YouTube Clarifies 'Hate Speech' Definition and Which Videos Won't Be Monetized (arstechnica.com) 82
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a blog post, YouTube outlined more specific definitions of hate speech and what kinds of incendiary content wouldn't be eligible for monetization. Three categories are classified as hate speech, with the broadest one being "hateful content." YouTube is defining this as anything that "promotes discrimination or disparages or humiliates an individual or group of people on the basis of the individual's or group's race, ethnicity, or ethnic origin, nationality, religion, disability, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other characteristic associated with systematic discrimination or marginalization." The second category is "inappropriate use of family entertainment characters," which means content showing kid-friendly characters in "violent, sexual, vile, or otherwise inappropriate behavior," no matter if the content is satirical or a parody. The final category is somewhat broad: "incendiary and demeaning content" means that anything "gratuitously" demeaning or shameful toward an individual or group is prohibited. The updated guidelines are a response to creators asking YouTube to clarify what will and will not be deemed advertiser-friendly. YouTube acknowledges that its systems still aren't perfect, but it says it's doing its best to inform creators while maintaining support for advertisers. YouTube also launched a new course in its Creator Academy that creators can take to learn more about how to make "content appealing for a broad range of advertisers."
Looks more like a giant liberal loss to me (Score:1, Troll)
Conservatives only attack people on an ideological basis, I don't see anything in the rules that would stop any conservative videos I've seen.
Nope, instead you are going to see a lot of content pulled from notable racists like Hillary Clinton [youtube.com], who can't help but blame problems on an entire race of people.
Remember kids, being color-blind means just that - don't place blame on people based on the color of their skin! Everyone has different pasts and experiences, such that you cannot categorically treat them
Re: (Score:2)
The most racist people I know are do good liberals who are trying to save colored people. Like Whiteplaining why black people can't use cell phones.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
They think they aren't racist because they are trying to "help" people of color.
Nope (Score:1)
I will stop posting viewpoints that offend your sensitive child-mind when all you fascist Deep State supporters are crying like Kathy Griffin over the many self-inflicted losses you have incurred...
Re: Looks more like a giant liberal loss to me (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not really, it's a win for those that have enough idiots paying them regardless of views. They can keep spreading their bullshit while everyone debunking it will have to pack and go.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm white I don't give a flying fuck about your problems. I don't need to give a fuck about your problems. If that offends you go fuck yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Why only white people, all people can listen, it's not a white privilege, dammit!
Re: (Score:3)
This isn't really a conservative/liberal issue.
This is an authoritarian/libertarian issue.
This is how you suppress speaking truth to power. If it doesn't offend someone. Its probably some drivel that isn't worth saying.
Which is what YouTube wants. Less provocative news and social critique, more ad friendly cat videos.
If the rules were applied evenly, this would block out entire segments of the media like news, music and comedy.
Re: (Score:2)
This is an authoritarian/libertarian issue.
Nope. "Your right to extend your fist ends at my nose" libertarianism is dead. Your right to shove pollutants up my nose is enshrined in law. So why doesn't that stop at my nose?
And the law clearly indicates that a swing and a miss is "assault". So why aren't the libertarians trying to get assault laws repealed? Oh yeah, because the libertarians hate liberty.
Re: (Score:2)
No, this is how a private corporation chooses to do business.
Re: (Score:2)
If you can't make your political point without being a bigot, you probably need to improve your rhetoric.
In any case, I don't know why people expect YouTube to be the ultimate defender of free speech. It's a commercial service whose primary source of revenue is ads. Maybe you should get together and set up a site dedicated to freedom of speech.
Crowd fund it. Bandwidth and disk space are cheap. Prove that it can work and can survive and thrive.
Re: (Score:2)
It also means that sane people can't post videos debunking the bullshit some preachers spread anymore if they want to make a living that way. So the religious nuts and those trying to milk idiots believing in that bull should be good, after all, the idiots they're preaching to keep sending them money, no need to monetize the videos themselves.
That clears things up! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
All speech is equal but some speech is more equal than others.
Down voting this just enforces the statement that some speech is more free that others. Thank you thought police.
Untenable strategy (Score:1)
What if (Score:1)
I want to run my ads on anti-SJW videos?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd buy your crap.
Just for the sake of it.
Re: (Score:2)
No. All it means is that Trump can't collect the 100 bucks he would make from his videos.
Conservative Field Day (Score:4, Insightful)
anything that "promotes discrimination or disparages or humiliates an individual or group of people on the basis of the individual's or group's race
How many far-left videos are there I wonder that whine about oppression from the evil white male, or just from white people in general?
Well now, all of them are subject to complaint under these rules... conservatives are going to have a field day bringing down videos.
After all, one of the worst things you can do an opponent is make them live by the rules they made...
Re: (Score:2)
It is systematic, because it is allowed without question, because of orthodoxy of thought.
Q.E.D.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't seem to understand what the text you quoted is saying. It's only if the disparagement is on the basis of race, so the kind of complaints you are taking about wouldn't count because they are on the basis of behaviour.
Conservatives took down a Contra Points video recently by mass reporting it as spam. Since this is only a rule clarification, not a change, it suggests that they couldn't attack it on race/gender grounds.
Re: (Score:2)
Extremists on both sides will. You'll have religious nuts who will go out of their way to ensure anyone and everyone promoting tolerance towards transgender and gay people will get plastered with demonetization requests, and SJWs will do the same with anything and everything dealing with religious content and anything else that's "white privilege promoting" in their eyes.
In the end, the sane people will be the ones losing out. Because when the dust settles after they're done, what's left is cat videos and s
What a broad definition (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
If YouTube is displaying your work without authorization and without grounds for fair use, what happened when you reported this to YouTube through its OCILLA notice process?
Re: (Score:2)
No. You're wrong. Only if they have an insult or disparaging remark in them.
So remove a nine.
Religion? (Score:4, Funny)
Unlike ethnicity, disability, or age, religion is something the individual chose him/herself, and should be completely open to ridicule and mocking. It's an ideology, there is nothing sacred about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Probably had to throw that in for the advertisers. Shane because otherwise it all seems fairly reasonable for a commercial service like YouTube.
Heritability of religion (Score:2)
Sometimes religion is chosen for you. Children often have no practical ability to opt out of their parents' religious practices.
Choice? (Score:2)
The vast majority of people are born into a religion, and trained from birth to interpret reality through that lens, and frequently, are further trained in how to process (or fear and avoid) viewpoints that disagree. I don't know how you call that a choice. Like, not to break into a free will debate, but we only make choices based on what we know, and if what we know is limited, our choices are limited.
Re: (Score:2)
That religion is used to brainwash children does NOT change the fact that religion is indeed an ideology.
Re: (Score:2)
As John Maynard Keynes so eloquently put it: “Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back”
Everyone has ideology, especially the people who deny it. I grew up in a cult, and according to them, everyone else had a "religious ideology" and we had the truth. Few people question thei
The sky is falling... (Score:2)
How is this an issue? (Score:1)
Say whatever you want, just don't expect Google to help you make a living saying it.
Unless of course TFA says more than TFS.
YT what? (Score:2)
MediaGoblin with blackjack and hookers (Score:2)
You could always start your own MediaGoblin instance on your own web site.
Boooo (Score:2)
I can't say anymore that religious nuts are well defined in the ICD-10 F22.0 without being demonetized?
Hey, it's only the truth!
"The systems aren't perfect." (Score:2)
So we're going to continue being as arbitrary and vague about this as possible as we implement our agenda.