A Third of the Nation's Honeybee Colonies Died Last Year
A third of the honeybees in the United States were lost over the last year, part of a decade-long die-off experts said may threaten our food supply. USA Today reports: The annual survey of roughly 5,000 beekeepers showed the 33% dip from April 2016 to April 2017. The decrease is small compared to the survey's previous 10 years, when the decrease hovered at roughly 40%. From 2012 to 2013, nearly half of the nation's colonies died. The death of a colony doesn't necessarily mean a loss of bees, explains vanEngelsdorp, a project director at the Bee Informed Partnership. A beekeeper can salvage a dead colony, but doing so comes at labor and productivity costs. That causes beekeepers to charge farmers more for pollinating crops and creates a scarcity of bees available for pollination. It's a trend that threatens beekeepers trying to make a living and could lead to a drop-off in fruits and nuts reliant on pollination, vanEngelsdor said. So what's killing the honeybees? Parasites, diseases, poor nutrition, and pesticides among many others. The chief killer is the varroa mite, a "lethal parasite," which researchers said spreads among colonies.
The honey bee is an invasive species in North America.
So are humans.
I fail to see the problem here
Then you must be a complete idiot.
Stop bringing climate change into stories where it doesn't belong. Blaming things on climate change that have nothing to do with it only serves to make the climate change deniers case seem stronger.
Humans also brought a lot of the crops in question here.
There are two things I'm really curious about with this.
1) What are the real impacts of the die-offs? ie are is the total stock of bees going into decline or are beekeepers needed to put in overtime in order to breed replacement stock.
2) What's the cause of the decline in the decline? It looks like the loss has been slowly levelling off over the past few years, 30-40% is pretty drastic, is this evidence that they've evolving some kind of resistance to whatever is happening?
1). There are studies on the impact of CCD on agriculture. If nothing else, the costs of colony rentals have gone up. That impacts you at the grocery store.
2). The actual cause of CCD is still undetermined. It might be a calm before the storm, or it might be something else.
My understanding is: the same pesticides (neonics) are used in Australia, but bees in Australia are fine.
Maybe it's pesticides and the parasites together that are proving too much for the bees?
Or maybe it's just varroa... Australia doesn't have widespread varroa mites, yet. They have had a few confirmed cases, but they aren't everywhere, yet. There isn't a place in the USA that doesn't have varroa. Our hives have them here in Louisiana. I just did a mite count two days ago. But let's not let that stop us from blaming the evil pesticides...Let me get my pitchfork.
Could we coin a bee related term such as CMOS, just to make it more confusing?
You see people, that's what Kushner was trying to talk to the Russians about: food assistance in the upcoming beepocalypse. But all of you are too negative and partisan to stop and think about how he was trying to save everyone from a horrible death through starvation.
And of course this is categorically false. The majority agriculture does not need pollinating at all. Rice, Wheat, Corn, Oats, tomatoes, peas, green beans, peppers, chiles, oranges.pretty much all herbs,spinach, lettuce, asparagus. The fact is only about 10% of crops depend on pollinators and a large number of those are dependent on non-honey bee species or even non-bee species. Some crops are even hurt by the presence of honey bees. True lemons and limes would get scarce but they are both easily replace by
Re:Impacts (Score:5, Interesting)
There is no threat to honeybees (which in the US aren't even native). Queens can be bred in bulk (there are tricks to make a hive produce lots of queens), and starting a new hive only takes a queen and a handful of workers. Beekeepers can order them by mail.
These dieoffs are not about fundamental threats, but economics. It means more labour and cost to beekeepers, which they have to pass on.
The Slashdot summary presents a pretty accurate description of the reasons for the dieoffs - they appear to be multifactor, but varroa is what you find most commonly in afflicted colonies.Note that annual dieoffs are normal among honeybee colonies - 15-20% over winter is pretty typical, although it depends on location.
