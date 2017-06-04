ESR Shares A Forgotten 'Roots Of Open Source' Moment From 1984 (ibiblio.org) 46
Eric S. Raymond recently documented one of the first public calls for free software, which happened immediately after AT&T's fateful decision commercialize Unix: [I]n October 1984 I was in a crowd of people watching a presentation by a woman from Bell Labs describing the then-new getopt(3) library, written by AT&T as a way to regularize the processing of command-line arguments in C programs... Everybody thought this was a fine idea, and several people asked questions probing whether AT&T was going to let anyone else use the getopt code they had written. These questions related to the general anxiety about Unix source code distributions drying up. Frustration mounted as the woman gave evasive answers which seemed to add up to "No, we refuse to commit to allowing general access to this code." Which seemed to confirm everyone's worst fears about what was going to happen to Unix source code access in general. At which point Henry Spencer stands up and says (not in these exact words) "I will write and share a conforming implementation." -- and got a cheer from the assembled.
If you're thinking "That's not a big deal, we do this sort of thing all the time," my actual point is that in October 1984 this was indeed a big deal. It took an actual imaginative leap for Henry Spencer to, in effect, say "Screw AT&T and its legalisms and evasions, if they're going to cut off source access we hackers are gonna do it for ourselves"... [H]e got an actual cheer exactly because he was pushing forward, exposing the possibility of doing not just small projects and demos and quirky little tools but at competing with the likes of AT&T itself at software production.
Raymond also remembers this as an important moment for him. "I was a young, unknown programmer then -- just 27, still figuring out what I wanted. I watched Henry make that promise. I heard the cheer, and felt the change in the air as culturally, we realized what the solution to AT&T fscking us over had to be. And I thought 'I want to be like that guy.'"
Its quicker to code something simple like getopt than to argue about it.
I'll just leave this here [imgflip.com] and be on my merry way. Thanks.
Well memed sir, and prompt.
Unfortunately the decision to no longer be open was also the decision that caused Unix to be overrun by Microsoft.
Microsoft isn't open. I think it was more a question of accessibility. More people understood windows than unix, so server side windows had a head start.
I never stated that Microsoft was open, but at the time they only provided the cheap and simple MS-DOS, nothing more. Windows came later and wasn't something to care about until late 80's, before that it was just a toy.
The problem for Unix was that by going closed they also charged a lot for the use of it without realizing that they then gave Microsoft basically an open goal to play towards.
at the time they only provided the cheap and simple MS-DOS, nothing more.
Microsoft also produced Xenix, the most popular Unix variant of the 80s.
Don't confuse people with facts. They (generally) don't want to know anyway.
Funny Fact:
In the business world more people understood Unix than Microsoft by far at the time. The problem was that Unix was much, much more expensive than Windows Server, and people hadn't yet learned the lesson that you get even less than what you pay for, and keep paying for it decades after you realize you got in bed with the devil.
Funny fact: Hotmail ran/runs on both FreeBSD and Solaris.
Hotmail originally ran on a mixture of FreeBSD and Solaris operating systems.[21] A project was started to move Hotmail to Windows 2000. In June 2001, Microsoft claimed this had been completed; a few days later they retracted and admitted that the DNS functions of the Hotmail system were still reliant on FreeBSD. In 2002 Hotmail still ran its infrastructure on UNIX servers, with only the front-end converted to Windows 2000
from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
In Microsoft's most recent EEE plans... they are now trying to get their fingers into both the Linux and FreeBSD foundations.
The bastards! At least Lennart's leaving BSD alone (for the moment).
I had some loser who claimed to be subcontracting to Microsoft threaten a software audit on me a couple of years ago on the basis of an NT4 server licence and something like five CALS not being renewed since 1998 or 1999. The place went to Samba some time around then.
Overrun
Unfortunately the decision to no longer be open was also the decision that caused Unix to be overrun by systemd.
ftfy
If you were not at a college though, Unix was already a $40000 item and so inaccessible. Remember the
conferences where you had to show your ATT license to even get into talks about unix?
This led to much more interest in other OSs. For example, if you worked with RSX11M, it was
sysgenned from source, so everyone who had the OS had the source code. Many add-ins and tools
got contributed to public domain by folks who had no access at all to unix.
Some will remember too the legal machinations that tried to decree
getopt is a critical function now used by nearly all C or C++ programs that handle command line arguments. The "quicker to code" version you may write to get or care about the few arguments you use in a particular function may, indeed, work well on your limited environment. Unless you're quite good and quite thorough, they are unlikely to perform well on multiple architectures or to be really small and fast for hardware from the 1980's. If you look at the code at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], it is qu
Except when you need to account for arguments appearing out of order. Or multiple arguments. Or the same argument that can override or revert itself. Or a mixture of short and long arguments, where all long arguments have a short alias, but not necessarily the other way round. Or if you want parsing to stop (or pass-through) at the first unexpected argument. Or if you want environment variables to influence the method of argument parsing. Or if you want to allow long arguments to start with a single '-' rat
I can't tell. Are you trying to refute the previous post or to give an example?
Because burning even a few hundred bytes of memory with a more general parser would have been an unacceptable burden for single programs on hardware that had only a few megabytes of memory, total.
Well, yes, but for most coders older than the dawn the "custom code" starts with a template C application in a build-ready template directory with a pre-built makefile and perhaps a bit of structured shell, so that they are basically cloning fragments to parse this or that kind of data. At one point I had templates for using getopt but, as you say, you end up cloning lines either way and adding one level of indirection doesn't really save you much, even if you don't really have to remember all of the getop
he also has a nasty habit of appropriating bits of Unix culture.
Uhm. If you created it, you aren't appropriating it.
I don't like to see him being given a platform here.
Oh, so you're an SJW who believes in no-platforming. Right. Drop dead. Hacker culture doesn't need you.
Not quite how I remember Henry Spencer.
Not quite how I remember Henry Spencer.
On the other hand, he did do the getopt thing. His regex thing was far, far, far more important. Also: Perl, anyone?
Henry was an important, important person around that time. So was UToronto. Too bad UToronto kinda bailed on us all at the time of the BSD lawsuits.
Hi Henry; still alive. Yourself?
;^)
Damn it, that's GNU Henry Spencer
Eh?
I think missed a word here.
Back in the good ol' days Bell was just a bunch of long-haired hippies playing folk songs in the woods and writing code. Then all of the sudden they turned into a multibillion dollar multinational corporation and started selling UNIX. It was terrible.