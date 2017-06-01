Movie Studios Are Blaming Rotten Tomatoes For Killing Movies No One Wants To See (qz.com) 69
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch were never going to be critical darlings. Both movies led the domestic box office to its worst Memorial Day weekend showing in nearly 20 years. Quartz adds: In the fallout, are Hollywood producers blaming the writers? The actors? Themselves? (Of course not.) No, they are blaming Rotten Tomatoes. They say the movie-review site, which forces critics to assign either a rotten or fresh tomato to each title when submitting reviews, regardless of the nuances of their critiques, poisoned viewers against the films before they were released. "Insiders close to both films blame Rotten Tomatoes, with Pirates 5 and Baywatch respectively earning 32% and 19% Rotten. The critic aggregation site increasingly is slowing down the potential business of popcorn movies. Pirates 5 and Baywatch aren't built for critics but rather general audiences, and once upon a time these types of films -- a family adventure and a raunchy R-rated comedy -- were critic-proof. Many of those in the industry severely question how Rotten Tomatoes computes the its ratings, and the fact that these scores run on [the movie-ticket buying site] Fandango (which owns RT) is an even bigger problem," Deadline reported. [...] The site has a separate score that measures audience reception, which it displays next to the critic rating. And quite a few smell what The Rock is cooking -- 70% of Baywatch viewers on Rotten Tomatoes said they liked it. But the critic score is what many people look to when deciding whether to spend their hard-earned money at the cinema. Also read: Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Movie.
More or less. Prior to Rotten Tomatoes, our options for determining whether a film was worth seeing in theaters were all hit-and-miss. Most of us relied heavily on the tone and nature of the film's marketing to make those decisions, putting the control predominately in the hands of the studios. Every time they marketed a dud as a stud in order to profit from the gap between when a movie was released and when word of mouth spread about how bad it was, they made it clear that they valued our money more than o
It's never their fault, of course (Score:5, Insightful)
Never mind that all they're able to do is either come up with sequels or prequels, or movies with brain-dead characters and insipid stories filled with impossible computer-generated action scenes.
It's not only sequels and prequels, but poorly conceived remakes of ancient TV shows that were made in some earlier millennium. Or horrible remakes of classic sci fi (The Day The Earth Stood Still). Moves based on books that have no resemblance to the book the movie is supposedly based on.
Action movies with adolescent dialog.
New prequels of decades old movies, where the prequel isn't consistent with what it is a prequel to. Or changes the characters in the original movie -- or makes liars out of the heroes.
Movies stretched into categories they don't belong in, as a form of false advertising. Clue: if it has vampires, warewolves, or magic, it probably isn't Sci Fi.
The problem is that new movies rarely have anything new. There are a few good ones. But very few.
I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?) Or a good prequel.
Let's not forget about impossible physics as part of the plot.
I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?)
A movie which depends on impossible physics as part of the plot....
I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?) Or a good prequel.
JMS was writing one, but the script got leaked, and the entire project was disappeared.
Never mind that all they're able to do is either come up with sequels or prequels, or movies with brain-dead characters and insipid stories filled with impossible computer-generated action scenes.
None of that even prevents a movie from being great. There are plenty of great movies based on previous IP, and even great movies with little to no story.
I strongly disagree with the submitter's comment: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch were never going to be critical darlings." That is bullshit. The first Pirate of the Caribbean movie had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 79%, so obviously a good movie can be made with this subject matter. And 21 Jump Street had a score of 85%, so ob
I didn't even look at the rotten tomatoes rating and still wasn't interested in either of those movies because they have already been done to death.
Very little fault of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:5, Insightful)
While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!
Re:Very little fault of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:4, Interesting)
While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!
I never look at critic's scores, just whether the audience liked it. Critics have a tendency to be windbags...
While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!
I never look at critic's scores, just whether the audience liked it. Critics have a tendency to be windbags...
That's what I used to use IMDB for. The audience ratings are broken down by gender and by age ranges. While I don't strictly go by these ratings, I do factor them into whether I see a movie in the theater, wait for the Blu-ray, or wait until it's on HBO/Netflix. That is, until IMDB killed the movie forums. Now I use RT.
It's not a great system. Does anyone know why Rotten Tomato
Thats actually a good point now that I think about it. Generally, I dont go by the overall score at all. I read what most of the critics are saying. That usually tells me almost everything I need to know to either prepare myself for watching the movie or to not go at all.
It's utter rubbish and ignores the audience ratings. Bad movies have always gotten rubbish ratings from "critics". This is nothing new. I remember how the critics trashed ever original Star Wars movie.
It's the audience ratings that are more likely to kill a picture.
This is a good thing. Companies shouldn't be able to make money off of garbage that the customers don't even like.
I don't get this toxic masculinity meme.
Feminists argue toxic masculinity, yet they praise female characters donning the traits of toxic masculinity and becoming inferior versions of men like in capeshit superhero movies.
Doesn't make sense.
The problem with Toxic Feminism is that it views as toxic anything masculine, unless it is a woman with balls the size of Bayonne. The problem I have with this, is that it doesn't ever embrace the true strengths of women as virtuous on their own merit. The unreal expectation that a woman can bear the part of a man, with exceptional strength, skill and agility is part of the problem, short of the superhero genre.
There are rare exceptions, where a strong woman character fits the script, the genre and doesn't
translated: (Score:1)
we cant make sub par unfunny comedies and lame predictable dramas any more because people tell other people they suck! Give writers more creative freedom and things may turn around.
Re:translated: (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is they are locked into a formula. If they're going to spend $500 Million to make a movie, then they have got to guarantee it will be a success and recoup the investment.
So they can't take risks. Can't be innovative. A movie must follow one of Hollywood's formulas for success. And this is the very thing making movies bad.