Bees are amazing creatures, and many of their problems have been brought on by humans. There are many bee species around the world, and many have long had their own specific parasites, which they're adapted to. As people have moved around the world, they've taken honeybees with. As a consequence, they've spread all of these local parasites and diseases around the world, into European honeybees that have no natural resistance to them. Ironically some were accidentally spread by programmes trying to breed resistance to other pests and diseases, bringing in bee stocks from around the world (a big example being the Buckfast Bee). Also, attempts to optimize bees for docility and honey production ended up reducing honeybee genetic diversity; for example, the European dark (formerly the most common in northern Europe) was considered an inferior breed, and was reduced to just a handful of colonies. But it appears that the European dark has some natural resistance to varroa, as well as being better at defending its hives from wasps (they're also much better adapted to cold climate areas).
It's interesting the means different bee species use to defend against the pests and predators that they evolved to in their natural range. One of my favorites is how Japanese honeybees fight off the nightmarish Japanese giant hornet (don't look it up if you have any fear of being stung by a huge insect). It's far too well armoured for honeybees to hurt it, so instead what they do is swarm it and beat their wings like crazy, creating heat. Because their maximum survivable body temperature happens to be just a couple degrees hotter than the hornet's maximum temperature, so they basically cook it to death
There is no threat to honeybees (which in the US aren't even native). Queens can be bred in bulk (there are tricks to make a hive produce lots of queens), and starting a new hive only takes a queen and a handful of workers. Beekeepers can order them by mail.
Not quite true - farming practices and the beekeeping practices that are common in the US, are major threats. Pestices are not all that discerning - if they kill harmful insects, then they probably also kill the beneficial ones, and systemic pesticides like the neo-nicotinoids are absorbed into the crop plants and secreted in the nectar. Non-systemic pesticides are less likely to find their way into bees. But possibly the worst threat comes from the fact that beekeepers rely on a narrow monoculture, created by exactly the practices you described, plus of course the way in which American beekeepers in particular transport their hives from all over the US to California, where they can then exchange diseases.
There is no threat to honeybees (which in the US aren't even native). Queens can be bred in bulk (there are tricks to make a hive produce lots of queens), and starting a new hive only takes a queen and a handful of workers. Beekeepers can order them by mail.
Not quite true - farming practices and the beekeeping practices that are common in the US, are major threats. Pestices are not all that discerning - if they kill harmful insects, then they probably also kill the beneficial ones, and systemic pesticides like the neo-nicotinoids are absorbed into the crop plants and secreted in the nectar. Non-systemic pesticides are less likely to find their way into bees. But possibly the worst threat comes from the fact that beekeepers rely on a narrow monoculture, created by exactly the practices you described, plus of course the way in which American beekeepers in particular transport their hives from all over the US to California, where they can then exchange diseases.
Nice how you entirely ignored the largest threat the GP stated, as did the article and summary. The varroa mite is the primary cause of death in hives right now, outside the natural die off rate. Ironically, all the calls from the anti-pesticide crowd to protect the bees with tougher regulations on chemical usage is contributing to the problem. The only effective treatments right now for hives from the varroa mites are all... chemicals. Restricting chemicals bee farmers are allowed to use to control the mites, and mites developing resistances to what is used are a big problem and if beekeepers could receive a magic solution from the sky a method to better control mites is hands down what they would ask for. But go ahead and make arm chair proclamations about how entire industries are doing everything wrong and you've got 3 simple steps that would solve it all that somehow has eluded them entirely despite the enormous financial incentives to them in improving their methods.
Care to point out which chemicals bee keepers are not allowed to use to kill mites? (*facepalm*)
It's far too well armoured for honeybees to hurt it, so instead what they do is swarm it and beat their wings like crazy, creating heat. Because their maximum survivable body temperature happens to be just a couple degrees hotter than the hornet's maximum temperature, so they basically cook it to death
Nature is pretty fucking metal sometimes.
2) What's the cause of the decline in the decline?
Most likely restrictions and better education on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides [wikipedia.org].
30-40% is pretty drastic
Is it? What is a "normal" amount of die off? TFA gives no context for these numbers. A quick google search indicates that the natural lifetime of a queen bee is about 5 years. So that would mean a 20% die off under natural conditions.
When the queen gets old, the workers simply produce a new one (or several, it all depends on what are the larvae fed with) and kills the old. The hive goes on. BTW, the life span of a worker bee is several months, therefore over the queen's life span multiple generations of regular bees have died - this is normal.
