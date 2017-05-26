Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


80% of Millennials Say They Want To Buy a Home -- But Most Have Less Than $1,000

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: Millennials aren't buying homes in the same numbers as previous and older generations, but it's not because they don't want to. The vast majority of millennials do indeed aim to buy someday, or would even like to now if they could. Unfortunately, the numbers don't look good. New data from Apartment List shows that, although 80 percent of millennials would like to purchase real estate, very few are in a good position to buy, largely because they have nothing saved. According to the report, '68 percent of millennials said they have saved less than $1,000 for a down payment. Almost half, or 44 percent, of millennials said they have not saved anything for a down payment.'

  What a coincidence

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @03:22PM
    I'm sure this is completely unrelated to the previous article about our booming gig economy

  Priorities

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @03:25PM

    "68% of millennials have saved less than $1000 towards a down payment on buying a house."

    But probably 100% of them have spent twice that much for a smart phone and data plan within the last year.

    Not to mention games.

    • Yes, how dare they expect to have a device that's crucial for being a normal, successful person in the modern age!

      Re:Priorities

        by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @03:31PM

        I agree, having to use a year old cellphone, that's the end of the world!

      • I'm using a hand-me down phone from my son and paying 12$ a month for service.

        • I'm using a hand-me down phone from my son and paying 12$ a month for service.

          Then that probably makes you not a millennial, and not relevant to the conversation? I think that is GP's point. The younger generation is spending their money on frivolous things instead of saving for the future, while the "older" generations are taking measures to cut costs and live cheaper.

        Crucial, possibly. Do they need a 1000$ iphone and an $80 a month data plan? No. You can find a decent phone for $200 w/o contract and providers offering plans in the $30 a month range.

      • Please explain. I'm a very successful person and have never owned a smartphone (other than the maemo I bought on sale to be used for hacking).

      • A smartphone is now pretty close to being essential. An expensive one is not. My phone is now over 3 years old (and cost about £100 then) and still does everything I need it to. I'm on a pre-pay contract and typically spend about £1/month on it. I'll probably replace it soon, because it hasn't had security updates for a little while (I don't trust it with any important data, passwords, and so on, but people are increasingly using SMS for two-factor auth so that's starting to be an issue).

        I

      In other news the poor also own refrigerators!

      "68% of millennials have saved less than $1000 towards a down payment on buying a house."

      But probably 100% of them have spent twice that much for a smart phone and data plan within the last year.

      This sounds a lot like that statement from whoever-it-was about paying for healthcare by giving up phones. How many times do I need to not-buy-a-phone before I have enough for a down payment on a house? Besides that, who budgets $2k/yr for a data plan?

      • Hell, I barely use my smartphone's data plan and my bill is around $45 a month. Admittedly, I am an outlier when it comes to such things, as I am over 40 and only got a smartphone last year.

    • So surely you don't have a smartphone then, since they are such a waste?

    • I mean, 68% of millennials are under the age of 30, right?

      And 44% are under the age of 25?

      I mean, assuming the range of 1981-2000.

      These numbers don't seem terrible unless you're a boomer who could get a good paying factory job out of high school or something.

    I'd prefer to wait till this new bubble pops. Millennials being this poor is a bad omen for the future economy, and prices will fall accordingly.

  • but I look at the turnover rate at companies these days and I realize stable employment is nearing a thing of the past, especially for younger people starting out. I don't care if they want stable employment, they're probably not going to get it. I look at what percentage of my own income rent is, then my health insurance which is nearly as high as that. Even without any revolving entertainment bills like over-priced cable there's not a huge amount left if you're regularly employed, and if you're someone

    • I would mod you up for being reasonable and intelligent...

      Though I disagree a little bit. There are places you can hide and stay stable for long periods of time. Try doing IT for a stable manufacturer. They are out there. That's what I did.

      After spending time in the "big league IT world" in, or associated,with silicon valley, I decided my last job before retirement would be at a successful commodity manufacturer. It worked. There are people here who have worked for 40 years in this company.

      Though I did a lo

      • I would like to go to a more rural place. Even with a pay cut I could do better than if I continued to live in a metropolis. I seriously considered some "stationed" out of the country rotate in and out work, but with a toddler I can't, and with a child from a previous marriage I'm pretty much held hostage in the city I'm in. I've given some serious thought to finding a place in flyover country, some old has-been town that happens to be on some fiber backbone and setting up my own data centric business wh

    • Employment is rarely stable, even in past generations.
      But you're making another mistake - without the government doing anything, most larger companies are paying the health care costs anyway. If you're trying to be competitive when hiring employees, the very first perk you're going to have to show is a medical plan. Without the plan the only employees you're going to get are those who couldn't get a job elsewhere.

