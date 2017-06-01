Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord (reuters.com) 152
It's official. President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. Trump said the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people. In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States," the president said. "We are getting out. But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great. Trump said that the United States will immediately "cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord" and what he said were "draconian financial" and other burdens imposed on the country by the accord.
This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." (Update: Elon Musk is staying true to his words. Following the announcement, Musk tweeted, "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.)
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.
Update: Former president Barack Obama said the U.S. "joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."
The agreement dozen cost a single cent. It's only an agreement of good will, with no consequence for polluting countries.
In this case, though, it'd be reasonable to actually make it cost them. Pollution does cause significant monetary expenses, so what about imposing an import duty on every country that doesn't at least try to fix the problem? It also causes a massive number of deaths worldwide -- estimates wary wildly as it's hard to define how directly a death must be related to be blamed on pollution, but by a rough calculation I get around one death per coal plant per two days. It's a gross oversimplification (no accou
Especially since one of the most polluting group of people just decided to opt themselves out.
In the mean time China is displaying more goodwill to the world than you country is.
It's hardly good will. China sees the US retreating into populist stupidity, and sees its chance to reach for the brass ring of major power status. Russia, no matter how much Putin puffs his chest, is a power in a long decline, and now the US, under possibly the stupidest man to ever inhabit the White House, abandons leadership. China and the EU both now have a path to basically running the world.
Joy.... (Score:3, Interesting)
We get to join Nicaragua and Syria in not being part of the Paris Climate Accord. And Nicaragua didn't sign it because they think it doesn't go far enough.
Does this matter? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think that market economics are enough to stop global warming. It requires a political component, which the Paris Climate Accord was a small but important part of. It also will require sequestration efforts in addition to CO2-neutral energy production. I can't see us avoiding an unpleasant future unless we enact some kind of CO2 tax to fund renewables and sequestration initiatives, etc. CO2 emissions are a cost that are realized globally but not privately, so market economics alone will not correctly optimize that industry. Pulling out of the Paris Accord really gives the wrong message. It's not that the Paris Accord alone solves much of anything by itself, but it adds political momentum in the right direction.
A lot of history can be told with the narrative that our ancestors went through hell, fought and died, to give future generations a better life. Maybe that's a romanticized view of the past, but regardless it reflects an ideology that's the exact opposite of what we are doing today.
Re:Does this matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?
It is impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good. All but two nations signed this agreement, with one rejecting it because it didn't go far enough (Nicaragua) and one not even being invited to the table because of its government's legitimacy problems (Syria). The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.
It now becomes harder to get countries to work with us on just about anything if we aren't even willing to be part of a goodwill gesture that had no real consequences to us if we stayed in it. It shows the world grown ups are not in control of the executive branch.
It's impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good.
It's great! Fuck globalism. This is just another reclamation of American sovereignty.
As others have said, we're going to reduce CO2 emissions anyway, through consumer choice and technology. This isn't about CO2, it's about global government vs national government.
And that's swiftly replacing the old "left vs right" as the axis of political division. It's all about "globalist vs populist" now, with a still-rising tide of anti-globalist sentiment. Anti-globablist moves like Brexit and Trump are just the
Agreed. Paris is a top down thing. Letting companies develop green energy sources and consumers adopt them is a bottom up. Top down rarely works unless there is a consensus in society, which for climate change there isn't. That said I'd like that the government stimulates research in green energy sources.
He did. T is a virgin birth; the spawn of the orange deity, Cov Fefe.
Blue Consortium (Score:5, Insightful)
Blue states should get together and promise internationally to try to keep the spirit of the agreement alive in their respective states. While it may not be constitutional to make formal agreements, at least token pledges can be given.
Time to leave the troglodytes in the dust; they will drag us backward if we let them set the agenda. And they are an embarrassment to the USA.
Re:Blue Consortium (Score:5, Interesting)
IANAL
hey, you don't need to be. The US Constitution is 8th Grade material, and is meant to be understand all (part of that "consent of the governed" thing). It's a minimal requirement for a complete public education.
but AFAIK this sort of agreement is perfectly constitutional.
