Hillary Clinton Rips 'Bankrupt' DNC Data Operation (axios.com) 139
An anonymous reader shares an article: Hillary Clinton slammed the DNC's 2016 campaign data operation Wednesday, saying she had "nothing" to work from once she won the nomination. She lamented that Donald Trump was able to walk into a well-funded and thoroughly-tested data operation, while she was forced to build hers largely from scratch. Axios conducted over two dozen interviews with experts associated with the Trump and Clinton data and advertising operations earlier this year, and while many sources agreed with this sentiment off the record, no campaign or DNC staffers used language as strong as Clinton did Wednesday to publicly to condemn the DNC's data enterprise. Further reading: "I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," says Clinton.
"I'm with Her" is what lost her this race. It highlights a self centered, corrupt, egoist. It was basically all about Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. "She's with me" would have been a far better slogan. Push a narrative that she is with the people and understand what the common person is going through. Instead of Hillary and her campaign shouting "Me, Me, Me", they should have been shouting "You, You, You"...and that's why Trump won the union states and beat Hillary.
To be fair, Trump was pretty "Me, Me, Me" as well. In his acceptance speech, he said "Only I can do this, only I can do that, only I blah, blah, blah." Hillary's slogan "I'm with Her" was really just a euphemism for "I want a female president, it's our turn!"
'make america great again', vs 'i'm with her'
do you actually doubt that that's what they want to do? you might disagree with what defines great, you might disagree with how to get there... but i don't think anyone could actually reasonably argue that anyone in a 'maga' hat at one of those rallies didn't want the best for america.
i'm with her... yes? no? i don't really know because i don't know where that woman stands... and i should because I should have access, as an american, to every unclassified email she sent as secretary of state
Every Trump voter I know was voting for him. They might have held their nose to vote for Jeb Bush if the Republican Establishment had managed to get him the nomination, but many would just have stayed at home if Trump wasn't the nominee.
That's not to say they wouldn't have preferred a different candidate, but he was the only one standing who they could get enthusiastic about.
Every Trump voter I know was voting for him.
I know several Trump voters who were voting against Clinton because they saw her being president an intolerable situation. Out of my 200 or so friends & family on Facebook, there were maybe a dozen Clinton supporters (mostly female or gay), and none of them were enthusiastic about it. They saw Trump as an existential threat to feminist causes, so they were motivated by fear.
The vast majority of voters voted for Hillary. She won the popular vote.
But that isn't exactly how the Presidential Elections are counted, and Hillary didn't campaign except in states that she was winning, securing the popular vote.
Trump dumped a ton of money, and spent time in rust belt talking their language, and Hillary was avoiding the public like the plague it was with her health issues.
In the end, a lot people felt less uncomfortable with Trump than with Clinton, especially in key states
To be fair, Trump was pretty "Me, Me, Me" as well.
The difference is the "Me, Me, Me" message resonated with Trump supporters.
The "I'm with Her" message lost the people that believed more in "Stronger Together".
Trump did not win the election, Clinton lost it. Specifically Clinton lost Wisconsin and Michigan. Both states went to Sanders in the Primary and in the General saw a massive dive in DNC votes and a massive uptick in 3rd party votes. Johnson went from 8k to 172k between 2012 and 2016 in Michigan, That's not anything other than people going "Fuck Clinton".
State | Year | Green | Libertarian | Democratic | Republican |
Michigan | 2008 | 8,892 | 23,716 | 2,872,579 | 2,048,639 |
Michigan | 2012 | 21,897 | 7,774 | 2,564,569 | 2,115,256 |
Michigan | 2016 | 51,463 | 172,136 | 2,268,839 | 2,279,543 |
Wisconsin | 2008 | 4,216 | 8,858 | 1,677,211 | 1,262,393 |
Wisconsin | 2012 | 7,665 | 20,439 | 1,620,985 | 1,407,966 |
Wisconsin | 2016 | 31,072 | 106,674 | 1,382,536 | 1,405,284 |
I broke down which states would have flipped based on what percentage of additional 3rd votes would have gone to a candidate other than Clinton:
100% | 75% | 50%
Arizona | Florida | Michigan
Florida | Michigan | Pennsylvania
Michigan | Pennsylvania | Wisconsin
Pennsylvania | Wisconsin
Wisconsin
So if you assume half of the votes 3rd party candidates picked up between 2012 & 2016 would have gone to anyone but Clinton the democrats would have picked up PA in addition to MI and WI. If they were 75% they would have added Florida.