  • The article talks about a 20% down payment. But I don't know any first time home buyers who actually pay that much. FHA loans require 3% for a down payment. Many cities, counties and states have additional programs that will provide additional assistance. Washington state has a down payment assistance program that will give you a second mortgage loan up to 4.00% of the total loan amount with 0% interest and payments deferred for 30 years.

    • My wife & I used the USDA loan program a couple years ago, and bought our first place with 3% down & the seller paying closing costs.

      Would we have liked to have 20%? Do we understand why that would be better financially than what we did?

      Yes on both counts. But, to us the trade-off was worth escaping the hideously high DC metro area living costs...and things worked out to where the mortgage is literally the same as the rent payment we had paid for 4 years after moving here - and thanks to the low dow

    • The problem is that in many places the interest you will pay on a mortgage for the cheapest available home with only 3% down is higher than the cheapest available rental alternative. You can't buy small enough homes. People are living out of bedrooms in other people's houses and struggling to make rent even there. You can't buy one of those. I'm living in a tiny mobile home that I own outright... on rented land, a tiny parcel of rented land the like of which you can't buy anywhere. The mere interest on a mo

    • I had to have 10% down I think for my condo, and only that low because of a good credit score. Paying less down means you end up paying lots more points which is more expensive in the long run.

  The Millennials Are Alright

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @03:32PM
    As A Gen-Xer, I gotta say that the Millenials are doing a helluva lot better job at living than our generation ever did. Lay off 'em.
    • Seconded. Millenials are whiney snow-flakes.... but us X-ers are pretty much a lost generation.
    • Instead of demanding better conditions for yourself you want the Millennials to suffer? I know that's not what you said, but it's the sentiment you're expressing. I hear it over and over and over again. I once worked for a company that cut everyone's pay and said (with a straight face) it was OK because they were cutting the starting pay even more. And I can't tell you the number of minimum wage earners I know who oppose a rate hike because they happen to make $11/hr and feel that somebody else starting the

  • I didn't have significant savings until I was way over 13. I don't remember if I could afford a down payment for a house at age 35 but if I could, it would've been a small one.

  • Remember, Millennials lack money not due to a lack of jobs https://www.forbes.com/forbes/welcome/?toURL=https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashleystahl/2015/05/11/the-5-4-unemployment-rate-means-nothing-for-millennials [forbes.com] https://generationopportunity.org/press-release/millennial-unemployment-rate-stagnant-at-12-8-percent/ [generation...tunity.org] and not due to a lack of job security or stability http://www.gallup.com/businessjournal/191459/millennials-job-hopping-generation.aspx [gallup.com]. And this isn't at all connected to the fact that most of them entered the workforce during the most serious economic downturn since the Great Depression. No, the problem is that millennials are too busy buying avocado toast http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/15/news/millennials-home-buying-avocado-toast/ [cnn.com]and the like. Never mind that millenials are more frugal than other generational groups http://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/famously-frugal-nearly-40-percent-millennials-will-stash-their-tax-n731076 [nbcnews.com] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-04-25/millennials-are-careful-frugal-shoppers-who-buy-for-the-long-term [bloomberg.com]. No the real problem must be some sort of failing on their part. Like how some of them bring parents to interviews or some other failing, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/09/11/parent-job-interview_n_3907447.html [huffingtonpost.com]. Let's ignore that that the claims that a whole 8% were doing so would include things like a parent literally just driving the poor millennial to the interview. It really must be their fault.

    Disclaimer: I'm one of these terrible, no-good, lazy, overspending millennials. I have actually a pretty good job situation, but that doesn't mean I'm going to lie to myself that somehow I've done better because I'm somehow a better person. I've been very lucky, and a lot of millennials are being screwed over through no fault of their own at all.

    I'm 33, and just bought my first house a couple months ago. I had $140k saved up for the down payment/closing costs. I saved that money while having a salary that slowly grew over 11 years from $48k to $75k. If you live frugally and make half-decent money, it's easy to save. Some people need a crash course on budgeting and self-control.

  • Most politicians say they want affordable housing, but when we started to get it during the so-called "crisis" of 2008, all everybody did was bitch.

    The housing collapse was the very definition of housing becoming affordable--prices dropped dramatically.

    The cognitive dissonance on this issue never ceases to amaze me. You can blame the banks, and they bear some of the blame but not all of it. You can blame the NIMBY phenomenon, but that's not the whole picture either. IMHO, the core of the issue is that housing is a leveraged "investment", and that creates structural issues that encourage it to be expensive.

    If a significant percentage of your net worth is in your house, you are strongly incentivized to do everything you can to make housing expensive in your area.

