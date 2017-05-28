Leaked 'Standing Rock' Documents Reveal Invasive Counterterrorism Measures (theintercept.com) 75
An anonymous reader writes: "A shadowy international mercenary and security firm known as TigerSwan targeted the movement opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline with military-style counterterrorism measures," reports The Intercept, decrying "the fusion of public and private intelligence operations." Saying the private firm started as a war-on-terror contractor for the U.S. military and State Department, the site details "sweeping and invasive" surveillance of protesters, citing over 100 documents leaked by one of the firm's contractors.
The documents show TigerSwan even havested information about the protesters from social media, and "provide extensive evidence of aerial surveillance and radio eavesdropping, as well as infiltration of camps and activist circles... The leaked materials not only highlight TigerSwan's militaristic approach to protecting its client's interests but also the company's profit-driven imperative to portray the nonviolent water protector movement as unpredictable and menacing enough to justify the continued need for extraordinary security measures... Internal TigerSwan communications describe the movement as 'an ideologically driven insurgency with a strong religious component' and compare the anti-pipeline water protectors to jihadist fighters."
The Intercept reports that recently "the company's role has expanded to include the surveillance of activist networks marginally related to the pipeline, with TigerSwan agents monitoring 'anti-Trump' protests from Chicago to Washington, D.C., as well as warning its client of growing dissent around other pipelines across the country." They also report that TigerSwan "has operated without a license in North Dakota for the entirety of the pipeline security operation."
Priorities (Score:3)
And this is legal how? Yet, don't copy that floppy or you'll get 10 years in a FPMITA prison.
Re: Priorities (Score:1, Insightful)
The protestors are on the right side so it should be legal for them to but not legal for the other side.
Re: Priorities (Score:1)
No, actually, the ACLU has fought for the KKK [upi.com] to get parade permits.
Re: Priorities (Score:1)
So the protesters were collaborating with local police, deploying surveillance drones, and providing intelligence breifings? Wtf are you talking about?
Re: Priorities (Score:4, Informative)
Many of the protesters, like my roommate, were paid
Of course they were. And Santa Claus helped as well since it's his off season.
This is like listening to RT or the lies coming out of Putin's mouth. Any time anyone disagrees with the government confiscating people's lands they're suddenly "subversive" or an "NGO" whose sole job is to take down the government.
The amount of disinformation is staggering and the worst part is the uneducated deplorables who voted for the con artist believe it.
Re: (Score:1)
you really need to tone down the emotion and tune up the coherence with your posting
It's like you're a mad dog with three heads, each slavering and snapping at a different prey (anti-protesters, RT, and trump)
seriously could take a straighter shot down the leftist line? take a chill pill and force yourself not to get so wrapped up in these things, you clearly have no perspective.
Re: (Score:2)
Anytime Americans have taken a stance that conflicts with the status quo, there has been violence:
The Haymarket Riot [wikipedia.org] is just one of many occasions the US Government in it's many forms has used violence against workers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Did the protestors engage in anything illegal?
Yes. We don't even have to get into the gigantic mountain of trash they left once they weather turned and they went home. They trespassed repeatedly, blocked public roads - plenty of illegal things. But because they were well funded and backed by know-nothing celebrities, the usual get-yourself-arrested stuff wasn't worth the trouble to prosecute. It was obvious they were going to pull an Occupy Everything and wander off when it became inconvenient to stay. But other people still had to spend weeks cleanin
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's all their land.
Re: Priorities (Score:4, Insightful)
Ah - then unconstitutional search and seizure is fully justified in protecting the motherland komrade - carry on.
Re: (Score:2)
Terrorists (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
beee-causeeee....
*sticks tongue out and thinks hard*
....it's his job to lead by example / set the tone for the whole country?
Did I win?
Activists as jihadists (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Q15) Increased evolutionary pressure increases the rate of evolution, true or false ?
Not Counterterrorism, Counter-Espionage... (Score:1)
Reminder - the Standing Rock protests were NOT just some ecologically minded people trying to stop a big corporation. They were a group backed by paid protestors [washingtontimes.com] with motives to stopping other energy sources. No-one ever looked into the full extent of who was paying for so many people to be able to camp out in the remote area for so long.
They were a group of money who caused vastly more pollution than they prevented (including to the water supply they were supposedly protecting!), so pretty obviously they
Link for standing rock pollution (Score:2)
I forgot to include the link about Standing Rock protestors leaving literal tons of pollution [washingtontimes.com] behind.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
They left their tents and gear behind (and yes some trash) because they were arrested. That doesn't make them bad hippies.
No, they left a HUGE pile of trash behind when staying out in the cold weather became unpleasant and no longer worth the money they were getting from the people backing them. This wasn't "tents and gear." It was an entire dump's worth of trash.
Who do you think he is - the EPA? (Score:2)
Not to mention the sixty million gallons of contaminated water you dumped into the river.
Sorry but these days the only people contaminating the water that badly are with the EPA [denverpost.com].
But you'll be happy to know none of them will ever be punished because hey, government employees so no consequences for even the most horrific failures!
Wrong, they left many other things behind - includ (Score:2)
They left their tents and gear behind (and yes some trash)
That is totally wrong. They left over 200 cars [washingtontimes.com], with all of the leaking fluids you'd expect from cars too worn to take away. They did not leave "some trash", they left 48 million pounds of trash. That is not a typo, that is from the The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services who hand to pay for carting that off (over $1 million taxpayers had to pay).
But frankly what I thought was even worse (even though destroying hundreds of acres of grass
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
Re: (Score:3)
The pipeline people were paid by the corporations anyway. None of the oil goes to America anyway, it's being refined and sent to China. Whining about paid protesters while ignoring the paid mercenaries hired by corporations seems like a stretch.
Re: Not Counterterrorism, Counter-Espionage... (Score:2)
That's kinda one of those 'woah' posts, not for the content of its narrative, but for the existence of the narrative. If this security firm was collaborating with law enforcement/intelligence, and trying to induce the arrest or investigation of protestors as a deterrent to protest, that's playing with fire: if the result of extensive investigations of these people by the world's best intel agencies was that they are Native Americans trying to protect their land not Russians, and furthermore they wasted lots
putting your business out there (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Any American trying to make an excuse for this kind of activity by either TigerSwan or the government is almost certainly a traitor, and should be dealt with accordingly.
Re: (Score:2)
Back to your kennel, Nazi dog.
Typo in summary (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for pointing out what really matters here, the spelling. -_-
Where is the problem actually? (Score:2)
Oil companies have lots of money (Score:3)
I wish the builders of other infrastructure could afford a counter protest force like this one. We could get that telescope built on Maunakea, get some new-generation nuclear plants started if we wished to get serious about carbon, and California could finally finish its bullet train.
From the general public however, the response is.. (Score:2)
"...Good."
Glad to hear the government is putting paid to the professional whinging class for once.
Even harvesting from social media?? (Score:2)
Who would of thought that a group tracking the actions of another group would stoop to harvesting information about them from social media.
Then to follow that up they used the term "militaristic" to describe them collecting data. So they started to attack them?
Overall rather bias article to describe one group that was tracking the actions of another group.
If you want an end to this (Score:2)
Super Shadowy (Score:2)
All hush-hush top secret shadow organizations have a web site.
http://www.tigerswan.com/ [tigerswan.com]
And twitter feed.
https://twitter.com/TigerSwan [twitter.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Oh noesss they have been found.