Trump never claimed anything else. What was so blatantly fraudulent about Hillary was that she would always pay lip service to fighting for the little guys, but it was perfectly clear that she was an international oligarch, taking money from each and every obscenely rich donor after another, and clearly lying about it, over and over again. She has exactly zero charisma and avoided anything but the most softball venues where she could be assured of cloying praise. All the while, using a completely corrupt or
"Ready For Hillary" was worse, still. The best interpretation is "gee, I guess I'm...resigned to the fact that Hillary's getting rammed through" and at worst it's something like "okay doctor I'm ready for my colonoscopy."
She "launched" her campaign twice, the first one didn't result in the media feeding-frenzy she hoped for, apparently.
And her multiple "listening tours" to find out what her platform should be was an underwhelming endeavor.
But yeah, but the (as yet un-named as such) "Vast Russian Conspiracy" is what cost her the position she was entitled to...
In fact, if some folks in the US want anyone to blame for Trump being President, they should blame Hillary Clinton...
I know people who voted for Trump specifically as an "anyone but Hillary" vote. They might well have voted for Sanders if he had been offered up.
One would think that Bill Clinton's spouse would have gotten better advice.
I think she did, she just ignored it. In the article I read on...I want to say Politico...dissecting the loss shortly after the election, they were saying that Bill was telling her to make more stops in Michigan, Ohio, etc to talk to the white working class and they laughed Bill off. The blue wall was on lock and the data said they didn't need white men anymore. Whoops.
Both candidates were unbelievable egotists... it's hard to even compare them because I think we reached peak, saturated ego. With that said, what I heard from the Hillary Camp was roughly: "ME ME ME NOT TRUMP ME ME ME ME NOT TRUMP" and almost no other messaging. Trump did not have anything approaching a coherent message. I'm not sure he had a coherent thought. But his message was roughly: "ME ME ME EVIL HILLARY JOBS JOBS SAFETY SAFETY ME ME ME EVIL HILLARY". Notice that, even while yelling about himself and
Re: (Score:3)
Her husband, was one of the best politicians ever....for some reason she cannot fathom that she is the polar opposite of that.
I grew up in AR with her as first lady of the state, and she was just as dislikeable (sp?) then as now. This is nothing new for her.
But I guess...ego won't allow for true self exploration
Let's say all of that is true. Why does this negate the fact that the DNC needs to review their Data Analytical operation? After all, practically everyone who spoke about election predictions from the DNC had Clinton winning the Electoral College easily.
You can say that she lost because of various negative issues but the DNC and her campaign should have been able to identify this a lot earlier. There was no shift in her campaigning to focus on traditional democratic states that she lost. There was no in
Well, I'd think any smart political party, would conduct a Data Analytical operation review each year, to learn from previous year, as that things are in constant change.
And it wasn't just the DNC that predicted her easy EC win...look at most all of the talking heads on TV, and most all
practically everyone who spoke about election predictions from the DNC had Clinton winning the Electoral College easily.
It wasn't just the DNC, it was just about every poll out there. Trump didn't have a chance. There is a video montage of all the people saying "Trump will never be president". All of them MSM, and DC inbreds, not just the DNC and Hillary campaigns.
The stunned pundits from NBC to CNN and heck, even FOX was surprised. The data people everywhere failed. Except Trumps, who spent time and money on states he was pretty much "wasting" his time and effort on, states he won.
Her new campaign slogan will be "Hillary 2020: It's Everyone Else's Fault"
Biden should run in 2020. The Onion articles would be epic. This country needs to laugh again.
Wait, I thought Trump was going to be comedy gold for comedians [latimes.com] and late night TV hosts [theblaze.com]? The Onion articles on Uncle Joe [theonion.com] were pretty epic though.
:-D
Wait, I thought Trump was going to be comedy gold for comedians and late night TV hosts?
Laughing in sheer horror isn't the same as laughing in sheer fun.
Kathy Griffin, is that you?
Comedy Gold right there, not the severed head, the hypocritical "apology" and all the people saying "I forgive her" who won't forgive anybody with an (R) after their name for anything.
you can't fix 'triggered' son.
If ?
Look around for rainbow haired gender fluid twits, that's today's Democrats. Congenital idiots are likely offended at being lumped in with them.
The LBGTQI crowd earnestly believe that they can bully enough people into liking them that they can get a majority support for one of their own as a presidential candidate.
It's not her fault she was dealt a weak hand. Even the "woman card" couldn't improve it. Let's face facts---even the RNC was surprised she couldn't win against Trump. Now she is really going off the rails with her blame game.