    The banks are encouraged to make housing expensive, because cash purchases are for the wealthy only, and the rest of us pay interest.

    Local governments are incentivized to make housing expensive because property taxes are based on assessed value.

    There is, IMHO, no *technical* barrier to supplying a house for less than $100k almost everywhere in the USA. In a few special places you can argue that flooding the market with a supply of cheap housing is not possible due to resource constraints; but that's not true in most parts of the USA.

    Every once in a while, somebody does actually supply cheap housing. It's like an elm sprout in the forest. As soon as it springs up, the structural fungus of our NIMBY, Leverage, debt-financed, assessed value taxed housing system attacks it and it dies.

    • This. Whatever happened to buying a home and then living in it until you die? I understand that you may have to relocate to find work, but that's different than just buying a house that you're treating as a financial instrument instead of a place to sleep.

    • Houses ARE cheap to build and ARE cheap.

      What is so expensive is THE LAND. Especially in metro areas in any of the big cities.

      I live downtown SF. A million dollars only gets you a tiny studio here, because the demand to live here is so incredibly high and land is limited.

    • I wish I could upmod you but I've already posted upthread. This is the most insightful post in this thread.

  • When I grew up there was no Internet or smartphones. Nothing seems to drain money faster today than phone contracts, based on observing my kids. I am not sure that we had any equivalent expense leaching away at us back then. I did have a CB radio for awhile, but you bought the h/w then no monthly payments to any providers.
  • I've owned my house for about 15 years now, bought it when I was 26. Home ownership has a lot of disadvantages that I didn't consider when buying.

    The amount of maintenance, both scheduled and unscheduled, that a home requires has proven to be a lot more than I expected or budgeted for. I'm a pretty handy DIYer, and even at that I get overwhelmed sometimes with deferred tasks. It eats your time if you DIY, or your money if you hire it out. I'm quite certain that I am not financially ahead, compared to
  • Graduate from college, and rather than buy that $6 latte every day, put it away in a DJIA index fund. When you retire at 65, you'll have over $1 million. Then you can retire wherever you like...

      by AVryhof ( 142320 )

      I have a nasty feeling that by the time I retire, with inflation, $1 million won't buy quite as much as $1 million will buy today.

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      This is a well refuted urban myth.

      I do get the point. People waste money. But really they don't. For instance my cell phone bill isn't much more than a land line cost me 30 years ago. In 1970 I can see people paying a buck for a cup of coffee, which is what is costs now inflation adjusted at Starbucks.

      On the other hand, people regularly bought houses for $25,000 in 1970. Today such a house should cost no more than 150,000. For such a house you need to scrounge up $10,000 and maybe $700 a month. B

  • Part of the problem is that the housing market is out of whack.

    Using data for 1972, when you compare median household income and median house price, the house price is ~325% of the income.

    Using data for 2015, when you compare median household income and median house price, the house price is ~525% of the income.

    Just a bit of difference there. Now, part of that is different (more exacting) house construction standards, increased costs of construction materials, and so on, but that much of a difference?

    Yes, s

  • at $5 a day it'll only take 20 years to save up the $40k downpayment for a typical 3 bed/2bath house (good thing housing prices aren't going up faster than inflation so that $40k won't be the equivalent of $20k in 20 years...). Or if you're Australian skip the Avo-Toast.

    Oh, and in case anyone is wondering the reason home prices are sky rocketing is cuts in government infrastructure spending. The government was putting up the money to do the expensive stuff to get the land ready for home building so that

  • With no money down, it's still possible to get a USDA loan for a home. The "catch" is, you're going to have to select a home that's in one of the designated "rural" parts of America (as well as meeting some other criteria like having a reasonable debt to income ratio).

    But USDA loans aren't just for buying farm-houses .... You might be surprised how many places qualify for one. You just have to consider a home that's outside a major city to have a shot at it.

    You can't really avoid "closing costs" because

  • I guess I'm one of those normal millenials who literally just spent the week in Spain eating avocado, manchego and jamon toast. I had no problem with the 40k downpayment on my new house at the age of 27. I made $28k per year in 2008. I'm up to $40k now. The thing I didn't have was student loan debt or any medical problems. I feel very sorry for my friends with $40k in student loans. They won't be able to invest in a house until later. They never got the chance to invest in the stock market post 2008. They

  • I guess you're renting.

    FHA loan will let you do a 3.5% down payment if you have decent credit. Still, 3.5% on a $300K house is over $10K. It will take a couple years of steady job and scrimping and saving, but it's a feasible goal for many people. Things get more complicated if you absolutely must have a house in an expensive location, getting mortgages for $700K+ homes with very little down is unlikely unless you have a huge income. (dual income would help, I guess find a spouse that makes as much or more

