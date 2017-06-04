After London Attack, PM Calls For Internet Regulation To Fight Terrorists (cnn.com) 128
CNN reports that "At least seven people were killed in a short but violent assault that unfolded late Saturday night in the heart of the capital, the third such attack to hit Britain this year." An anonymous reader quotes their follow-up report: Prime Minister Theresa May has called for closer regulation of the internet following a deadly terror attack in London... May said on Sunday that a new approach to tackling extremism is required, including changes that would deny terrorists and extremist sympathizers digital tools used to communicate and plan attacks. "We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed," May said. "Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide. We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning."
2. Call for increased surveillance, overreach.
3. Learn more about the terrorists, but don't arrest the right ones in time.
4. Rinse, repeat.
This is almost starting to feel staged at this point. Every single country does this, and it always turns us more towards 1984. The terrorists are winning.
Don't forget, you need some laws in there about "saving the children"
Terrorism: The use of unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
There needs to be a word for the use of terrorism in the pursuit of political aims. Terrorismism?
Anyway, it wasn't long before some cunt used this as an excuse to further their own political aims.
Terrorism: The use of unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
Go find an old copy of Black's Law Dictionary from the 1700s. The original definition of terrorism *was* a government creating fear or harm for political reasons.
1. The electorate rallies around the Conservative Party (essentially "UKIP Lite" at this point), which results in at least five more years under Theresa May and a raft of 1984-style legislation as result, but at least *some* chance at get
Re:MO (Score:5, Insightful)
She is trying to shift blame onto the internet and companies that make secure apps, because she has utterly failed herself. As Home Secretary and now as PM, she has slashed police numbers by nearly 20,000 and tried to make up for it by increasing the use of ineffective surveillance.
I'm surprised you aren't whining that someone gave you a funny look. How dare they!
"The has slashed police numbers"
So? Crime goes down, then police numbers should also go down, I'm sick of the inane chant that we should have move police. Police don't gave much to do with terrorism anyway, it's more secret service type stuff. The police's problem is they spend too much time doing paperwork / they're inefficient at it. That's partly an I.T. failure.
So? Crime goes down, then police numbers should also go down
So what's the goal? Try to reduce crime or try to keep it at it's current level through a closed loop regulatory system where the feedback of crime directly controls the number of police?
If that's the case the loop is broken. Crime hasn't gone done. Homicides are just about late 90s levels. Violent crime hasn't changed much in 20 years. Robberies go up and down like a slow sine wave but have been drawing a straight regressive line. But now police serve strength is the lowest it's been since the 80s.
The police's problem is they spend too much time doing paperwork / they're inefficient at it. That's partly an I.T. failure.
Citation
The government should have no say in the numbers of police. It should be decided by the market.
As a joke I think it is pretty clever, but the problem is I am not 100% sure you are joking.
Oddly, I'm not that concerned about being run over by a van, on the internet, or stabbed to death by a terrorist, on the internet*, and slightly more concerned about being run over by a van, or stabbed in real life.
* which was entirely my teams fault, I would've been fine if they defended mid or bombsite A where the fucking bomb was dropped. Also: Lag.
No choice because May & the Conservatives are losing to their opposition on every policy except security.
They're at something like 40 for 4 recently. The ratio needs to be the other way round.
There's a disturbing dead zone between the watch lists and the events. You might ask yourself why it seems that all of these terrorists were on watch lists, but nothing was done about them and they committed the heinous act they were anticipated to. What was the point of the watch list then?
The government is in a position where they can't arrest you before you do something unless they have hard evidence of the plan. I have a feeling they're going to use these events as a means to push for public acceptance
She's probably after the hunt saboteurs. And quite right too, dirty horrid little oiks who would prevent us following our traditional Christian ways of hacking defenceless animals to death [mirror.co.uk]!
The "don't arrest the right ones in time" is dishonest.
What we see is those who don't get arrested, but you hardly hear about, who do get arrested.
Measure doesn't need to be 100% effective to be more effective.
I'm impressed with this device you have that can predict the future.
I'm impressed with this device you have that can predict the future
Not that hard.. the current crop of terrorists are all 2nd-3rd generation immigrants that have never shown any desire to adopt western values. It's very likely that the next generations of immigrants aren't going to do any better, especially since they can just move into the current Muslim dominated neighborhoods, and stay far from kuffar. And that's not even counting IS militants among the immigrants.
I'm impressed with this device you have that can predict the future.
