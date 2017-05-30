Hotels Now See Online Travel Sites as Rivals (marketwatch.com) 11
Major hotel chains are engaging in an online turf war with the very travel sites that have helped drive their businesses. From a report: Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental are using extensive marketing campaigns to claw back business from Expedia, Priceline and other travel-booking sites, which steer customers to hotel properties but also take commissions of up to 30% for each reservation. The chains are starting to treat these sites less as valuable business partners and more as gatekeepers standing between them and their customers. Many large hotel brands are offering lower nightly rates and other perks to loyalty members who book directly through their sites instead of online travel agencies. [...] The new battle is the latest episode in a two-decade "frenemy"-style relationship between online travel agencies and the hotel industry. Sites such as Expedia and Priceline were crucial for hotels during down periods such as after 9/11, but they have gradually eaten into the share of overall bookings ever since. Also read: Why Bargain Travel Sites May No Longer Be Bargains.
Travel sites are useful (Score:2)
I use the travel site to find the best room and rate.
Then I call the hotel directly to book usually at a better rate.
Re:Travel sites are useful (Score:4, Insightful)
So well, fuck them.
Re: (Score:2)
Then decide which business you're in! (Score:2)
If you're going to be selling temporary housing to people, then focus on that business. Make it a great experience. Or a cheap experience if that's the market you decide to be in. Just focus on that and let someone else worry about getting people to you.
Conversely, if you want to be in the business of helping people find temporary housing then focus on doing that. Get out of the housing portion if it's causing you a headache/heartburn because of conflicts with the first part of your business. Get really goo
Good idea to book through hotels if possible (Score:2)
Not mentioned in the summary directly but the corollary to "perks", is that many hotels now will treat you poor poorly if you did not book through the hotel itself - you may not get as nice a room (the people checking you in have lots of flexibility as to location), you may not be as likely to get a request like late checkout, they may be less (or not at all) flexible when changing a booking.
So even though travel aggregators are convenient, it's probably a good idea to just book through the hotel...
Finally (Score:2)
Many of those sites are owned by a single company anyway, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].
Every time I've tried to book travel in the past few years, I've found better prices directly on hotel chains' web sites. There was one time when the chains had no rooms, but Expedia did, but at $500/night (vs $125 normal rate.) I passed.
From my experience, the hotel industry got much worse following the rise of these reseller sites. They suck up rooms and hold them, hoping for a better deal. That makes it harder
Hotel Room Turf War (Score:2)
For hotels to actually be successful in clawing back the business from travel sites, they're going to have to be willing to take that 30% commission that they were giving the travel sites, and give it to the traveler as a discount.
They're not getting that money anyway, but they can use the 30% discount to lure people back, and when they're used to booking with their favorite chain, they'll be able to reduce that to 20% or 15% and effectively offer their returning travelers more upgrades or amenities.
Travel Agents and airlines had the same problem (Score:2)
I have a feeling that this is just the industry catching up. Airlines used to need the services of travel agents and would pay them a commission to sell tickets. This was because they had no or limited capacity to sell seats directly to the public. Once they got this capability, airlines stopped paying commissions and travel agencies either went out of business or specialized in areas where they could still make money. Hotels are a much higher margin business than airlines, and are much more inclined to inc
Travelers want to buy a trip. (Score:2)
Even more importantly, business travelers aren't generally allowed to buy anything other than a Trip, they have to use some Travel Management Company who is essentially an Online Travel Agent but with a shitty interface and a corporate policy enforcement.
American Express is disrupting the Agent/hotel infrastructure right now by allowing hotels to pay a flat annual "commission re