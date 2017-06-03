JRR Tolkien Book 'Beren and Luthien' Published After 100 Years (bbc.com) 7
seoras quotes a report from BBC: A new book by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien is going on sale -- 100 years after it was first conceived. Beren and Luthien has been described as a "very personal story" that the Oxford professor thought up after returning from the Battle of the Somme. It was edited by his son Christopher Tolkien and contains versions of a tale that became part of The Silmarillion. The book features illustrations by Alan Lee, who won an Academy Award for his work on Peter Jackson's film trilogy. It is being published on Thursday by HarperCollins on the 10th anniversary of the last Middle Earth book, The Children of Hurin.
"by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien" (Score:1)
WRONG.
He wrote a little of it in a rough draft format, then his son wrote everything else. At best it's a co-story, but this is a Christopher Tolkien story.
Sucker that I am... (Score:2)
I'll probably buy it.
Hollywood (Score:3)
Meanwhile, movie industry starts planning to make 2 trilogies of 150min films out of this book.
And... (Score:2)
I thought I procrastinated putting things off, good to know someone else has me beat by 99 years.
The Silmarillion (Score:2)
The Silmarillion is worth a read if you have enough imagination to fill in some of the visual details yourself; it is in a sort of abstract epic writing style one level more removed from the writing in LOTR, so many people have trouble with it, but there are beautiful moments in it if you can read it. For example, it opens with a description of music sung by beings of great power at the beginning of time, and also of the discord that the great enemy tries to sing into the music.
And there are high hosts of e