Sure, Interstate Compacts are perfectly constitutional, Article I Section 10. Congress just needs to approve them. The Port Authority of NY & NJ is one that many readers may be familiar with. There is an effort to have a grou
And they will, largely because the next phase after Paris is for the climate bloc to begin disincentivizing emissions-heavy industries, which means US manufacturers may find export markets becoming a lot more expensive. A lot of states rely pretty damned heavily on exports, and they'll have little choice but to join a compact that guarantees low emissions as a qualifier for products they ship abroad.
This is the real irony. The halfwit at the top of the heap who keeps talking about how the US needs a better
Individual US States playing a role on the international stage. This sounds like the beginning of a movement towards secession. I would whole-heartedly support such a movement.
I'm seriously starting to wonder if this wasn't the Alt-Right's plan all along: critical weakening of the federal government in return for the strengthened rights of 50 separate nation-states. I honestly can't see them as smart or forward thinking enough to pull such a thing off, but damn if it isn't happening.
Maybe not such bad news (Score:2, Insightful)
There's some analysis suggesting that the US being out of any agreements like this will allow the other 194 countries that "believe" in science to be more aggressive on emission targets, and that on net might be a positive result. The US could then get its act together if and when we stop electing Republican idiots, which could happen as early as 2020.
God, to think DT makes GWB look intelligent and wise....
The risk here is that the China-EU-lead bloc will start pushing for international trade rules that require emissions controls for favorable access to their markets. The EU and China are only doing this partially out of some sort of grand global altruism, they're also doing it because the US walking away from climate commitments is creating a power vacuum which they intend to occupy. This is the 21st century version of Rome pulling out of Britain.
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
The next President can just opt right back in, and the US has given every other country on Earth a head start on renewable energy tech.
Really, the only downside is increased CO2 emissions hastening the effects of global warming. Oh and I guess job losses and your country being a laughing stock, if you're an American.
Millions? That's at least 2500% growth in coal jobs! [youtube.com] Don't you think that's a bit optimistic?
Maybe Poe effect. It's damn near impossible to tell anymore.
The U.S. is still leading in renewable energy tech (Score:2)
The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.
If for no other reason than Musk...
So you think a giant wealthy country's reduced demand for renewable energy tech will have no negative effect on their own renewable energy industry? Will Elon personally buy all the solar roofs and electric cars needed to make up the shortfall?
Do you really think that the Paris climate deal was the major reason that American consumers decided to install rooftop solar or buy electric or hybrid vehicles?
By itself, no, but it's the first link in a chain of government incentives that ends with subsidies for renewable energy and EVs, and those absolutely do make a difference in people's purchases. Tesla sales aren't going to eat dirt tomorrow, but the effects will eventually hit the consumer, and they will be long-lasting. There will be as much lag as fixing this as there is in breaking it.
The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.
Bingo. Watch Tesla put up a few tens of millions of solar roofs and technological innovation will accomplish that which government treaties could never hope to.
Not if the agreement collapses because the country with the biggest CO2 footprint just opted out.
In the time I've been on this planet, the US has gone from being the most revered and respected, albeit with justified criticism, to one of the most feared, to one of the most irrelevant. That last part took a little over a hundred days. How did we get here? And no, the answer isn't "emails".
I'm not suprised... (Score:1)
Trump ran on this position.. I'm not surprised he's doing this... Like him or not, you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
Not
... particularly. I voted for neither Trump nor Clinton. But I would hardly call Trump one who "does what he promises." Or even "tries."
How many times did he say he was going to drain the swamp, again?
Then again, he promises so much that I suppose almost anything he does is "trying" to fulfill a promise.
:)
"Draining the swamp" means 5 specific promises related to lobbying, and he's enacted them for the executive branch (no lobbying after executive branch service for 5 years, no lobbying for a foreign power ever). The rest require the legislature, and they're working on that.
You can't just make up whatever you want "Draining the swamp" to mean and then say he's not doing it. "Trump didn't appoint only lesbian eskimo transmidgets to the Supreme Court! So much for 'Draining the Swamp,' huh?!?!"
You mean like hiring Goldman Sachs alumni as economic advisors, into the Treasury department, and into the SEC?
Yep. Let's let the wolves watch the sheep....
Again, "draining the swamp" means "changing the lobbying rules." It has nothing to do with appointments.
