Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord (reuters.com) 68
It's official. President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. Trump said the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people." What is Trump thinking? CNN reports citing a source: He is "10,000" percent sure he has to do this. There is no talking to him about it. He is convinced that this deal will be bad for America and that the US is a "laughing stock" for participating in agreements like this with no efficacy. This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." Apple CEO Tim Cook also made a phone call yesterday to Trump in an attempt to change his mind.
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact. Also read: The US Is the Biggest Carbon Polluter in History.
Can't really blame a guy for following through with his campaign promises.
You can blame all the people that voted for him though. When climate change costs your nation money, you ought to sue the US and others for damages. I suspect international courts in 20 years will be really receptive to the idea when willful ignorance [rationalwiki.org] played such a big part in the US's choices around climate change denial.
Why not? He said "piss off" to his constituents on plenty of other topics, such as Nafta or his hard stance on China. This is simply the willful ignorance of a single man. Individual voters can at least say they voted for him for other reasons and climate change wasn't a litmus test for them, but Trump has no excuse.
And if a President doesn't follow through on his campaign promises? He's still attacked.
I'm glad I'm not President, half the [unreasonable] people would be pissed off one way or another.
But in cases like this, you will piss off half the unreasonable people and 100% of the reasonable people.
The areas of the country that realize climate change will be hurt by such sanctions, sure, but we didn't do enough to prevent this. Plus, it'll punish the red states that gleefully thumb their noses at the rest of you more. Deserved.
If you put sanctions on us and refuse to buy shit from us or trade with us, that drives down the amount of carbon we put in the air. It'll hurt us now, but that's better than letting us ruin shit.
Sanctions didn't really stop the spread of communism, despite many decades of trying, but I'm willing to bet that it could be effective in trying to prevent the spread of climate change.
Please, fuck us up economically. It's the only way we'll change and we deserve it now.
The agreement dozen cost a single cent. It's only an agreement of good will, with no consequence for polluting countries.
In this case, though, it'd be reasonable to actually make it cost them. Pollution does cause significant monetary expenses, so what about imposing an import duty on every country that doesn't at least try to fix the problem? It also causes a massive number of deaths worldwide -- estimates wary wildly as it's hard to define how directly a death must be related to be blamed on pollution, but by a rough calculation I get around one death per coal plant per two days. It's a gross oversimplification (no accou
Joy.... (Score:2)
We get to join Nicaragua and Syria in not being part of the Paris Climate Accord. And Nicaragua didn't sign it because they think it doesn't go far enough.
Does this matter? (Score:2)
I don't think that market economics are enough to stop global warming. It requires a political component, which the Paris Climate Accord was a small but important part of. It also will require sequestration efforts in addition to CO2-neutral energy production. I can't see us avoiding an unpleasant future unless we enact some kind of CO2 tax to fund renewables and sequestration initiatives, etc. CO2 emissions are a cost that are realized globally but not privately, so market economics alone will not correctl
Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?
It is impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good. All but two nations signed this agreement, with one rejecting it because it didn't go far enough (Nicaragua) and one not even being invited to the table because of its government's legitimacy problems (Syria). The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.
It now becomes harder to get countries to work
He did. T is a virgin birth; the spawn of the orange deity, Cov Fefe.
Blue Consortium (Score:4, Interesting)
Blue states should get together and promise internationally to try to keep the spirit of the agreement alive in their respective states. While it may not be constitutional to make formal agreements, at least token pledges can be given.
Time to leave the troglodytes in the dust; they will drag us backward if we let them set the agenda. And they are an embarrassment to the USA.
Maybe not such bad news (Score:1)
There's some analysis suggesting that the US being out of any agreements like this will allow the other 194 countries that "believe" in science to be more aggressive on emission targets, and that on net might be a positive result. The US could then get its act together if and when we stop electing Republican idiots, which could happen as early as 2020.
God, to think DT makes GWB look intelligent and wise....
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
The next President can just opt right back in, and the US has given every other country on Earth a head start on renewable energy tech.
Really, the only downside is increased CO2 emissions hastening the effects of global warming. Oh and I guess job losses and your country being a laughing stock, if you're an American.
Millions? That's at least 2500% growth in coal jobs! [youtube.com] Don't you think that's a bit optimistic?
The U.S. is still leading in renewable energy tech (Score:2)
The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.
If for no other reason than Musk...
So you think a giant wealthy country's reduced demand for renewable energy tech will have no negative effect on their own renewable energy industry? Will Elon personally buy all the solar roofs and electric cars needed to make up the shortfall?
Do you really think that the Paris climate deal was the major reason that American consumers decided to install rooftop solar or buy electric or hybrid vehicles?
