A New Report Finds No Evidence That People Will Work Less Under a Universal Basic Income

Economists Djavad Salehi-Isfahani and Mohammad H. Mostafavi-Dehzooeifrom for the Economic Research Forum have released a new report on the results of a basic income scheme launched in Iran in 2011. "In 2011, in response to heavy cuts to oil and gas subsidies, Iran implemented a program that guaranteed citizens cash payments of 29 percent of the nation's median income, which amounts to about $1.50 every day (about $16,000 per year in the U.S.)," reports The Outline. Here are the key findings: The report found no evidence for the idea that people will work less under a universal income, and found that in some cases, like in the service industry, people worked more, expanding their businesses or pursuing more satisfying lines of work. The researchers did find that young people -- specifically people in their twenties -- worked less, but noted that Iran never had a high level of employment among young people, and that they were likely enrolling in school with the added income. The evidence presented in the paper is compelling, but the anecdotal belief that handing people money will make them lazy is hard to shake. "The findings in this paper do not settle this question," the report's authors point out. "What we have accomplished is at the very least to shift the burden of proof on this issue to those who claim cash transfer [sic] make poor people lazy, and to show the need for better data and more research."

    It seems obvious that if people can do something they will, but what? Who knows. Hobby or Job, or accidental community service via picking up trash.

  • I would work less if I didn't have to work for my income. Am I the only one?

    • If you're satisfied living on $1.50 a day, congratulations. Most people find that when they don't have to work to survive though they can work for fun or profit, or actually even both.

    • Would you be completely unproductive with your extra free time though? If you worked on some open source hobby project instead it's not like the world is worse off. Yes I realize that's not the most efficient use of capital, and yes there are some who won't be productive with their time, but if it means some criminals will also be less productive with their time it means society probably sees some cost savings on the other end.

      The U.S. already spends huge sums of money on myriad social programs. Simplify

    • Obviously nobody would work (for someone else) if they could keep any arbitrary standard of living and not work.

      But if you had the choice between either getting every third paycheck doubled for the same amount of work, or else living on a third of your income for zero work, which would you pick? I sure as hell know I would keep working and just pocket the extra money to reach my life goals sooner, rather than live a life of bare subsistence just so that I could sit around doing nothing.

      (Not that I would be

    per year extra hell yah I'd still work (Mind you I own my own business) but still $1200 extra per month is a lot of money to do things lots of people wouldn't be able to do other wise. Hell with $1200 extra I could use that to run a second online business.

      Precisely, the provision of minimal support in general simply alleviates some of the burdens of class divide. Enabling more people to exercise creativity and advance the economy has greater gains than the dog-eat-dog model allows.

  • I am pretty sure I only work to be able to keep up my lifestyle, which is around 15k. The 45k on top of that is a nice-to-have.

