minimum wage) get deducted against UBI payouts. Whenever ~90% of a programme's former recipients are no longer getting a benefit from that programme due to UBI benefits, it is eliminated entirely - so as UBI goes up, overhead from other programmes goes down. Businesses become more efficient and markets less distorted as minimum wage ramps down and ultimately disappears, boosting tax revenue; e
Even with credits, (and now fines for not doing so), many people don't buy medical insurance. People starve because they buy TV's instead of food. To most successful (where succe
We run these patchworks of programmes to try to approximate the effects of universal basic income.
As many have said repeatedly in these discussions, the numbers spent on those programs just don't approach what you would need to implement a UBI that people would consider adequate to live on.
Medicare. Too poor for health insurance in the US? Medicaid
And this has an even more fundamental problem. Is your proposal to have people pay for healthcare out of their UBI? If not, you can't look at Medicare/Medicaid spending as an available bucket of money to reallocate for UBI.
Beyond all that, many of the current spending programs grant money in reasonably restricted ca
Are you sure it isn't the other way around?
The argument for UBI usually sounds like "Hey, it's complicated and expensive to figure out who needs which services, so just give a fixed amount of money to everybody and they can use it however they want." UBI is the approximation, not the ideal. Ideally, we don't want to give wealthy people a fixed check every month. It would be better to spend that money on drug treatment for addicts or therapy for the mentally handicapped, or just to give the poorer people
Now where does this money come from? More taxes on the average working man? Good to know that a sheer luck billionaire is shaping global finances.
Probably FBcoins.
How are you going to afford all that dope on only basic income - living in tent? I'm not sure what most people picture when they think of UBI, but if it's going to replace existing "social safety net" programmes, then life on UBI alone means living like life on existing social safety net programmes. Aka, you'll survive, but it won't be a pretty life.
You seem to be picturing the simultaneous implementation with UBI and a massive downwards transfer of wealth to boost the basic UBI to far beyond existing socia
He's worth $63 billion (Score:3)
He doesn't need unskilled workers he can make slave away for pennies, knowing that their option is to either work 20+ hours a day for you or starve to death!
The world is going to come to an end if we actually had to pay people to flip burgers, stock stores and bag your groceries enough money that any person with a sliver of self respect would do it! If we cannot press people to slave labour anymore, our way of life is going to come to an end. People will have to bag their own groceries, like those Euros whe
What's wrong with bagging your own groceries? I don't really understand why the job of "grocery bagger" exists in the US. It's like stores treat their customers as invalids. If the customer is too disabled to be able to put their groceries in bags, how did they manage to collect them all and wheel them around in the first place? And if you're going to go so far as hire baggers to do the "difficult" job of bagging, why not also hire "shoppers" to fetch the groceries for the customers, so that they can just s
He could pay off the debt of all of the students attending his speech and not even notice, but no... Voluntary help just will not do.
He wants other people's wealth to be "spread around" at gun-point...
Why should already super-privileged Harvard students get yet another gift?
I get that this speech was more about marketing and PR than actually intending to do anything useful, but in the event that Mr Zuckerberg would like to make a positive start to inequality, can I respectfully suggest that he pays taxes where they are due, and makes a declaration that Facebook will no longer use "international tax vehicles" to move profits around and thereby avoid paying taxes.
If Mr Zuckerberg and/or Facebook aren't willing to do that, then can I respectfully suggest that he is full of ####.
He should have finished school. That way he might have taken a basic economics class, which would have taught him that economies of scale adjust out all imposed constants. You can, for example, add X to everyone's income, and the price of everything will simply rise to adjust out X, returning the system to peak efficiency. This will make what money low income earners do make even less valuable, increasing poverty and shrinking the middle class.
Every economist with a shred of intellectual honesty will admit
Zuckerberg wants a universal income, he can hand over his own money to set the example.
What? He's not going to voluntarily give up his billions so others can have a basic income? How strange.
Don't we have welfare in this country? Isn't that what Millionaire Mark wants? You have money sir, open a shelter or hand out food... You can afford it.
It's *really* easy to spend other people's money you know, especially when you use the money to "help the poor" into the voting booth to vote for you. You sell it as "compassion" but it's really just a bribe to buy votes and build a dependency in your voting block. This country did just fine by the poor prior to FDR, even during the great depression when f