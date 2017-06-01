Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord (reuters.com) 234
It's official. President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. Trump said the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people. In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States," the president said. "We are getting out. But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great. Trump said that the United States will immediately "cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord" and what he said were "draconian financial" and other burdens imposed on the country by the accord.
This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." (Update: Elon Musk is staying true to his words. Following the announcement, Musk tweeted, "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.)
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.
Update: Former president Barack Obama said the U.S. "joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."
This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." (Update: Elon Musk is staying true to his words. Following the announcement, Musk tweeted, "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.)
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.
Update: Former president Barack Obama said the U.S. "joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."
Wong (Score:3, Informative)
The agreement dozen cost a single cent. It's only an agreement of good will, with no consequence for polluting countries.
Re: (Score:3)
In this case, though, it'd be reasonable to actually make it cost them. Pollution does cause significant monetary expenses, so what about imposing an import duty on every country that doesn't at least try to fix the problem? It also causes a massive number of deaths worldwide -- estimates wary wildly as it's hard to define how directly a death must be related to be blamed on pollution, but by a rough calculation I get around one death per coal plant per two days. It's a gross oversimplification (no accou
Re: (Score:2)
Especially since one of the most polluting group of people just decided to opt themselves out.
In the mean time China is displaying more goodwill to the world than you country is.
Re: (Score:2)
It's hardly good will. China sees the US retreating into populist stupidity, and sees its chance to reach for the brass ring of major power status. Russia, no matter how much Putin puffs his chest, is a power in a long decline, and now the US, under possibly the stupidest man to ever inhabit the White House, abandons leadership. China and the EU both now have a path to basically running the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, Trump just put China first with this one.
Joy.... (Score:3, Interesting)
We get to join Nicaragua and Syria in not being part of the Paris Climate Accord. And Nicaragua didn't sign it because they think it doesn't go far enough.
Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?
It is impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good. All but two nations signed this agreement, with one rejecting it because it didn't go far enough (Nicaragua) and one not even being invited to the table because of its government's legitimacy problems (Syria). The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.
It now becomes harder to get countries to work with us on just about anything if we aren't even willing to be part of a goodwill gesture that had no real consequences to us if we stayed in it. It shows the world grown ups are not in control of the executive branch.
Re:Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.
Some people keep saying that this agreement doesn't cost anything because it doesn't require anything, but then complain because we are no longer a signatory to an agreement that doesn't require anything and can thus not accomplish anything.
And you are quick to assign motives that weren't actually expressed. "Didn't find the problem important enough" is your opinion. It could also be that "this agreement does nothing to accomplish the alleged goal but will cost money complying with, even if it is just 'good will' compliance." It takes an adult to look at an agreement critically and avoid the emotionalism and politics behind it, and decide that the result of agreeing isn't worth the costs. You use "warm fuzzy feelings" to get children to do things you want them to, but once they grow up you expect them to be more discerning.
This treaty is "warm fuzzy feelings" with nothing behind it. Everyone seems to admit that, even those who argue we should stay in it. The result of agreeing" is not "clean air for all and falling global temperatures", the "result of agreeing" is purely political and emotional baggage. The "result of agreeing" is handing a bludgeon to third world countries to use to browbeat the US when the US doesn't give them money to help them meet their goals. It won't be missing a required payment, it will be the court of world opinion (kinda like today) where the opinion that "the US should be paying other countries because yada yada and they agreed to it in Paris" will become the endless refrain.
It now becomes harder to get countries to work with us on just about anything if we aren't even willing to be part of a goodwill gesture that had no real consequences to us if we stayed in it.
Agreements have to have some benefits to all the parties involved. If other countries don't feel like working with the US when it will benefit them, that's called "cutting off one's nose to spite one's face". It is always their choice to do that. And if an agreement brings them no benefit, I would never expect them to agree to it. But the US is expected to do so because "warm fuzzy feelings".
