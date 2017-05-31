Netflix CEO Says Net Neutrality Is 'Not Our Primary Battle' (theverge.com) 16
Speaking with Recode's Peter Kafka at the Code Conference today, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained his position on the current net neutrality debate that's happening at the FCC. Or, more to the point, he addressed the fact that he's been awfully quiet about it compared to how loudly he defended net neutrality in previous fights. From a report: "It's not narrowly important to us because we're big enough to get the deals we want," Hastings said. It was a candid admission: no matter what the FCC decides to do with Title II, Netflix isn't worried about its ability to survive. Hastings says that Netflix is "weighing in against" changing the current rules, but that "it's not our primary battle at this point" and "we don't have a special vulnerability to it." He does believe that smaller players are going to be harmed if net neutrality goes away, saying that "where net neutrality is really important is the Netflix of 10 years ago."
Yeah, that type of commentary is why people have serious issues with companies throwing their weight around whenever it suits them.
It's all hubris. The major broadband carriers Don't care if Netflix thinks they've got theirs.
Once net neutrality is gone, they can push their own service --- unleash the rate limiting - service will degrade,
and people will be incentivized to switch to their carrier's streaming service.
You mean "Fuck you, we are big enough that net neutrality would hurt us now."
More accurately, "Fuck you, we are big enough that net neutrality would hurt us by making competition easier."
If (and it IS still an if) net neutrality is removed, I am going to laugh my ass off when the backbone providers tell Netflix that BECAUSE they are so big, they can pay out their ass.
I do appreciate the CEO being honest, but he is not thinking about the big picture. He may think that Netflix can handle the extra payola that will be required, but with that kind of hubris, I don't think he has really thought it all the way through.
You got that backwards. Netflix is so big that a ISP that does not provide access to Neflix will be without customers.
You got that backwards. Netflix is so big that a ISP that does not provide access to Neflix will be without customers.
I don't know about where you live, but I have exactly *one* choice for high speed Internet where I live. I am sure I could get ADSL -- maybe even 3mbits, but I don't think I will be streaming Netflix on that.
So if my ISP doesn't want to pay the "Netflix carriage charge" to the backbone provider that they use, Netflix is thrown back to the "buffering 90s", and I drop Netflix -- not my ISP -- because I have NO CHOICE.
Wait, I do have a choice, I could move. Yea, that is a realistic choice.....
Better hope that
FTFA: "It's not narrowly important to us because we're big enough to get the deals we want," Hastings said.
Gee, thanks a lot, asshole. Nice to see you have no regard for anyone but yourself.
Basically, they went to the other side.
It was never really about small companies or costumers, it was just about themselves.
Nowadays Netflix is big enough to impose their own demands and prices on ISPs and whatnot, and they in fact have all the interest on stopping new players in the market.
It's f*cking shameless to come up and say something like that with all the defenses they made back in 2014, sure, but it's also partially true.
But yeah, here, for those who don't remember:
