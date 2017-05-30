US Interceptor Missile Successfully Intercepts Test ICBM, Says Pentagon (go.com) 30
An anonymous reader writes: The Pentagon has confirmed that the U.S. interceptor missile it launched has successfully intercepted the test ICBM fired from the Marshall Islands. From an ABC News report detailing the intercept test: "The ground-based interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST Tuesday. The U.S. will launch an ICBM-class target from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, 4,200 miles away. If successful, the kill vehicle, or intercept, will collide with the ICBM test target midcourse over the Pacific Ocean later today. The ground-based interceptor system is mainly designed to counter a North Korean missile threat, but a U.S. official said Tuesday's test has been planned for years and is coincidental to North Korea's increased missile testing this year. This will be the 18th test of the ground-based interceptor. The last one, in June 2014, was the first success since 2008. The system is nine for 17 since 1999 with other types of target missiles. An ICBM target has never been tested before."
"The last one, in June 2014, was the first success since 2008. The system is nine for 17 since 1999 with other types of target missiles"
That really isn't that reassuring...
If I told my boss that the system I designed to stop us from going belly-up has ~50% success rate, I'm pretty sure he would fire me, or at the very least, order more tests until the success rate is just a bit more acceptable...
Define "us". Whenever the media pompously mention "capable of reaching the U.S.", what they mean is the Guam base.
If Kimmy feels sassy and angrily trows a hissy, wether the dong reaches it's missy, there will be a angry pappy ringing his doorbell thingy.
Whenever the media pompously mention "capable of reaching the U.S.", what they mean is the Guam base.
ORLY?
I recall news items a year or more ago. As I recall their ICBMs were estimated at being able to hit the western 2/3s of the continental US, but hitting the east coast or Florida was a stretch. If they've improved the range (loaded with a nuke), or lightened the nuke, even moderately, look out DC.
From what I see now they're working (successfully) on reliability and accuracy.
They also can exit the outer space treaty and just park the warheads in orbit. That way they would have global reach and would be virtually impossible to intercept
I'm hoping that what's happening is that technology for the mission is getting better and better over time.
Without the system, you're 100% sure to go belly-up.
Games theory. The point is to put uncertainty into North Korea's plan.
Now his certainty is lower, he will need to spend more resources on numbers.
If and when he gets an actual ICBM working, it will be liquid fueled. Fuel/Oxidizer that can be stored is a bitch, fuel that can be stored in the rocket is even worse. He won't have solid boosters for some time. A bunch of silos full of liquid fueled rockets in North Korea? cue 'Exploding Blue Danube...' At the very least it will cost a fortune, in blood and
Gee, I wonder if they test the way I test a new program I wrote. I use data I know will ensure a successful and quick test
Putting aside national pride for a moment, this is the same government that denied "domestic surveillance" and seems determined to live up to the "shoot the messenger" tactic against the heroes who exposed the lies.
How can anything they say be considered trustworthy?
That would be boost phase. Where is/was that laser armed 747? Parked in theory.
Can somebody please confirm whether it is OK for countries to test fire missiles or is it not?