I'm sure the CDC would marvel at my crystal ball if:
1. We have good domestic apples
2. We import foreign apples from disease-ridden areas
3. The same bad apples show up domestically
The difference is we have no problem with offending non-infected foreign apples by denying them entry, we do this all the time with produce, animal products etc. even though it's probably 99% harmless. The problem is that even just a small handful of terrorists can keep your country hostage, France entered a state of national emerg
Should be simple (Score:2)
We'll just add to the captcha.. check the box if you're a terrorist. Easy peasy.
If the geniuses that lead our countries would just look in the mirror once in a while they might understand the problem. We let people in to our countries and they end up attacking us. The governments have already failed to vet these people. What the hell are internet companies supposed to do? Twitter is going to run a deep background check on every new account? Nope. Going to blockade certain countries? Well.. Trump tr
Religion is basically evil (Score:1)
Islam and Christianity are both dangerous evils. Let's be done with this fictional nonsense.
Not Just the Internet (Score:2, Insightful)
Why stop at regulating the Internet? They were driving a white van when they carried out the attack so clamping down on white van use seems like a good idea right now. They were also carrying knives so those must be made illegal or their sales closely monitored.
What I'm waiting for is the usual statement that 'these men were already known to the security services', further proving that all of the Internet monitoring and phone tapping is of no use whatsoever.
So in other words, ban porn? (Score:3)
That's what this is actually about. "Oh noes! Terrorists! We must immediately implement my agenda of Internet censorship, which is actually about porn not terror but shut up!"
You know what I'm fed up with? Politicians who crap their pants every time a terrorist does anything. That means you Ms May. You're doing exactly what they want you to do. For all Thatcher's faults, she didn't act like you and the majority of those politicians who proclaim themselves anti-terror do.
Terrorists are not going away. Either live your values, or live in fear. Your choice.
Re:So in other words, ban porn? (Score:5, Insightful)
You know what the difference between today and the 1980's were? That the attack in San Bernardino and Pulse Nightclub both could have been stopped. What happened? Oh that's right, people were afraid to call police/terrorist tiplines/etc for fear of being labeled "racist" because muslim. Huh let's look in the UK, and all those previous terrorist attacks with the same reason that nobody called tiplines. And how about more in the UK, with those girls raped and being sold as sex slaves(just a fyi it's happening in the US too). And the muslims trying to take over schools to turn them into extremist breeding grounds(see trojan horse scandal). Well what do you know? In those dozens of cases it was all the same thing too.
I think we've got a problem. You know what it is? People are too politically correct and afraid of being labeled racist/islamophobe/etc. So afraid that they'll turn a blind eye to people preparing to carry out a terrorist attack. Until that changes this isn't going to change either. We could, avoid the whole "implement internet agenda thing." The answer is in this paragraph. And you know as well as I do that the left has a very long history the last decade of going after people for daring to say "that muslim looks like they're going to blow people up." After all, that's what happened in Rotterdam and why 1000+ girls were raped and used as sex toys after all....for over a decade.
Seriously?
Most people are not that sort of quivering weakling fearing being called names.
Are you?
If so keep in mind that you are a rarity and there is no point projecting.
Re: (Score:3)
Most people are not that sort of quivering weakling fearing being called names.
And yet that's the exact reason why those things happened. But you'd best realize that most people actually are afraid. That's one of the primary findings of the rotherham case. [rotherham.gov.uk] That's also one of the findings of the san babernandio attack [abc7.com], and pulse [orlandosentinel.com]. And they're afraid of losing their job if they speak up. Of being attacked by a lynch mob on twitter for saying something. Of friends and family doing the same. I'll bet $20 that it was the exact same thing this time too. Or it could simply be the ou
I don't think so.
Most people are nowhere near as pathetic as you think they are. Perhaps you should consider being less a pathetic seeker of blame yourself.
Really? Masses of quivering weakings like yourself?
I don't think so.
You seem to be projecting. Either that or you can't read, not sure.
Most people are nowhere near as pathetic as you think they are. Perhaps you should consider being less a pathetic seeker of blame yourself.
So glad you're blind as to the exact reasons of what's going on here. Perhaps you should go back and read those links. Let me know when you get to the part where police and security agencies directly ignored the tips. Where people directly ignored the warning signs because they were afraid. It doesn't get much more black and white then that, that's the face of political correctness gone amok.
Huh let's look in the UK, and all those previous terrorist attacks with the same reason that nobody called tiplines.
People tipped the authorities about the Manchester attacker on 5 separate occasions. The problem in stopping these attacks is not a lack of information. Which also means that additional surveillance will not lead to better safety.
To stop terrorism, you need to stop the money. First focus on foreign influence, then local supporters, and eventually squeeze them from regular organized crime.