Here's another idea: How about a movie that doesn't cost $500 Million to make? Don't get a-list actors. Could there possibly be very good but unknown actors? Don't make the movie effects heavy. Do have a good story -- oh but that would require giving more creative freedom, which brings us back to the start.
Re: (Score:3)
Sobs (Score:5, Funny)
Boo hoo, I can't compete in the market place with a terrible product by taking advantage of the customers inferior access to information about it.
Damn internet. Its so unfair
Re:Sobs (Score:4, Insightful)
Rotten Tomatoes is owned by Fandango (Score:1)
which is owned by Universal (?) which is owned by Comcast
The reviews there, if anything, are faked to make movies look better than they are.
I think most people are like me and just don't give a fuck about milquetoast horseshit designed for chinese audiences. You bet on the wong horse.
People who start the comment in the subject box ar (Score:1)
I didn't go, but not because of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:4, Interesting)
I looked up movie times on Google. It had a sidebar with a metacritic score that seemed low. I followed that and saw actual reviews, which were also (in the aggregate) pretty bad. Are all of those equally at fault?
This is for Pirates 5, by the way. Part of the reason I looked is because Pirates 4 was already really disappointing compared to the first three, and Depp has been in a death spiral for years. That and the appearance of yet more dead/undead pirates (how many different ways is that even possible) in the previews had me seriously worried. If all of that hadn't already been hanging over the movie, I wouldn't have bothered to second-guess my impulse to just go down and watch it.
I'll still see it, by the way, just put it off until it's on Redbox.
Make something worth watching (Score:5, Insightful)
and the problem will go away.
Simple really but Hollywood would rather make endless sequels and prequels.
Is it little wonder that I gave up on going to watch them years ago, there really was very little worth watching that wasn't full of bangs, explosions and car chases OR a stupid plotless romcom.
Where are films like "North by Northwest" these days?
Its the symptom, stupid (Score:1)
Metareview sites such as Rotten Tomatoes have become so successful and influential because they've proven to be a reliable means for many people to avoid seeing shitty movies. Their methodology is of course imperfect and many movies fall through the cracks, but nonetheless I think Rotten Tomatoes wouldn't be successful if there wasn't a demand for it, and the reason that demand exists is that consumers are tired of the blatant abuses of movie producers phoning it in for easy cash outs and audiences carrying
I'll rent a shitty movie, or worse, wait to see it on TV, which makes it shittier by slicing and dicing to fit with the commercials and the 3 hour time slot. And most of the time, it is not worth it even then.
Great movies don't always stand the test of time, good movies usually do, and rarely do bad movies last forever. Most movies are forgettable. And people have figured that out. It isn't worth $50 date night for a bad movie, bad popcorn and flat soda.
Take Dumb and Dumber ..... (Score:1)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com... [rottentomatoes.com]
IMO, this in particular has had a high percentage of quality movies: Get Out, Hidden Figures, Colossal, Lost City of Z, Logan. Even Wonder Woman has received good reviews.
It takes a wonder woman... (Score:3)
Wonder Woman has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What studio is going to complain about that?
http://www.thewrap.com/wonder-woman-has-a-higher-rotten-tomatoes-score-than-any-other-dc-or-marvel-movie-so-far/ [thewrap.com]
In all fairness, don't you think that could somehow be connected to the genital wars that have surrounded the movie since its announcement?
Everyone knows that Wonder Woman can beat Superman's sorry ass.
There is some merit here (Score:4, Insightful)
Now, applying this logic to the apparent failure of yet another 'Pirates' movie seems like a major stretch. As for Baywatch, I don't know.
Indeed. I think scores like Rotten Tomatoes provides are useful; however, it's not the whole story. I wouldn't see/not see a film based purely upon it's ratings. I've like films Rotten Tomatoes called rotten, and hated films it loved.
We're all individuals and none of us will always like what the mainstream always like.
Which is exactly the point. Not everyone is, or wants to be, a movie buff. A lot of people just go "what's in the theater today?", knock out anything they've already seen and look for a quick ranking of the stuff that's left. They don't want to spend 3 hours scanning through every pissant's comment (or even real critic comments) to decide whether or not they should watch a 90 minute movie.
Of course they are... (Score:3)
One small problem (Score:4, Informative)
Tastes change (Score:3)
and if you don't change with them then maybe you're the one wrong. This has Skinner meme written all over it.
I have an idea (Score:1)
Fixed that for you (Score:1)
Movie goers Are Blaming Rotten Studios For Making Movies No One Wants To See
I can imagine a scenario (Score:2)
I can imagine a scenario where Hollywood starts making lots of really good quality films, and half the reviews on rotten tomatoes are still bad because of higher expectations caused by all the great new films and relative grading (i.e. on a curve).
I can also imagine in this situation that people will be willing to go see more movies, because they find that they thoroughly enjoy even the movies that got mediocre scores on rotten tomatoes.
How about that Hollywood? Make better movies. I get that the public d
Same as last one (Score:3)
32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The previous Pirates movie also got 32% and grossed over a billion dollars.
http://screenrant.com/worst-re... [screenrant.com]
Hollywood is never satisied (Score:1)
Last time it was Piracy, now it's websites. How about the fact most people don't want to go to the cinema anymore. Just go straight to Netflix and DVD and turn the land from cinemas into affordable housiing.
I never trust Rotten Tomatoes (Score:3)
So which is which? (Score:2)
Innumeracy, man (Score:1)
... 70% of Baywatch viewers on Rotten Tomatoes said they liked it." Sounds like the proportion of "critics" who liked it is higher than the proportion of the general population who liked it. So what's the problem?
I blame the studios (Score:2)
Sounds like RT tells it like it is and is the litmus test of what general audiences think.
Riiiiiggggghhhhhtttt (Score:2)