More Than Half of US Workers Didn't Use Up Their Time Off Last Year (qz.com) 48
An anonymous reader shares an article: Americans, famously, take far less vacation time than their European counterparts: less than 17 days, on average, compared to 30 days in France, for example. But for many Americans, that's apparently all the time they need. More than half of all US employees (54%) didn't use all their days off last year, working a combined total of 662 million more days than required. Of those days, 206 million couldn't be rolled over or cashed out, meaning they were forfeited, costing the equivalent of $66 billion, according to a report (PDF) from Project: Time Off, a group funded by the travel industry. While it's a group with a strong interest in promoting more vacations, their findings are still revealing about America's unhealthy reluctance to take time off. Almost 60% of US workers who don't take their allotted vacation say they fear the amount of work they'll have to return to, according to the survey of 7,331 working Americans. Others (47%) say they stay put because they believe no one else can do their job, or because they want to impress their bosses with their dedication (36%).
Of Course (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The company I work for frowns on workers who do not take time off. Management puts out on a regular occasion that paid time off is to be used, not stored.
And there is a legitimate reason management should do this. Perhaps they have studied the science behind this.
Numerous studies have shown that worker productivity increases with regular time off. The worker who takes 6 weeks of vacation in a year is going to get more done over the course of a year than a worker who takes 2 weeks. They may be out the office for an extra 4 weeks, but productivity increases enough that they get more done total.
Despite companies in the US resisting to increase vacation time,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
US workers are absolutely terrified of taking time off lest it gets used against them in a review and they get fired and replaced at a moment's notice. How many people really think anyone at Netflix or elsewhere takes advantage of the ludicrous notion of 'unlimited holidays'? But hey, the American dream........
Companies need to respect vacation. Otherwise, what in the FUCK is the point of issuing it out to every employee? Managers need to respect that their human employees need some time away from the high-stress workplace every now and then.
And no, I don't agree with companies having a policy of letting you cash out on unused vacation. That's just an excuse to keep you at your job. You need to take some time off every now and then. We ALL do.
In this particular aspect, the Europeans GET IT. And we Americans
Re: (Score:2)
US workers are absolutely terrified of taking time off lest it gets used against them in a review
...
My manager told me that I could not use my vacation time so long as there was work to do on the project I was assigned to. It was a three year project;. HR was useless, telling me that I could take the vacation but refusing to tell my manger the same thing. I waited until a lull in the project (another department was the critical path for a while), gave a month's notice, and took a week vacation. A year later, I was included in the layoffs.
unlimited holidays = we can call you when on one (Score:2)
unlimited holidays = we can call you when on one of them to remote work if needed.
Re: (Score:2)
What seems to work better is mandatory holiday, where you boss is telling you to take time off. We don't want to be the guy who isn't a team player. but if our boss tells us to take time off, we are being a team player and doing what the bosses say.
Re: (Score:2)
I work for a company that offers unlimited vacation. I use it, extensively and, as a leader, I encourage my entire team to use it extensively as well. Last year I took more than 8 weeks of vacation and I'm already expecting 7 this year.
From the article:
You know what impresses me? People who are refreshed and excited at work, not those who are so self-righ
Doesn't need?? (Score:1)
What if you take 1 week of vacation, then need to work twice as hard the next week? Every small to medium business I saw theses past years had this consequence for vacation. It's simply better to not take them.
Re:Europe vs. US (Score:5, Insightful)
In the US, we reward hard work with promotions and higher salaries. In Europe, they just tax the wealthy while the six hour work days and bans on checking email outside of work decrease productivity. It's hard work versus socialism taxing successful people. One of these leads to a strong economy, the other to massive debt. There's no incentive to be successful in Europe, anyway, because the government will just take your money away with taxes to pay for ridiculous social programs that would be unnecessary if people just had jobs and worked 40 hour weeks.
- snruter rotsac
Either this post is ironic, or you are so deep in the tank you don't even know there's a tank.
Re: (Score:2)
Either this post is ironic, or you are so deep in the tank you don't even know there's a tank.
Not that you could be troubled to even hint at why he's incorrect, and instead lazily attack the messenger.