No she didn't. She inherited what Obama would give the campaign. And I'll bet he gave little.
After all this (Obama) is the man whose campaign claimed it couldn't report to the FEC on small donors because there was too much data.
Here's my quick, off-the-cuff list of things she could have done to win:
1. Show up in Wisconsin during the campaign at least once.
2. Show up in a union hall in Michigan at least once.
3. Make yard signs available to her supporters. (Apparently Robby Mook thought them "old fashioned".)
4. Select an even mildly inspiring running mate, instead of Mr. Boring, Tim Kaine.
5. Tell Obama to stop lobbying for TPP while she's ostensibly running against it.
6. Have a clear message about why she wants to be president, not
Meanwhile Trump does everything 10 times worse, breaks all the rules, a hypocrite and lies all the time (even about the things he accused Hillary of), is into nepotism, taken more vacations in 150 days than Obama did in 4 years.. I mean should I go on?
but no doesn't matter. it's all Hillary's fault.
She didn't inherit "the most advanced political data operation in history", Obama took it and kept it as "Organizing For America" - an absolutely non-political organization that has never had it's 501C(3) status questioned, despite it being his entire "Obama For America" re-election committee...
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
I would say that Democrats couldn't possibly be stupid enough to nominate her again
... but on the other hand, they knew exactly how bad a candidate she was and nominated her anyway in 2016. So I wouldn't count her out.
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
Not going to happen. She's been throwing everyone that helped her on her campaign under the bus, and I doubt she'll be healthier in 2020 either. Plus, even if she sought the nomination, she'd probably have to contend with Lezzy Warren, Corey Booker & Uncle Joe Biden. Nobody's going to clear the way for her, now that the Clinton Crime Family Foundation money laundering operation has gone belly up.
"Well, Clinton did have more votes than Trump."
Yes, but millions of them were illegal or dead.
As polls consistently show, 99% of corpses vote Democrat.
But all those "voters" will have been deported by 2020, so she'd need new ones.
So, do you think she will run roughshod over the DNC to run again in 2020?
No way, for a variety of reasons.
1) I can't imagine the superdelegates actually believe she remains the best option for 2020.
2) The DNC seems hell bent right now on making sure that people, mostly women, as divisive as Hillary remain the main decision makers going forward. If another presidential primary was coming up this year, Elizabeth Warren would be the front runner. And she has a great chance to be another Mondale and McGovern in a general election.
3) The email server stuff would start u
I see two scenarios. Trump f**ks things up, and they nominate Clinton because they think anyone could win (that worked so well with Kerry).
Or Trump doesn't f**k things up too much, they nominate Clinton in 2020 to save their good people for 2024.
#2 might actually be a decent strategy.
Everything is to blame, except for her own manifold failings.
"Its not my fault I lost"
After failing both 2008 and 2016 for the exact same reasons, namely that people really really hate her character and dishonesty, she still does not get it.
I guess there really is no cure for stupidity.
Translation: Obama's message and personality appealed to more voters.
Translation: Voters hated Hillary even more than Trump. The only reason she won the popular vote was her cynical appeal to Latinos in California.
Whether
Actually in 2008 I thought Hillary got more votes than Obama, but lost in the delegate count.
Here, let me tell you why you lost... (Score:3, Interesting)
Dear Hillary,
Please shut the fuck up.
I am a liberal democrat. I have been for 40 years. I have always voted for the Democrat, but not this time. I could not in good conscience pull the lever for you, and it was not because of Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders (I am not a socialist).
Here, let me tell you why this liberal democrat, who has never abstained from pulling the (D) lever in a presidential election, did so for the first time in 2016.
It is because you are quite possibly the WORST person ever to walk the face of the Earth. You are self-serving, corrupt, and bought and paid for by dark special interests that you don't want us to know anything about. You are closed. You are opaque. You refuse to be transparent or even part way honest about anything. You are the OPPOSITE of what a liberal democrat is supposed to be. You are, for all intents an purposes, a totalitarian statist, not a liberal democrat who works for the people. Your husband is a saint next to you (and I had no problem voting twice for him, and would do it again today).
Plus, I am fairly certain you are going to die soon. Your iron-fisted secrecy around your obvious medical conditions could only lead someone to this conclusion.
So, in summary. You are corrupt. You are a bald-faced liar. You do not work for the American People. You are the worst possible choice for President.
