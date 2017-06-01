Google Unveils Design For 1 Million Squarefoot London Headquarters (cnn.com) 13
dryriver quotes a report from CNN: Google has released designs for a new 11-story, 1 million-square-foot headquarters in London near King's Cross railway station, complete with a sprawling, landscaped rooftop garden. The facilities will include a cafe, gym and pool as well as a rooftop track and ground-floor retail spaces, according to the company's application for permission to build. The campus has been designed by an all-star team that includes Thomas Heatherwick, the British designer behind London's 2012 Olympic cauldron, and Danish architect Bjarke Ingels' BIG firm. The two are also collaborating on Google's Mountain View campus in California. The company currently has a smaller headquarters in the area, along with another nearby building. Google had submitted designs for a new headquarters in 2013, but they were later scrapped. If the new application is approved by Camden Council, construction will start next year.
When looking for a job the first thing I consider is where the job is located. If it's located somewhere with high rent and a low standard of living, I immediately discount that job. London is top of the list of places where I wouldn't want to work since I have no desire to live in a small apartment with absurdly high rent. I'd much rather take a lower paid job in a location where I can afford a detached house.
The most expensive locations are where people are making the most money. Salaries and cost of living are not independent numbers.
If you'd like Google to pay more taxes, then you have to get politicians to enact tax laws that require additional taxes. Of course the downside is that Google is free to leave the jurisdiction in question. In that case, not only aren't they paying any taxes at all, they're also not providing local jobs for thousands of people, plus the ripple