Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Reportedly Valued At $1 Billion

An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: Bitcoin exchange Coinbase Inc. is in talks with potential investors on a new round of funding at a valuation of more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. It is not clear which investors are committing to the round, which was described as targeting around $100 million or more, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter... Demand for crypto-assets has soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology. Coinbase said in January it raised $75 million from several major financial institutions including the New York Stock Exchange, USAA Bank and Spanish banking group BBVA.
Though Bitcoins were selling for $892 in January, they've nearly tripled in value over the last five months. Despite the fact that Coinbase "suffered outages" last week, the price of Bitcoin still rose 13.6% over the next nine days to $2561.

  • If they're doing so well, they must be making good money. So why, exactly, do they need to raise another $100 million?

    The valuation they're talking about is nuts. Truly, the next Internet bubble is not far from bursting...

    • has something to do with it. The value of Bitcoin's always been tied to the illicit drug trade and the current administration has signaled a shift away from legalization or even a hands off approach to let the States do their own thing. Then there's all the ransomware going around that's paid in bitcoin.

      After all, a currency is only as valuable as what you can buy with it.