Or perhaps it is a lesson to other leaders of state that assumed that the US President had unilateral power to commit the US to treaties, despite the US Constitution being available to all online for their review of the actual requirements. It is lunacy to believe that any non-binding agreement with one political winner will survive a sea change in the political landscape, whether it is Angela Merkel believing it or 'ranton'. And it would be just as lunatic for Trump to believe that any non-binding promises that Angela Merkel makes on behalf of Germany would survive her replacement, especially if she is replaced by a political opposite.
Re: (Score:2)
If your argument is Trump is the only leader wise enough to see that the agreement's problems are worse than its benefits, then there is no reason to discourse with you. If this was a case of only 60% of world leaders being part of the agreement then you would have at least some argument. But there is no sanity in a man who thinks Trump's opinions about this agreement are far more insightful than every other executive leader in the world.
Re: (Score:3)
Fuck globalism. This is just another reclamation of American sovereignty.
You can spout off about globalist vs nationalist policies all you want, but even the hermit nation of North Korea understood this issue was important enough to show solidarity with the rest of the world on. When Kim Jong-un can work with other nations better than your President, that is a problem.
Re:Does this matter? (Score:4, Interesting)
Agreed. Paris is a top down thing. Letting companies develop green energy sources and consumers adopt them is a bottom up. Top down rarely works unless there is a consensus in society, which for climate change there isn't. That said I'd like that the government stimulates research in green energy sources.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with this. The invisible hand, which is popular with the current mindset in the Executive/Judicial/Legislative branches, is definitely giving a middle finger to fossil fuels and nuclear:
1: Solar, the cat is out of the bag. It is becoming more economical to have, rather than not. Especially with Tesla's roof and TeslaWall offerings.
2: Even with the EPA hamstrung, people don't like lignite coal plants, and will protest them.
3: The era of the SUV is behind us here in the US. Yes, you see the occ
Re: (Score:2)
We've been cutting CO2, anyway, since we're getting more electricity from natural gas.
Re: (Score:2)
We are on track to cut CO2 due to the availability of cheap solar and wind power.
What Trump has done will just push the US towards irrelevancy. China and Europe are taking over leadership of the world. The US is declining in power and influence. Even Russia will benefit.
Re: Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think that market economics are enough to stop global warming. It requires a political component, which the Paris Climate Accord was a small but important part of. It also will require sequestration efforts in addition to CO2-neutral energy production. I can't see us avoiding an unpleasant future unless we enact some kind of CO2 tax to fund renewables and sequestration initiatives, etc. CO2 emissions are a cost that are realized globally but not privately, so market economics alone will not correctly optimize that industry. Pulling out of the Paris Accord really gives the wrong message. It's not that the Paris Accord alone solves much of anything by itself, but it adds political momentum in the right direction.
A lot of history can be told with the narrative that our ancestors went through hell, fought and died, to give future generations a better life. Maybe that's a romanticized view of the past, but regardless it reflects an ideology that's the exact opposite of what we are doing today.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think that market economics are enough to stop global warming. It requires a political component...
I think it requires a technical component. Man's greatest achievements have been enabled by science and technology, not politics.
Blue Consortium (Score:5, Insightful)
Blue states should get together and promise internationally to try to keep the spirit of the agreement alive in their respective states. While it may not be constitutional to make formal agreements, at least token pledges can be given.
Time to leave the troglodytes in the dust; they will drag us backward if we let them set the agenda. And they are an embarrassment to the USA.
Re:Blue Consortium (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
IANAL
hey, you don't need to be. The US Constitution is 8th Grade material, and is meant to be understand all (part of that "consent of the governed" thing). It's a minimal requirement for a complete public education.
but AFAIK this sort of agreement is perfectly constitutional.
Sure, Interstate Compacts are perfectly constitutional, Article I Section 10. Congress just needs to approve them. The Port Authority of NY & NJ is one that many readers may be familiar with. There is an effort to have a grou
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it's called federalism. A concept that liberals have been trying to muscle out of existence for a long time now. This is hilarious.
Re: (Score:2)
And they will, largely because the next phase after Paris is for the climate bloc to begin disincentivizing emissions-heavy industries, which means US manufacturers may find export markets becoming a lot more expensive. A lot of states rely pretty damned heavily on exports, and they'll have little choice but to join a compact that guarantees low emissions as a qualifier for products they ship abroad.