Colony collapse happens when a large majority of workers die off relatively quickly, straining the food supply to the point that the queen dies or there are not enough workers to tend the larvae.
The recent trend of collapse is caused by a perfect storm of more potent insecticides used in agriculture, running out of chemical options to contain the Varroa mites, and regulatory decisions to reduce the number and amount of chemical treatments the bee keeper is allowed to administer.
That is a queen
... not a hive.
When the queen gets old it breeds new queens to take over the hive. Actually it breeds queens all the time, but those leave the hive and form new hives.
So a die off of 20% or more of the bee population/hives is a dramatic change.
NO a die off of 20% is entirely normal. Actually its just below normal. Bees die off in the winter always have always will. Many high die off years are attributed to cold snaps dipping farther south than normal.Lots of variables cause die offs to fluctuate between 10% and 30%.
I don't know what is normal and what not.
Point is: if a queen dies, the hive does not necessarily die.
Cold winters are no problem for European bees. I was of the impression in USA they mainly had European bees.
A friend of mine is a bee keeper for a living, none of his hives ever died, but he uses some fancy tricks like having about 1 wasp nest per 10 hives and in total about 2 hornet nests.
His observation is, having both kinds of predators around, makes the bees less lazy, more agile and more vigilant.
So basically, an apple will cost $5, a pound of cherries $12-$15, etc, etc
So what you're saying is EVERYTHING will cost like we shopped at Whole Foods?
More importantly, what do we lose
You really want to tell me you are that dumb?
From my own experience with the garden variety however:
Bumble Bee diversity is up. Including both smaller and larger varieties than in the past.
Wasp diversity is up. Smaller varieties than in the past.
The little sand flies are just as common as before.
Honey bees have declined, but there are at least three new varieties apparent compared to in the past.
Having said that, bee QUANTITY was much lower for part of this year. However our main freeze came about later in the year (around march) than it usually would
Everyone with a garden or window box can help by growing plants that pollinators feed on. Plenty of low water ones like verbena, yarrow, valerian, salvia... and attractive flowers.
The worst is astroturf which is a bio-graveyard for the sake of zero water usage, whereas there are many low-water choices.
You mean that genetically engineering the nation's major food crops to create their own pesticides is harmful to HELPFUL insects too? Pffft. Next you'll be telling us it's toxic to humans.
No mention of their state of health. Only the ones enslaved by keepers.
"Enslaved" is a pretty mean way to describe having their shelter provided by the beekeeper, along with routine inspections for (and treatments of) parasites that would kill them. Yes, the keeper will rob honey from the hive, but not enough to kill it during the winter - and may well supplement the hive for the winter. Keepers that offer pollination services also move their bees from one rich food source to the next.
You need a 6-hour course on human privilege to truly begin to understand.
So we're not EXPLOITATIVE as a species, we're SYMBIOTIC! Just like how we breed cattle, sheep, pigs, chicken, goats, etc.
Oh, maybe those are bad examples.
The No.1 union for the working bee.
No mention of their state of health. Only the ones enslaved by keepers.
Whenever I pull waterlogged bees from my pool, I put them on the bench and give them a drop of honey. They slurp it up while they dry off then they fly away. Don't know if it helps in the grand scheme of things, but, hey, I saved and fed some wild bees
Enslaved? Are you REALLY that stupid? Do you need a safe space?
i can see him with a tiny whip and a bunch of bees tied to racks wearing tiny leather hoods.
Honey bees in North America are domestic by definition. Other species of bees are getting hit very hard by neonicotinoid pesticides, especially various bumble bee species.
At least have the common courtesy to inform yourself, even minimally, before you open your ignorant yap about stuff like this.
From what I've read in recent years, feral European honeybee hives are almost all gone in North America. Almost in that now & then one is discovered.
plant some clover or other flowers where you live (Score:3, Interesting)
you can buy 10lb bags of pesticide-free clover seed cheaply from amazon or elsewhere.
blossoms with nice little white or purple flowers which bees just love-- you'll get hundreds of them buzzing around in a 5'x5' patch.
the clover is self-propagating if you let it mature to drop it's own seed, and when it's dried out you can mulch it or feed it some critter.
