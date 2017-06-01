Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Movie Studios Are Blaming Rotten Tomatoes For Killing Movies No One Wants To See

Posted by msmash from the how-they-see-it dept.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch were never going to be critical darlings. Both movies led the domestic box office to its worst Memorial Day weekend showing in nearly 20 years. Quartz adds: In the fallout, are Hollywood producers blaming the writers? The actors? Themselves? (Of course not.) No, they are blaming Rotten Tomatoes. They say the movie-review site, which forces critics to assign either a rotten or fresh tomato to each title when submitting reviews, regardless of the nuances of their critiques, poisoned viewers against the films before they were released. "Insiders close to both films blame Rotten Tomatoes, with Pirates 5 and Baywatch respectively earning 32% and 19% Rotten. The critic aggregation site increasingly is slowing down the potential business of popcorn movies. Pirates 5 and Baywatch aren't built for critics but rather general audiences, and once upon a time these types of films -- a family adventure and a raunchy R-rated comedy -- were critic-proof. Many of those in the industry severely question how Rotten Tomatoes computes the its ratings, and the fact that these scores run on [the movie-ticket buying site] Fandango (which owns RT) is an even bigger problem," Deadline reported. [...] The site has a separate score that measures audience reception, which it displays next to the critic rating. And quite a few smell what The Rock is cooking -- 70% of Baywatch viewers on Rotten Tomatoes said they liked it. But the critic score is what many people look to when deciding whether to spend their hard-earned money at the cinema. Also read: Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Movie.

  • Translation: (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:22PM (#54526747)
    Waaaah, we can't trick people into paying money to see these movies anymore by showing deceiving trailers with all the good parts. Waaaahhh.

    • More or less. Prior to Rotten Tomatoes, our options for determining whether a film was worth seeing in theaters were all hit-and-miss. Most of us relied heavily on the tone and nature of the film's marketing to make those decisions, putting the control predominately in the hands of the studios. Every time they marketed a dud as a stud in order to profit from the gap between when a movie was released and when word of mouth spread about how bad it was, they made it clear that they valued our money more than o

  • It's never their fault, of course (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:23PM (#54526761)

    Never mind that all they're able to do is either come up with sequels or prequels, or movies with brain-dead characters and insipid stories filled with impossible computer-generated action scenes.

    • Re:It's never their fault, of course (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:40PM (#54526963) Homepage
      Let's not forget about impossible physics as part of the plot.

      It's not only sequels and prequels, but poorly conceived remakes of ancient TV shows that were made in some earlier millennium. Or horrible remakes of classic sci fi (The Day The Earth Stood Still). Moves based on books that have no resemblance to the book the movie is supposedly based on.

      Action movies with adolescent dialog.

      New prequels of decades old movies, where the prequel isn't consistent with what it is a prequel to. Or changes the characters in the original movie -- or makes liars out of the heroes.

      Movies stretched into categories they don't belong in, as a form of false advertising. Clue: if it has vampires, warewolves, or magic, it probably isn't Sci Fi.

      The problem is that new movies rarely have anything new. There are a few good ones. But very few.

      I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?) Or a good prequel.

      • Let's not forget about impossible physics as part of the plot.

        ...

        I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?)

        A movie which depends on impossible physics as part of the plot....

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I wouldn't mind a really good remake of a classic movie. (Forbidden Planet anyone?) Or a good prequel.

        JMS was writing one, but the script got leaked, and the entire project was disappeared.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      Never mind that all they're able to do is either come up with sequels or prequels, or movies with brain-dead characters and insipid stories filled with impossible computer-generated action scenes.

      None of that even prevents a movie from being great. There are plenty of great movies based on previous IP, and even great movies with little to no story.

      I strongly disagree with the submitter's comment: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch were never going to be critical darlings." That is bullshit. The first Pirate of the Caribbean movie had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 79%, so obviously a good movie can be made with this subject matter. And 21 Jump Street had a score of 85%, so ob

    • I didn't even look at the rotten tomatoes rating and still wasn't interested in either of those movies because they have already been done to death.

  • Very little fault of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:5, Insightful)

    by parallel_prankster ( 1455313 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:26PM (#54526793)

    While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!

    • Re:Very little fault of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:34PM (#54526891)

      While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!

      I never look at critic's scores, just whether the audience liked it. Critics have a tendency to be windbags...

      • While I agree there are some good movies that have poor Rotten Tomatoes ratings which makes me wonder if I missed a movie because of RT reviews, I would still consider them to be a pretty good indicator of movie quality. The studios are just mad that RT tells me what I need to know about crappy movies before I spend my money on them!

        I never look at critic's scores, just whether the audience liked it. Critics have a tendency to be windbags...

        That's what I used to use IMDB for. The audience ratings are broken down by gender and by age ranges. While I don't strictly go by these ratings, I do factor them into whether I see a movie in the theater, wait for the Blu-ray, or wait until it's on HBO/Netflix. That is, until IMDB killed the movie forums. Now I use RT.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      No, the gripe is a legitimate one. The way RT's scoring works, a mediocre movie that everyone agrees is mediocre will get a very low score, while a really bad movie which appeals to a small number of people will get a better score. A controversial movie will get a score in the middle, and the top end has the same problem as the bottom - scoring is more about agreement between critics than it is about how much the critics like or dislike the film.

