A New Report Finds No Evidence That People Will Work Less Under a Universal Basic Income (theoutline.com) 69
Economists Djavad Salehi-Isfahani and Mohammad H. Mostafavi-Dehzooeifrom for the Economic Research Forum have released a new report on the results of a basic income scheme launched in Iran in 2011. "In 2011, in response to heavy cuts to oil and gas subsidies, Iran implemented a program that guaranteed citizens cash payments of 29 percent of the nation's median income, which amounts to about $1.50 every day (about $16,000 per year in the U.S.)," reports The Outline. Here are the key findings: The report found no evidence for the idea that people will work less under a universal income, and found that in some cases, like in the service industry, people worked more, expanding their businesses or pursuing more satisfying lines of work. The researchers did find that young people -- specifically people in their twenties -- worked less, but noted that Iran never had a high level of employment among young people, and that they were likely enrolling in school with the added income. The evidence presented in the paper is compelling, but the anecdotal belief that handing people money will make them lazy is hard to shake. "The findings in this paper do not settle this question," the report's authors point out. "What we have accomplished is at the very least to shift the burden of proof on this issue to those who claim cash transfer [sic] make poor people lazy, and to show the need for better data and more research."
It seems obvious that if people can do something they will, but what? Who knows. Hobby or Job, or accidental community service via picking up trash.
I would work less if I didn't have to work for my income. Am I the only one?
I'm still not sold.
Nor should you be. Finding no evidence that X is true is very different (and much easier) than finding evidence that X is false.
Where are you that your janitors get paid $2.40/hr?
If you're satisfied living on $1.50 a day, congratulations. Most people find that when they don't have to work to survive though they can work for fun or profit, or actually even both.
I hate it when people make crap up.
The U.S. already spends huge sums of money on myriad social programs. Simplify
Wrong Question! (Score:2)
Would some people be completely unproductive with their "extra" free time? Absolutely. Problems we have with our current welfare system would be exacerbated greatly. People that currently work to afford drug and alcohol addictions would now have no need to work, so society as a whole gains a dependent class at the expense of those who want to produce. Those that want to produce will simply stop producing when they can't receive the fruits of their labor because it's going to a massive welfare state.
Obviously nobody would work (for someone else) if they could keep any arbitrary standard of living and not work.
But if you had the choice between either getting every third paycheck doubled for the same amount of work, or else living on a third of your income for zero work, which would you pick? I sure as hell know I would keep working and just pocket the extra money to reach my life goals sooner, rather than live a life of bare subsistence just so that I could sit around doing nothing.
And I bet those life goals involve putting that money back into the economy. Maybe you want to travel, or buy a nicer place to live, or fix up a '72 Chevelle SS. Either way, the money feeds the economy.
The economy is not helped because a hedge fund manager can buy more derivatives (now a bigger market than actual capital stocks). It just gets taken off the table to add to a net worth that will never be s
I sure as hell know I would keep working and just pocket the extra money to reach my life goals sooner
But would you retire sooner? If so, the result is still fewer people working.
I also thought this until I retired. I do more now than I did when I was working. And more of that work actually does something for my community. No, I don't put in the "hours" like a wage slave, but the work is more productive and meaningful and fun for me.
If I could get say max $16K (Score:3)
per year extra hell yah I'd still work (Mind you I own my own business) but still $1200 extra per month is a lot of money to do things lots of people wouldn't be able to do other wise. Hell with $1200 extra I could use that to run a second online business.
per year extra hell yah I'd still work (Mind you I own my own business) but still $1200 extra per month is a lot of money to do things lots of people wouldn't be able to do other wise. Hell with $1200 extra I could use that to run a second online business.
Well it should be pointed out that if you are a successful businessman you would either see no increase in income or more likely a decrease in income from the implementation of basic income. My arbitrary guess is a family with around $100k in income would see no change in income (they would get a basic income check of $1200 per month and pay $1200 more in taxes per month), while everyone under that gets more money and everyone over that gets less money. Basic income only makes sense when paid for by a progr
Stundy out of Iran? really ?? (Score:1)
yea becouse I'd believe anything coming out of Iran
... not. /. is really stretching here.
it's basically 4 trillion dollars so they would have to double the federal budget to pay for this. Bare minimum, everyone's tax rate doubles. This is based on total outlays vs total income. Remember that FICA is just another source of income for the feds, an effective ~15% tax before any income tax is considered. Then there is all the excise, corporate, etc taxes. It's easy to say they can get the money, but there are not enough rich people to just stick with the bill. It will land on the middle class like
Nobody told me there would be math in this comments section.
A consumption tax.
It'd have to be high, and would eat some of the benefits, but a 25% consumption tax should cover it (quick Google has us consumer spending around 12 trillion).
You also get some of it by rolling back SS payments for people that have had the basic income their whole life.
If it's a 25% consumption tax, you get a benefit from it up to almost 100k.
Here's a smarter look at how it could really be done (uses a lower number and makes assumptions about low income businesses starting).
https://bluecol [wordpress.com]
Net effect, the rich stay rich and everyone else is in the same situation they were in. There is only one reason why people are pushing this. It will allow them to stay in power. If we follow the money from which this will all come from, it will show who is trying to establish their control over not just a single country, but the world. Once they accomplish this, reversing it will almost impossible except outright conflict.
Rich are fine and the middle class gets their standard of living dragged far closer to those on UBI. It is a fact that the rich can not pay the bills, they are too large. The middle class will be the ones who pay for this.
What would stop employers from lowering their salaries by whatever the "universal income" amount might be
The free market for labor. You can't just arbitrarily lower salaries and still expect to be able to attract enough workers. If anything, employers will need to raise salaries, since potential employees will have less incentive to work.
If anything, employers will need to raise salaries, since potential employees will have less incentive to work.
Employers would need to get better in all parts. When the populace no longer fears for their lives upon losing their job, they would be far more apt to quit a shitty job to find something better. Over a generation or two it'd weed out bad businesses, making the country more efficient with higher quality output and faster economic growth.
But I don't know what I'm talking about. Walmart would probably find a way to game the system like do currently.
Hunger (Score:1)
So what you're saying is that if you got a UBI, you WOULD sill work, because that extra money is nice to have. Which makes sense. There are not many who would want to live on/below the poverty line.
Yes, And the people who are paying are just as pissed about it.
Just sayin'.
Oh, well, if it worked in Iran for $1.50 (Score:2)
then I'm sure it'll work everywhere else in the world.
After all, Iran is just like every other country in the world.
Well, USD$1.50 is like CAD$150.00 so yes I'd apply for that.
Instead of a UBI, make it a 'PBI' (progressive basic income). Say the BI is $10K, and we are not including this in income. Once you're earning $5K, the BI reduces 25c per $. So once you're earning $45K, you're not actually getting any of that $10K, which is fine because you don't need it. This GREATLY reduces the cost, yet still has the advantages of the safety net and eliminating most of the welfare overhead. I haven't run the numbers for my country (Australia), and likely won't with a kid around when I'm
The Left using Iran as a model (Score:1)
Now we are supposed to base public policy based on data Iran collected?..
But, hey, why not try this in Venezuela now? Surely, Maduro will listen to the foreign fans of Bolivarian revolution [pjmedia.com]...
$1.50 if 29% of an Iranian median wage, and $16K is 29% of an American median wage.
Someone went through the American education system.
No duh. (Score:1)
Uh, researchers found they worked less... (Score:2)
Sooo... yea. I realize Slashdot has become a new social justice platform but c'mon, this is at least the third universal basic income propaganda post of the week and it's certainly stretching the boundaries of legitimate.
Hawthorne effect? (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]