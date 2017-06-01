Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Government Politics Science

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord (reuters.com) 234

Posted by msmash from the done-deal dept.
It's official. President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. Trump said the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people. In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States," the president said. "We are getting out. But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great. Trump said that the United States will immediately "cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord" and what he said were "draconian financial" and other burdens imposed on the country by the accord.

This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." (Update: Elon Musk is staying true to his words. Following the announcement, Musk tweeted, "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.)

Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.

Update: Former president Barack Obama said the U.S. "joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord More | Reply

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

Comments Filter:

  • Wong (Score:3, Informative)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:09PM (#54527893)

    The agreement dozen cost a single cent. It's only an agreement of good will, with no consequence for polluting countries.

    • In this case, though, it'd be reasonable to actually make it cost them. Pollution does cause significant monetary expenses, so what about imposing an import duty on every country that doesn't at least try to fix the problem? It also causes a massive number of deaths worldwide -- estimates wary wildly as it's hard to define how directly a death must be related to be blamed on pollution, but by a rough calculation I get around one death per coal plant per two days. It's a gross oversimplification (no accou

    • Especially since one of the most polluting group of people just decided to opt themselves out.

      In the mean time China is displaying more goodwill to the world than you country is.

      • It's hardly good will. China sees the US retreating into populist stupidity, and sees its chance to reach for the brass ring of major power status. Russia, no matter how much Putin puffs his chest, is a power in a long decline, and now the US, under possibly the stupidest man to ever inhabit the White House, abandons leadership. China and the EU both now have a path to basically running the world.

      • Yep, Trump just put China first with this one.

  • Joy.... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:11PM (#54527911) Homepage

    We get to join Nicaragua and Syria in not being part of the Paris Climate Accord. And Nicaragua didn't sign it because they think it doesn't go far enough.

  • Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MAXOMENOS ( 9802 ) <<moc.liamg> <ta> <iamoxam>> on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:11PM (#54527921) Homepage
    Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?

    • Re:Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ranton ( 36917 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:28PM (#54528113)

      Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?

      It is impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good. All but two nations signed this agreement, with one rejecting it because it didn't go far enough (Nicaragua) and one not even being invited to the table because of its government's legitimacy problems (Syria). The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.

      It now becomes harder to get countries to work with us on just about anything if we aren't even willing to be part of a goodwill gesture that had no real consequences to us if we stayed in it. It shows the world grown ups are not in control of the executive branch.

      • Re:Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @04:20PM (#54528681)

        The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.

        Some people keep saying that this agreement doesn't cost anything because it doesn't require anything, but then complain because we are no longer a signatory to an agreement that doesn't require anything and can thus not accomplish anything.

        And you are quick to assign motives that weren't actually expressed. "Didn't find the problem important enough" is your opinion. It could also be that "this agreement does nothing to accomplish the alleged goal but will cost money complying with, even if it is just 'good will' compliance." It takes an adult to look at an agreement critically and avoid the emotionalism and politics behind it, and decide that the result of agreeing isn't worth the costs. You use "warm fuzzy feelings" to get children to do things you want them to, but once they grow up you expect them to be more discerning.

        This treaty is "warm fuzzy feelings" with nothing behind it. Everyone seems to admit that, even those who argue we should stay in it. The result of agreeing" is not "clean air for all and falling global temperatures", the "result of agreeing" is purely political and emotional baggage. The "result of agreeing" is handing a bludgeon to third world countries to use to browbeat the US when the US doesn't give them money to help them meet their goals. It won't be missing a required payment, it will be the court of world opinion (kinda like today) where the opinion that "the US should be paying other countries because yada yada and they agreed to it in Paris" will become the endless refrain.

        It now becomes harder to get countries to work with us on just about anything if we aren't even willing to be part of a goodwill gesture that had no real consequences to us if we stayed in it.

        Agreements have to have some benefits to all the parties involved. If other countries don't feel like working with the US when it will benefit them, that's called "cutting off one's nose to spite one's face". It is always their choice to do that. And if an agreement brings them no benefit, I would never expect them to agree to it. But the US is expected to do so because "warm fuzzy feelings".

        Or perhaps it is a lesson to other leaders of state that assumed that the US President had unilateral power to commit the US to treaties, despite the US Constitution being available to all online for their review of the actual requirements. It is lunacy to believe that any non-binding agreement with one political winner will survive a sea change in the political landscape, whether it is Angela Merkel believing it or 'ranton'. And it would be just as lunatic for Trump to believe that any non-binding promises that Angela Merkel makes on behalf of Germany would survive her replacement, especially if she is replaced by a political opposite.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ranton ( 36917 )

          If your argument is Trump is the only leader wise enough to see that the agreement's problems are worse than its benefits, then there is no reason to discourse with you. If this was a case of only 60% of world leaders being part of the agreement then you would have at least some argument. But there is no sanity in a man who thinks Trump's opinions about this agreement are far more insightful than every other executive leader in the world.

    • Re:Does this matter? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by iMadeGhostzilla ( 1851560 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:49PM (#54528335)

      Agreed. Paris is a top down thing. Letting companies develop green energy sources and consumers adopt them is a bottom up. Top down rarely works unless there is a consensus in society, which for climate change there isn't. That said I'd like that the government stimulates research in green energy sources.

    • I agree with this. The invisible hand, which is popular with the current mindset in the Executive/Judicial/Legislative branches, is definitely giving a middle finger to fossil fuels and nuclear:

      1: Solar, the cat is out of the bag. It is becoming more economical to have, rather than not. Especially with Tesla's roof and TeslaWall offerings.
      2: Even with the EPA hamstrung, people don't like lignite coal plants, and will protest them.
      3: The era of the SUV is behind us here in the US. Yes, you see the occ

    • We've been cutting CO2, anyway, since we're getting more electricity from natural gas.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      We are on track to cut CO2 due to the availability of cheap solar and wind power.
      What Trump has done will just push the US towards irrelevancy. China and Europe are taking over leadership of the world. The US is declining in power and influence. Even Russia will benefit.

  • Blue Consortium (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:13PM (#54527935) Journal

    Blue states should get together and promise internationally to try to keep the spirit of the agreement alive in their respective states. While it may not be constitutional to make formal agreements, at least token pledges can be given.

    Time to leave the troglodytes in the dust; they will drag us backward if we let them set the agenda. And they are an embarrassment to the USA.

    • Re:Blue Consortium (Score:5, Interesting)

      by MAXOMENOS ( 9802 ) <<moc.liamg> <ta> <iamoxam>> on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:18PM (#54527987) Homepage
      I've heard rumblings about states like California and New York entering a multi-state compact towards meeting the Paris climate goals. IANAL but AFAIK this sort of agreement is perfectly constitutional.

      • IANAL

        hey, you don't need to be. The US Constitution is 8th Grade material, and is meant to be understand all (part of that "consent of the governed" thing). It's a minimal requirement for a complete public education.

        but AFAIK this sort of agreement is perfectly constitutional.

        Sure, Interstate Compacts are perfectly constitutional, Article I Section 10. Congress just needs to approve them. The Port Authority of NY & NJ is one that many readers may be familiar with. There is an effort to have a grou

      • Yes, it's called federalism. A concept that liberals have been trying to muscle out of existence for a long time now. This is hilarious.

  • Maybe not such bad news (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:14PM (#54527943)

    There's some analysis suggesting that the US being out of any agreements like this will allow the other 194 countries that "believe" in science to be more aggressive on emission targets, and that on net might be a positive result. The US could then get its act together if and when we stop electing Republican idiots, which could happen as early as 2020.

    God, to think DT makes GWB look intelligent and wise....

    • The risk here is that the China-EU-lead bloc will start pushing for international trade rules that require emissions controls for favorable access to their markets. The EU and China are only doing this partially out of some sort of grand global altruism, they're also doing it because the US walking away from climate commitments is creating a power vacuum which they intend to occupy. This is the 21st century version of Rome pulling out of Britain.

  • The next President can just opt right back in, and the US has given every other country on Earth a head start on renewable energy tech.

    Really, the only downside is increased CO2 emissions hastening the effects of global warming. Oh and I guess job losses and your country being a laughing stock, if you're an American.

    • The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.

      If for no other reason than Musk...

      • So you think a giant wealthy country's reduced demand for renewable energy tech will have no negative effect on their own renewable energy industry? Will Elon personally buy all the solar roofs and electric cars needed to make up the shortfall?

        • Do you really think that the Paris climate deal was the major reason that American consumers decided to install rooftop solar or buy electric or hybrid vehicles?

          • By itself, no, but it's the first link in a chain of government incentives that ends with subsidies for renewable energy and EVs, and those absolutely do make a difference in people's purchases. Tesla sales aren't going to eat dirt tomorrow, but the effects will eventually hit the consumer, and they will be long-lasting. There will be as much lag as fixing this as there is in breaking it.

      • The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.

        Bingo. Watch Tesla put up a few tens of millions of solar roofs and technological innovation will accomplish that which government treaties could never hope to.

    • Not if the agreement collapses because the country with the biggest CO2 footprint just opted out.

