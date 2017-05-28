Walt Mossberg's Last Column Calls For Privacy and Security Laws (recode.net) 21
70-year-old Walt Mossberg wrote his last weekly column Thursday, looking back on how "we've all had a hell of a ride for the last few decades" and revisiting his famous 1991 pronouncement that "Personal computers are just too hard to use, and it isn't your fault." Not only were the interfaces confusing, but most tech products demanded frequent tweaking and fixing of a type that required more technical skill than most people had, or cared to acquire. The whole field was new, and engineers weren't designing products for normal people who had other talents and interests. But, over time, the products have gotten more reliable and easier to use, and the users more sophisticated... So, now, I'd say: "Personal technology is usually pretty easy to use, and, if it's not, it's not your fault." The devices we've come to rely on, like PCs and phones, aren't new anymore. They're refined, built with regular users in mind, and they get better each year. Anything really new is still too close to the engineers to be simple or reliable.
He argues we're now in a strange lull before entering an unrecognizable world where major new breakthroughs in areas like A.I., robotics, smart homes, and augmented reality lead to "ambient computing", where technology itself fades into the background. And he uses his final weekly column to warn that "if we are really going to turn over our homes, our cars, our health and more to private tech companies, on a scale never imagined, we need much, much stronger standards for security and privacy than now exist. Especially in the U.S., it's time to stop dancing around the privacy and security issues and pass real, binding laws."
What privacy?
People willing turn over their data to these companies for use of "free" products.
That being said, private companies will always protect data better than the government. There are real ramifications if a public company loses data.
Dude's 70?
"ambient computing" is a great term
These days most kids are used to apps tracking them all of the time. Just look at Waze that now requires you do enable location services all of the time instead of just when you're using that app. Young people just don't care about privacy since they've never really had it.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I love being able to track my two kids that drive, but it is a little scary to think that someone else could too. I hate that Waze added the requirement to track all of the time. That really kills your battery.
On iOS you can at least choose to not let Waze run in the background. Given how I use Waze, doing so doesn't really affect the usefulness of the app (for me). I haven't found Waze's notifications (e.g. "You should leave early cuz traffic is bad") useful anyway, and as you noted it does tend to kill your battery.
Privacy is a rich man's problem
Walt picked a good time to retire
He was still being paid a living wage to write... that's getting to be a difficult gig to find.
So long, Walt, and thanks for all the fish^W columns. I always enjoyed your work.
Walt Who?
Never heard of the guy and never heard of his supposedly famous pronouncement.