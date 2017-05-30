For Video Soundtracks, Computers Are the New Composers (npr.org) 38
Reader jader3rd writes: NPR has a story about computer composed soundtracks being used for small video projects.
Ed Newton-Rex, the company's founder, is a composer who studied computer programming, and says he started to ask himself: "Given what we know about how music's put together, why can't computers write music yet?" "You basically make a bunch of choices that really anyone can relate to," Rex says. "That's one of our aims. We wanted to make it as simple as possible, [to] really democratize the process of creation." Despite the successes there's been limited investment, because audiences and producers are uncomfortable with it. "On the credits they don't want to see 'Composed by Computer Program Experiments in Musical Intelligence by David Cope,' " he says. "It's the last thing they want to show their audience."
Ed Newton-Rex, the company's founder, is a composer who studied computer programming, and says he started to ask himself: "Given what we know about how music's put together, why can't computers write music yet?" "You basically make a bunch of choices that really anyone can relate to," Rex says. "That's one of our aims. We wanted to make it as simple as possible, [to] really democratize the process of creation." Despite the successes there's been limited investment, because audiences and producers are uncomfortable with it. "On the credits they don't want to see 'Composed by Computer Program Experiments in Musical Intelligence by David Cope,' " he says. "It's the last thing they want to show their audience."
But how much longer will that last, until audiences are comfortable with seeing that a movies soundtrack was computer composed?
How much longer... (Score:1)
until the entire movie is computer composed? It's not much of a stretch.
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re: (Score:1)
Unless in the virtual Workd make me a geek living in my oarent's basement posting on Slashdot as an AC.
It appears there's been a glitch in the subroutine that renders your keyboard and it's shifted a couple of the keys slightly to the right of where you expected them to be.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
They are? (Score:2)
The audience really cares who makes the music? Aside of a few memorable scores, I couldn't even say who did it for most movies.
And producers? I am pretty sure you can convince them with "It's as good as human work but cheaper".
Re: (Score:2)
Just because you have no music appreciation doesn't mean the rest of us do not as well. I care very much, particularly is where film is where the the majority of good, new music is coming out of these days. And you don't have to look far to see producers and directors that feel passionately about their scores. They will heap all kinds of praise onto a composer they really appreciate for bringing their vision alive.
My prediction... (Score:2)
A movie will certainly have a computer composed soundtrack soon... but in 8-bit. Think Avatar 2 with "The Legend of Zelda" soundtrack running in the background.
Soulless music (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would we need this?
For soulless movies. Like Transformers. Or (judging by the trailers) Baby Driver and Atomic Blonde.
People Don't Demand Better (Score:2)
That's why. They've found people simply don't care. It's the same with bands that used to play in bars and clubs. The venue owners found out they didn't have to pay live bands or performers, that people were fine with a DJ/karaoke, or just a jukebox with a decent speaker system. They still patronized and spent money at roughly the same rate, and the owners pocket a tidy sum in their cost savings.
And then people wonder why they can't find live bands in bars and clubs anymore, and why now movie scores will be
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
They've found people simply don't care. It's the same with bands that used to play in bars and clubs. The venue owners found out they didn't have to pay live bands or performers,
I used to play guitar in bands 25+ years ago. I'll never forget a discussion I had with our rhythm guitarist one night. Being that he was probably almost twice my age, I figured he was old and didn't know what he was talking about. He told me that no one really cared about anything we did as long as the drum beat kept time. He explained to me that he thought there might be one or two people out of 500+ in the crowd that would even notice if one of us made a mistake.
To prove his point, during a song in
Re: People Don't Demand Better (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If they don't hear about crack and hoes and how the front man is da bestest cause he gets his money ridin' dirty it has no value at all.
ROFLMAO! You forgot to tell us to get off your lawn...
Re: (Score:2)
To prove his point, during a song in the middle of the set he let go of the fret-board and strummed the open strings a couple of times. Not a single person stopped dancing, or even noticed as far as I could see. No one said a thing to us about it. While were were packing up, the owner of the bar even told us we were really on that night. So, you're probably right.
I still play the occasional gig. It's even worse these days. Even on the tunes that have typically had the dance floor filling up, you look out beyond the glare of the par-cans, and all you see are people with their faces stuck in their phones.
C'mon, people! That behavior from an "audience" is downright soul-killing! We've literally spent decades and invested our souls into learning to perform for you, at least show a bare minimum of respect!
Strat
Re: (Score:1)
and all you see are people with their faces stuck in their phones.
I'm not sure why so many people refuse to live in the moment at all these days. When I go to a public place anymore, I feel like I'm surrounded by zombies half of the time. I'm starting to think that if the Matrix came out today, most people would feel it was a better fantasy world to live in than Star Trek.
Wrong field (Score:2)
Been done since 1984 (Score:1)
Only for Pop Music (Score:2)
This is pretty much how pop music is written already. There it seems completely appropriate, since there is no skill or innovation required. But for actual film music? While algorithms can compose absolutely pleasing pieces (because we've been conditioned to like them), they cannot properly account for the various emotional complexities involved in an actual film. I fully expect this to replace film composers on crappy, network TV shows, perhaps even low-budget films. Everything is about budget and tur
Who needs a movie soundtrack? (Score:2)
We don't need background music when we read a book, so why do films need it?
Re: (Score:2)
How To Actually Try This Service - Instructions (Score:3)
An algo by any other name would sound as sweet... (Score:2)
The hangup is on audience reaction? Pick a pseudonym. "Composed by Sound Tek featuring David Cope" would be sufficient. The audience would need to look it up in order to learn it's an algorithm written by Cope rather than a band.
Credits (Score:3)
Of course not. We want to see "Soundtrack composed by CPE-MI v2.5, vocals by Hatsune Miku v3".
Computers have been doing this since the 1950s (Score:3)
http://www.nytimes.com/1997/11/11/science/undiscovered-bach-no-a-computer-wrote-it.html [nytimes.com]
Not ready, machine music still sounds like garbage (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I correctly picked out the vivaldi one right away and I suspect most other people can as well.
I only listened to the first 15 seconds of each one, but I didn't detect any significant difference. However, I find the vast majority of classical music to be monotonous and mundane. So it's possible that the issue isn't that the computer composed music is just as good as the human composed music, but rather that most human composed music is just as bad as computer composed music.
That being said, I was impressed with how authentic the computer composed music sounded. I suspect that the vast majority of
Human Music (Score:2)
Democratize? (Score:2)
"That's one of our aims. We wanted to make it as simple as possible, [to] really democratize the process of creation."
Where, I suppose, "democratize" is supposed to mean, "characterized by the principle of social equality for all." Or in other words, everyone should be able to compose a movie soundtrack without regard to musical talent, training, or hard work. Sounds ideal.
Chris Cornell just rolled over in his grave... (Score:2)
Yes, yet another weapon of 'math' destruction of a creative art form. It's about time I go home and play my guitar and compose a song about the death of creativity.
I get the angle Ed Newton-Rex is coming at here; it would be a really nice plug-in addition to maybe some high-end studio engineering software, but to say we're going to completely deface human creativity in song writing? Bullshit, I say, sir. The best stuff comes from love, pain, suffering, hard times (and good times), and everything else ---