      It's not a great system. Does anyone know why Rotten Tomato

      • Thats actually a good point now that I think about it. Generally, I dont go by the overall score at all. I read what most of the critics are saying. That usually tells me almost everything I need to know to either prepare myself for watching the movie or to not go at all.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        It's utter rubbish and ignores the audience ratings. Bad movies have always gotten rubbish ratings from "critics". This is nothing new. I remember how the critics trashed ever original Star Wars movie.

        It's the audience ratings that are more likely to kill a picture.

        This is a good thing. Companies shouldn't be able to make money off of garbage that the customers don't even like.

  • translated: (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    we cant make sub par unfunny comedies and lame predictable dramas any more because people tell other people they suck! Give writers more creative freedom and things may turn around.

    • Re:translated: (Score:5, Interesting)

      by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:44PM (#54527007) Homepage
      They can't give writers more creative freedom. Nor directors.

      The problem is they are locked into a formula. If they're going to spend $500 Million to make a movie, then they have got to guarantee it will be a success and recoup the investment.

      So they can't take risks. Can't be innovative. A movie must follow one of Hollywood's formulas for success. And this is the very thing making movies bad.

      Here's another idea: How about a movie that doesn't cost $500 Million to make? Don't get a-list actors. Could there possibly be very good but unknown actors? Don't make the movie effects heavy. Do have a good story -- oh but that would require giving more creative freedom, which brings us back to the start.

  • Sobs (Score:5, Funny)

    by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:29PM (#54526837) Journal

    Boo hoo, I can't compete in the market place with a terrible product by taking advantage of the customers inferior access to information about it.

    Damn internet. Its so unfair

  • Rotten Tomatoes is owned by Fandango (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    which is owned by Universal (?) which is owned by Comcast

    The reviews there, if anything, are faked to make movies look better than they are.

    I think most people are like me and just don't give a fuck about milquetoast horseshit designed for chinese audiences. You bet on the wong horse.

  • I didn't go, but not because of Rotten Tomatoes (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Quirkz ( 1206400 ) <ross.quirkz@com> on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:32PM (#54526869) Homepage

    I looked up movie times on Google. It had a sidebar with a metacritic score that seemed low. I followed that and saw actual reviews, which were also (in the aggregate) pretty bad. Are all of those equally at fault?

    This is for Pirates 5, by the way. Part of the reason I looked is because Pirates 4 was already really disappointing compared to the first three, and Depp has been in a death spiral for years. That and the appearance of yet more dead/undead pirates (how many different ways is that even possible) in the previews had me seriously worried. If all of that hadn't already been hanging over the movie, I wouldn't have bothered to second-guess my impulse to just go down and watch it.

    I'll still see it, by the way, just put it off until it's on Redbox.

  • Make something worth watching (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RotateLeftByte ( 797477 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:33PM (#54526875)

    and the problem will go away.

    Simple really but Hollywood would rather make endless sequels and prequels.
    Is it little wonder that I gave up on going to watch them years ago, there really was very little worth watching that wasn't full of bangs, explosions and car chases OR a stupid plotless romcom.
    Where are films like "North by Northwest" these days?

  • Its the symptom, stupid (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Metareview sites such as Rotten Tomatoes have become so successful and influential because they've proven to be a reliable means for many people to avoid seeing shitty movies. Their methodology is of course imperfect and many movies fall through the cracks, but nonetheless I think Rotten Tomatoes wouldn't be successful if there wasn't a demand for it, and the reason that demand exists is that consumers are tired of the blatant abuses of movie producers phoning it in for easy cash outs and audiences carrying

    • I'll rent a shitty movie, or worse, wait to see it on TV, which makes it shittier by slicing and dicing to fit with the commercials and the 3 hour time slot. And most of the time, it is not worth it even then.

      Great movies don't always stand the test of time, good movies usually do, and rarely do bad movies last forever. Most movies are forgettable. And people have figured that out. It isn't worth $50 date night for a bad movie, bad popcorn and flat soda.

  • Distributers should stop distributing crap movies. God, stop focusing on special effects and tits and focus on story. It's not hard. Here's a shitty story but hilarious movie: Dumb and Dumber No one thinks it is an Oscar contender but you know what, it's 66% on rotten tomatoes. And you know what. If it were not funny it would probably be 10%. What movie at my local theater has me most excited? They play classic movies on weekends and I might go see The Holy Grail. Why? it's funny. Stop giving us S
    • Hollywood still makes plenty of good movies. Out of the top 100 movies on RottenTomatoes, 22 are from the current decade (since 2010).

      https://www.rottentomatoes.com... [rottentomatoes.com]

      IMO, this in particular has had a high percentage of quality movies: Get Out, Hidden Figures, Colossal, Lost City of Z, Logan. Even Wonder Woman has received good reviews.

