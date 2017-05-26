With Nothing Left To Sell, RadioShack Is Selling Itself To People (theverge.com) 60
RadioShack, an almost 100-year-old American chain of wireless and electronics stores, had a hell of ride at retail. The cradle of building your own electronics at home, and an early participant in the PC revolution, is finally facing the end after a long, slow death at the hands of consumer disinterest, a dysfunctional marriage with Sprint. From a report: Tons of electronics stores have shuttered over the past decade, but few are as tragic as RadioShack, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015, appeared to be rescued by Sprint in agreement to co-share the stores, then got kicked to the curb and had to file for a second bankruptcy this past March. The new agreement means hundreds of RadioShack shops will officially close down and be replaced by Sprint stores, fizzling out dreams of the Maker movement. So while this is an end to another chapter of our American electronics retail culture, we do have to wonder: how are the folks at RadioShack doing? They have been selling the leftover stocks of electronics for a while, with only mostly store fixtures, ladders, and carpet tiles seemingly left on offer. This is what RadioShack posted earlier this month. The company has since been tweeting about the leftover stuff it has up on sale, though.
Actually, I think surface mount kicked their butt. I spent a lot of money at Radio Shack in my youth.
No, what got me to stop going to Radio Shack was this:
Me: "I'm here to buy a capacitor"
Radio Shack: "We don't carry electronic components anymore. Can I interest you in an overpriced cellphone instead?"
Me:"Uh, no...do you at least have 9-volt batteries?"
Radio Shack: "Sure. That'll be $10.99. I'll need you address, phone number, and the names of all your children before I can ring you up though."
Holy shit - this can't possibly be upvoted enough. This right here is the ACTUAL answer as to why they failed.
Yes, this so much ^
I remember getting my first electronic project kit from Radio Shack as a kid for Christmas. It was followed by their CB Base-station, Battery club card and more electronic grab-bags than I can remember.
Some of my first experiences programming was on a Coco3 (running os9 btw)
Fry's Electronics recognized the market place and took over from Tandy in a BIG way.
If anybody really believes that there is no market for the 'old' Radio Shack, then they should step into a Fry's Electronics and see where all the customers have gone.
So true. For me, Radio Shack was the only store for a hundred miles with any remote amount ot geekiness to it. Maybe the internet hurt them, but I don't like shopping online and would rather support local business - if any local business remains alive to support...
In the nineties it was the outgrowth of Fry's Electronics.
Radio Shack had been a division of the Tandy Corporation. Tandy had several major divisions, of which Radio Shack was merely one. Tandy made missteps, opening "The Incredible Universe" with a fair amount of fanfare and expense as a competitor to the ever-growing Fry's Electronics, only to screw it up. To add insult to injury, Fry's took over many of the locations and ran them profitably without even doing a real remodel on them for a decade, not e
Nah, not really. Surface-mount would have been minor - if the management had half a working neuron to share between them, they could have sold those components, as well as finer-tipped soldering irons, a cheap-but-big lighted magnifying glass, and other bits needed for basic surface-mount repair. If they were really sharp, they could have procured and sold decent not-quite-lab-grade-yet-still-quite-usable higher-end gear to go with it (e.g. Oscilloscopes, etc).
They could have also launched a usable website
They've had it coming for decades (Score:4, Interesting)
I recently went to a local RadioShack going out of business "sale" and heard one of the employees yell at the customers "I don't have a job, stop buying stuff at Amazon people!". I can certainly agree that people have been buying too much toilet paper from Amazon to the demise of local business, but in RadioShack's case, its much deeper.
The start of RadioShack's demise predates online shopping by at least a decade. I'm sure many long time readers here will attest to this that RadioShack for many years has lost its way. I found one of my own blog posts from 2002 in which I complained about RadioShack. There was an episode of Seinfeld in the 90s where they made fun of RadioShack for asking for your phone number when you buy batteries. Hiring people who had no idea what they are doing and little interest in working or helping customers. A product selection that was out of date with what was available on the market and prices that were unreasonably high. Even with their 90% discount on component electronics and maker stuff, I still wasn't interested in buying what they had left because it was still no better than online pricing.
