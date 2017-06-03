Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Books Entertainment

JRR Tolkien Book 'Beren and Luthien' Published After 100 Years (bbc.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the blast-from-the-past dept.
seoras quotes a report from BBC: A new book by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien is going on sale -- 100 years after it was first conceived. Beren and Luthien has been described as a "very personal story" that the Oxford professor thought up after returning from the Battle of the Somme. It was edited by his son Christopher Tolkien and contains versions of a tale that became part of The Silmarillion. The book features illustrations by Alan Lee, who won an Academy Award for his work on Peter Jackson's film trilogy. It is being published on Thursday by HarperCollins on the 10th anniversary of the last Middle Earth book, The Children of Hurin.

JRR Tolkien Book 'Beren and Luthien' Published After 100 Years More | Reply

JRR Tolkien Book 'Beren and Luthien' Published After 100 Years

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Joy is wealth and love is the legal tender of the soul." -- Robert G. Ingersoll

Close