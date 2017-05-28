Leaked 'Standing Rock' Documents Reveal Invasive Counterterrorism Measures (theintercept.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: "A shadowy international mercenary and security firm known as TigerSwan targeted the movement opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline with military-style counterterrorism measures," reports The Intercept, decrying "the fusion of public and private intelligence operations." Saying the private firm started as a war-on-terror contractor for the U.S. military and State Department, the site details "sweeping and invasive" surveillance of protesters, citing over 100 documents leaked by one of the firm's contractors.
The documents show TigerSwan even havested information about the protesters from social media, and "provide extensive evidence of aerial surveillance and radio eavesdropping, as well as infiltration of camps and activist circles... The leaked materials not only highlight TigerSwan's militaristic approach to protecting its client's interests but also the company's profit-driven imperative to portray the nonviolent water protector movement as unpredictable and menacing enough to justify the continued need for extraordinary security measures... Internal TigerSwan communications describe the movement as 'an ideologically driven insurgency with a strong religious component' and compare the anti-pipeline water protectors to jihadist fighters."
The Intercept reports that recently "the company's role has expanded to include the surveillance of activist networks marginally related to the pipeline, with TigerSwan agents monitoring 'anti-Trump' protests from Chicago to Washington, D.C., as well as warning its client of growing dissent around other pipelines across the country." They also report that TigerSwan "has operated without a license in North Dakota for the entirety of the pipeline security operation."
And this is legal how? Yet, don't copy that floppy or you'll get 10 years in a FPMITA prison.
Reminder - the Standing Rock protests were NOT just some ecologically minded people trying to stop a big corporation. They were a group backed by paid protestors [washingtontimes.com] with motives to stopping other energy sources. No-one ever looked into the full extent of who was paying for so many people to be able to camp out in the remote area for so long.
They were a group of money who caused vastly more pollution than they prevented (including to the water supply they were supposedly protecting!), so pretty obviously they
I forgot to include the link about Standing Rock protestors leaving literal tons of pollution [washingtontimes.com] behind.