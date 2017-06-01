61 Mayors Commit To Adopt, Honor and Uphold Paris Climate Accord After US Pulls Out (curbed.com) 57
After President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, 61 mayors across the country have pledged to adopt the historic agreement themselves. The group of mayors, who represent 36 million Americans and some of the largest U.S. cities, outlined a plan to align with the other 194 nations that adopted the accord. From a statement provided by the climate mayors: We will continue to lead. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we'll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks. The world cannot wait -- and neither will we.
Article 2? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
And when the left wants to smoke weed, they suddenly remember states' rights and the 10th Amendment, but when they don't like what the local board of education is doing or don't like that people are allowed to own and carry firearms, that memory fades into a cloud of pipe smoke.
Both sides do plenty of picking and choosing about when and where they respect the rights of states. Conservatives tend to more frequently side with states' rights over the Federal government because that fits with their fundamental
Re: (Score:3)
Don't give the left legal weed, they never supported it, still don't.
Legal weed is a libertarian success. Simple as that.
Cool beans (Score:2)
Now how are you guys going to go about that money transfers that the former persident agreed to? $100B a year, if I remember correctly. The world is waiting.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He's on a roll...
Re: (Score:2)
Now how are you guys going to go about that money transfers
I checked the list for the usual suspects. Sure enough: Mayor Rahm Emanuel, City of Chicago, IL. Meanwhile, we learn today that S&P and Moody's have downgraded Illinois to "Near Junk, Lowest Ever for a U.S. State," [bloomberg.com] because these people have been spending themselves into an epic hole for decades.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't like this trend (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Money don't grow on trees son, it gotta come from somewhere and the best place to get it from is the poor, because hell they got nothing to loose anyways.
With the rich paying less taxes, they will be able to afford a much bigger yacht and 4 sports cars instead of 2.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much how I'm looking at it. We're a teenager who is getting the credit card taken away due to blatant irresponsibility. It's good to see local government is doing something about it instead of relying on the feds as well.
Re: (Score:3)
>"I have seen this more and more since Trump took office. Trump dismantles EPA's public protections. Local governments agree to pick up the slack."
Actually, this is generally the way the country is supposed to be run. By the design of the country and explained in the Constitution, most of the power and running of the country is SUPPOSED to be at the state and local levels. In this manner, it keeps the Fed under control, gives localities more freedom to meet the specific needs of their citizens, and cre
Re: (Score:1)
Long gone.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Here is the real story and the eventual history that will be Trump's: Destruction of the US global power and influence, and fanning the flames of the sub-national groups that will replace nations as a whole. The fall of the US leadership will coincide with the fall of the US as a functioning nation, but rather than subsuming into a failed state like Somalia and Yemen, its best cities will rise into global roles. Consider this Greek history in reverse, with city-states becoming the real holders of power.
Trolls with mod points have knocked this from 3 to 1 and called it flamebait. How about facing and addressing reality?
Win for trumps legacy (Score:4, Funny)
Look how he unites the American people.
What a hero.
Cities over states (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
1200 people died when Katrina struck NOLA. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese lost their homes in the Wuhan floods of 2016. Government inaction has consequences. Sitting back in an easy chair watching Fox News and being a dumbass has consequences.
Good luck with that... (Score:1)
A mayor has no more power to enforce emissions than does the average citizen... about the most they can do is refuse to give out permits to companies which want to open new factories or the likes... and they'll just go someplace else.
And when the jobs flee the towns where..... (Score:1)
The US did not ratify the Paris Agrreement (Score:2)