Cause and effects (Score:2)
It's not 'cause they didn't wanna. It's 'cause they died.
if we only had EU workers rights or an union! (Score:3)
if we only had EU workers rights or an union!
In the EU they can't block you from taking time off.
Cashing in Time off hours (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And then there are those of us who don't get sick much and end up losing our "sick" days. At least PTO gives you a choice.
In my experience combined PTO that includes sick days means people who are sick come into the office and get other people sick rather than lose vacation days.
This hurts the company (and the employees who get sick more often as a result).
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of other people (and myself) have combined leave (sick and vacation) hours. I don't use all my leave because you never know when you might be sick, and if you get laid off it's nice to have some extra money that you get by cashing in your excess PTO hours.
I used to do this when we had combined PTO/Sick and year-to-year rollover. Due to my seniority I have a ton of PTO and I would keep at least 2 weeks, usually more, in reserve for an emergency. But last year my company got bought out and changed that, moving 7 days from PTO to dedicated sick time, and they eliminating year to year rollover. So now I let them build up from the start of the year and start taking time off towards the last half of the year just waiting for the axe to fall but not wanting to g
Re: (Score:3)
Just because you "have" vacation on paper doesn't mean you can actually take vacation.
No. It means you should take vacation, which is a concept that fewer and fewer Americans can grasp or understand.
Some time away from the thing in your life that creates some of the worst stress and physical abuse would probably benefit an individual greatly. It would benefit an entire society greatly if that mentality were to become infectious, and help reset US workplace expectations and respect for what the hard working employees do provide when they are there.
Even if you could not actually afford to "g
Re: (Score:2)
Use it before you lose it... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't use my vacation (Score:2)
...and it's not because I love work.
The simple fact is that if I'm gone for a day, the amount of work I come back to is more than a day's worth.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't take a week off... I take a day or two here and here, sometimes a Wednesday, sometimes a Friday or Monday to make a long weekend.
Why?
I already get a week off around my birthday when the college I work for closes for Spring Break, and again anywhere from 10 to 20 days when the college closes between the Fall and Spring terms (Winter break/Christmas).
Gaslighting (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
If you take vacation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know plenty of self-employed people in Europe. They take vacations all the time.
Americans define themselves by their work. (Score:3)
(This is a generalization, I don't want to see hundreds of posts stating that they are the exception)
In general Americans will define themselves on what they do. When meeting a new person, one of the first questions asked is what do they do for a living. We use the answer of this question to help define and place themselves in society. Before you realize how unfair this is, other cultures, will make the same judgments based on family, religion, race, political standing, their dress, their car...
Being that what we do for work is a key part of our identity, we prefer to spend a good portion in enforcing and strengthening it. While the numbers show the opposite, taking time off, we get the perception that we will be considered lazy, not a team player, and not productive if we take too much vacation. So we usually keep these vacation days, not as vacation but as emergency time off days.
Also we subconsciously control our work environment so we necessary as an individual to the institution, and poorly sharing your information with other workers. So if you take time off, you get back with a weeks worth of work that you will need to do, being an other intensive to not take time off.
hrm (Score:1)
At my last job (retail), at one point, I had built up enough time off to take two weeks in a row off, and still have some time off left. So, you know, I did.
A week into the vacation, I go into work to pick up my paycheck (because direct deposit through the job was specifically not working for me), and my manager is there. On a Saturday morning. Which never happens.
He takes one look at me, and says "Never again." "What?" "I'm never letting you take two weeks off IN A ROW again." Apparently, nobody but me rea
False equivalency (Score:1)
Travelling sucks? (Score:2)
I noticed that the PDF did not list that travelling sucks as a reason. It could be that reason did not crack the top 5 or 10, but it's up there for me. The airlines and TSA have made travel an absolute nightmare. It used to be fun to hop on a plane. Now it's excruciating as I watch a TSA agent pat down my teenage daughter because she had a pudding cup in her backpack.
I actively avoid flying at all costs now. Screw that. Screw them. I haven't been on a cruise ship, but I hear mixed stories ranging from "amaz