This is the real irony. The halfwit at the top of the heap who keeps talking about how the US needs a better
Maybe not such bad news (Score:3, Insightful)
There's some analysis suggesting that the US being out of any agreements like this will allow the other 194 countries that "believe" in science to be more aggressive on emission targets, and that on net might be a positive result. The US could then get its act together if and when we stop electing Republican idiots, which could happen as early as 2020.
God, to think DT makes GWB look intelligent and wise....
Re: (Score:2)
The risk here is that the China-EU-lead bloc will start pushing for international trade rules that require emissions controls for favorable access to their markets. The EU and China are only doing this partially out of some sort of grand global altruism, they're also doing it because the US walking away from climate commitments is creating a power vacuum which they intend to occupy. This is the 21st century version of Rome pulling out of Britain.
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
The next President can just opt right back in, and the US has given every other country on Earth a head start on renewable energy tech.
Really, the only downside is increased CO2 emissions hastening the effects of global warming. Oh and I guess job losses and your country being a laughing stock, if you're an American.
The U.S. is still leading in renewable energy tech (Score:2)
The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.
If for no other reason than Musk...
Re: (Score:2)
So you think a giant wealthy country's reduced demand for renewable energy tech will have no negative effect on their own renewable energy industry? Will Elon personally buy all the solar roofs and electric cars needed to make up the shortfall?
Re: (Score:3)
Do you really think that the Paris climate deal was the major reason that American consumers decided to install rooftop solar or buy electric or hybrid vehicles?
Re: (Score:2)
By itself, no, but it's the first link in a chain of government incentives that ends with subsidies for renewable energy and EVs, and those absolutely do make a difference in people's purchases. Tesla sales aren't going to eat dirt tomorrow, but the effects will eventually hit the consumer, and they will be long-lasting. There will be as much lag as fixing this as there is in breaking it.
Re: (Score:2)
The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.
Bingo. Watch Tesla put up a few tens of millions of solar roofs and technological innovation will accomplish that which government treaties could never hope to.
Re: (Score:2)
Not if the agreement collapses because the country with the biggest CO2 footprint just opted out.
In the time I've been on this planet, the US has gone from being the most revered and respected, albeit with justified criticism, to one of the most feared, to one of the most irrelevant. That last part took a little over a hundred days. How did we get here? And no, the answer isn't "emails".
Re: (Score:3)
Millions? That's at least 2500% growth in coal jobs! [youtube.com] Don't you think that's a bit optimistic?
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe Poe effect. It's damn near impossible to tell anymore.
I'm not suprised... (Score:2)
Trump ran on this position.. I'm not surprised he's doing this... Like him or not, you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
Not
... particularly. I voted for neither Trump nor Clinton. But I would hardly call Trump one who "does what he promises." Or even "tries."
How many times did he say he was going to drain the swamp, again?
Then again, he promises so much that I suppose almost anything he does is "trying" to fulfill a promise.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like hiring Goldman Sachs alumni as economic advisors, into the Treasury department, and into the SEC?
Yep. Let's let the wolves watch the sheep....
Re: (Score:2)
What does changing lobbying rules for executive branch employees have to do with individual cabinet appointees?
What do you think "Drain the Swamp," as a campaign pledge, referred to? I mean specifically?
Re: (Score:2)
Again, "draining the swamp" means "changing the lobbying rules." It has nothing to do with appointments.
Trump supporters are perfectly happy with the draining of the swamp, because they understood what "drain the swamp" means (changing the lobbying rules). When you pretend "drain the swamp" means "appoint people who meet my political criteria" you're not saying anything persuasive to Trump supporters. You're just confirming their preconception that you have no idea what you're talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
It is a good time to recall Trump's "100 days contract with the American People" [googleusercontent.com]. Tip: it didn't really went well.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't have to bill them, just keep their foreign aid until it's paid for.
