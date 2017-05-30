Instagram CEO On Allegations That His App Has Copied Snapchat (foxbusiness.com) 9
It's no secret that Facebook has taken inspiration from Snapchat, an app it couldn't purchase. The flagship features of Snapchat are now available across all of Facebook's owned services. But how do Facebook executives address the accusations that Facebook is copying Snapchat? In a Q&A with WSJ, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said: Stories is definitely similar to Snapchat. I think anyone would say that. The first time you see a product show up somewhere else it feels a lot like copying but imagine a world where the only car was the Ford Model T. I'm really glad there are a lot of car companies producing different cars. Just because they have wheels and windows and AC doesn't mean that you're copying. You've got DreamWorks and Pixar and Disney, they're all doing computer-animated film. That doesn't mean they're copying each other. They're building upon a technology. I would just judge [Stories] based on how many people use it actively, which is over 200 million every day. It clearly provides unique value to people that they're not getting elsewhere.
Difference... (Score:2, Insightful)
Difference between cars and these internet tech is obviously that copyright of car designs have already lost their intellectual property protection, since it was invented in 1900's or somewhere, and copyright only lasts 70 years. These internet technologies are completely different ballgame, since all the tech in these products still have patents and copyright protections still ongoing...
Obviously if you company is accused of copying the competitor's products, the best course of action is to deny it -- but
Re: (Score:2)
I guess that if I see any complaint, it should not be due to the reimplemented function, but due to Facebook's status as effectively being a monopoly.
A good comparison is probably looking at Microsoft through its history. Microsoft was sought to effectively be a horizontal monopoly with its OS in that they worked very hard to dominate the OS market to the near-exclusion of just about every other OS from the average consumer's point of view, and to be a vertical monopoly in that every time some third-party
Re: (Score:3)
All first posts in this thread are copies.
Apparently yours included.
Copyright (Score:3)
Unfortunately that is how copyright works. If copyright where as it was now, Benz would have been suing the hell out of Ford for copying their car.
No! (Score:2)
After an aid came up and whispered in Systrom's ear, he spoke again with a slightly more bashful look. "I mean......take pictures
Interesting. (Score:2)
So many words, and yet they're all half-lies.
He reminds me of the Iraqi Information Minister Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, but then again what guy with a PR team preparing their words doesn't?