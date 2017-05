British Airways CEO Won't Resign, Says Outsourcing Not To Blame For IT Failure

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz insisted he would not resign on Monday as he sought to draw a line under three days of chaos at the UK flag carrier after IT problems left tens of thousands of passenger stranded . In an interview -- the first since a global computer outage all but shut the airline down -- Cruz said he doesn't think " it would make much of use for me to resign ." Separately, he also denied an outsourcing deal was to blame for the IT problems that hit on Saturday, causing the airline to cancel almost all its services over the weekend. From a report: