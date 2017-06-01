Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Government Politics Science

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord (reuters.com) 68

Posted by msmash from the done-deal dept.
It's official. President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. Trump said the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people." What is Trump thinking? CNN reports citing a source: He is "10,000" percent sure he has to do this. There is no talking to him about it. He is convinced that this deal will be bad for America and that the US is a "laughing stock" for participating in agreements like this with no efficacy. This means that Elon Musk will leave Trump's Business Advisory Council. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all he could to advise directly to Trump." Apple CEO Tim Cook also made a phone call yesterday to Trump in an attempt to change his mind.

Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact. Also read: The US Is the Biggest Carbon Polluter in History.

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord More | Reply

Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

Comments Filter:

  • Wong (Score:3, Informative)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:09PM (#54527893)

    The agreement dozen cost a single cent. It's only an agreement of good will, with no consequence for polluting countries.

    • In this case, though, it'd be reasonable to actually make it cost them. Pollution does cause significant monetary expenses, so what about imposing an import duty on every country that doesn't at least try to fix the problem? It also causes a massive number of deaths worldwide -- estimates wary wildly as it's hard to define how directly a death must be related to be blamed on pollution, but by a rough calculation I get around one death per coal plant per two days. It's a gross oversimplification (no accou

  • We get to join Nicaragua and Syria in not being part of the Paris Climate Accord. And Nicaragua didn't sign it because they think it doesn't go far enough.

  • Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      Between California regulations, consumer-driven conservation, the increasing market for electric cars, and the price drop in renewable energy, aren't Americans on track to seriously cut CO2 emissions anyway?

      It is impossible to know the foreign relations implications of this long term, except to know it can't be good. All but two nations signed this agreement, with one rejecting it because it didn't go far enough (Nicaragua) and one not even being invited to the table because of its government's legitimacy problems (Syria). The United States is now the only country on the planet who is not part of this agreement because it doesn't find the problem important enough.

      It now becomes harder to get countries to work

  • Blue Consortium (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:13PM (#54527935) Journal

    Blue states should get together and promise internationally to try to keep the spirit of the agreement alive in their respective states. While it may not be constitutional to make formal agreements, at least token pledges can be given.

    Time to leave the troglodytes in the dust; they will drag us backward if we let them set the agenda. And they are an embarrassment to the USA.

  • Maybe not such bad news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's some analysis suggesting that the US being out of any agreements like this will allow the other 194 countries that "believe" in science to be more aggressive on emission targets, and that on net might be a positive result. The US could then get its act together if and when we stop electing Republican idiots, which could happen as early as 2020.

    God, to think DT makes GWB look intelligent and wise....

  • The next President can just opt right back in, and the US has given every other country on Earth a head start on renewable energy tech.

    Really, the only downside is increased CO2 emissions hastening the effects of global warming. Oh and I guess job losses and your country being a laughing stock, if you're an American.

    • The government being in the Paris agreement or not is totally independent of the U.S. leading in renewable energy development, which will continue to be true.

      If for no other reason than Musk...

      • So you think a giant wealthy country's reduced demand for renewable energy tech will have no negative effect on their own renewable energy industry? Will Elon personally buy all the solar roofs and electric cars needed to make up the shortfall?

        • Do you really think that the Paris climate deal was the major reason that American consumers decided to install rooftop solar or buy electric or hybrid vehicles?

    • Not if the agreement collapses because the country with the biggest CO2 footprint just opted out.

      In the time I've been on this planet, the US has gone from being the most revered and respected, albeit with justified criticism, to one of the most feared, to one of the most irrelevant. That last part took a little over a hundred days. How did we get here? And no, the answer isn't "emails".

  • Trump ran on this position.. I'm not surprised he's doing this... Like him or not, you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...

    • you have to admit that he generally tries to do what he promises...

      Not ... particularly. I voted for neither Trump nor Clinton. But I would hardly call Trump one who "does what he promises." Or even "tries."

      How many times did he say he was going to drain the swamp, again?

      Then again, he promises so much that I suppose almost anything he does is "trying" to fulfill a promise. :)

      • "Draining the swamp" means 5 specific promises related to lobbying, and he's enacted them for the executive branch (no lobbying after executive branch service for 5 years, no lobbying for a foreign power ever). The rest require the legislature, and they're working on that.

        You can't just make up whatever you want "Draining the swamp" to mean and then say he's not doing it. "Trump didn't appoint only lesbian eskimo transmidgets to the Supreme Court! So much for 'Draining the Swamp,' huh?!?!"

  • He made thousands of promises during his campaign and has broken or walked back from most of them (and of course the wall would bankrupt our country). This might be the first one he has actually accomplished. I can't say based on his track record so far that the devastation that will come from it is at all outside the normal range for his actions.

