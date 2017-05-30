Podcast App Breaker Adds Support For JSON Feed, Believes the RSS Alternative Could Benefit Podcast Ecosystem (medium.com) 30
Erik Michaels-Ober, the creator of popular podcast app Breaker: The decentralized structure of podcasts creates a chicken-and-egg problem for JSON Feed to gain adoption. There's no incentive for podcasters to publish in JSON Feed as long as podcast players don't support it. And there's no incentive for podcast players to support JSON Feed as long as podcasters don't publish in that format. Breaker is hoping to break that stalemate by adding support for JSON Feed in our latest release. As far as we know, Breaker is the first podcast player to do so. Unlike other features that differentiate Breaker, we encourage our competitors to follow our lead in this area. The sooner all podcast players support JSON Feed, the better positioned the entire podcast ecosystem will be for the decades to come. JSON is more compact than XML, making it faster for computers to transfer and parse, while making it easier for humans to read and write. Updating Breaker to support JSON Feed was fun and easy. It took us less than a day from when we started working on it to when the change was submitted to the App Store.
Are you sure?
This is nothing more than the latest "Mac vs PC" or "Windows vs Linux" argument. JSON vs RSS
One of many (Score:2)
At this point, Podcast App Breaker is following the herd; anybody who's been tracking it has seen most of the actively-developed feed readers support the new JSON feed format - and why not - it's something 'new' for the developers to do, so it's a bit more fun than the normal drudgery.
The problem that remains, though, is that there aren't too many publishing apps that use it yet.
JSON is not a new format, and the fact that it is for rejigging RSS feeds is proof that people don't understand how it is just another format.
Podcast should also support UUencoded streams. Because if wasting 3x the bandwidth for JSON is a good idea, then so is UUencoding.
Unicode safety (Score:2)
How does JSON waste three times the bandwidth compared to some bloated XML shite from 1999 or whatever? XML
Let me hazard a guess as to what HornWumpus might have meant:
XML can be encoded either in UTF-8 or in ASCII with numeric character references (such as я). JSON can be encoded either in UTF-8 or in ASCII with escape sequences (such as \u044F). But many JSON libraries, such as the one in PHP, use escape sequences by default [stackoverflow.com] to fit safely through a channel with any encoding that has ASCII as a subset. If your XML library defaults to UTF-8 but your JSON library defaults to escaping, and you are encodi
Faster? (Score:2)
I really don't think the parsing speed of RSS's XML is going to be an issue here...
The problem isn't reading it. It's building the DOM that goes behind anything XML. That DOM incurs a slight overhead. Building a DOM, giving it all the abilities to move forward, backwards, n-th node, etc is what *some* people have massive issues with. Now that sounds a lot like an issue with the thing that's in charge of building the DOM and you'd be correct. Lot's of XML libraries have tons of things that they automatically do that no one needs, but really some of that can be argued for JS engines as
Compression (Score:2)
Isn't compression more effective for XML as it would reduce the redundancy and likely eliminate the file size advantage of JSON.
I would also argue that in many ways XML is easier for humans to write than JSON unlike the supposition in the summary.
Minification before compression (Score:2)
JSON's size advantage over XML comes largely from not having to repeat an element's tag name at the end of each non-empty element. Compression eliminates some of this advantage but not all. For one thing, more efficient encoding before compression allows more source data to fit into Gzip's 32K window. For another, the compressor doesn't have to spend bits on a backward reference for each end tag, and the backward references it does emit can be shorter because they refer to more recent data. It's the same re
I doubt someone would be able to notice the parsing speed difference even on a 16MHz Arduino.
What the Arduino is gonna need is more Memory*
*Recent Experience in parsing a JSON into a stack of arrays in order to execute a simple loop to display on LED strands. While the Arduino could parse the JSON, and get it stacked into the arrays correctly, there was barely enough RAM to load the libraries needed to drive the LEDs. Eventually was able to get it to run, but gnarly ugly code.
AFAIK libraries aren't loaded into RAM, they're compiled to the flash memory [wikipedia.org] for the code.
Why? (Score:2)
This is probably hopeless, but I'm still waiting for someone to explain what this new feed format does above and beyond the XML one. So far the entire argument is "Because it's JSON!!111eleventy!"
The whole complaint about dealing with malformed XML isn't going to be fixed with this new format. If people are malforming their XML, then they're also going to be malforming their JSON too.
He should update that to now include USB-C
The whole complaint about dealing with malformed XML isn't going to be fixed with this new format. If people are malforming their XML, then they're also going to be malforming their JSON too.
And smart programmers are already using a feed parsing library that's using an XML parsing library that has relaxed parsing logic, to handle malformed XML.
Guess what - if your feed is so broken that the popular podcatchers can't handle it, nobody is going to listen to your show anyway; it's not like incentives don't ex
Maybe by the end of the year we'll be reading about bored developers who claim email is unusable crap because it's not a JSON feed.
You take that back right this second, least someone actually read that and get an idea about better email!
> I'm still waiting for someone to explain what this new feed format does above and beyond the XML one
It provides superior readability (debugging), simpler format (more compact in terms of raw bytes), less specification in a format leads to more specific implementation (which is what most people end up doing with XML anyway), and better 3rd party support (XML parsing behavior is dependent on many many choices, where JSON has far fewer). This is one of those, less common, cases where less specificity in a
chicken-and-egg problem (Score:2)
The chicken-and-egg problem is easily solved in this case:
"What chicken?"
JSON vs. XML benchmarks (Score:2)
JSON is more compact than XML, making it faster for computers to transfer and parse
Technically correct, but seriously you're going to use that as a main part of your argument? ZOMG post the benchmarks. What's the difference measured in on today's computing power, microseconds? nanoseconds? Give me a break. I'll give you points for creativity and humor.
Humans to read and write? (Score:2)
I don't know about you, but I think there's something wrong if you're manually editing the XML or JSON files by hand everytime you post a new podcast. It might work for those once in a while podcasts that come around monthly or less, but I can't see someone actually not using a program to maintain the file, or having it automatically generated...