      In the time I've been on this planet, the US has gone from being the most revered and respected, albeit with justified criticism, to one of the most feared, to one of the most irrelevant. That last part took a little over a hundred days. How did we get here? And no, the answer isn't "emails".

  • Trump ran on this position.. I'm not surprised he's doing this... Like him or not, you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by CannonballHead ( 842625 )

      you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...

      Not ... particularly. I voted for neither Trump nor Clinton. But I would hardly call Trump one who "does what he promises." Or even "tries."

      How many times did he say he was going to drain the swamp, again?

      Then again, he promises so much that I suppose almost anything he does is "trying" to fulfill a promise. :)

    • It is a good time to recall Trump's "100 days contract with the American People" [googleusercontent.com]. Tip: it didn't really went well.

  • You get what you vote for (Score:3, Interesting)

    by allcoolnameswheretak ( 1102727 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:18PM (#54527993)

    Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now! Management level and the politicians sucking up to them can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers to be safe in while the rest of the world goes to shit!

    Kind regards,
    the GOP, represented by the Donald who just Trumped your ass.

    • can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers

      what, no blackjack? ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity!

      While I think withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord is a very bad idea, the above is a hysterical over-reaction. I am of two views about this - if direst models hold true and no technical solution exists, with or without Paris Climate Accord we are fucked by a runaway greenhouse effect. If technical solution exists, such as atmospheric filtering and pumping it into underground vaults then lack of Paris Climate Accord support will only make it more expensive in the future. Considering future is about 50 year

    • Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now!

      The ironic thing is that mid-term (not even long-term) this hurts us financially. The more climate changes the more we need to spend preventing coastal erosion. The more we need to spend upgrading our sewage and storm drainage. The more we need to spend recovering from weather related disasters and extreme weather events.

      Where is all this money going to come from? Probably future taxes, on both citizens and businesses.

      Also, more farmers will hurt as their traditional crops no longer grow in their area a

    • In what way is the Paris accord scientific, exactly? Were you aware that the changes proposed in the actual agreement bring us nowhere near the 2C goal? In fact, implementing all of the changes in the agreement leads to a ~0.05C cooling by 2100 compared to business as usual using the IPCC models (95% of which over-predict warming as observed to present date). Source:http://www.lomborg.com/press-release-research-reveals-negligible-impact-of-paris-climate-promises The rest of the 2C goal assumes as of yet uns
  • Must be a slow news day with no important going on.

  • The bill is in the mail (Score:5, Interesting)

    by heretic108 ( 454817 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:20PM (#54528013)
    Every country that remains a signatory under the Paris Accord, and upholds its respective commitments, has the right to impose unilateral tariffs on the USA to cover the economic and social impacts resulting from the USA's impacts on the climate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Every country that remains a signatory under the Paris Accord, and upholds its respective commitments, has the right to impose unilateral tariffs on the USA to cover the economic and social impacts resulting from the USA's impacts on the climate.

      Every country can impose tariffs for any reason they like, I really doubt any treaty they've withdrawn from prevents the US from returning the favor. If there are, Trump can always withdraw from those too. And if he really wants to mess with the international community he can declare them null and void on the spot. The US is a sovereign nation, the worst anyone can do is pass a UN resolution but they can't even rattle a two bit dictator in North Korea. If the US really wants out, it's out. And as I understa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      The US runs an epic trade deficit with most of the planet. If you think Asia and Europe is going to start a trade war with it's biggest customer you're delusional.

  • The countries that are doing something about climate change should implement trade sanctions against the USA.

  • Path of least resistance (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:24PM (#54528053)

    Trump Will Announce US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

    I'm not surprised, It's the one big thing he can do quickly to fulfil a campaign promise and stick it to the 'libruls' where he does not have to deal with congress, the constitution or the judicial system. He can just pull out of the Paris Accord and declare a glorious victory, temporary balm for a bruised ego. Meanwhile China stands by on the sidelines with plans for a $900 billion fund to invest in overseas energy and infrastructure projects and watches approvingly as the US shoots it self in the foot by abandoning any leading role it may have in the development of clean energy tech. Same for Germany which is in the middle of doing the exact opposite of what Trump plans to do and will along with China probably be a world leader in renewable energy tech if by the time Trump is done takign a machete to the US clean energy tech sector. So, folks! It's amateur hour at the White House for the 132nd day in a row!

  • Well, when your competition includes James Buchanan, you need to do something to distinguish yourself. #shootthemoon.