You also need to stop labeling everything as terrorism. Limit the use of that word carefully, a
Which is exactly what the inquiries have said over and over and over again as well. Or did you miss the part where I said people were afraid of being labeled racist? You think that something like the Trojan horse scandal or Rotherham didn't happen because no-one called the tip lines? No it's because people were afraid of being labeled racist. And those people were in the police and security services.
I made a general statement as people, not the agencies themselves. The agencies might have the info, it'
I hope you realize the futility of lecturing psychopaths. The choice belongs to the voters. Either they vote for them or not. At the very least let's recognize where the problem is. Hint: The politicians are a mere reflection.
The death toll in this attack is roughly equal to the number of people who have died in the UK because of DUI. The only difference is that DUI deaths are so common and so continuous that they're rarely front page news, much less international news.
In the US, you have on average, 650 gun deaths per week. 500 can be attributed to 'Christians'. Less than one per week can be attributed to 'Musli
At least she gets what she wants (Score:2)
At least someone benefits from the terrorist attacks.
And just in time for the elections, too. ISIS are Tories.
A lot of people do. This stuff is good business. It's no lie: They're only in it for the money [indiatimes.com].
Bringing a router to a knife fight... (Score:2, Insightful)
"Madam, a bunch of barbarians with knives jumped out of a van and killed civilians!"
"Begin spying on people on the Internet. That'll surely prevent it from happening!"
As if said barbarians are using internet to communicate at all, much less for openly discussing their acts... "Nahoul, have you acquired the weapons of our holy jihad to take place on London Bridge on June, 3th?" — "Yes, Assoud, very long sharp knives and a Hertz van".
They probably discuss shit in private in some back alley or something,
Well, they'll be able to arrest the perps if those perps post video of the attack to YouTube! If we're really lucky, Google will prevent those videos from being monetized via ads.
Why not fight them in their backyards? (Score:2)
Instead of ours, oh yeah then the politicians can't get their jollies by exerting more control over the populace.
Their backyards are large parts of our cities. I hope you're prepared for civil warfare.
Their backyards are large parts of our cities. I hope you're prepared for civil warfare.
Multiculturalist? Go fuck yourself (Score:2, Insightful)
If you still believe in "multiculturalism" and "all cultures are equal"*, go fuck yourself.
And do it before some jihadi slits your throat.
* - unless the culture is white, Western European based. Funny how those cultures are less equal than others...
Is it so silly to try to change things because of how the 1% behave?
If so, I've got great news for Republicans.
More attacks on Free Speech (Score:4, Insightful)
Since the dawn of time, people have confused 'stopping speech' with solving the problem. It doesn't. Despite the lying panic, communication does NOT 'radicalize' people. Instead it lets other people find out about the radicalization. While it is true that a small number of lunatics that were considering minor criminal actions upgrade to larger actions, free speech does not create problems, it REVEALS them.
Stopping free speech delays the problem at best, rather than solving them. Eventually the pent up issues burst forth into violence.
Better to have a constant small stream that is deal able rather than a flash flood.
How about fight back? (Score:3)
They WANT us t
Fix it now or Europe as you know it is history (Score:1)
The solutions may be politically incorrect, but Europe is now a war zone whether they like it or not. Just look at what ISIS did to the Syrian people and historical sites in their path. Imagine this being done throughout Europe.
The alternative is in 100 years the current European culture will be little more than a chapter in a history book.
Europe is now a war zone
Eh, 71 years of relative peace... not a bad run, in fact, probably a record.
The other side of the coin (Score:2)
The terrorists and the political leaders who are most vociferous about "fighting terrorism" need each other. It's almost like they're fighting for the same side.
One thing for sure: nothing that any of these leaders have proposed or implemented - mother of all bombs, travel bans, heightened security theater, arming the populace, internment, keeping people from bringing nail clippers on airplanes, foreign wars, building walls - is going to do anything to reduce terrorism.
The internet is not an issue (Score:2)
Faith groups working in closed communities don't need to bother with an internet that is been watched. They have their leaders, teachings and have a large protective community around them.
This is not groups in the 1980's getting funds from banks, making phone calls and moving funds around using computers, emails and fax machines.
This is not the Soviet Union where the GCHQ can surround the
Repeat after me: This does not help (Score:2)
Basically all terrorists in Europe of the last 10 years or so were _known_ to the state before. Did that help at all? No, it id not. And now they want to put everybody else under surveillance, despite it being completely clear that this will not help? That is at best utterly stupid, and at worst a preparation for the establishment of full-blown fascism.
This is weapons grade stupidity. People who commit terrorist acts use the internet, have cellphones, all that.
Re: (Score:3)
She wants to shift blame away from herself, and be seen to be doing something. I really doubt she thinks that mass surveillance will make any real difference.