Walt Mossberg's Last Column Calls For Privacy and Security Laws (recode.net) 26
70-year-old Walt Mossberg wrote his last weekly column Thursday, looking back on how "we've all had a hell of a ride for the last few decades" and revisiting his famous 1991 pronouncement that "Personal computers are just too hard to use, and it isn't your fault." Not only were the interfaces confusing, but most tech products demanded frequent tweaking and fixing of a type that required more technical skill than most people had, or cared to acquire. The whole field was new, and engineers weren't designing products for normal people who had other talents and interests. But, over time, the products have gotten more reliable and easier to use, and the users more sophisticated... So, now, I'd say: "Personal technology is usually pretty easy to use, and, if it's not, it's not your fault." The devices we've come to rely on, like PCs and phones, aren't new anymore. They're refined, built with regular users in mind, and they get better each year. Anything really new is still too close to the engineers to be simple or reliable.
He argues we're now in a strange lull before entering an unrecognizable world where major new breakthroughs in areas like A.I., robotics, smart homes, and augmented reality lead to "ambient computing", where technology itself fades into the background. And he uses his final weekly column to warn that "if we are really going to turn over our homes, our cars, our health and more to private tech companies, on a scale never imagined, we need much, much stronger standards for security and privacy than now exist. Especially in the U.S., it's time to stop dancing around the privacy and security issues and pass real, binding laws."
People willing turn over their data to these companies for use of "free" products.
That being said, private companies will always protect data better than the government. There are real ramifications if a public company loses data.
People willing turn over their data to these companies for use of "free" products.
As long as the terms of the transaction are clear, there is nothing wrong with that. I use Google search, Google Docs, etc. They mine the data I give them, and I occasionally get ads for stuff I am actually interested in. If I don't want them to know about something, I use an incognito window or a different computer.
These days most kids are used to apps tracking them all of the time. Just look at Waze that now requires you do enable location services all of the time instead of just when you're using that app. Young people just don't care about privacy since they've never really had it.
This. I love being able to track my two kids that drive, but it is a little scary to think that someone else could too. I hate that Waze added the requirement to track all of the time. That really kills your battery.
On iOS you can at least choose to not let Waze run in the background. Given how I use Waze, doing so doesn't really affect the usefulness of the app (for me). I haven't found Waze's notifications (e.g. "You should leave early cuz traffic is bad") useful anyway, and as you noted it does tend to kill your battery.
And when they do care about their privacy, they think Snap Chat and WhatsApp will do the trick. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook. The argument is that it uses open source code from the same people that make Signal. Ok, then why not just use Signal? Why are some countries allowing WhatsApp and not Telegram or vice versa? I'd just use a Tox client; it's like OpenVPN, but for messaging and most Tox clients do everything Skype does. Even when I'm watching a live stream (usually via streamlink and mpv to save RAM),
It wouldn't matter anyway. There is just no possible way to enforce it. The only thing we can do is tell the authorities, *No privacy for me, no privacy for thee*
Privacy is also a Western concern. In Asian and African countries people have very different expectations. I lived in China for several years, and I don't remember anyone ever knocking before entering a room. At the hospital I saw a nurse interrogating a patient about his impotence problem while other patients were queued directly behind him. Restrooms often had a row of toilets with no stall doors between them, although this did make it easier to ask someone to pass the toilet paper.
"Personal computers are just too hard to use
Here's the thing though. Since computers were harder to use in the 1970's and 80's, you had two kinds of people: those with no involvement whatsoever with technology, and those who more or less were technically literate.
Now, they have become easier to perform some common "canned" tasks, but that means there are two kinds of people: and both are now computer users: technically literate people, and technically illiterate. Whereas before the technically illiterate had no impact on the evolution of technology
He was still being paid a living wage to write... that's getting to be a difficult gig to find.
So long, Walt, and thanks for all the fish^W columns. I always enjoyed your work.
Never heard of the guy and never heard of his supposedly famous pronouncement.