  • You get what you vote for (Score:3, Interesting)

    by allcoolnameswheretak ( 1102727 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:18PM (#54527993)

    Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now! Management level and the politicians sucking up to them can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers to be safe in while the rest of the world goes to shit!

    Kind regards,
    the GOP, represented by the Donald who just Trumped your ass.

    • can build their bunkers with drugs and hookers

      what, no blackjack? ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity!

      While I think withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord is a very bad idea, the above is a hysterical over-reaction. I am of two views about this - if direst models hold true and no technical solution exists, with or without Paris Climate Accord we are fucked by a runaway greenhouse effect. If technical solution exists, such as atmospheric filtering and pumping it into underground vaults then lack of Paris Climate Accord support will only make it more expensive in the future. Considering future is about 50 year

    • Yeah, fuck the future! Fuck the planet! Fuck humanity! Our industrial corporate overlords need moar profits now!

      The ironic thing is that mid-term (not even long-term) this hurts us financially. The more climate changes the more we need to spend preventing coastal erosion. The more we need to spend upgrading our sewage and storm drainage. The more we need to spend recovering from weather related disasters and extreme weather events.

      Where is all this money going to come from? Probably future taxes, on both citizens and businesses.

      Also, more farmers will hurt as their traditional crops no longer grow in their area a

  • The Paris agreement was not going to do anything anyway - so why stick with it?

    Trump could not lose by withdrawing from this meaningless symbol - it will have no ill effect for the climate, and in the meantime (as you will see from the comments here and elsewhere) it will drive his detractors even more insane than they already were, and they state they were in was pretty far gone.

    If you truly want to help the climate figure out how to act and help in real ways, rather than sign a meaningless document that w

  • Must be a slow news day with no important going on.

  • The bill is in the mail (Score:4, Interesting)

    by heretic108 ( 454817 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:20PM (#54528013)
    Every country that remains a signatory under the Paris Accord, and upholds its respective commitments, has the right to impose unilateral tariffs on the USA to cover the economic and social impacts resulting from the USA's impacts on the climate.

  • Why? Simple! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump doesn't believe the environment is something that ought (or needs) to be protected. He's also a fucking idiot who will never be convinced he wears no clothes when his gut tells him different. Now can we have something that we don't know?

  • The countries that are doing something about climate change should implement trade sanctions against the USA.

  • Path of least resistance (Score:3)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:24PM (#54528053)

    Trump Will Announce US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

    I'm not surprised, It's the one big thing he can do quickly to fulfil a campaign promise and stick it to the 'libruls' where he does not have to deal with congress, the constitution or the judicial system. He can just pull out of the Paris Accord and declare a glorious victory, temporary balm for a bruised ego. Meanwhile China stands by on the sidelines with plans for a $900 billion fund to invest in overseas energy and infrastructure projects and watches approvingly as the US shoots it self in the foot by abandoning any leading role it may have in the development of clean energy tech. Same for Germany which is in the middle of doing the exact opposite of what Trump plans to do and will along with China probably be a world leader in renewable energy tech if by the time Trump is done takign a machete to the US clean energy tech sector. So, folks! It's amateur hour at the White House for the 132nd day in a row!

  • Well, when your competition includes James Buchanan, you need to do something to distinguish yourself. #shootthemoon.

  • Not a big deal (Score:3)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @03:26PM (#54528081)
    Let's be honest: the next time a Democrat is president they will probably either join the Paris accords, or adopt policies that align with the accords anyway. This is what American has turned into: our politics are so partisan that pretty much the first thing a new party administration does when they take office is to overrule or counteract policies of the previous administration (except of course for policies that erode away our rights in the name of "national security"). America is running around in circles (and wasting trillions of dollars in the process) while the rest of the world passes us by. And the sad thing is a lot of Americans are cheering as it happens.

  • I love how often we see "something will be announced soon!" announcements these days. I mean I guess it gives people who are powerful enough to get a quick line to POTUS a last-second chance to change his mind but in the vast majority of cases where that doesn't happen, it just seems kind of redundant and weird. At least to me.

  • Twenty-five companies, including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, HP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Intel signed on to a letter which was published on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal today arguing in favor of climate pact.

    Never has there been a better reason to do it, in my opinion. :D

    In all honesty, however, if these companies so badly want something I'm immediately suspicious of their intentions.

  • Trump desperately needs to hand the nationalists that put him in the White House a victory. Any victory. This is it.

  • If the Republican Congress is going to let this happen, they need to be fired.

Slashdot Top Deals

"You don't go out and kick a mad dog. If you have a mad dog with rabies, you take a gun and shoot him." -- Pat Robertson, TV Evangelist, about Muammar Kadhafy

Close