Re: (Score:2)
Foreign aid from US to Mexico per year: $320M
Estimated cost of Trump's useless monument to xenophobia in the desert: $12B~$67B
Estimated increase in wall maintenance costs: $150m/yr
Time foreign aid needs to be withheld: 70~394yrs
What are the odds it would be 70 years before some future President demolishes the wall as a symbolic goodwill gesture?
You get what you vote for (Score:3, Interesting)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now! Management level and the politicians sucking up to them can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers to be safe in while the rest of the world goes to shit!
Kind regards,
the GOP, represented by the Donald who just Trumped your ass.
Re: (Score:2)
can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers
what, no blackjack?
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity!
While I think withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord is a very bad idea, the above is a hysterical over-reaction. I am of two views about this - if direst models hold true and no technical solution exists, with or without Paris Climate Accord we are fucked by a runaway greenhouse effect. If technical solution exists, such as atmospheric filtering and pumping it into underground vaults then lack of Paris Climate Accord support will only make it more expensive in the future. Considering future is about 50 year
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now!
The ironic thing is that mid-term (not even long-term) this hurts us financially. The more climate changes the more we need to spend preventing coastal erosion. The more we need to spend upgrading our sewage and storm drainage. The more we need to spend recovering from weather related disasters and extreme weather events.
Where is all this money going to come from? Probably future taxes, on both citizens and businesses.
Also, more farmers will hurt as their traditional crops no longer grow in their area a
Quit babbling and think rationally (Score:2)
Trump... Trump... Trump... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
[...] a functionary who was hired to fill the disabled human quota [...]
What's my disability then?
Re: (Score:2)
Failure to realize an AI has already replaced you.
For the record, I've never claimed to be disabled for employment purposes. Although I attended Special Ed for eight years, I was misdiagnosed due to an undiagnosed hearing loss. Since I started my technical career, no employer has ever asked about my pre-college education. As an IT support contractor, my job ends when the contract ends. If the client wants to replace me with an AI, I don't care as I'll be on my next job.
The bill is in the mail (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Every country that remains a signatory under the Paris Accord, and upholds its respective commitments, has the right to impose unilateral tariffs on the USA to cover the economic and social impacts resulting from the USA's impacts on the climate.
Every country can impose tariffs for any reason they like, I really doubt any treaty they've withdrawn from prevents the US from returning the favor. If there are, Trump can always withdraw from those too. And if he really wants to mess with the international community he can declare them null and void on the spot. The US is a sovereign nation, the worst anyone can do is pass a UN resolution but they can't even rattle a two bit dictator in North Korea. If the US really wants out, it's out. And as I understa
Re: (Score:2)
The US runs an epic trade deficit with most of the planet. If you think Asia and Europe is going to start a trade war with it's biggest customer you're delusional.
Re: (Score:2)
Action is required (Score:2)
The countries that are doing something about climate change should implement trade sanctions against the USA.
Path of least resistance (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump Will Announce US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
I'm not surprised, It's the one big thing he can do quickly to fulfil a campaign promise and stick it to the 'libruls' where he does not have to deal with congress, the constitution or the judicial system. He can just pull out of the Paris Accord and declare a glorious victory, temporary balm for a bruised ego. Meanwhile China stands by on the sidelines with plans for a $900 billion fund to invest in overseas energy and infrastructure projects and watches approvingly as the US shoots it self in the foot by abandoning any leading role it may have in the development of clean energy tech. Same for Germany which is in the middle of doing the exact opposite of what Trump plans to do and will along with China probably be a world leader in renewable energy tech if by the time Trump is done takign a machete to the US clean energy tech sector. So, folks! It's amateur hour at the White House for the 132nd day in a row!
Competing with James Buchanan? (Score:2)
Not a big deal (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway
Have you heard of the first mover advantage? Trump is complaining about the trade balance to Germany. Well by sticking your heads in the sand for another 3 years (no one would vote for him again right?) you get to sign onto the agreement and instead of exporting your knowledge and R&D you can start importing technology from others.
