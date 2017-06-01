A New Report Finds No Evidence That People Will Work Less Under a Universal Basic Income (theoutline.com) 38
Economists Djavad Salehi-Isfahani and Mohammad H. Mostafavi-Dehzooeifrom for the Economic Research Forum have released a new report on the results of a basic income scheme launched in Iran in 2011. "In 2011, in response to heavy cuts to oil and gas subsidies, Iran implemented a program that guaranteed citizens cash payments of 29 percent of the nation's median income, which amounts to about $1.50 every day (about $16,000 per year in the U.S.)," reports The Outline. Here are the key findings: The report found no evidence for the idea that people will work less under a universal income, and found that in some cases, like in the service industry, people worked more, expanding their businesses or pursuing more satisfying lines of work. The researchers did find that young people -- specifically people in their twenties -- worked less, but noted that Iran never had a high level of employment among young people, and that they were likely enrolling in school with the added income. The evidence presented in the paper is compelling, but the anecdotal belief that handing people money will make them lazy is hard to shake. "The findings in this paper do not settle this question," the report's authors point out. "What we have accomplished is at the very least to shift the burden of proof on this issue to those who claim cash transfer [sic] make poor people lazy, and to show the need for better data and more research."
It seems obvious that if people can do something they will, but what? Who knows. Hobby or Job, or accidental community service via picking up trash.
I would work less if I didn't have to work for my income. Am I the only one?
I'm still not sold.
Nor should you be. Finding no evidence that X is true is very different (and much easier) than finding evidence that X is false.
Where are you that your janitors get paid $2.40/hr?
If you're satisfied living on $1.50 a day, congratulations. Most people find that when they don't have to work to survive though they can work for fun or profit, or actually even both.
I hate it when people make crap up.
The U.S. already spends huge sums of money on myriad social programs. Simplify
Obviously nobody would work (for someone else) if they could keep any arbitrary standard of living and not work.
But if you had the choice between either getting every third paycheck doubled for the same amount of work, or else living on a third of your income for zero work, which would you pick? I sure as hell know I would keep working and just pocket the extra money to reach my life goals sooner, rather than live a life of bare subsistence just so that I could sit around doing nothing.
If I could get say max $16K
per year extra hell yah I'd still work (Mind you I own my own business) but still $1200 extra per month is a lot of money to do things lots of people wouldn't be able to do other wise. Hell with $1200 extra I could use that to run a second online business.
Stundy out of Iran? really ??
yea becouse I'd believe anything coming out of Iran
... not. /. is really stretching here.
it's basically 4 trillion dollars so they would have to double the federal budget to pay for this. Bare minimum, everyone's tax rate doubles. This is based on total outlays vs total income. Remember that FICA is just another source of income for the feds, an effective ~15% tax before any income tax is considered. Then there is all the excise, corporate, etc taxes. It's easy to say they can get the money, but there are not enough rich people to just stick with the bill. It will land on the middle class like
A consumption tax.
It'd have to be high, and would eat some of the benefits, but a 25% consumption tax should cover it (quick Google has us consumer spending around 12 trillion).
You also get some of it by rolling back SS payments for people that have had the basic income their whole life.
If it's a 25% consumption tax, you get a benefit from it up to almost 100k.
Here's a smarter look at how it could really be done (uses a lower number and makes assumptions about low income businesses starting).
https://bluecol [wordpress.com]
Net effect, the rich stay rich and everyone else is in the same situation they were in. There is only one reason why people are pushing this. It will allow them to stay in power. If we follow the money from which this will all come from, it will show who is trying to establish their control over not just a single country, but the world. Once they accomplish this, reversing it will almost impossible except outright conflict.
Rich are fine and the middle class gets their standard of living dragged far closer to those on UBI. It is a fact that the rich can not pay the bills, they are too large. The middle class will be the ones who pay for this.
Hunger
Yes, And the people who are paying are just as pissed about it.
Just sayin'.
Oh, well, if it worked in Iran for $1.50
then I'm sure it'll work everywhere else in the world.
After all, Iran is just like every other country in the world.
Well, USD$1.50 is like CAD$150.00 so yes I'd apply for that.
The Left using Iran as a model
Now we are supposed to base public policy based on data Iran collected?..
But, hey, why not try this in Venezuela now? Surely, Maduro will listen to the foreign fans of Bolivarian revolution [pjmedia.com]...