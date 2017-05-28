Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Walt Mossberg's Last Column Calls For Privacy and Security Laws (recode.net) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the 26-years-in-the-making dept.
70-year-old Walt Mossberg wrote his last weekly column Thursday, looking back on how "we've all had a hell of a ride for the last few decades" and revisiting his famous 1991 pronouncement that "Personal computers are just too hard to use, and it isn't your fault." Not only were the interfaces confusing, but most tech products demanded frequent tweaking and fixing of a type that required more technical skill than most people had, or cared to acquire. The whole field was new, and engineers weren't designing products for normal people who had other talents and interests. But, over time, the products have gotten more reliable and easier to use, and the users more sophisticated... So, now, I'd say: "Personal technology is usually pretty easy to use, and, if it's not, it's not your fault." The devices we've come to rely on, like PCs and phones, aren't new anymore. They're refined, built with regular users in mind, and they get better each year. Anything really new is still too close to the engineers to be simple or reliable.
He argues we're now in a strange lull before entering an unrecognizable world where major new breakthroughs in areas like A.I., robotics, smart homes, and augmented reality lead to "ambient computing", where technology itself fades into the background. And he uses his final weekly column to warn that "if we are really going to turn over our homes, our cars, our health and more to private tech companies, on a scale never imagined, we need much, much stronger standards for security and privacy than now exist. Especially in the U.S., it's time to stop dancing around the privacy and security issues and pass real, binding laws."

  • People willing turn over their data to these companies for use of "free" products.

    That being said, private companies will always protect data better than the government. There are real ramifications if a public company loses data.

  • Followed him for years, always thought he was my age (58). He was right more than he was wrong, but he was always interesting.

  • "ambient computing" is a great term (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    These days most kids are used to apps tracking them all of the time. Just look at Waze that now requires you do enable location services all of the time instead of just when you're using that app. Young people just don't care about privacy since they've never really had it.

  • Privacy is a rich man's problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday May 28, 2017 @10:08PM (#54503591)
    Yeah, I know that's not a nice thing to say, but you're not going to get anywhere with privacy laws while 76% of the country lives paycheck to paycheck. You just won't be able to get the kinds of people in office that'll bother. The crooks will actively oppose it and anyone decent will be too busy with more pressing matters.

  • He was still being paid a living wage to write... that's getting to be a difficult gig to find.

    So long, Walt, and thanks for all the fish^W columns. I always enjoyed your work.

  • Never heard of the guy and never heard of his supposedly famous pronouncement.