If you stop mowing your lawn, there will plenty of clover. Lawns allowed to grow to a height of about 4 or 5 inches are loaded with clover.
Cause that's how you get bees.
African or European honeybees? (Score:1)
Note: this isn't meant to incite the comical "African or European?" Monty Python reference, although it would be relevant.
Worth pondering: could expansion of the African honeybee [wikipedia.org] (i.e. "African killer bee") help this situation at all?
The majority of honeybees in the United States are still the European (Italian?) species, but as known, the African honeybee have been making their way into the United States for 30 years (and recently managed to reach Silicon Valley, for example). "Killer bees", despite b
Moretto et al (1991) found grooming behavior of African bees in Brazil to be eight times more efficient at removing Varroa than Italian bees and 31 percent of infested African honey bee workers removed Varroa by their own or another bee’s grooming action (Moretto 1997).
Considering that the mites are less problem, and that these bees are more difficult for commercial apiaries to use, I reckon that the die-offs due to mites reported by beekeepers are about European bees.
The snakes will eat them, and then die in winter. Or something.
There are about 1000 here in Vermont alone.
The 5000 that took the survey... do they say how much experience they've had and whether that affected the outcome? Did they treat for mites or other diseases?
Most likely the majority of those who took the survey are new beekeepers who are all agog at themselves and, like anyone truly into a new hobby are sticking thier fingers into everything bee-related because "Oh, the bees!" I would bet 50 lbs of honey (I'm a beekeeper) that the majority of those who took the s
If anything it is far more likely that the survey overrepresented experienced beekeepers as it is harder to keep track of those new to it. Also, this is an annual survey, so many of the participants are probably from previous years.
Wasn't there a link of bees dying in big numbers due to the over use of insecticides that are based on neonicotinoids? And why the EPA hasn't considered severely restricting or banning their use?
Banning the use of those incecticides would be damaging to Monsanto, Big Gov's favorite little pet who is slowly being groomed for literally owning the production of crops and grains in the U.S.
Isn't Monsanto now owned by Bayer?
Banning them would be bad for everyone as the alternatives are much more dangerous.
No there has been no evidence of this. There are certain pesticides if applied at certain times that can cause some issues. Basically you don't apply while the crop is the bees main food source. apply before or after flowering. The fact is neonicotinoids are used almost exclusively in many areas that have no bee die off issues at all. The truth is the pesticides used before (organophosphates(same as nerve gas)) did much more damage.
The EPA has been taken over by anti-science, Christian dolts. The Earth only exists because the Creator gave it to them for a good fucking, and they intend to get on with the job. Don't count on the EPA doing anything sensible until Agent Orange is out of the White House.
This is because farms are smaller in Europe and there is much more diversity. But when tens of thousands of acres are planted with the same crop as in america's corn and wheat areas there is little open land to support bees. This is referred to as monoculture. When the area is so dominated by one crop, even if it is bee friendly it all flowers within a few weeks leaving almost no food source outside that window. This is why California Almond growers as so dependent on commercial bees. The groves were made b
1) The mites are a bigger problem if you unnaturally raise huge numbers of bees near each other; industrialized bee production.
2) Most bees are 1 breed which is more susceptible. Industrialized problem again: a mono-culture.
3) non-industrial bee keepers keep telling me that it's not a big problem for them... but that depends upon neighbors - mine died because of the neighbors (and they were a tougher Russian variety too:)
4) Pesticides, which Europe is handling properly will continue in the USA until bee ext
the brushes are not a cure all. it's just something i read about that can help.
AAAAAAHHHHHH GMO's Your trying to KILL US ALL! Yeah crazy shit like thats why. The nuts jobs afraid everything they don't understand, don't understand much.
Neonicotinoids are the problem:
https://actions.sumofus.org/a/... [sumofus.org]
https://phys.org/news/2016-04-... [phys.org]
http://www.motherjones.com/tom... [motherjones.com]
Bees could survive one, or the other, but not both?
It's neonicotinoids (Score:2)
Neonicotinoids (Monsanto's Roundup) are a major cause of bees death. But Mr Trump will not do anything about that. Nor, as it seems, will the EU.