  • It takes a wonder woman... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:37PM (#54526931) Homepage

    Wonder Woman has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What studio is going to complain about that?

    http://www.thewrap.com/wonder-woman-has-a-higher-rotten-tomatoes-score-than-any-other-dc-or-marvel-movie-so-far/ [thewrap.com]

  • There is some merit here (Score:4, Insightful)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:39PM (#54526959)
    Review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic are incredibly useful... yet also promote groupthink and over simplify the value of a film. I've really enjoyed some films that most critics panned, and I've really disliked films that most critics adored. By distilling the value of a film down to a fresh/rotten percentage (much like Siskel and Ebert's thumbs up or down system of yore) it encourages people to stop there and not read the reviews to find out what does or doesn't appeal to the reviewers.

    Now, applying this logic to the apparent failure of yet another 'Pirates' movie seems like a major stretch. As for Baywatch, I don't know.

    • Indeed. I think scores like Rotten Tomatoes provides are useful; however, it's not the whole story. I wouldn't see/not see a film based purely upon it's ratings. I've like films Rotten Tomatoes called rotten, and hated films it loved.

      We're all individuals and none of us will always like what the mainstream always like.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Altrag ( 195300 )

      Which is exactly the point. Not everyone is, or wants to be, a movie buff. A lot of people just go "what's in the theater today?", knock out anything they've already seen and look for a quick ranking of the stuff that's left. They don't want to spend 3 hours scanning through every pissant's comment (or even real critic comments) to decide whether or not they should watch a 90 minute movie.

  • Of course they are... (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:40PM (#54526961)
    They gotta blame somebody. Not that I always agree with rotten tomatoes, but 80% of the time I do. and if not Rotten Tomatoes, I look in local magazines ("Now" magazine is a popular free website/publication). Also Rotten Tomatoes is a metasite compiling results of other reviews so, the movie producers can blame movie reviewers in general. Of course that is the review's JOB. It feels little like Trump blaming the media for making him look bad with "fake news". (A lot of is is actually true..)

  • One small problem (Score:4, Informative)

    by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:41PM (#54526981)
    I'm entirely unsympathetic to movie studios' distress over the idea that consumers are using the tools available to make informed choices. However if Rotten Tomatoes is able to sink movies with bad reviews why are Michael Bay's Transformers movies still a thing that exists?

  • Tastes change (Score:3)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:43PM (#54526997) Homepage

    and if you don't change with them then maybe you're the one wrong. This has Skinner meme written all over it.

  • Here's what you can do Hollywood. Start treating your high budgets for what they are when done correctly. Start making moving pictures .... ART! You know what, people will appreciate a well shot film with a good story whether it be a comedy, horror or drama movie. When you focus on the business risks and all that other crap you forget that you are artists. What you have become are dollar whores. I have very little respect for Hollywood in general and mostly respect movies that are shot with Art in min

  • Fixed that for you (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Movie goers Are Blaming Rotten Studios For Making Movies No One Wants To See

  • I can imagine a scenario where Hollywood starts making lots of really good quality films, and half the reviews on rotten tomatoes are still bad because of higher expectations caused by all the great new films and relative grading (i.e. on a curve).

    I can also imagine in this situation that people will be willing to go see more movies, because they find that they thoroughly enjoy even the movies that got mediocre scores on rotten tomatoes.

    How about that Hollywood? Make better movies. I get that the public d

  • Same as last one (Score:3)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:54PM (#54527135) Homepage Journal

    32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

    The previous Pirates movie also got 32% and grossed over a billion dollars.

    http://screenrant.com/worst-re... [screenrant.com]

  • Hollywood is never satisied (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Last time it was Piracy, now it's websites. How about the fact most people don't want to go to the cinema anymore. Just go straight to Netflix and DVD and turn the land from cinemas into affordable housiing.

  • I never trust Rotten Tomatoes (Score:3)

    by liquid_schwartz ( 530085 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:57PM (#54527171)
    Ever since I wasted a couple hours of my life watching Manchester By The Sea. That movie was terrible and I was hoping the whole time that the ending would redeem it and make it worthwhile based on the super high rating that it had on Rotten Tomatoes. Instead it had the weakest ending I think I've ever seen.
  • I never really though of the Pirates franchise as "raunchy R-rated comedy", but surely a movie based on a prime-time TV show wouldn't fit that definition either, right? (And that couldn't possibly have anything to do with poor box office.)
  • It's a plague, but it's also a choice. "... Pirates 5 and Baywatch respectively earning 32% and 19% Rotten." Assuming there are two possible ratings, this implies that 100% - 19% = 81% gave Baywatch a Fresh rating.

    " ... 70% of Baywatch viewers on Rotten Tomatoes said they liked it." Sounds like the proportion of "critics" who liked it is higher than the proportion of the general population who liked it. So what's the problem?

  • Remakes/Reboots are getting old. There are volumes of great tomes from acclaimed authors ripe for the big screen. Yet studios think some raunchy 90's tv remake into a movie is somehow worthy of movie goers? And maybe, just maybe Disney just found out how far it can take the whole pirate movie franchise.

    Sounds like RT tells it like it is and is the litmus test of what general audiences think.
  • Yup, definitely time for Hollywood (or Bollywood or wherever they are making their trash nowadays) to do a remake of Tequila Sunrise (just joking). . . .