This "anyway" stance is only looking at the cost rather than the economic benefit. The world is moving in this direction and a lot of other countries are subsidising an indust
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway. This is what American has turned into: our politics are so partisan that pretty much the first thing a new party administration does when they take office is to overrule or counteract policies of the previous administration (except of course for policies that erode away our rights in the name of "national security"). America is running around in circles (and wasting trillions of dollars in the process) while the rest of the world passes us by. And the sad thing is a lot of Americans are cheering as it happens.
I feel roughly the same way. I am of the opinion that we should withdraw from all of these idiotic inconsequential agreements, but should continue to strive to eliminate the environmental damage we're causing. I think NASA climate programs should be defunded... In favor of funding NOAA appropriately. Etc, Etc... As someone that voted for Johnson, Trump is doing exactly half of what I wanted, and it makes me look bad because I 'coincidentally' agree with ~50% of his actions (Gut the EPA, Gut the FDA, Fi
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway.
Right. Meanwhile, here's what Democrats actually DO:
http://freebeacon.com/politics... [freebeacon.com]
Here's the entire email exchange between Hillary and Huma Abedin when going to former First Lady Betty Ford's funeral:
"Looks like plane won't be an issue," Abedin wrote. "Also, looks like Michelle Obama also going."
"Is it ok [sic] that we and Mrs. O take two separate planes?" Clinton asked.
"I think it's ok [sic]. But let me see what kind of plane she's taking," Abedin responded.
"I would rather have our own of course," Clin
Announcing the announcement.. (Score:2)
I love how often we see "something will be announced soon!" announcements these days. I mean I guess it gives people who are powerful enough to get a quick line to POTUS a last-second chance to change his mind but in the vast majority of cases where that doesn't happen, it just seems kind of redundant and weird. At least to me.
A victory for nationalism (Score:2)
#anyonedemocrat2018 (Score:2)
If the Republican Congress is going to let this happen, they need to be fired.
Dang... (Score:5, Funny)
Sounds familiar (Score:4, Funny)
I asked the question earlier. (Score:2)
What are you going to do about it?
Between the extensive gerrymandering, the corporate ownership of both the "Democrats" and "Republicans" and the general bias against third parties, there's really no way that the average American citizen has any voice in the Federal government.
Until and unless We The People take matters into our own hands, I see no real reason for us to even discuss the actions of the nation's "leaders".
Once more, I refer you to my signature.
Leaders signing a letter (Score:2)
Not so fast (Score:2)
He should have read the contract, withdrawal will only be effective 4 years after notification.
At that time he will be either in a dementia home for billionaires or in jail.
I may have been mistaken (Score:2)
YEAH!! It is time for America to make improvement (Score:2)
Re:Fuck off america (Score:4, Insightful)
Can't really blame a guy for following through with his campaign promises.
You can blame all the people that voted for him though. When climate change costs your nation money, you ought to sue the US and others for damages. I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance [rationalwiki.org] played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:5, Insightful)
Can't really blame a guy for following through with his campaign promises.
Why not? He said "piss off" to his constituents on plenty of other topics, such as Nafta or his hard stance on China. This is simply the willful ignorance of a single man. Individual voters can at least say they voted for him for other reasons and climate change wasn't a litmus test for them, but Trump has no excuse.
Re: (Score:2)
And if a President doesn't follow through on his campaign promises? He's still attacked.
I'm glad I'm not President, half the [unreasonable] people would be pissed off one way or another.
Re: (Score:3)
And if a President doesn't follow through on his campaign promises? He's still attacked.
I'm glad I'm not President, half the [unreasonable] people would be pissed off one way or another.
But in cases like this, you will piss off half the unreasonable people and 100% of the reasonable people.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:4, Insightful)
reasonable = people who agree with me
When 100% of the countries invited to be part of the Paris Climate Agreement felt the agreement was either worth signing or didn't go far enough to curb emissions, its safe to say you can objectively say what the reasonable opinion is. There are no other world leaders ignorant enough to do what Trump did, we have the worst one. Even North Korea ratified it.
You are objectively wrong on this one.
Much complaining about nothing (Score:2, Insightful)
The Paris Accord is non-binding. Agreeing to a binding resolution would have required the approval of the Senate, which the Obama administration knew wasn't going to happen with Republicans in control. Meanwhile, the U.S is abandoning coal and using more natural gas, pursuing more electric cars, more wind and solar energy, etc.
Pulling out of the Paris Accord is nothing more than a meaningless gesture to appease the hard-core rightwing factions who are opposed to anything and everything that might actuall
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? He said "piss off" to his constituents on plenty of other topics, such as Nafta or his hard stance on China.
Getting rid of NAFTA and pissing off the Chinese costs his buddies money. This take nothing out of his friend's pockets.
Of course it's just one more reason for the rest of the woerld to hate us, but there's no shortage of that these days.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
It should have been clear to individual voters 18 months before the election that this guy was unfit for office. Certainly by 12 months. Or 6 months.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The US is basically surrendering its global leadership. It will probably rejoin any climate accords within the decade, but it will cease to have the ability to negotiate their terms. Trump is the harbinger of the US's eclipse. The EU and China will take over the global leadership, for better, and sadly, for worse.
Trump you got it wrong (Score:2)
America was not always being laughed at. It's true that some people get laughed at occasionally because of their small "hands", but that does not extend to the international diplomatic stage. So try to get over that particular insecurity.
Because now you have a real insecurity to worry about. The rest of the world will now be both laughing at and thinking of creative ways to economically punish the USA, because of its leaderships' small brain.
Headline: America withdraws into isolated hide-and-seek "safe plac
Re: (Score:2)
When climate change costs your nation money, you ought to sue the US and others for damages. I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
Heh. International courts. How many nukes do they have?
I propose we fund the US entirely by taxing non-US citizens. Well, OK, technically it would be tribute, not tax, but it would be fun.
Who am I kidding: in a few years we'll elect a democrat who will give $1 trillion in reparations ($900 billion of which will mysteriously end up going to bankers, of course).
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance [rationalwiki.org] played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
The notion of listening to "international courts" is a slippery slope. Is some 3rd world country going to sue for one hundred trillion dollars and get it - maybe. Politics can drive such absurdities. However I think much of the US will say come and try and take it.
Re:Paris accord is a scam (Score:4, Insightful)
Here's another idea, why not keep our money and spend it on developing natural gas and reducing the cost and danger of nuclear by undoing the regulations that prohibit fuel rod recycling. That would do more for reducing CO2 emissions than throwing our dollars into a U.N. black hole ever will.
You unveil your intense ignorance with each sentence. There are no costs mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement. It was non-binding and had no ramifications if we didn't uphold our end of the bargain. It is hard to not just spout expletives when responding to your comment since it shows such an immense lack of knowledge and the belief your ignorance should be considered in public policy.
No part of the US Climate Action Plan included sending money overseas. It was about investing in industries and technologies so we could reduce our damage to the planet while being leading innovators in the fastest growing energy sector in the world. Stop reading Breitbart and get your head out of your ass.
If any of your proposed solutions could reduce carbon emissions while not damaging the environment even more in other ways, then sure they should be considered. The Paris Climate Agreement didn't stop us from building nuclear plants or developing natural gas.
Re: (Score:3)
You unveil your intense ignorance with each sentence. There are no costs mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement.
Actually, the Paris agreement required developed countries to provide *at least* $100B per year by the year 2020...
Agreement shall set a new collective quantified goal from a floor of USD 100 billion per year , taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries; Recognizes the importance of adequate and predictable financial resources, including for results-based payments, as appropriate, for the implementation of policy
approaches and positive incentives for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, and the role of conservation, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks; as well as alternative policy approaches, such as joint mitigation and adaptation approaches for the integral and sustainable management of
forests; while reaffirming the importance of non-carbon benefits associated with such approaches; encouraging the coordination of support from, inter alia, public and private, bilateral and multilateral sources, such as the Green Climate Fund, and alternative sources in accordance with relevant decisions by the Conference of the Parties;
Have you read the agreement?