  • Not a big deal (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:26PM (#54528081)
    Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway. This is what American has turned into: our politics are so partisan that pretty much the first thing a new party administration does when they take office is to overrule or counteract policies of the previous administration (except of course for policies that erode away our rights in the name of "national security"). America is running around in circles (and wasting trillions of dollars in the process) while the rest of the world passes us by. And the sad thing is a lot of Americans are cheering as it happens.

    • the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway

      Have you heard of the first mover advantage? Trump is complaining about the trade balance to Germany. Well by sticking your heads in the sand for another 3 years (no one would vote for him again right?) you get to sign onto the agreement and instead of exporting your knowledge and R&D you can start importing technology from others.

      This "anyway" stance is only looking at the cost rather than the economic benefit. The world is moving in this direction and a lot of other countries are subsidising an indust

    • Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway. This is what American has turned into: our politics are so partisan that pretty much the first thing a new party administration does when they take office is to overrule or counteract policies of the previous administration (except of course for policies that erode away our rights in the name of "national security"). America is running around in circles (and wasting trillions of dollars in the process) while the rest of the world passes us by. And the sad thing is a lot of Americans are cheering as it happens.

      I feel roughly the same way. I am of the opinion that we should withdraw from all of these idiotic inconsequential agreements, but should continue to strive to eliminate the environmental damage we're causing. I think NASA climate programs should be defunded... In favor of funding NOAA appropriately. Etc, Etc... As someone that voted for Johnson, Trump is doing exactly half of what I wanted, and it makes me look bad because I 'coincidentally' agree with ~50% of his actions (Gut the EPA, Gut the FDA, Fi

    • Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway.

      Right. Meanwhile, here's what Democrats actually DO:

      http://freebeacon.com/politics... [freebeacon.com]

      Here's the entire email exchange between Hillary and Huma Abedin when going to former First Lady Betty Ford's funeral:

      "Looks like plane won't be an issue," Abedin wrote. "Also, looks like Michelle Obama also going."

      "Is it ok [sic] that we and Mrs. O take two separate planes?" Clinton asked.

      "I think it's ok [sic]. But let me see what kind of plane she's taking," Abedin responded.

      "I would rather have our own of course," Clin

  • I love how often we see "something will be announced soon!" announcements these days. I mean I guess it gives people who are powerful enough to get a quick line to POTUS a last-second chance to change his mind but in the vast majority of cases where that doesn't happen, it just seems kind of redundant and weird. At least to me.

  • Trump desperately needs to hand the nationalists that put him in the White House a victory. Any victory. This is it.

  • If the Republican Congress is going to let this happen, they need to be fired.

  • Dang... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:46PM (#54528295)
    Trump just got Democrats and (some) Republicans to agree about an issue to do with environmentalism: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/... [huffingtonpost.com] It must be freezing in hell.

  • Sounds familiar (Score:4, Funny)

    by purple_cobra ( 848685 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:48PM (#54528329)
    It's not the first time an unwelcome trump has polluted the air.

  • What are you going to do about it?

    Between the extensive gerrymandering, the corporate ownership of both the "Democrats" and "Republicans" and the general bias against third parties, there's really no way that the average American citizen has any voice in the Federal government.

    Until and unless We The People take matters into our own hands, I see no real reason for us to even discuss the actions of the nation's "leaders".

    Once more, I refer you to my signature.

  • Real leadership, when they sign a letter, put teeth behind the signatures. I don't see Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel, and others willing to relocate their headquarters and principle offices from the United States to other countries. I recall a little thing called the American Revolution where leaders of the time didn't agree with the provisional govenment decision and had the stones to back it up.

  • He should have read the contract, withdrawal will only be effective 4 years after notification.
    At that time he will be either in a dementia home for billionaires or in jail.

  • I'd been thinking, like so many others, that Trump was in Vladamir Putins' pocket, either directly or indirectly, but now I'm starting to think that maybe that was misdirection; Trump might in fact be in Chinas' pocket. "How?", you say? Because I'd already been reading that some countries have started looking to China for leadership on environmental concerns, since it was becoming obvious that the current U.S. Administration wasn't going to be doing that anymore, and in fact would be turning back the clock
  • Hopefully, instead, we will implement a tax on ALL CONSUMED GOODS/SERVICES based on what state/nations the worst CO2 comes from. All that needs to happen is that we need OCO3 to have precise (not necessarily accurate; just precise is what is needed) measurements between states/nations, along with normalizing based on emissions / $ GDP. With this, America raises the tax on the emissions/$GDP. This will force all nations to drop their emission over time, or lose their export market. In addition, it will ben

Slashdot Top Deals

If this is timesharing, give me my share right now.

Close