YouTube Clarifies 'Hate Speech' Definition and Which Videos Won't Be Monetized

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a blog post, YouTube outlined more specific definitions of hate speech and what kinds of incendiary content wouldn't be eligible for monetization. Three categories are classified as hate speech, with the broadest one being "hateful content." YouTube is defining this as anything that "promotes discrimination or disparages or humiliates an individual or group of people on the basis of the individual's or group's race, ethnicity, or ethnic origin, nationality, religion, disability, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other characteristic associated with systematic discrimination or marginalization." The second category is "inappropriate use of family entertainment characters," which means content showing kid-friendly characters in "violent, sexual, vile, or otherwise inappropriate behavior," no matter if the content is satirical or a parody. The final category is somewhat broad: "incendiary and demeaning content" means that anything "gratuitously" demeaning or shameful toward an individual or group is prohibited. The updated guidelines are a response to creators asking YouTube to clarify what will and will not be deemed advertiser-friendly. YouTube acknowledges that its systems still aren't perfect, but it says it's doing its best to inform creators while maintaining support for advertisers. YouTube also launched a new course in its Creator Academy that creators can take to learn more about how to make "content appealing for a broad range of advertisers."

  • That clears things up! (Score:3)

    by LarryRiedel ( 141315 ) <Larry@Riedel.org> on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:25PM (#54538503)
    So I just need to make sure I don't do things like say or show anything "associated with systematic discrimination or marginalization".
  • Sounds like YouTube is doubling down on letting the folks in charge of "report abuse" triage bring their biases when choosing which videos make money and which ones don't. Hopefully Vimeo is taking notes...

  • What if (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I want to run my ads on anti-SJW videos?

  • Conservative Field Day (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:33PM (#54538561)

    anything that "promotes discrimination or disparages or humiliates an individual or group of people on the basis of the individual's or group's race

    How many far-left videos are there I wonder that whine about oppression from the evil white male, or just from white people in general?

    Well now, all of them are subject to complaint under these rules... conservatives are going to have a field day bringing down videos.

    After all, one of the worst things you can do an opponent is make them live by the rules they made...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      You don't seem to understand what the text you quoted is saying. It's only if the disparagement is on the basis of race, so the kind of complaints you are taking about wouldn't count because they are on the basis of behaviour.

      Conservatives took down a Contra Points video recently by mass reporting it as spam. Since this is only a rule clarification, not a change, it suggests that they couldn't attack it on race/gender grounds.

    • Extremists on both sides will. You'll have religious nuts who will go out of their way to ensure anyone and everyone promoting tolerance towards transgender and gay people will get plastered with demonetization requests, and SJWs will do the same with anything and everything dealing with religious content and anything else that's "white privilege promoting" in their eyes.

      In the end, the sane people will be the ones losing out. Because when the dust settles after they're done, what's left is cat videos and s

  • What a broad definition (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:35PM (#54538579)
    I seriously doubt they're going to be applying this rule fairly to offensive videos on both sides of the political divide.

  • Religion? (Score:4, Funny)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:45PM (#54538659) Journal

    Unlike ethnicity, disability, or age, religion is something the individual chose him/herself, and should be completely open to ridicule and mocking. It's an ideology, there is nothing sacred about it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Probably had to throw that in for the advertisers. Shane because otherwise it all seems fairly reasonable for a commercial service like YouTube.

    • Sometimes religion is chosen for you. Children often have no practical ability to opt out of their parents' religious practices.

    • The vast majority of people are born into a religion, and trained from birth to interpret reality through that lens, and frequently, are further trained in how to process (or fear and avoid) viewpoints that disagree. I don't know how you call that a choice. Like, not to break into a free will debate, but we only make choices based on what we know, and if what we know is limited, our choices are limited.

      • That religion is used to brainwash children does NOT change the fact that religion is indeed an ideology.

        • As John Maynard Keynes so eloquently put it: “Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back”

          Everyone has ideology, especially the people who deny it. I grew up in a cult, and according to them, everyone else had a "religious ideology" and we had the truth. Few people question thei

  • Another weekend of videos explaining what this mean for the YouTube community.
  • I fail to see how this is a free speech issue. They're not saying you're not allowed to post content like that. They're saying that Google is not going to pay you To post it.

    Say whatever you want, just don't expect Google to help you make a living saying it.

    Unless of course TFA says more than TFS.

  • So basically YT is saying they only want cuddly cat videos. Is there another video hosting sight that isn't full of fucking bullshit?

  • I can't say anymore that religious nuts are well defined in the ICD-10 F22.0 without being demonetized?

    Hey, it's only the truth!

  • So we're going to continue being as arbitrary and vague about this as possible as we implement our agenda.