Trump supporters are perfectly happy with the draining of the swamp, because they understood what "drain the swamp" means (changing the lobbying rules). When you pretend "drain the swamp" means "appoint people who meet my political criteria" you're not saying anything persuasive to Trump supporters. You're just confirming their preconception that you have no idea what you're talking about.
you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
Yeah, no matter how stupid, he tries. I'd like him to try to bill Mexico again for the "Big Wall". That was really fun.
Don't have to bill them, just keep their foreign aid until it's paid for.
Foreign aid from US to Mexico per year: $320M
Estimated cost of Trump's useless monument to xenophobia in the desert: $12B~$67B
Estimated increase in wall maintenance costs: $150m/yr
Time foreign aid needs to be withheld: 70~394yrs
What are the odds it would be 70 years before some future President demolishes the wall as a symbolic goodwill gesture?
That makes him about 1 for 10,000 so far? (Score:1)
You get what you vote for (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now! Management level and the politicians sucking up to them can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers to be safe in while the rest of the world goes to shit!
Kind regards,
the GOP, represented by the Donald who just Trumped your ass.
can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers
what, no blackjack?
:)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity!
While I think withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord is a very bad idea, the above is a hysterical over-reaction. I am of two views about this - if direst models hold true and no technical solution exists, with or without Paris Climate Accord we are fucked by a runaway greenhouse effect. If technical solution exists, such as atmospheric filtering and pumping it into underground vaults then lack of Paris Climate Accord support will only make it more expensive in the future. Considering future is about 50 year
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now!
The ironic thing is that mid-term (not even long-term) this hurts us financially. The more climate changes the more we need to spend preventing coastal erosion. The more we need to spend upgrading our sewage and storm drainage. The more we need to spend recovering from weather related disasters and extreme weather events.
Where is all this money going to come from? Probably future taxes, on both citizens and businesses.
Also, more farmers will hurt as their traditional crops no longer grow in their area a
Quit babbling and think rationally (Score:2)
The return of common sense and practical realities (Score:1, Troll)
The Paris agreement was not going to do anything anyway - so why stick with it?
Trump could not lose by withdrawing from this meaningless symbol - it will have no ill effect for the climate, and in the meantime (as you will see from the comments here and elsewhere) it will drive his detractors even more insane than they already were, and they state they were in was pretty far gone.
If you truly want to help the climate figure out how to act and help in real ways, rather than sign a meaningless document that w
If the agreement is truly a meaningless symbol, then sticking with also will have no effect.
Trump... Trump... Trump... (Score:1)
[...] a functionary who was hired to fill the disabled human quota [...]
What's my disability then?
The bill is in the mail (Score:5, Interesting)
Every country that remains a signatory under the Paris Accord, and upholds its respective commitments, has the right to impose unilateral tariffs on the USA to cover the economic and social impacts resulting from the USA's impacts on the climate.
Every country can impose tariffs for any reason they like, I really doubt any treaty they've withdrawn from prevents the US from returning the favor. If there are, Trump can always withdraw from those too. And if he really wants to mess with the international community he can declare them null and void on the spot. The US is a sovereign nation, the worst anyone can do is pass a UN resolution but they can't even rattle a two bit dictator in North Korea. If the US really wants out, it's out. And as I understa
Action is required (Score:2)
The countries that are doing something about climate change should implement trade sanctions against the USA.
Path of least resistance (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump Will Announce US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
I'm not surprised, It's the one big thing he can do quickly to fulfil a campaign promise and stick it to the 'libruls' where he does not have to deal with congress, the constitution or the judicial system. He can just pull out of the Paris Accord and declare a glorious victory, temporary balm for a bruised ego. Meanwhile China stands by on the sidelines with plans for a $900 billion fund to invest in overseas energy and infrastructure projects and watches approvingly as the US shoots it self in the foot by abandoning any leading role it may have in the development of clean energy tech. Same for Germany which is in the middle of doing the exact opposite of what Trump plans to do and will along with China probably be a world leader in renewable energy tech if by the time Trump is done takign a machete to the US clean energy tech sector. So, folks! It's amateur hour at the White House for the 132nd day in a row!