Sincerely,
An American Liberal Democrat
I've often said, "Trump is the Iron Fist, Hillary is the Iron Fist in a velvet glove."
n, anti-war Republicans who were pulling for Bernie. And the DNC cheated him....
This would explain (Score:4, Insightful)
nate silver isn't the personification of polling you know.
Who made her call 25% of America "deplorable"? (Score:1)
Only Hillary Clinton made Hillary Clinton call 25% of the voting base "deplorable".
Hillary Clinton made the choices to ignore the states Trump was focusing on at the end (except Florida, she had an arguably correct amount of presence there).
Only Hillary Clinton is responsible for how she handled the myriad of accusations (true and false) from the right.
Hillary Clinton should blame Hillary Clinton. It doesn't matter that she won't.
but you didnt win the primary. (Score:3)
FTFY.
but in all seriousness, this is the kind of petulant bitching I abhor in a statesman. Its the kind of whining you expect to hear from a deep-seated, dynastic candidate with lots of connections and money but limited charisma, tact, and insight. Hillary lost the election because she was a turd of a candidate that avoided red states and rural populations where she refused to send any message. Instead she concentrated on playing the numbers and winning by electoral college votes in big blue cities. Rural and suburban voters outside of these areas saw her as disconnected and disinterested in things like systemic unemployment, drug crises, and healthcare. She was the woman who shamelessly arrived in a five-thousand dollar red designed gunny sack to lecture the masses on inequality.
I fear we would be in a quasi-nominal war with Russia.
Hillary claims she lost because of Trump's superior data operation?
FiveThirtyEight [fivethirtyeight.com] a month before the election: "Clinton has more than twice as many field offices as Trump nationwide (489 vs. 207), and her organization dominates Trump’s in every battleground state."
She's actually probably right. She lost because she didn't campaign in the rust belt. That's probably because their data op said they had a lock on it. Also keep in mind she lost by very, very slim margins. It came down to a few tens of thousands of votes in a few dozen districts.
A bankrupted DNC hired an IT guy who didn't take the FBI warnings about hacking attempts seriously enough.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/us/politics/russia-hack-election-dnc.html [nytimes.com]
When the ammount of money is the measure for ellecting officials, then is time to stop calling it democracy and try something else like plutocracy or remarketting it as wealthcracy.
Hillary raised and spent nearly twice as much as Trump.
Russia had 1000 hackers working directly on her and her campaigns email accounts. They also had another 1000+ working other distributing fake news through Macedonian web sites.
The russians were so tied into the trump campaign that they would direct actions down the the exact minute.
Something happened all over the USA between Nov 4 when people were not sexist and Nov 8 wh
I don't get this. In 2012 the Republicans were in a mess, so much so they thought they had the presidency won. Rove famously started panicking as it became clear Romney wasn't gonna win. (Some was theatrics get out the vote to help discouraged Republicans vote in downstream contests in western states, no doubt, but clearly it was unexpected.)
It was the Dems who won the day with big, advanced data mining.
What the hell happened?
This is the same DNC that corruptly threw Bernie under the bus to provide a clear path for Hillary. They did everything they could to get her elected. If they deserve any kind of blame for causing her loss, it should be for pushing such an unpopular candidate into the presidential elections in the first place.
Everyone's fault but her own.
Who needs the rust belt or Bernie supporters. Who needs to campaign every day. It was her turn and that should have been enough!
The DNC is a Clintion suicide cult. They will run her again in 2020.
"I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," Clinton said.
I lost cause...
- I am a woman
- Fake News
- The Russians
- The DNC was incompetent
NOT
- I was repeated caught cheating against Bernie Sanders
- The DNC collusion
- Tarmac meeting to call off investigation
- Failed to campaign to blue collar workers
- Never got boots on the ground
(Both Bernie and Trump came thru redneck Pennsylvania and Michigan, Hillary assumed her win)
- The long history of being a corrupt insi
The election was extremely close, so every little thing that flipped a few voters was one of the straws that broke the camel's back. Comey, the Russians, her slogan, the DNC apparatus, et cetera, et cetera. No single straw broke the camel's back, they were all required.
Heck she could have had a bad hair day that flipped a few voters and that straw could have been enough.
DNC sought to hide details of Clinton funding deal [politico.com]
The DNC was an entity wholly within the umbrella of the Clinton machine for the 2016 election. To say it was bankrupted suggests her own inability to manage h
"Despite this, anyone who takes the reigns in 2020 will likely inherit a smoking crater of a country at the rate things are going."
Better than the radioactive smoking crater they'd have inherited if the Lizard Queen had won.