Now i'm hopeful that the vacancy left by RatShack (Its pet names go way back) can be filled by people who may wish to cater more to the Maker market, but have not wanted to risk trying to compete with RadioShack still around.
RadioShack only has itself to blame. In the internet age, stores are no longer a place to buy products, but a place to get a product quickly or a place to talk to actual people. They should had jumped onto the maker movement and RadioShack could had been a Maker Space headquarters. However they just sold phone and phone supplies which you can get anywhere.
How to succeed in retail (Score:3)
RadioShack only has itself to blame. In the internet age, stores are no longer a place to buy products, but a place to get a product quickly or a place to talk to actual people
Agreed with some additions. I go to a store for one of a few reasons:
1) Entertainment. Shopping can be fun. Retail stores that do well understand this and work hard to make the shopping more than just an exchange of money for goods
2) Convenience. Sometimes you need something fast or more efficiently than is possible through online shopping. If I need something Right Now then I'm probably going to make the drive to the local store.
3) Selection. Some goods like produce and meats aren't identical from un
They failed in many ways, Can you imagine a rat shack that could make one off PCB's, pick and place and solder them? Realy not that hard and a small investment, most of the bits they already stocked. They had the advantage of proximity get me a populated PCB in a few hours at a marginal price that buying the parts there and I'm going to buy parts there.
They failed when they because 50% cell phones and monster cable stupidity. They failed when they hired and retained the least knowledgeable but hawked the
I stopped shopping at Radio Shack in the late `90s, back when Amazon was only a bookstore.
The thing is, people who are buying loose parts often have to browse and look at the parts, and compare them, and stand there thinking about which one will work in some project.
And as soon as I walk in the door, they want to "help" me, and after I tell them, "No thanks, I'm just browsing," a second employee, who was in the room when the first one tried, walks up and tries to "help" me, and I respond, "NO thanks" in an irritated voice. Of course I'm irritated, you just freakin' heard me say I don't need "help" and then you walked up and lied to my face by asking a question you already heard me answer. It is offensive to be treated that way. And then a third person walks out of the back, triggered by the door chime, who also asks if I need help. And there is nobody else in the store, so they already know that if nobody is "helping" me, the other two people already asked. At this point, I haven't even found the part I was considering yet, but I'm already angry and leaving.
Stores that don't believe in customer service will die, even when their customers grew up liking them and really really want to give them another chance. I popped back in a few times over the years since, and I always had the same awful experience, and I always walked out without buying anything.
Even when I was still shopping there, they were the first store in town to start trying to demand personal information like name and phone numbers. Once I even had to talk to the manager to make an anonymous cash purchase, because the person at the register hadn't even been trained on what to do when somebody says, "No thank you, cash only." They actually thought they weren't allowed to make the sale!
The only other store I had that sort of experience at was that national woodworking chain store. That was only 2 years ago, and when they said there was no manager available I made them call their regional office to find out that yes, in fact they are allowed to make a cash sale to the general public. They don't seem to be aware that they don't have a cornered market, even if they're the only brick-and-mortar selling some of their items.
Stores should realize, if retail workers are doing something other than assisting the customer with what the customer wants assistance with, they'll get replaced. And the means of replacing them is to not shop at your store.
> I'm sure many long time readers here will attest to this that RadioShack for many years has lost its way.
Indeed.
> There was an episode of Seinfeld in the 90s where they made fun of RadioShack for asking for your phone number when you buy batteries.
Perfect textbook-case example!
I didn't realize how bad their complete lack of respect was until ~2001 when a friend was buying something trivial from them. His response to the telephone question was "Cash customer." I thought that was a very clever and p
Around here we called them "RadioScrap".
They didn't have enough agile synergies to generate a full-stack one-stop hip-hop value proposition.
Wait, do you want them to hit the ground, or do you want them to run? You can only pick one.
I met my obligations to them. If they hadn't taken so long to hire me maybe I would have stayed there, but I was given an offer from a company who was going to give me a better base pay while RadioShack was heavily on commission.
How did Sears outlast them? (Score:5, Interesting)
Family Guy's excellent summary of Sears today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Sears has serious problems, but they also have a lot of sales and a lot of revenue, in addition to real estate.
Also, if you go into a Sears to shop, you get normal customer service that is the same uniform customer service you would expect from other stores. They're not driving people away, they don't have empty stores.
Long-term they might be doomed, simply because there are too many box stores for them all to survive in a mail order age. But they also might be the one that survives. Their customers are gen
I'll trade you (Score:3)
I would happily let Radio Shack close all its stores if it meant that we could get just one Fry's electronics store in my state (MN).
Dude: you've got Digikey! And Duluth. Quit being so greedy!
:-)
(yeah, I know, it's all mail order)
I'll gladly trade all the Fry's Electronics stores in California for a Micro Center store. The one we had in Silicon Valley closed years ago.
Top of my RS fixtures wish list (Score:2)
I want one of those metal tablets that dispenses the multi-layered Radio Shack invoices. Then I can kill time by scribbling down the names, addresses and phone numbers of my family and friends over and over again.
Wish I had a Fry's near me (Score:2)
Fry's [frys.com] is pretty awesome in a pinch. I always stop by during my annual CES/Vegas trip.
Even Fry's is a shell of its former self. I'll go there tonight for a very cheap Chromebook and a fairly cheap desktop, but all the little odds and ends I couldn't help but throw in the cart years ago are gone now.
Radio Shack failed because they didn't adapt (Score:5, Insightful)
That's what happened pure and simple. Someone pointed out about how they moved away from being a hobbyist shop to an overpriced electronics shop and never moved back into the hobbyist market when the hobbyist market picked back up. They should be the place where you can buy Drones, 3D Printers, and Raspberry Pis and.. have classes where they can bring in outsiders to experiment with the products or troubleshoot what they need to do.
Instead they failed and failed hard. I know I am being a bit of a Monday morning quarterback, but I had been preaching this for a long time. I watched other companies such as Frye's and MicroCenter pick up the slack while CompUSA and Circuit City took a dive. I still don't know how Best Buy continues, but it does. (Not geared towards the hobbyist though)
It's tragic as I would really like to see someone fill the void and maybe mom and pop shops will. That's what I can hope for anyway.
Someone pointed out about how they moved away from being a hobbyist shop to an overpriced electronics shop and never moved back into the hobbyist market when the hobbyist market picked back up
RadioShack: You have questions, we have cell phones.
> and.. have classes where they can bring in outsiders to experiment with the products or troubleshoot what they need to do.
My wife takes hobby classes for craft making of various kinds from time to time. If there was an electronics shop around here with Pi kits and classes on how to build things with them... I'd be signing up.
I mean, I could figure it out on my own (I have a Pi and have done a few things with it) but given the lack of time I can afford to spend on it, having an instructor-led project t
For the past 30 years, I've watched RS descend in to the worst quality goods on the market. They bought into the idea that "low price" was key, and they always had the cheapest, shoddy products, getting worse and worse every year, until I finally gave up on them. Nobody would bother with them, when there are national chains (mostly wholesalers) with high-quality products and fair prices. Even ALLIED has had better quality, and a broader range of merchandise.
Radio Shack took their customers for granted, a
Pretty sure this is nonsense. If the "Marker movement" was cared, Radio Shack would still have a revenue stream. They, just like everyone else, order most of their parts online. Particularly hard-to-source electronic components of the type Radio Shack excelled at providing, are even easier to source online.
What is sad about this is the existence of more Sprint stores. Mobile carrier stores are pointless and just take up space. I want them all to shut down, and for these companies to give the money they
For R/C cars, planes, drones the selection online is far better than any one store could ever provide.
If I need a cable I go to Monoprice or Amazon. It seems any physical entity charges highway robbery for the most mundane of cables. I can buy what I