Competing with James Buchanan? (Score:2)
Not a big deal (Score:5, Insightful)
the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway
Have you heard of the first mover advantage? Trump is complaining about the trade balance to Germany. Well by sticking your heads in the sand for another 3 years (no one would vote for him again right?) you get to sign onto the agreement and instead of exporting your knowledge and R&D you can start importing technology from others.
This "anyway" stance is only looking at the cost rather than the economic benefit. The world is moving in this direction and a lot of other countries are subsidising an indust
Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway. This is what American has turned into: our politics are so partisan that pretty much the first thing a new party administration does when they take office is to overrule or counteract policies of the previous administration (except of course for policies that erode away our rights in the name of "national security"). America is running around in circles (and wasting trillions of dollars in the process) while the rest of the world passes us by. And the sad thing is a lot of Americans are cheering as it happens.
I feel roughly the same way. I am of the opinion that we should withdraw from all of these idiotic inconsequential agreements, but should continue to strive to eliminate the environmental damage we're causing. I think NASA climate programs should be defunded... In favor of funding NOAA appropriately. Etc, Etc... As someone that voted for Johnson, Trump is doing exactly half of what I wanted, and it makes me look bad because I 'coincidentally' agree with ~50% of his actions (Gut the EPA, Gut the FDA, Fi
Announcing the announcement.. (Score:2)
I love how often we see "something will be announced soon!" announcements these days. I mean I guess it gives people who are powerful enough to get a quick line to POTUS a last-second chance to change his mind but in the vast majority of cases where that doesn't happen, it just seems kind of redundant and weird. At least to me.
What about "the people"? (Score:1)
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.
Never has there been a better reason to do it, in my opinion.
:D
In all honesty, however, if these companies so badly want something I'm immediately suspicious of their intentions.
A victory for nationalism (Score:2)
#anyonedemocrat2018 (Score:2)
If the Republican Congress is going to let this happen, they need to be fired.
Dang... (Score:3)
Why would environmentalists care if we leave? (Score:1)
In other words, it's a "feel good" wet noodle, not really a treaty, and definitely not a regulation or a law. So why would any environmentalists care if we leave or not? (It's not like it was the Kyoto Protocol.)
Sounds familiar (Score:3)
I asked the question earlier. (Score:2)
What are you going to do about it?
Between the extensive gerrymandering, the corporate ownership of both the "Democrats" and "Republicans" and the general bias against third parties, there's really no way that the average American citizen has any voice in the Federal government.
Until and unless We The People take matters into our own hands, I see no real reason for us to even discuss the actions of the nation's "leaders".
Once more, I refer you to my signature.
Leaders signing a letter (Score:2)
Not so fast (Score:2)
He should have read the contract, withdrawal will only be effective 4 years after notification.
At that time he will be either in a dementia home for billionaires or in jail.
So unfair (Score:2)
It's worth reiterating (Score:1)
It's worth reiterating to doubters out there, that the biggest problem with climate change is that it's a giant prisoner's dilemma. It's like a large collective weight to carry, and the fewer people agree to help lift it, the harder it is to lift -- and the easier it is to justify doing nothing. This is not a problem that can be solved by a few individuals planting trees or even giving up their car. But if we all put in goodwill and agree to do something, we actually don't individually have to do that much.
1. Trump alienating our allies is headline news lately.
2. If he's not dismantling the "globalist octopus", then what is he dismantling?
3. Google "US Population", about 321.4 million. World population is 7 Billion. So the rest of the world is about 95.4 %, sorry I said 96 %.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:5, Insightful)
Can't really blame a guy for following through with his campaign promises.
You can blame all the people that voted for him though. When climate change costs your nation money, you ought to sue the US and others for damages. I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance [rationalwiki.org] played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
Re:Fuck off america (Score:5, Insightful)
Can't really blame a guy for following through with his campaign promises.
Why not? He said "piss off" to his constituents on plenty of other topics, such as Nafta or his hard stance on China. This is simply the willful ignorance of a single man. Individual voters can at least say they voted for him for other reasons and climate change wasn't a litmus test for them, but Trump has no excuse.
And if a President doesn't follow through on his campaign promises? He's still attacked.
I'm glad I'm not President, half the [unreasonable] people would be pissed off one way or another.
And if a President doesn't follow through on his campaign promises? He's still attacked.
I'm glad I'm not President, half the [unreasonable] people would be pissed off one way or another.