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the Paris agreement required developed countries to provide *at least* $100B per year by the year 2020...
And if we don't do it, what is the penalty? If you can find that in the agreement you get a gold star, because you would then know more than I do about it.
Re: (Score:3)
Nice link. The author of the article self-admittedly represents oil and gas companies and his sole link to the "devastating" costs of the agreement is a "report" issued by the Heritage Foundation.
Sigh.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuclear is the most expensive and most dangerous power. Solar and wind are cheaper than nuclear, gas, coal, etc. (everything).
Burning natural gas creates CO2 (in case you didn't know) and the methane leaks are 30 times as damaging to the climate as CO2.
The US is the greatest contributor to global warming so it should pay the most to clean it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh fuck off. Nuclear is almost the expensive way to produce power there is. What is this obsession with nuclear? It only makes sense when you're prepared for massive amounts of taxpayer subsidy.
Re:Exactly (Score:5, Interesting)
And what is "it really is". Virtually every climatologist states CO2 emissions are increasing surface and ocean temperatures. We're already seeing the direct verifiable signs of that warming, and it will only get worse. Even without US in the Paris agreement, demand for oil is steadily shrinking, so all that really happens now is the US gives up any say on future targets, and will have to rejoin the international community on future agreements with little power save to accede to whatever the EU and China have decided. And for what? For a resource that's value is dwindling, and will never recover? For a decade or two more before oil's value is so low that it's not worth pumping out of the ground? So the Koch Brothers and a few Trump cronies can make a few more bucks, and meanwhile the very people that voted for this halfwit are the ones that get screwed the most?
Oil is dying. Natural gas will follow. Fossil fuels are the past, and good riddance, and the US will regret this for decades to come. But this is how empires die, I suppose, once morons can get to the top of the heap, what's left?
Let's imagine in ten years, when new trade agreements, particularly with large trading blocs, start demanding CO2 reductions as part of any favorable access? Let's try to imagine how much this will cost US manufacturers over the coming decades? Do you think the EU-China climate bloc is just going to let the US off the hook for paying for their towards a carbon-less future? The US will pay, and it will pay dearly, and I hope when the time comes, everyone remembers that it was the sociopaths and morons of the Republican Party, and that payback may come sooner than people think when SCOTUS starts disemboweling gerrymandering and some of these so-called "red states" start turning blue.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think the EU-China climate bloc is just going to let the US off the hook for paying for their towards a carbon-less future? The US will pay, and it will pay dearly...
You're funny. You count China as if they are a bastion of green glory. I suspect that you are aware of just how bad their pollution is. Yet somehow you give them a pass. The sooner the US pulls out of various accords and agreements the better. If we were to focus on getting our situation right instead of worrying about everyone else we would be much better off. Somehow I think that when the supercop leaves the world will go back to fighting - and then and only then might they miss the US.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:5, Insightful)
The areas of the country that realize climate change will be hurt by such sanctions, sure, but we didn't do enough to prevent this. Plus, it'll punish the red states that gleefully thumb their noses at the rest of you more. Deserved.
If you put sanctions on us and refuse to buy shit from us or trade with us, that drives down the amount of carbon we put in the air. It'll hurt us now, but that's better than letting us ruin shit.
Sanctions didn't really stop the spread of communism, despite many decades of trying, but I'm willing to bet that it could be effective in trying to prevent the spread of climate change.
Please, fuck us up economically. It's the only way we'll change and we deserve it now.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Trade sanctions are difficult to put in place. Choosing non-US alternatives is what I will do when possible.
Re: (Score:2)
Should be pretty easy, with everything being made in China these days...
Re:Fuck off america (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
1. Trump alienating our allies is headline news lately.
2. If he's not dismantling the "globalist octopus", then what is he dismantling?
3. Google "US Population", about 321.4 million. World population is 7 Billion. So the rest of the world is about 95.4 %, sorry I said 96 %.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
He did. T is a virgin birth; the spawn of the orange deity, Cov Fefe.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the agreement is truly a meaningless symbol, then sticking with also will have no effect.