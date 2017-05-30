For Video Soundtracks, Computers Are the New Composers (npr.org) 10
Reader jader3rd writes: NPR has a story about computer composed soundtracks being used for small video projects.
Ed Newton-Rex, the company's founder, is a composer who studied computer programming, and says he started to ask himself: "Given what we know about how music's put together, why can't computers write music yet?" "You basically make a bunch of choices that really anyone can relate to," Rex says. "That's one of our aims. We wanted to make it as simple as possible, [to] really democratize the process of creation." Despite the successes there's been limited investment, because audiences and producers are uncomfortable with it. "On the credits they don't want to see 'Composed by Computer Program Experiments in Musical Intelligence by David Cope,' " he says. "It's the last thing they want to show their audience."
But how much longer will that last, until audiences are comfortable with seeing that a movies soundtrack was computer composed?
until the entire movie is computer composed? It's not much of a stretch.
The audience really cares who makes the music? Aside of a few memorable scores, I couldn't even say who did it for most movies.
And producers? I am pretty sure you can convince them with "It's as good as human work but cheaper".
Just because you have no music appreciation doesn't mean the rest of us do not as well. I care very much, particularly is where film is where the the majority of good, new music is coming out of these days. And you don't have to look far to see producers and directors that feel passionately about their scores. They will heap all kinds of praise onto a composer they really appreciate for bringing their vision alive.
A movie will certainly have a computer composed soundtrack soon... but in 8-bit. Think Avatar 2 with "The Legend of Zelda" soundtrack running in the background.
That's why. They've found people simply don't care. It's the same with bands that used to play in bars and clubs. The venue owners found out they didn't have to pay live bands or performers, that people were fine with a DJ/karaoke, or just a jukebox with a decent speaker system. They still patronized and spent money at roughly the same rate, and the owners pocket a tidy sum in their cost savings.
And then people wonder why they can't find live bands in bars and clubs anymore, and why now movie scores will be
Only for Pop Music (Score:2)
This is pretty much how pop music is written already. There it seems completely appropriate, since there is no skill or innovation required. But for actual film music? While algorithms can compose absolutely pleasing pieces (because we've been conditioned to like them), they cannot properly account for the various emotional complexities involved in an actual film. I fully expect this to replace film composers on crappy, network TV shows, perhaps even low-budget films. Everything is about budget and tur
Who needs a movie soundtrack? (Score:2)
We don't need background music when we read a book, so why do films need it?