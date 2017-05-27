Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Wormable Code-Execution Bug Lurked In Samba For 7 Years (arstechnica.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-so-shallow-bugs dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader williamyf was the first to share news of "a wormable bug [that] has remained undetected for seven years in Samba verions 3.5.0 onwards." Ars Technica reports: Researchers with security firm Rapid7...said they detected 110,000 devices exposed on the internet that appeared to run vulnerable versions of Samba. 92,500 of them appeared to run unsupported versions of Samba for which no patch was available... Those who are unable to patch immediately can work around the vulnerability by adding the line nt pipe support = no to their Samba configuration file and restart the network's SMB daemon. The change will prevent clients from fully accessing some network computers and may disable some expected functions for connected Windows machines.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's CERT group issued an anouncement urging sys-admins to update their systems, though SC Magazine cites a security researcher arguing this attack surface is much smaller than that of the Wannacry ransomware, partly because Samba is just "not as common as Windows architectures." But the original submission also points out that while the patch came in fast, "the 'Many eyes' took seven years to 'make the bug shallow'."

  • NT Pipe Support? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dwedit ( 232252 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @12:42PM (#54497985) Homepage

    What exactly is NT Pipe Support supposed to even do? Why would you need it on a file server?

    • I tried disabling it, and immediately got calls from people that 'a trust relationship can't be established with the central logon server' or some such thing when they tried to log in.

      • Submitter here.

        From the SUMARY: "The change will prevent clients from fully accessing some network computers and may disable some expected functions for connected Windows machines."

        So, it seems that your connected Windows machines use the expected functions that the setting disables.

        Go figure.

        Good though to know one of the error messages that may arise after turning of the setting.

    • It's a setting that turns on/off the ability to make anonymous connections to the windows IPC named pipes service.

  • I think you'd find the risk can be mitigated significantly by simply not allowing Samba to connect to the Internet, I can't think of any reason why you'd do that anyway. It's designed for local resource sharing, not Internet transfers.

  • This is a classic slashdot dupe.
    https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]

  • Several years ago, Apple stopped including SAMBA in OS X, and instead developed their own SMB protocol stack from scratch.

    At the time, it seemed like an odd move for an OS that already contained many F/OSS Projects.

    But maybe they knew something that made them feel like it wasn't a salvageable Project...

