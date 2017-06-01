Hillary Clinton Rips 'Bankrupt' DNC Data Operation (axios.com) 88
An anonymous reader shares an article: Hillary Clinton slammed the DNC's 2016 campaign data operation Wednesday, saying she had "nothing" to work from once she won the nomination. She lamented that Donald Trump was able to walk into a well-funded and thoroughly-tested data operation, while she was forced to build hers largely from scratch. Axios conducted over two dozen interviews with experts associated with the Trump and Clinton data and advertising operations earlier this year, and while many sources agreed with this sentiment off the record, no campaign or DNC staffers used language as strong as Clinton did Wednesday to publicly to condemn the DNC's data enterprise. Further reading: "I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," says Clinton.
Wipes her server with a cloth (Score:3)
Now she is a data scientist ?
The laughs never stop with this woman. I'm with her 2020.
It's all in a slogan (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:It's all in a slogan (Score:5, Insightful)
"I'm with Her" is what lost her this race. It highlights a self centered, corrupt, egoist. It was basically all about Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. "She's with me" would have been a far better slogan. Push a narrative that she is with the people and understand what the common person is going through. Instead of Hillary and her campaign shouting "Me, Me, Me", they should have been shouting "You, You, You"...and that's why Trump won the union states and beat Hillary.
To be fair, Trump was pretty "Me, Me, Me" as well. In his acceptance speech, he said "Only I can do this, only I can do that, only I blah, blah, blah." Hillary's slogan "I'm with Her" was really just a euphemism for "I want a female president, it's our turn!"
Re: (Score:2)
'make america great again', vs 'i'm with her'
do you actually doubt that that's what they want to do? you might disagree with what defines great, you might disagree with how to get there... but i don't think anyone could actually reasonably argue that anyone in a 'maga' hat at one of those rallies didn't want the best for america.
i'm with her... yes? no? i don't really know because i don't know where that woman stands... and i should because I should have access, as an american, to every unclassified email
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, Trump was pretty "Me, Me, Me" as well.
The difference is the "Me, Me, Me" message resonated with Trump supporters.
The "I'm with Her" message lost the people that believed more in "Stronger Together".
Trump did not win the election, Clinton lost it. Specifically Clinton lost Wisconsin and Michigan. Both states went to Sanders in the Primary and in the General saw a massive dive in DNC votes and a massive uptick in 3rd party votes. Johnson went from 8k to 172k between 2012 and 2016 in Michigan, That's not anything other than people going "Fuck Clin
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
She "launched" her campaign twice, the first one didn't result in the media feeding-frenzy she hoped for, apparently.
And her multiple "listening tours" to find out what her platform should be was an underwhelming endeavor.
But yeah, but the (as yet un-named as such) "Vast Russian Conspiracy" is what cost her the position she was entitled to...
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, if some folks in the US want anyone to blame for Trump being President, they should blame Hillary Clinton...
I know people who voted for Trump specifically as an "anyone but Hillary" vote. They might well have voted for Sanders if he had been offered up.
Re: (Score:3)
Her husband, was one of the best politicians ever....for some reason she cannot fathom that she is the polar opposite of that.
I grew up in AR with her as first lady of the state, and she was just as dislikeable (sp?) then as now. This is nothing new for her.
But I guess...ego won't allow for true self exploration, and she's
Re: (Score:2)
Let's say all of that is true. Why does this negate the fact that the DNC needs to review their Data Analytical operation? After all, practically everyone who spoke about election predictions from the DNC had Clinton winning the Electoral College easily.
You can say that she lost because of various negative issues but the DNC and her campaign should have been able to identify this a lot earlier. There was no shift in her campaigning to focus on traditional democratic states that she lost. There was no in
Delusional (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Biden should run in 2020. The Onion articles would be epic. This country needs to laugh again.
Wait, I thought Trump was going to be comedy gold for comedians [latimes.com] and late night TV hosts [theblaze.com]? The Onion articles on Uncle Joe [theonion.com] were pretty epic though.
:-D
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, I thought Trump was going to be comedy gold for comedians and late night TV hosts?
Laughing in sheer horror isn't the same as laughing in sheer fun.
Re: (Score:2)
you can't fix 'triggered' son.
dealt a weak hand (Score:2)
It's not her fault she was dealt a weak hand. Even the "woman card" couldn't improve it. Let's face facts---even the RNC was surprised she couldn't win against Trump. Now she is really going off the rails with her blame game.
Re: (Score:2)
No she didn't. She inherited what Obama would give the campaign. And I'll bet he gave little.
After all this (Obama) is the man whose campaign claimed it couldn't report to the FEC on small donors because there was too much data.
