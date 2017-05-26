The Gig Economy Workforce Will Double In Four Years (recode.net) 14
The number of workers in the so-called gig economy will grow substantially in the coming years, according to a study by Intuit and Emergent Research. By 2021, the study finds, 9.2 million people are going to be working the frontline jobs at companies like Uber and Lyft. That number is projected to be 4.8 million this year. From a report: The rise in on-demand workers has been fueled largely by startups like Uber, TaskRabbit and Airbnb. It has also helped companies like Intuit, which makes tax software QuickBooks and TurboTax. The company's stock surged to an all-time high yesterday thanks to the gig economy. For context, there are currently more gig workers than people employed in the entire information sector (which includes publishing, telecommunication and data processing jobs) and IT services combined, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Also read: A recent piece on The New Yorker which talks about the lengths to which people are willing to go to survive in such jobs -- a horrifying culture that is often celebrated in those companies.
It ISN"T a real, primary job people... (Score:4, Insightful)
Gig work is a synonym with 1099 contracting.
There are plenty of us out here (especially in IT) that make very good livings doing contract work (I call each contract I have a 'gig').
Let's face it. If you are going to go this route, you need to put on your big boy pants, and think like an adult.
If you find a contract, and can negotiate a bill rate that will cover you wages, your insurance, your retirement and give you time to take off (no work hours no pay, remember?)...then you are working a gig that can be a primary source of income.
If you are working a contract that does not give you this type of bill rate, you either figure "this is not my customer", or you are doing this just as some side money to supplment your "real job" which mostly likely could be a W2 job.
But please, lets not get the govt to throw out the baby with the bathwater, MANY people for many years, have enjoyed working 1099. You are your own boss. You decide where your retirement investments are going. YOU decide what and how much insurance you need.
To do this on a full time basis, you have to be and adult, now how to budget, put money aside for periods between contracts (sometimes you may want to take a month off)....
But please...lets keep in mind, all these people are adults, and they can and should make their own decision and live with the consequences of such.
Re: It ISN"T a real, primary job people... (Score:1)
Many countries and their lawyers disagree with you. Uber and similar slime aren't new or innovative in their employment, quite the opposite. Maybe not so much in the US, but in other more civilized nations they seek to strip away centuries of hard and painfully won employment rights.
Re: (Score:2)
I was unaware of that. It's not as if you go on about it.
Re: (Score:2)
The Gig Economy Workforce Will Double In Four Years
Jesus Christ, that's horrifying.
Re: (Score:2)
To do this on a full time basis, you have to be and adult, now how to budget, put money aside for periods between contracts (sometimes you may want to take a month off)....
But please...lets keep in mind, all these people are adults, and they can and should make their own decision and live with the consequences of such.
the problem is that economic conditions are now forcing people to MAKE this their full time job. and severe cuts to healthcare and the general safety net are tightening the screws, not to mention the steamroller of automation coming down the pike. 1099 work might have been fine at one point, but it is NOW becoming a capitalists' wet dream and a regular worker's worst nightmare.
Re: (Score:2)
Takes two to tango. Uber's management has to do the same. If someone pushes the button on their phone and nobody comes to pick them up, then Uber is done.
Really? (Score:2)
Seems to me that Uber is pushing for automated cars to avoid having to pay drivers. That leaves the backend maint and infrastructure people and those are not gig based.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless they decide to continue to permit their current model, where individuals purchase their own automated vehicles and register them with the service to control them. Then the owner is still responsible for maintenance and such. I wouldn't be surprised if Uber tried to do this.
Until it crashes (Score:2)
It will continue to rise steadily until all of a sudden, overnight, automated vehicles are approved and it crashes virtually overnight. People going into this sure as hell better have a backup plan.