But in cases like this, you will piss off half the unreasonable people and 100% of the reasonable people.
reasonable = people who agree with me
When 100% of the countries invited to be part of the Paris Climate Agreement felt the agreement was either worth signing or didn't go far enough to curb emissions, its safe to say you can objectively say what the reasonable opinion is. There are no other world leaders ignorant enough to do what Trump did, we have the worst one. Even North Korea ratified it.
You are objectively wrong on this one.
Why not? He said "piss off" to his constituents on plenty of other topics, such as Nafta or his hard stance on China.
Getting rid of NAFTA and pissing off the Chinese costs his buddies money. This take nothing out of his friend's pockets.
Of course it's just one more reason for the rest of the woerld to hate us, but there's no shortage of that these days.
It should have been clear to individual voters 18 months before the election that this guy was unfit for office. Certainly by 12 months. Or 6 months.
Paris accord is a scam (Score:1, Flamebait)
Yes, because paying trillions of dollars in carbon taxes to *maybe* lower the temperature by 0.1C 100 years from now is such a great use of money.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2017/05/31/on-paris-climate-agreement-the-president-is-doing-the-right-thing-the-wrong-way/
I agree with the post, he should have left it to a vote instead of going at it unilaterally, but who cares. The Paris accord is absolute shite.
Here's another idea, why not keep our money and spend it on developing natur
Exactly (Score:2, Flamebait)
Instead of the U.S. "Rejecting the future", we are one of the few taking off our blinders and looking to reality as it is, not as paper and good feelings would have it be.
Just like so many other areas with Trump, perhaps this will bring press to bear on what ACTUALLY may help, as opposed to everyone feeling good because we are in an "agreement" that has no actual effect.
And what is "it really is". Virtually every climatologist states CO2 emissions are increasing surface and ocean temperatures. We're already seeing the direct verifiable signs of that warming, and it will only get worse. Even without US in the Paris agreement, demand for oil is steadily shrinking, so all that really happens now is the US gives up any say on future targets, and will have to rejoin the international community on future agreements with little power save to accede to whatever the EU and China ha
Re: (Score:2)
Here's another idea, why not keep our money and spend it on developing natural gas and reducing the cost and danger of nuclear by undoing the regulations that prohibit fuel rod recycling. That would do more for reducing CO2 emissions than throwing our dollars into a U.N. black hole ever will.
You unveil your intense ignorance with each sentence. There are no costs mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement. It was non-binding and had no ramifications if we didn't uphold our end of the bargain. It is hard to not just spout expletives when responding to your comment since it shows such an immense lack of knowledge and the belief your ignorance should be considered in public policy.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice link. The author of the article self-admittedly represents oil and gas companies and his sole link to the "devastating" costs of the agreement is a "report" issued by the Heritage Foundation.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh fuck off. Nuclear is almost the expensive way to produce power there is. What is this obsession with nuclear? It only makes sense when you're prepared for massive amounts of taxpayer subsidy.
The US is basically surrendering its global leadership. It will probably rejoin any climate accords within the decade, but it will cease to have the ability to negotiate their terms. Trump is the harbinger of the US's eclipse. The EU and China will take over the global leadership, for better, and sadly, for worse.
When climate change costs your nation money, you ought to sue the US and others for damages. I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
Heh. International courts. How many nukes do they have?
I propose we fund the US entirely by taxing non-US citizens. Well, OK, technically it would be tribute, not tax, but it would be fun.
Who am I kidding: in a few years we'll elect a democrat who will give $1 trillion in reparations ($900 billion of which will mysteriously end up going to bankers, of course).
The areas of the country that realize climate change will be hurt by such sanctions, sure, but we didn't do enough to prevent this. Plus, it'll punish the red states that gleefully thumb their noses at the rest of you more. Deserved.
If you put sanctions on us and refuse to buy shit from us or trade with us, that drives down the amount of carbon we put in the air. It'll hurt us now, but that's better than letting us ruin shit.
Sanctions didn't really stop the spread of communism, despite many decades of trying, but I'm willing to bet that it could be effective in trying to prevent the spread of climate change.
Please, fuck us up economically. It's the only way we'll change and we deserve it now.
Trade sanctions are difficult to put in place. Choosing non-US alternatives is what I will do when possible.