Re: (Score:3)
Here's my quick, off-the-cuff list of things she could have done to win:
1. Show up in Wisconsin during the campaign at least once.
2. Show up in a union hall in Michigan at least once.
3. Make yard signs available to her supporters. (Apparently Robby Mook thought them "old fashioned".)
4. Select an even mildly inspiring running mate, instead of Mr. Boring, Tim Kaine.
5. Tell Obama to stop lobbying for TPP while she's ostensibly running against it.
6. Have a clear message about why she wants to be president, not
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
She didn't inherit "the most advanced political data operation in history", Obama took it and kept it as "Organizing For America" - an absolutely non-political organization that has never had it's 501C(3) status questioned, despite it being his entire "Obama For America" re-election committee...
Blamethrower for President in 2020 (Score:2)
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
Re: (Score:2)
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
I would say that Democrats couldn't possibly be stupid enough to nominate her again
... but on the other hand, they knew exactly how bad a candidate she was and nominated her anyway in 2016. So I wouldn't count her out.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
Not going to happen. She's been throwing everyone that helped her on her campaign under the bus, and I doubt she'll be healthier in 2020 either. Plus, even if she sought the nomination, she'd probably have to contend with Lezzy Warren, Corey Booker & Uncle Joe Biden. Nobody's going to clear the way for her, now that the Clinton Crime Family Foundation money laundering operation has gone belly up.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
No way, for a variety of reasons.
1) I can't imagine the superdelegates actually believe she remains the best option for 2020.
2) The DNC seems hell bent right now on making sure that people, mostly women, as divisive as Hillary remain the main decision makers going forward. If another presidential primary was coming up this year, Elizabeth Warren would be the front runner. And she has a great chance to be another Mondale and McGovern in a general election.
3) The email server stuff would start u
Re: (Score:2)
I see two scenarios. Trump f**ks things up, and they nominate Clinton because they think anyone could win (that worked so well with Kerry).
Or Trump doesn't f**k things up too much, they nominate Clinton in 2020 to save their good people for 2024.
#2 might actually be a decent strategy.
Utterly insane (Score:2)
Everything is to blame, except for her own manifold failings.
Translation: (Score:5, Interesting)
"Its not my fault I lost"
After failing both 2008 and 2016 for the exact same reasons, namely that people really really hate her character and dishonesty, she still does not get it.
I guess there really is no cure for stupidity.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Translation: Obama's message and personality appealed to more voters.
Translation: Voters hated Hillary even more than Trump. The only reason she won the popular vote was her cynical appeal to Latinos in California.
Whethe
Re: (Score:2)
I've often said, "Trump is the Iron Fist, Hillary is the Iron Fist in a velvet glove."
This would explain (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
but you didnt win the primary. (Score:3)
FTFY.
but in all seriousness, this is the kind of petulant bitching I abhor in a statesman. Its the kind of whining you expect to hear from a deep-seated, dynastic candidate with lots of connections and money but limited charisma, tact, and insight. Hillary lost the election because she was a turd of a candidate that avoided red states and rural populations where she refused to send any message. Instead she concentrated on playing the numbers and winning by electoral college votes in big blue cities. Rural and suburban voters outside of these areas saw her as disconnected and disinterested in things like systemic unemployment, drug crises, and healthcare. She was the woman who shamelessly arrived in a five-thousand dollar red designed gunny sack to lecture the masses on inequality.
History vs Hillary (Score:3)
Hillary claims she lost because of Trump's superior data operation?
FiveThirtyEight [fivethirtyeight.com] a month before the election: "Clinton has more than twice as many field offices as Trump nationwide (489 vs. 207), and her organization dominates Trump’s in every battleground state."
Field Offices != data operation (Score:2)
She's actually probably right. She lost because she didn't campaign in the rust belt. That's probably because their data op said they had a lock on it. Also keep in mind she lost by very, very slim margins. It came down to a few tens of thousands of votes in a few dozen districts.
Watch what you email, then leaks won't hurt (Score:4, Insightful)
Hillary's right about one thing... (Score:2)
A bankrupted DNC hired an IT guy who didn't take the FBI warnings about hacking attempts seriously enough.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/us/politics/russia-hack-election-dnc.html [nytimes.com]
things we now know. (Score:2)
Russia had 1000 hackers working directly on her and her campaigns email accounts. They also had another 1000+ working other distributing fake news through Macedonian web sites.
The russians were so tied into the trump campaign that they would direct actions down the the exact minute.
Something happened all over the USA between Nov 4 when people were not sexist and Nov 8 wh
Re: (Score:1)
Preparing for a new campaign? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wut wut in the butt (Score:2)
I don't get this. In 2012 the Republicans were in a mess, so much so they thought they had the presidency won. Rove famously started panicking as it became clear Romney wasn't gonna win. (Some was theatrics get out the vote to help discouraged Republicans vote in downstream contests in western states, no doubt, but clearly it was unexpected.)
It was the Dems who won the day with big, advanced data mining.
What the hell happened?
The DNC is the last she should blame (Score:2)
This is the same DNC that corruptly threw Bernie under the bus to provide a clear path for Hillary. They did everything they could to get her elected. If they deserve any kind of blame for causing her loss, it should be for pushing such an unpopular candidate into the presidential elections in the first place.