Germany Detects Emissions Cheat Software In Audi Models

The German government has accused Audi of cheating emissions tests with its top-end models, marking the first time the company has been accused of such wrongdoing in its home country. Reuters reports: The German Transport Ministry said it has asked Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division to recall around 24,000 A7 and A8 models built between 2009 and 2013, about half of which were sold in Germany. The affected Audi models with so-called Euro-5 emission standards emit about twice the legal limit of nitrogen oxides when the steering wheel is turned more than 15 degrees, the ministry said. It is also the first time that Audi's top-of-the-line A8 saloon has been implicated in emissions cheating. VW has said to date that the emissions-control software found in its rigged EA 189 diesel engine does not violate European law. The 80,000 3.0-liter vehicles affected by VW's emissions cheating scandal in the United States included Audi A6, A7 and Q7 models as well as Porsche and VW brand cars. The ministry said it has issued a June 12 deadline for Audi to come up with a comprehensive plan to refit the cars. Ingolstadt-based Audi issued a recall for the 24,000 affected models late on Thursday, some 14,000 of which are registered in Germany, and said software updates will start in July. It will continue to cooperate with Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority, Audi said.

  • If only regulators would mandate Open Source firmware for any vehicles traveling on public roads. We could catch emission cheats and self-driving flaws. Puts me out of work, but whatever, it's probably the right thing to do.

    • must as I love open source doing this would expose tons of trade secrets wouldn't it? I suppose patents might render that moot. But then again in a lot of countries software isn't patent-able.

    • Racers, coal rollers and other enthusiasts approve this idea. Anything that makes it easier to make power is good.

  • The trigger for the violation was when the steering wheel was turned more than 15 degrees. That seems an odd trigger. It's not like the position of the steering wheel should affect the combustion in any way, nor would it be something a reasonable person would use to start a secret 'less pollution for the testing mode'.

    It seems more like a major coding flaw rather than an intentional cheat. Like someone assumed that a set of values would be inside a range but when the wheel was turned, it gave an out of

    • Keep in mind that there may be other more subtle triggers as well. That is, turning the steering wheel could be any one of a number of triggers that signals the system "Screw the pollution, crank up the POWER!". It may be that turning the wheel just happens to be the simplest and most reliably way to disable the "testing mode" while the car is being tested.

      You're very generous in attributing this to a coding flaw (which, by the way, wouldn't make me feel any better), given the history of obviously intenti

    • When you are testing emissions, you are doing it on a dynamometer - a big rolling drum. The car isn't moving. Thus, there is no reason to steer, and so the steering wheel won't be past 15 degrees either left or right. It's a perfect way to tell if you are testing, or actually driving. When you are on a real road, you are likely to turn the wheel past 15 degrees within the first 15 seconds of motion - pulling out of a parking space, backing out of a driveway, etc.

      This isn't a bug - there is no reason for

      The trigger for the violation was when the steering wheel was turned more than 15 degrees. That seems an odd trigger. It's not like the position of the steering wheel should affect the combustion in any way, nor would it be something a reasonable person would use to start a secret 'less pollution for the testing mode'.

      It seems more like a major coding flaw rather than an intentional cheat. Like someone assumed that a set of values would be inside a range but when the wheel was turned, it gave an out of rang

  • So, Audi "cheats" emissions when the wheel is turned more than 15 degrees. So bad emissions when parking. Maybe some turns on the road. Almost all driving is done with the wheel nearly straight. You don't do a drag race with the wheel turned, so it wouldn't have improved the feel or numbers in reviews or test drives.

      Its disabled for the whole driving session once the wheel is turned once.

      Almost all driving is done with the wheel nearly straight.

      And all dynamometer testing. Maybe they actually knew what they were doing.

      Perhaps turning the wheel turns off the test mode for 30 minutes or so?

    • Yeah, because it's super hard to implement a routine like "wheel turned past 15 degrees within two minutes of engine start = disable emissions until engine off"

      You know many people with a mile long driveway that points right at their garage, who drive Audi? That simple logic above would work just fine for detecting a test scenario versus real world driving.

    • It doesn't switch back and forth between modes. It starts in their low-emissions mode and then switches to high-emissions mode once they detect that the wheel has turned more than 15 degrees. A car in normal driving conditions would thus trigger the high-emissions mode almost immediately, given that almost every drive begins with having to either get out of a parking space, turn onto a road, or change lanes to rejoin the flow of traffic. But a car that's just spinning its wheels in place so that it can be c

