United States Social Networks

Leaked 'Standing Rock' Documents Reveal Invasive Counterterrorism Measures (theintercept.com) 75

Posted by EditorDavid from the protesting-a-pipeline dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "A shadowy international mercenary and security firm known as TigerSwan targeted the movement opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline with military-style counterterrorism measures," reports The Intercept, decrying "the fusion of public and private intelligence operations." Saying the private firm started as a war-on-terror contractor for the U.S. military and State Department, the site details "sweeping and invasive" surveillance of protesters, citing over 100 documents leaked by one of the firm's contractors.

The documents show TigerSwan even havested information about the protesters from social media, and "provide extensive evidence of aerial surveillance and radio eavesdropping, as well as infiltration of camps and activist circles... The leaked materials not only highlight TigerSwan's militaristic approach to protecting its client's interests but also the company's profit-driven imperative to portray the nonviolent water protector movement as unpredictable and menacing enough to justify the continued need for extraordinary security measures... Internal TigerSwan communications describe the movement as 'an ideologically driven insurgency with a strong religious component' and compare the anti-pipeline water protectors to jihadist fighters."
The Intercept reports that recently "the company's role has expanded to include the surveillance of activist networks marginally related to the pipeline, with TigerSwan agents monitoring 'anti-Trump' protests from Chicago to Washington, D.C., as well as warning its client of growing dissent around other pipelines across the country." They also report that TigerSwan "has operated without a license in North Dakota for the entirety of the pipeline security operation."

  • And this is legal how? Yet, don't copy that floppy or you'll get 10 years in a FPMITA prison.

  • Terrorists (Score:4, Informative)

    by AK Marc ( 707885 ) on Sunday May 28, 2017 @07:44PM (#54503117)
    The definition of "terrorist" is "anyone you don't like". And private contractors will turn people into proven terrorists, for a fee. Gotta love the free market.

  • Activists as jihadists (Score:4, Insightful)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Sunday May 28, 2017 @07:47PM (#54503137)
    Considering activists as jihadists is the first step. Then you consider jihadists have been considered illegal fighters (a term invented to spare international laws on war), and you can send an activist straight to Guantanamo. Brilliant.

  • Reminder - the Standing Rock protests were NOT just some ecologically minded people trying to stop a big corporation. They were a group backed by paid protestors [washingtontimes.com] with motives to stopping other energy sources. No-one ever looked into the full extent of who was paying for so many people to be able to camp out in the remote area for so long.

    They were a group of money who caused vastly more pollution than they prevented (including to the water supply they were supposedly protecting!), so pretty obviously they

    • I forgot to include the link about Standing Rock protestors leaving literal tons of pollution [washingtontimes.com] behind.

      • They left their tents and gear behind (and yes some trash) because they were arrested. That doesn't make them bad hippies.

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by ScentCone ( 795499 )

          They left their tents and gear behind (and yes some trash) because they were arrested. That doesn't make them bad hippies.

          No, they left a HUGE pile of trash behind when staying out in the cold weather became unpleasant and no longer worth the money they were getting from the people backing them. This wasn't "tents and gear." It was an entire dump's worth of trash.

        • They left their tents and gear behind (and yes some trash)

          That is totally wrong. They left over 200 cars [washingtontimes.com], with all of the leaking fluids you'd expect from cars too worn to take away. They did not leave "some trash", they left 48 million pounds of trash. That is not a typo, that is from the The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services who hand to pay for carting that off (over $1 million taxpayers had to pay).

          But frankly what I thought was even worse (even though destroying hundreds of acres of grass

        • Someone even left their dogs and recently born puppies in the pile of stuff to burn.
          http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]

    • The pipeline people were paid by the corporations anyway. None of the oil goes to America anyway, it's being refined and sent to China. Whining about paid protesters while ignoring the paid mercenaries hired by corporations seems like a stretch.

    • That's kinda one of those 'woah' posts, not for the content of its narrative, but for the existence of the narrative. If this security firm was collaborating with law enforcement/intelligence, and trying to induce the arrest or investigation of protestors as a deterrent to protest, that's playing with fire: if the result of extensive investigations of these people by the world's best intel agencies was that they are Native Americans trying to protect their land not Russians, and furthermore they wasted lots

  • involves anticipation of this possibility.

    • Any American trying to make an excuse for this kind of activity by either TigerSwan or the government is almost certainly a traitor, and should be dealt with accordingly.

  • "havested" should be "harvested".
  • Do we need counter terrorism invasive measures? Are invasive measures vital to counter terrorism? Maybe, but that's not the problem. The real problem is who controls the huge data linked to most people in the country, since 99.999% is not related to terrorism at all. We need an independent and trustworthy organism that controls data extraction, storage, usage and destruction. Until then, the invasive measures will always be looked at suspiciously.

  • Oil companies have lots of money (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Sunday May 28, 2017 @08:55PM (#54503349)

    I wish the builders of other infrastructure could afford a counter protest force like this one. We could get that telescope built on Maunakea, get some new-generation nuclear plants started if we wished to get serious about carbon, and California could finally finish its bullet train.

  • "...Good."

    Glad to hear the government is putting paid to the professional whinging class for once.

  • That is shocking and would not be expected.
    Who would of thought that a group tracking the actions of another group would stoop to harvesting information about them from social media.
    Then to follow that up they used the term "militaristic" to describe them collecting data. So they started to attack them?
    Overall rather bias article to describe one group that was tracking the actions of another group.
  • Take care of the poor. Outside of the occasional loon organized terror only works because we've got millions (billions?) that lack food security. Said it before, will probably say it again: you abandon your poor at your peril.

  • All hush-hush top secret shadow organizations have a web site.

    http://www.tigerswan.com/ [tigerswan.com]

    And twitter feed.

    https://twitter.com/TigerSwan [twitter.com]

