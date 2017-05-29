British Airways CEO Won't Resign, Says Outsourcing Not To Blame For IT Failure (bbc.com) 18
British Airways CEO Alex Cruz insisted he would not resign on Monday as he sought to draw a line under three days of chaos at the UK flag carrier after IT problems left tens of thousands of passenger stranded. In an interview -- the first since a global computer outage all but shut the airline down -- Cruz said he doesn't think "it would make much of use for me to resign." Separately, he also denied an outsourcing deal was to blame for the IT problems that hit on Saturday, causing the airline to cancel almost all its services over the weekend. From a report: A leaked staff email revealed Mr Cruz had told staff not to comment on the system failure. When asked about the email he told the BBC the tone was clear: "Stop moaning and come and help us." The airline is now close to full operational capacity after the problems resulted in mass flight cancellations at Heathrow and Gatwick over the bank holiday weekend. Questions remain about how a power problem could have had such impact, said the BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones. One theory was that returning systems were unusable as the data had become unsynchronised. [...] Cruz told the BBC a power surge, had "only lasted a few minutes," but the back-up system had not worked properly. He said the IT failure was not due to technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India.
So glad I never use BA - (the Sucky Airline). (Score:3)
They pissed me off more than a decade ago, and I swore never to use their services again. Since then I flew all across the world, for scientific conferences, cooperation, or just fun. This includes even many flights to the US.
I'm not surprised BA sucks this bad, with a CEO like Alex Cruz.
They seem to be generally quite incompetent. Endless staff walk-outs over conditions, indicating poor labour relations. The food on their flights is terrible even by airline standards. Even the staff uniforms are just terrible, especially the women's which don't seem to have changed since the 60s and require that garish red lipstick.
In any case, Cruz is to blame for this. Ultimately, there should have been regular tests of the backup systems and a plan to quickly recover if it did fail, and it was his respo
What happened to identifying the source of error? (Score:2)
Not telling me in detail means I am highly unlikely to fly with them as they are seen as untrustworthy with something to hide.
Country of origin isn't the issue (Score:1)
Having a foreign IT staff isn't the issue, having an incompetent IT staff that is not able to manage the system and deal with issues like this is. If you are firing people who are able to do this and bringing in people who are barely able to hold stuff together because it lowers the salaries you pay then it is your own fault.
So in house? (Score:2)
"He said the IT failure was not due to technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India."
So is this tacitly blaming the staff they still have?
You know what will fix your IT problems! More staffing cuts and outsourcing!
He's just admitted that rabid cost-cutting measures were responsible for the outage, and said cost-cutting measures were his fault, it just wasn't outsourcing that was to blame.
Either BA didn't update mission-critical infrastructure that is long past its expiry date, or they ignored the needs of mission-critical infrastructure (which includes having well-trained operators who know what to do when 'things get out of sync'. So it is still his *&^% fault.
Phrasing (Score:2)
I don't think that it would make much of use for me, to resign.
There, fixed that for you. Commas are important.
Bad Backup? (Score:2)
And now that the backup failed to actually be a backup, we're all shocked and surprised (and it's definitiley not management's fault).
I tested my backups daily by importing the data into a different database. (Of couse, I'm an Oracle admin and am used to having