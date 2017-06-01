Germany Detects Emissions Cheat Software In Audi Models (reuters.com) 34
The German government has accused Audi of cheating emissions tests with its top-end models, marking the first time the company has been accused of such wrongdoing in its home country. Reuters reports: The German Transport Ministry said it has asked Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division to recall around 24,000 A7 and A8 models built between 2009 and 2013, about half of which were sold in Germany. The affected Audi models with so-called Euro-5 emission standards emit about twice the legal limit of nitrogen oxides when the steering wheel is turned more than 15 degrees, the ministry said. It is also the first time that Audi's top-of-the-line A8 saloon has been implicated in emissions cheating. VW has said to date that the emissions-control software found in its rigged EA 189 diesel engine does not violate European law. The 80,000 3.0-liter vehicles affected by VW's emissions cheating scandal in the United States included Audi A6, A7 and Q7 models as well as Porsche and VW brand cars. The ministry said it has issued a June 12 deadline for Audi to come up with a comprehensive plan to refit the cars. Ingolstadt-based Audi issued a recall for the 24,000 affected models late on Thursday, some 14,000 of which are registered in Germany, and said software updates will start in July. It will continue to cooperate with Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority, Audi said.
as they say on Top Gear.
But to be fair, we know that everybody does it.
What's the name of the car where they just push fresh air into the exhaust to lower the numbers? Think it's an American one. I forget.
Chrysler had Pulse Air, but the overarching names are Secondary Air Injection, PUMP Air or Smog Pump.
Several USA Auto Mfg did this, including Chevy and Ford.
Actually pretty much every engine manufactured since the late 90s has a secondary air injection pump for the first minute of operation. It's intended purpose is to increase the o2 level in the exhaust gases in order to get the catalytic converter up to temperature faster, and thus reduce emissions faster. After 45 seconds or so, the SAI turns off.
See: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secondary_air_injection
Not what a smog pump does.
It supplies O2 to the cats to burnoff unburnt hydrocarbons. Tiny volume of gas compared to the engine.
If only regulators would mandate Open Source firmware for any vehicles traveling on public roads. We could catch emission cheats and self-driving flaws. Puts me out of work, but whatever, it's probably the right thing to do.
The locked down ECU ship has, more or less, sailed.
Security by obscurity doesn't work for long.
Racers, coal rollers and other enthusiasts approve this idea. Anything that makes it easier to make power is good.
Going forward all emissions testing should be done with the car at maximum weight rating, driving up a steep mountain road. I'm sure they can make these devices small enough to put in a trunk. They could also do a lightweight test with just a driver.
That can and has been done. [wikipedia.org] The drawback is that the testing won't be done in a controlled environment, so the results may not be repeatable.
The trigger for the violation was when the steering wheel was turned more than 15 degrees. That seems an odd trigger. It's not like the position of the steering wheel should affect the combustion in any way, nor would it be something a reasonable person would use to start a secret 'less pollution for the testing mode'.
It seems more like a major coding flaw rather than an intentional cheat. Like someone assumed that a set of values would be inside a range but when the wheel was turned, it gave an out of
Keep in mind that there may be other more subtle triggers as well. That is, turning the steering wheel could be any one of a number of triggers that signals the system "Screw the pollution, crank up the POWER!". It may be that turning the wheel just happens to be the simplest and most reliably way to disable the "testing mode" while the car is being tested.
You're very generous in attributing this to a coding flaw (which, by the way, wouldn't make me feel any better), given the history of obviously intenti
When you are testing emissions, you are doing it on a dynamometer - a big rolling drum. The car isn't moving. Thus, there is no reason to steer, and so the steering wheel won't be past 15 degrees either left or right. It's a perfect way to tell if you are testing, or actually driving. When you are on a real road, you are likely to turn the wheel past 15 degrees within the first 15 seconds of motion - pulling out of a parking space, backing out of a driveway, etc.
This isn't a bug - there is no reason for
Electric cars. They have no emissions.
Electric cars, for the most part. If you fill them up at work or home using solar or wind, they have zero emissions. If you fill them up from a commercial source that includes coal, they are still slightly better than fossil fuel cars, due to the actual operation of the vehicles themselves. Which is part of why electric cars, in general, require half the expense for repairs and maintenance.
Its disabled for the whole driving session once the wheel is turned once.
Almost all driving is done with the wheel nearly straight.
And all dynamometer testing. Maybe they actually knew what they were doing.
Perhaps turning the wheel turns off the test mode for 30 minutes or so?
Yeah, because it's super hard to implement a routine like "wheel turned past 15 degrees within two minutes of engine start = disable emissions until engine off"
You know many people with a mile long driveway that points right at their garage, who drive Audi? That simple logic above would work just fine for detecting a test scenario versus real world driving.
It doesn't switch back and forth between modes. It starts in their low-emissions mode and then switches to high-emissions mode once they detect that the wheel has turned more than 15 degrees. A car in normal driving conditions would thus trigger the high-emissions mode almost immediately, given that almost every drive begins with having to either get out of a parking space, turn onto a road, or change lanes to rejoin the flow of traffic. But a car that's just spinning its wheels in place so that it can be c