Not if the agreement collapses because the country with the biggest CO2 footprint just opted out.
In the time I've been on this planet, the US has gone from being the most revered and respected, albeit with justified criticism, to one of the most feared, to one of the most irrelevant. That last part took a little over a hundred days. How did we get here? And no, the answer isn't "emails".
I'm not suprised... (Score:1)
Trump ran on this position.. I'm not surprised he's doing this... Like him or not, you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...
Not
... particularly. I voted for neither Trump nor Clinton. But I would hardly call Trump one who "does what he promises." Or even "tries."
How many times did he say he was going to drain the swamp, again?
Then again, he promises so much that I suppose almost anything he does is "trying" to fulfill a promise.
:)
"Draining the swamp" means 5 specific promises related to lobbying, and he's enacted them for the executive branch (no lobbying after executive branch service for 5 years, no lobbying for a foreign power ever). The rest require the legislature, and they're working on that.
You can't just make up whatever you want "Draining the swamp" to mean and then say he's not doing it. "Trump didn't appoint only lesbian eskimo transmidgets to the Supreme Court! So much for 'Draining the Swamp,' huh?!?!"
Don't have to bill them, just keep their foreign aid until it's paid for.
That makes him about 1 for 10,000 so far? (Score:2)
You get what you vote for (Score:3, Interesting)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now! Management level and the politicians sucking up to them can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers to be safe in while the rest of the world goes to shit!
Kind regards,
the GOP, represented by the Donald who just Trumped your ass.
can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers
what, no blackjack?
;)
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity!
While I think withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord is a very bad idea, the above is a hysterical over-reaction. I am of two views about this - if direst models hold true and no technical solution exists, with or without Paris Climate Accord we are fucked by a runaway greenhouse effect. If technical solution exists, such as atmospheric filtering and pumping it into underground vaults then lack of Paris Climate Accord support will only make it more expensive in the future. Considering future is about 50 year
Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now!
The ironic thing is that mid-term (not even long-term) this hurts us financially. The more climate changes the more we need to spend preventing coastal erosion. The more we need to spend upgrading our sewage and storm drainage. The more we need to spend recovering from weather related disasters and extreme weather events.
Where is all this money going to come from? Probably future taxes, on both citizens and businesses.
Also, more farmers will hurt as their traditional crops no longer grow in their area a
The return of common sense and practical realities (Score:1)
The Paris agreement was not going to do anything anyway - so why stick with it?
Trump could not lose by withdrawing from this meaningless symbol - it will have no ill effect for the climate, and in the meantime (as you will see from the comments here and elsewhere) it will drive his detractors even more insane than they already were, and they state they were in was pretty far gone.
If you truly want to help the climate figure out how to act and help in real ways, rather than sign a meaningless document that w
Trump... Trump... Trump... (Score:1)
The bill is in the mail (Score:4, Interesting)
Why? Simple! (Score:1)
Trump doesn't believe the environment is something that ought (or needs) to be protected. He's also a fucking idiot who will never be convinced he wears no clothes when his gut tells him different. Now can we have something that we don't know?
Action is required (Score:2)
The countries that are doing something about climate change should implement trade sanctions against the USA.
Path of least resistance (Score:3)
Trump Will Announce US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
I'm not surprised, It's the one big thing he can do quickly to fulfil a campaign promise and stick it to the 'libruls' where he does not have to deal with congress, the constitution or the judicial system. He can just pull out of the Paris Accord and declare a glorious victory, temporary balm for a bruised ego. Meanwhile China stands by on the sidelines with plans for a $900 billion fund to invest in overseas energy and infrastructure projects and watches approvingly as the US shoots it self in the foot by abandoning any leading role it may have in the development of clean energy tech. Same for Germany which is in the middle of doing the exact opposite of what Trump plans to do and will along with China probably be a world leader in renewable energy tech if by the time Trump is done takign a machete to the US clean energy tech sector. So, folks! It's amateur hour at the White House for the 132nd day in a row!
Competing with James Buchanan? (Score:2)
Not a big deal (Score:3)
Announcing the announcement.. (Score:2)
I love how often we see "something will be announced soon!" announcements these days. I mean I guess it gives people who are powerful enough to get a quick line to POTUS a last-second chance to change his mind but in the vast majority of cases where that doesn't happen, it just seems kind of redundant and weird. At least to me.
What about "the people"? (Score:2)
Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.
Never has there been a better reason to do it, in my opinion.
:D
In all honesty, however, if these companies so badly want something I'm immediately suspicious of their intentions.
A victory for nationalism (Score:2)
#anyonedemocrat2018 (Score:2)
If the Republican Congress is going to let this happen, they need to be fired.