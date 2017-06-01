Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth United States Government Republicans

61 Mayors Commit To Adopt, Honor and Uphold Paris Climate Accord After US Pulls Out (curbed.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the local-level dept.
After President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, 61 mayors across the country have pledged to adopt the historic agreement themselves. The group of mayors, who represent 36 million Americans and some of the largest U.S. cities, outlined a plan to align with the other 194 nations that adopted the accord. From a statement provided by the climate mayors: We will continue to lead. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we'll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks. The world cannot wait -- and neither will we.

  • want to fight about it in the Supreme Court?

  • Now how are you guys going to go about that money transfers that the former persident agreed to? $100B a year, if I remember correctly. The world is waiting.

  • I have seen this more and more since Trump took office. Trump dismantles EPA's public protections. Local governments agree to pick up the slack. If this is going to be Trump's trend, then why should we be paying as much FEDERAL tax, when it's the STATE or CITY that is giving us all these services.
    • You need to pay MORE federal taxes because he is going to cut his business taxes in half along with the taxes of all those wealthy people.

      Money don't grow on trees son, it gotta come from somewhere and the best place to get it from is the poor, because hell they got nothing to loose anyways.

      With the rich paying less taxes, they will be able to afford a much bigger yacht and 4 sports cars instead of 2.

    • >"I have seen this more and more since Trump took office. Trump dismantles EPA's public protections. Local governments agree to pick up the slack."

      Actually, this is generally the way the country is supposed to be run. By the design of the country and explained in the Constitution, most of the power and running of the country is SUPPOSED to be at the state and local levels. In this manner, it keeps the Fed under control, gives localities more freedom to meet the specific needs of their citizens, and cre

  • Win for trumps legacy (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, 2017 @10:23PM (#54531157)

    Look how he unites the American people.
    What a hero.

  • Major cities need electoral votes. Fuck rural assholes who fuck shit up. Fuck subsidizing their tiny ignorant towns with my money. Ide rather give welfare to a black crackhead downtown than a racist methhead in bumfuckistan. Signed, white guy born in Green Bay.

  • A mayor has no more power to enforce emissions than does the average citizen... about the most they can do is refuse to give out permits to companies which want to open new factories or the likes... and they'll just go someplace else.

  • .....these mayors rule, they too will be without a job. The Paris accord is a farce for a global agenda and would end our sovereignty. This accord would do little to help the climate. Good that President Trump nixed this farce. :)
  • Congress never ratified the Paris Agreement. In fact, Obama never sent it to Congress for ratification. there is nothing to "withdraw" from...we were never in it.

