LG Joins NFC Payment Party With LG Pay (cnet.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple and Samsung have been fattening their pockets with digital wallets for years, and now LG wants in. The company rolled out LG Pay in South Korea on Friday, it said in a statement. South Korean users of the LG G6 will be the first to be able to use the service. LG Pay allows users to register up to 10 of their frequently used cards, including credit, membership and transportation cards. To make payment with LG Pay, users tap their phone against a credit card terminal and scan their fingerprint.
LG is an electronics company. This is not a new standard. This is just another contactless EMV proxy payment service. It uses the same "standard" as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay (and doesn't actually require special support to accept payment).
It's still the same standard. They're just able to identify the provider in the data stream somewhere. Doesn't make a whole lot of sense to have a contactless limit that is variably enforced.
Why not just a single standard (Score:2)
Why not just make a single standard NFC Pay that any phone with NFC can implement? We already have Android Pay. What is the advantage of having LG Pay vs. Android Pay on an LG phone that already has Android installed? I have a Samsung phone that supposedly supports Samsung Pay, but I've never even configured it as I don't think I've seen a single store that advertises accepting Samsung Pay.
Good question. And have an app that can ride on any phone - Android, iOS, even Windows Phone. Right now, companies make this a feature for top end phones: Apple only has it for iPhone 6 & above, Microsoft only had it for the Lumia 950/XL, and so on. And they are all different and competing standards. Have one across the board that one can use regardless of their phone (it just needs be a smartphone), and let it be as basic a function as text messaging.
Right now, companies make this a feature for top end phones: Apple only has it for iPhone 6 & above, Microsoft only had it for the Lumia 950/XL, and so on.
This is not correct. Once Apple introduced Apple Pay, it's been on every new phone they've developed since - including the iPhone SE. The only exception was the iPhone 5C, which was introduced as a low end option when the first iPhone with TouchID (the 5S) was introduced.
Why not just make a single standard NFC Pay that any phone with NFC can implement?
Because someone has to move the money. These don't store the card so much as proxy charges to the card.
The standard is contactless EMV. But someone has to actually handle moving the charging your real card whenever the virtual EMV card is charged.
No one has to accept Samsung Pay or Apple Pay or Android Pay, because on the hardware side your phone just looks like a contactless chip card (aka PayPass, ExpressPay, payWave, etc)
I'm not sure of the others, but ya Google Wallet used to do the proxy thing.
Android Pay on the other hand contacts the credit card issuer and generates a new unique credit card number per card and device. Charges are made directly against the credit card without a proxy.
Google Wallet used to just show the changes as from them. With Android Pay it shows the actual business and rewards points for different categories work the same as if you were paying directly with your card.
Not that I trust Google as the arbiter of my finances, but this beats card issuers directly issuing your phone as a card. Imagine having a different app for each issuing bank, and having to switch apps before scanning at the register.
And an open standard is just wide open for abuse, as the details for how the security tokens are stored on the phone is public knowledge - not something card issuers are going to want to do. And that would open up the end-user to having to maintain PCI compliance - banks won'
Why not just make a single standard NFC Pay that any phone with NFC can implement?
Because it involves the possibility that somebody somewhere might pay LG money for it. Therefore LG has to have it.
You mean that thing that allows thieves to steal your money?
Nope. The thing that has prevented thieves from stealing my money several times since I've started using it.
A couple of vendors I've used have been "hit" since I started paying exclusively with ApplePay when shopping with them. My one-time-use card number was useless by the time thieves got it. No fraud, no need to get cards reissued. I might actually have a credit card survive until its expiration date without having to get a new one. Probably the first time in a decade if that manages to happen.
Grant
I guess they're referring to non-authenticated plastic cards with NFC. Kind of off-topic, really. Thieves in close proximity could get a one-time use token to charge once that way. With a phone, it has to be unlocked/authenticated before a transaction is actually processed.
It's not Apple's own one-time function. It's just contactless EMV, which uses NFC. It works more or less the same as chip cards, just wirelessly. It works exactly the same as standard contactless chip cards (e.g. payWave, PayPass, E
Confusion from Korean Domestic Market? (Score:2)
The point is for Samsung that they are not going to be dependent on Google. To use Android and ship Google's apps with it requires f
Universal tracking (Score:2)
FWIW, as a consumer, I always use cash.
I pay my "day to day" expenses using cash only.
How do you figure you're getting more data this way? You get a one-time-use card number that never gets used at any other vendor including you ever again. That's less data than being able to correlate multiple purchases to the same customer based on the same card number used over time.
Granted, I've got a smartphone, and you could be sniffing my WiFi MAC trying to track me. My payment method doesn't affect that. Also, MAC randomization FTW there.
Not saying cash isn't still the most anonymous option, but
I'm pretty sure that in addition to the on-time-use token, you also get a lot of the same data that's stored on the mag stripe - including the primary card number [emvlab.org]. In multiple places [emvlab.org].
Why are we doing this more? (Score:2)
With apologies to Ben Franklin:
