European Union Will Fund Public Wifi (axios.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: The European Union is moving towards getting free public wifi into unconnected locations around the bloc. A new agreement will provide 120 million euros to "fund equipment for public free Wi-Fi services in 6,000 to 8,000 municipalities" across the E.U.
Re: (Score:2)
"The free market could decide this for itself,"
The 'free market' doesn't exist in that sense, markets are always run according to various sets of rules.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh c'mon... It's only 120 million euros. How much is that in Beluga Caviar?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh c'mon... It's only 120 million euros. How much is that in Beluga Caviar?
Yeah, that's what they said when the United States started paying for stuff for the states. Look at us now. The Federal government has all the power and the state governments are a joke. That's exactly where the EU is heading. They modelled their system after the USA and are following the same path where the EU slowly takes more and more power from the individual countries until they cease to exist. An interesting history lesson, the word state used to be synonymous with nation until the USA redefined
Re: (Score:2)
Look at us now. The Federal government has all the power and the state governments are a joke.
Hold on there, pardner. I live in Texas and I can assure you that our state government is not a jo...oh wait
Re: (Score:1)
No, I'm sorry... The correct answer is ~13,400 kilos
Re: (Score:2)
Less, you'd spike the price buying that much.
So 20,000 euro will disappear in 6000 shitholes (Score:2)
This has to be a payoff of some kind. 20,000 euro isn't enough to pay for significant 'Public Wifi'.
The money will disappear without a trace. Plop.
Starry-eyed idea (Score:2)
Funding hasn't been secured for this, just to start somewhere.
What kind of speeds are we talking? What kind of data caps? If it's like my current mobile data plan in Germany, 500 MB per month is nothing on today's internet. May as well go without entirely.
Duh. Can't spy on them if they're not connected. (Score:2, Interesting)
We've hit the point where the (depressingly high) percentage of the western world that's willing and able to pay for the privilege of being tracked 24/7 has already done so, so now it's time to pick up the stragglers by giving it away for free. The ones who still refuse will eventually be forced in as it gets increasingly difficult to participate in the modern world without internet access.
then the wifi allergy (Score:1)
back a few years ago when it looked like maybe there might be a wireless alternative to comcast time warner, there was a sudden explosion of people and nonprofit organizations claiming that there were many people suffering from wifi sensitivity...I believe that these were bogus claims being backed by money from comcast, time warner etc...watch for wifi allergy complaints to make a comeback if this idea takes off
Re: (Score:2)
back a few years ago when it looked like maybe there might be a wireless alternative to comcast time warner,
Might be? We've had wireless internet in this area for a decade now at least. I'd say there can be a wireless alternative, if only someone thought there would be profit in providing it.
And don't get me started on how useless the local uni has made the 2.4G band by blanketing campus in WiFi nodes. It's so bad that you can find places where you can't use a bluetooth headset and the headset is 6 inches from the device.
wifi sensitivity...I believe that these were bogus claims being backed by money from comcast, time warner etc.
It's fun to spread conspiracy theories, but don't discount the dumb factor and fear of the u
What about cellular carriers? (Score:1)
If my phone can get on WiFi for free, I will not need cellular services — Facetime/WhatsApp/Hangouts some other VoIP will kill cellular service.
Cellular carriers know this and are sitting on their hands. I predict one (or more of the following):
Re: (Score:2)
Fellow Americans can get a taste of the "free" government-provided WiFi by buying an Amtrak ticket and trying to use Amtrak's WiFi during their trip...
Amtrak is quite up-front about the limits on the WiFi they provide and why. They aren't intending to be a full service ISP.