Hundreds of Walmart Employees Say They've Been Punished For Taking Sick Days (vice.com) 17
A new report from the workers advocacy group A Better Balance alleges that Walmart consistently punishes employees for taking sick days, even if they have proper documentation from doctors. From a report: A Better Balance interviewed and surveyed more than 1,000 Walmart workers about the company's absence control program -- which awards disciplinary "points" for absences regardless of reason -- and found the retail giant to be in violation of multiple laws. "Giving a worker a disciplinary 'point' for being absent due to a disability or for taking care of themselves or a loved one with a serious medical condition is not only unfair," the report reads, "in many instances, it runs afoul of federal, state, and local laws." Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told the Times that the allegations are false, and that the company "understand[s] that associates may have to miss work on occasion," and that they "have processes in place to assist them." The report's worker testimonials say differently. "I came down with a stomach flu and I had to call in due to vomiting and high fever and got a point cause of being sick," recalls an Illinois employee named Veronica. "I hate the fact we got to worry about getting fired cause we caught the flu."
employees or associates? (Score:2)
There seems to be an inconsistency, on the one hand they are employees and on the other they are associates. Which is it really?
Capitalism at its finest (Score:1)
Those with bootstraps don't get sick, you should all learn from them!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Advocacy groups say shit (Score:1)
It means that maybe someone should investigate to see if it's true. Let us know when it's more than an agenda-driven allegation. Thanks.
Oh.. (Score:1)
That explains why I get sick when I go to Walmart. Having sick employees around the food and products I buy.. I am gonna have a bad time...
having worked there its all true (Score:2)