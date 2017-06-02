Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Hundreds of Walmart Employees Say They've Been Punished For Taking Sick Days

A new report from the workers advocacy group A Better Balance alleges that Walmart consistently punishes employees for taking sick days, even if they have proper documentation from doctors. From a report: A Better Balance interviewed and surveyed more than 1,000 Walmart workers about the company's absence control program -- which awards disciplinary "points" for absences regardless of reason -- and found the retail giant to be in violation of multiple laws. "Giving a worker a disciplinary 'point' for being absent due to a disability or for taking care of themselves or a loved one with a serious medical condition is not only unfair," the report reads, "in many instances, it runs afoul of federal, state, and local laws." Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told the Times that the allegations are false, and that the company "understand[s] that associates may have to miss work on occasion," and that they "have processes in place to assist them." The report's worker testimonials say differently. "I came down with a stomach flu and I had to call in due to vomiting and high fever and got a point cause of being sick," recalls an Illinois employee named Veronica. "I hate the fact we got to worry about getting fired cause we caught the flu."

  • There seems to be an inconsistency, on the one hand they are employees and on the other they are associates. Which is it really?

  • Capitalism at its finest (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Those with bootstraps don't get sick, you should all learn from them!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      Use the bodies of your dead and sick coworkers as a ladder to climb your way to success!

  • Advocacy groups say shit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It means that maybe someone should investigate to see if it's true. Let us know when it's more than an agenda-driven allegation. Thanks.

  • That explains why I get sick when I go to Walmart. Having sick employees around the food and products I buy.. I am gonna have a bad time...

  • they will point you no matter the reason then if they dont like you they will try to add on points for no reason i rember in my entire stay there i missed 1 day and they tried to say i had 6 points. they also play favrets to people who kiss there ass vs those that do not. just me if that company can brake a labor law they do.

